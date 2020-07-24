Successfully reported this slideshow.
GENERAL ORDERS NO. 25 } HEADQUARTERS DEPARTMENT OF THE ARMY WASHINGTON, DC, 08 June 2001 Individual and Unit Awards Sectio...
spirit to continue to land in the landing zone under intense enemy fire, and in the ground forces the realization that fri...
Lieutenant Fair moved boldly and aggressively to the pillboxes, and determined that the enemy had withdrawn. After satisfy...
Lieutenant General Roger Maes, Belgian Army, Janaury 1996 to July 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Per...
Colonel Segundo R. Badillo, Ecuadorian Army, July 1992 to June 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Person...
Colonel Ebenezer Caternor, Ghanian Army, October 1995 to November 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Per...
Major General Shoji Fujita, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, July 1996 to March 1999. This order supersedes United States ...
Colonel Hagen Heer, Army of the Federal Republic of Germany, September 1992 to September 1996. This order supersedes Unite...
Colonel Miron Keren, Israeli Army, August 1994 to August 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Co...
Colonel Mathurin Meillon, Cameroon Army, September 1993 to December 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army P...
Colonel Mehmet Ozturk, Turkish Army, October 1996 to August 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel...
Major General Georgios Simos, Greek Army, August 1996 to May 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personne...
Brigadier General Sin Boon Wah, Singaporean Army, May 1997 to January 2000. This order supersedes United States Total Army...
Colonel Frederic Drion, French Army, July 1995 to July 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Comm...
observation and fields of fire. The battalion was constantly at a disadvantage due to a severe dispersion of supporting fi...
brought the determined drive to the banks of the Saar River; 317 enemy had been captured, their blockhouses and pillboxes ...
unusual difficulties and hazardous conditions and the esprit de corps displayed by the 6th Naval Beach Battalion contribut...
Platoon under fierce fire from the enemy continued to lay their mines on the main street of Hatten. Completely in disregar...
U.S. Air Force: 1st Flight Detachment, Nha Trang, Republic of Vietnam, 24 January 1964 to 31 December 1971; 15th Air Comma...
MILITARY INTELLIGENCE SERVICE 1 MAY 1942 TO 2 SEPTEMBER 1945 The Military Intelligence Service is cited for outstanding an...
highest and most honored tradition of the Army and the United States of America. IV—JOINT MERITORIOUS UNIT AWARD. By direc...
BUREAU OF POLITICAL–MILITARY AFFAIRS 1 JULY 1994 TO 31 DECEMBER 1995 COMBINED JOINT CIVIL MILITARY TASK FORCE 29 DEC 1997 ...
DEFENSE COURIER SERVICE 1 FEBRUARY 1997 TO 29 SEPTEMBER 1998 to include the attached 24 geographically separated activitie...
Anchorage, Elmendorf AFB AK Bahrain, Bahrain Island Baltimore, Ft Meade MD Colorado Springs, Ft Carson CO Guantanamo Bay, ...
DEFENSE EVALUATION SUPPORT ACTIVITY 1 MAY 1992 TO 30 JUNE 1995 DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY 1 JANUARY 1999 TO 31 JUL...
DEFENSE MAPPING AGENCY HYDROGRAPHIC/TOPOGRAPHIC CENTER 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 31 MARCH 1991 DEFENSE NUCLEAR AGENCY 1 JANUARY 199...
DIRECTORATE FOR CORRESPONDENCE AND DIRECTIVES WHs 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 31 MARCH 1991 EUROPEAN TECHNICAL CENTER, NSA 1 NOVEMBER...
Headquarters, Allied Submarines Mediterranean Headquarters, Fifth Allied Tactical Air Force Headquarters, Maritime Air For...
HEADQUARTERS, JOINT TASK FORCE SKY ANVIL 23 SEPTEMBER 1998 TO 12 NOVEMBER 1998 HEADQUARTERS, JOINT TASK FORCE FULL PROVIDE...
