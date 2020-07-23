Safety Control - Rastreabilidade Industrial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
O que é Rastreabilidade Industrial? O conceito de rastreabilidade pode ser definido como a habilidade de poder rastrear de...
Qual a importância de se investir na Rastreabilidade em um processo industrial?  Melhoria na qualidade  Redução de custo...
Os 10 benefícios da Rastreabilidade Inovando com a rastreabilidade de produtos Otimização de processos Agilidade e segu...
Rastreabilidade caminha com a indústria 4.0
Por onde começamos a Rastreabilidade? Código de Barras QR Code DPM – Direct Part Marking OCR –Optical Character Recognition
 Características do código de barras – 1D • Somente caracteres numéricos; • Normalmente em torno de 20 caracteres; • Códi...
 Características do código – DPM – 2D • Baseado no código Datamatrix • Não necessita de etiqueta • Caracteres alfanuméric...
Equipamentos e soluções CLP Câmeras de LeituraLeitor de mão Leitores Laser Supervisório
Leitores fixos a laser e suas tecnologias  Modelos com tecnologias – Linear, Raster “Grelha” e Espelho Oscilante.  Opçõe...
Onde podemos aplicar estes leitores?  Indústria Metal Mecânica  Indústria Farmacêutica  Centros Logísticos  Indústria ...
Leitor fixo por imagem e suas tecnologias  Os leitores com este tipo de tecnologia possuem campo de visão, exposição e fo...
Leitor Fixo por Imagem Conhecendo o Matrix 120 Assista: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gea1SotaUPc
• Leituras em Data Matrix Ink Jet • Código de barras com impressões não previstas. Leitor Fixo por Imagem– Ex: Leituras
• Data Matrix - Laser Marking Leitor Fixo por Imagem EX: Leituras • Códigos com variações em superfície; dobrados; pouco c...
Leitor Fixo por Imagem – Sistema OCR  Smart Câmeras e Processadores de Visão  Necessária programação de ensino dos carac...
Leitor Fixo por Imagem – Sistema OCR
O que preciso saber para definir um leitor Fixo? Laser Imagem Imagem OCR
Definição  Qual tipo de código necessito de leituras? 1D, 2D, Ambos, DPM ou OCR?  Qual o tipo de comunicação que necessi...
Leitores– Hand Held “Pistola” e suas Tecnologias  Modelos com tecnologia sem fio Bluetooh, Bluetooth ou 433MHz, 933 Mhz c...
Leitores– Hand Held “Pistola” e suas Tecnologias  Possibilidade de pareamento com outros dispositivos Bluetooth  Tecnolo...
Conhecendo o Powerscan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwGH6yXaQ1IAssista:
Leitores– Hand Held “Pistola” e suas Tecnologias Conhecendo a Tecnologia Laser Green  Leituras em monitor  Laser seguro ...
Aprendemos sobre as tecnologias, mas... Para onde vão as informações lidas pelos leitores?
Controladores CLP “Todos os nossos leitores, possuem os mais variados tipos de comunicação, fornecendo uma solução também ...
Recursos WAGO http://blog.safetycontrol.ind.br/solucoes/oee/  Captura de dados  Geração de RELATÓRIOS banco de dados  S...
Visualização Mobile WAGO Visualização Mobile ou Smart TV http://blog.safetycontrol.ind.br/solucoes/oee/
Exemplo de Projeto
Industria4pr.com.br Ethernet/Industrial SEDE CD Data/Horas Código Local 22/08/2020 –15:38:19 8391840918292 SEDE 22/08/2020...
Automação Industrial Controle de Máquinas Segurança de Máquinas Soluções Industriais
Safety Control - Rastreabilidade Industrial
Safety Control - Rastreabilidade Industrial
Safety Control - Rastreabilidade Industrial

Apresentação sobre Rastreabilidade Industrial e produtos da empresa Safety Control