HEADQUARTERS, UNITED STATES ATLANTIC COMMAND 1 NOVEMBER 1994 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1996 and the following assigned or attached s...
Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force–SFOR, Sarajevo, Bosnia Joint Special Operations Task Force–NOBLE ANVIL, San V...
HEADQUARTERS, UNITED STATES SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND, MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA (to include the Army Aviation Supp...
JOINT COMMAND AND CONTROL WARFARE CENTER, KELLY AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS 15 SEPTEMBER 1994 TO 31 JANUARY 1997 JOINT INTELLIGE...
JOINT SURVEILLANCE TARGET ATTACK RADAR 11 DECEMBER 1990 TO 10 APRIL 1991 JOINT TASK FORCE–AGUILA, SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADO...
JOINT UNITED STATES MILITARY AFFAIRS GROUP–KOREA 1 OCTOBER 1995 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1996 MENWITH HILL STATION, NORTH YORKSHIRE...
OFFICE OF THE ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF DEFENSE FOR RESERVE AFFAIRS 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 31 MAY 1991 OFFICE OF THE DEPARTMENT OF ...
UNITED NATIONS COMMAND/COMBINED FORCES COMMAND (to include Headquarters, United States Forces, Yongsan Army Garrison) 1 FE...
UNITED STATES LIAISON OFFICE–DJIBOUTI 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 UNITED STATES LIAISON OFFICE–ERITREA 16 JULY 1998 TO...
UNITED STATES MILITARY TRAINING MISSION–SAUDI ARABIA 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 UNITED STATES OFFICE OF DEFENSE REPRE...
WHITE HOUSE MILITARY OFFICE 1 NOVEMBER 1996 TO 31 DECEMBER 1999 1 NOVEMBER 1994 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1996 1 JUNE 1992 TO 31 JANUA...
VI—COAST GUARD UNIT MERITORIOUS COMMENDATION. Award of the Coast Guard Unit Commendation by the Commander, First Coast Gua...
HEADQUARTERS AND HEADQUARTERS COMPANY, 1ST BRIGADE, 82D AIRBORNE DIVISION 16 AUGUST 1990 TO 7 APRIL 1991 This supersedes U...
COMPANY B, 1ST BATTALION, 1ST SPECIAL WARFARE TRAINING GROUP (AIRBORNE) 15 NOVEMBER 1995 TO 1 JULY 1996 1ST BATTALION, 14T...
3d Platoon, Battery C, 1st Battalion, 62d Air Defense Artillery 1st Platoon, Company A, 65th Engineer Battalion 3d Battali...
Battery E, 2d Battalion, 43d Air Defense Artillery 555TH Maintenance Company 2D BATTALION, 63D ARMOR, 1ST INFANTRY DIVISIO...
11TH TRANSPORTATION BATTALION (TERMINAL) 10 AUGUST 1994 TO 21 OCTOBER 1994 and the following assigned or attached units: H...
598th Maintenance Company 608th Ordnance Company 1st Battalion, 30th Infantry Detachment, Company B, 92d Engineer Battalio...
96TH CIVIL AFFAIRS BATTALION (AIRBORNE) 1 NOVEMBER 1998 TO 1 SEPTEMBER 1999 204TH MILITARY INTELLIGENCE BATTALION 20 JULY ...
493D ARMY BAND 1 NOVEMBER 1993 TO 15 MARCH 1995 HEADQUARTERS AND HEADQUARTERS DETACHMENT, 607TH MILITARY POLICE BATTALION ...
JOINT LOGISTICS–ADVANCED CONCEPT TECHNOLOGY DEMONSTRATION (PROVISIONAL) 1 OCTOBER 1995 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1996 OFFICE OF THE ...
Companies B, C, And D, 3d Battalion, 12th Infantry 4th Battalion, 12th Infantry 15th Transportation Detachment 16th Engine...