Safety Control - Rastreabilidade Industrial

  1. 1. O que é Rastreabilidade Industrial? O conceito de rastreabilidade pode ser definido como a habilidade de poder rastrear determinado objeto. No ambiente empresarial, ele surgiu através da necessidade de identificar a localização de um produto — matéria- prima, mercadoria, embalagem, entre outros — dentro da cadeia de suprimentos, além de, também, ser muito utilizado para manter padrões de controle de qualidade.
  2. 2. Qual a importância de se investir na Rastreabilidade em um processo industrial?  Melhoria na qualidade  Redução de custos  Aumento da segurança  Agilidade nos processos  E mais 10 benefícios...
  3. 3. Os 10 benefícios da Rastreabilidade Inovando com a rastreabilidade de produtos Otimização de processos Agilidade e segurança em casos de recall Valor agregado ao produto Relacionamento com fornecedores Conexão com o consumidor final Gestão de estoque Controle de qualidade Informação de qualidade para um produto de qualidade Sucesso do seu negócio
  4. 4. Rastreabilidade caminha com a indústria 4.0
  5. 5. Por onde começamos a Rastreabilidade? Código de Barras QR Code DPM – Direct Part Marking OCR –Optical Character Recognition
  6. 6.  Características do código de barras – 1D • Somente caracteres numéricos; • Normalmente em torno de 20 caracteres; • Código mais comum utilizado; • Leitores 1 D (Laser) e 2 D (Câmera) podem efetuar a leitura; Quais são os modelos de códigos mais utilizados?  Características do QR Code – 2D • Possuem possibilidades de trabalhar com caracteres alfanuméricos; • Código com amplas possibilidades de utilização, como: Códigos de controle, endereçamentos e links; • Possível utilização com mais de 7.000 caracteres; • Somente leitores do tipo 2 D (Câmera) podem efetuar a leitura.
  7. 7.  Características do código – DPM – 2D • Baseado no código Datamatrix • Não necessita de etiqueta • Caracteres alfanuméricos • Leitores 2 D (Câmera/DPM) podem efetuar a leitura; Quais são os modelos de códigos mais utilizados?  Características do código – OCR • Conversão de uma imagem para letras e números • Necessita de ensino para tradução de símbolos e imagens para geração de uma biblioteca com informações válida • Somente leitores específicos OCR 2D (Câmera) podem efetuar a leitura.
  8. 8. Equipamentos e soluções CLP Câmeras de LeituraLeitor de mão Leitores Laser Supervisório
  9. 9. Leitores fixos a laser e suas tecnologias  Modelos com tecnologias – Linear, Raster “Grelha” e Espelho Oscilante.  Opções de leitores 1D – Tecnologia a Laser  Comunicação via protocolos industriais baseado ethernet , serial e USB.  Sua instalação e operação é simples  Robustez industrial  Configuração via software Genius
  10. 10. Onde podemos aplicar estes leitores?  Indústria Metal Mecânica  Indústria Farmacêutica  Centros Logísticos  Indústria Eletrônica  Indústria de Bebidas e Alimentos  Processos móveis; sorters, máquinas de envaze, etiquetadoras  Processos estáticos; estações de trabalho
  11. 11. Leitor fixo por imagem e suas tecnologias  Os leitores com este tipo de tecnologia possuem campo de visão, exposição e foco.  Podem realizar a leituras de códigos 1D e 2D e em posição 360°  Comunicação via protocolos industriais, serial e USB.  Histórico de imagens – Permite Feedback para verificações de QUALIDADE.  Possuem tecnologia de filtro polarizador para menor reflexão de luz  Software de programação DL CODE
  12. 12. Leitor Fixo por Imagem Conhecendo o Matrix 120 Assista: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gea1SotaUPc
  13. 13. • Leituras em Data Matrix Ink Jet • Código de barras com impressões não previstas. Leitor Fixo por Imagem– Ex: Leituras
  14. 14. • Data Matrix - Laser Marking Leitor Fixo por Imagem EX: Leituras • Códigos com variações em superfície; dobrados; pouco contraste • Códigos do tipo DPM
  15. 15. Leitor Fixo por Imagem – Sistema OCR  Smart Câmeras e Processadores de Visão  Necessária programação de ensino dos caracteres  Comunicação via protocolos industriais, serial  Histórico de imagens – Permite Feedback para verificações de QUALIDADE.
  16. 16. Leitor Fixo por Imagem – Sistema OCR
  17. 17. O que preciso saber para definir um leitor Fixo? Laser Imagem Imagem OCR
  18. 18. Definição  Qual tipo de código necessito de leituras? 1D, 2D, Ambos, DPM ou OCR?  Qual o tipo de comunicação que necessito? USB, Procotolo Industrial Ethernet, Serial?  Qual o tipo de aplicação? Estacionária ou móvel?
  19. 19. Leitores– Hand Held “Pistola” e suas Tecnologias  Modelos com tecnologia sem fio Bluetooh, Bluetooth ou 433MHz, 933 Mhz com protocolo STAR, patenteado pela Datalogic, ou tradicional conexão a cabo.  Versões sem fio com distância de comunicação entre base e leitor de até 400 metros.  Quantidade de leitores por base: 16  Tecnologia em leitores 1D – Laser, Laser Green e Leitores 2D  Comunicação com protocolos ethernet, serial e USB.  IP65  Configuração através de software de programação
  20. 20. Leitores– Hand Held “Pistola” e suas Tecnologias  Possibilidade de pareamento com outros dispositivos Bluetooth  Tecnologia 3L Green Spot  Fácil troca de bateria  Leitores projetados com grande robustez e durabilidade.
  21. 21. Conhecendo o Powerscan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwGH6yXaQ1IAssista:
  22. 22. Leitores– Hand Held “Pistola” e suas Tecnologias Conhecendo a Tecnologia Laser Green  Leituras em monitor  Laser seguro para os olhos  Melhor leituras para códigos falhos  Leituras através de filme “strech”
  23. 23. Aprendemos sobre as tecnologias, mas... Para onde vão as informações lidas pelos leitores?
  24. 24. Controladores CLP “Todos os nossos leitores, possuem os mais variados tipos de comunicação, fornecendo uma solução também configurável em processos com controladores já existentes.”
  25. 25. Recursos WAGO http://blog.safetycontrol.ind.br/solucoes/oee/  Captura de dados  Geração de RELATÓRIOS banco de dados  Supervisório embarcado  Visualização Mobile ou Smart TV
  26. 26. Visualização Mobile WAGO Visualização Mobile ou Smart TV http://blog.safetycontrol.ind.br/solucoes/oee/
  27. 27. Exemplo de Projeto
  28. 28. Industria4pr.com.br Ethernet/Industrial SEDE CD Data/Horas Código Local 22/08/2020 –15:38:19 8391840918292 SEDE 22/08/2020 –16:38:19 8391840918292 CD 22/08/2020 –17:38:19 8391840918292 Produtor Ethernet/Industria l Produtor Ethernet/Industria l Projeto com leitores fixos e sem fio. Interligando Produtor – CD – SEDE Fornecimento de dados em tempo real, para acompanhamento e movimento de produção, produtos e movimentação de cargas.
  29. 29. Automação Industrial Controle de Máquinas Segurança de Máquinas Soluções Industriais