41st Ordnance Detachment (1 Dec 95 To 9 Nov 96) 45th Medical Company 47th Support Battalion Company E, 51st Infantry 51st ...
84th Medical Detachment 90th Personnel Services Battalion 92d Military Police Company 94th Engineer Battalion Battery A, 9...
212th Surgical Hospital 2d Battalion, 227th Aviation 7th Battalion, 227th Aviation 236th Medical Company 240th Quartermast...
464th Medical Company Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 485th Support Battalion 501st Military Intelligence Battal...
TASK FORCE EAGLE COVERING FORCE (CFOR) 1ST INFANTRY DIVISION 10 NOVEMBER 1996 TO 4 APRIL 1997 and the following assigned o...
Company A, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Company B, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Company C, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry De...
  1. 1. GENERAL ORDERS NO. 25 } HEADQUARTERS DEPARTMENT OF THE ARMY WASHINGTON, DC, 08 June 2001 Individual and Unit Awards Section DISTINGUISHED SERVICE CROSS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . I LEGION OF MERIT. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II PRESIDENTIAL UNIT CITATION. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . III JOINT MERITORIOUS UNIT AWARD. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . IV VALOROUS UNIT AWARD. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . V COAST GUARD UNIT MERITORIOUS COMMENDATION. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . VI AIR FORCE OUTSTANDING UNIT AWARD. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . VII AIR FORCE ORGANIZATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . VIII MERITORIOUS UNIT COMMENDATION. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . IX ARMY SUPERIOR UNIT AWARD. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . X PRESIDENTIAL UNIT CITATION-Amendment. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . XI PRESIDENTIAL UNIT CITATION-Revoked or Rescinded. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . XII PRESIDENTIAL UNIT CITATION (NAVY)-Amendment. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . XIII MEDAL OF HONOR-Amendment. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . XIV UNITS CREDITED WITH ASSAULT LANDINGS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . XV UNITS ENTITLED TO BATTLE CREDITS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . XVI I—DISTINGUISHED SERVICE CROSS. By direction of the President under the provisions of the Act of Congress, approved 25 July 1963, the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism in action is awarded posthumously to: Major Bruce P. Crandall, Company A, 229th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Calvary Division (Airmobile), Republic of Vietnam, United States Army, for heroism while participating in aerial flight. Major Crandall distinguished himself by heroic action on 14 November 1965 in the Republic of Vietnam while serving as Aircraft Commander and Flight Commander of twenty- five UH1D helicopters on a combat assault and volunteer medical evacuation mission. Major Crandall’s flight was lifting troops on a search and destroy mission from Plei Me, Vietnam to a landing zone in the la Drang Valley, approximately ten miles to the west of Plei Me. Four successful airlifts had been completed with no enemy activity. On the fifth and final troop lift, the landing zone came under intense enemy small arms, automatic weapons, mortar and rocket fire as the first eight helicopters landed to discharge troops. The troops on Major Crandall’s aircraft suffered six casualties, three wounded and three killed as they were exiting his aircraft. The remaining aircraft waiting to land were ordered to abort, due to the intense fire. Upon returning to his base of operations, Major Crandall learned that a request for medical evacuation had been received. He immediately sought volunteers and with complete disregard for his own personal safety he immediately took off and led two aircraft to the area despite the fact that the landing zone was still under intensive enemy fire. He landed and proceeded to supervise the loading of the seriously wounded soldiers aboard his aircraft. Major Crandall’s bravery and daring courage to land under the most extreme hostile fire instilled in the pilots the will and GO 25 1
  2. 2. spirit to continue to land in the landing zone under intense enemy fire, and in the ground forces the realization that friendly wounded would be promptly evacuated. This greatly enhanced morale and will to fight at a critical time. After his first medical evacuation, Major Crandall continued to fly into and out of the landing zone throughout the day and into the early evening. He completed fourteen landings on medical evacuation and resupply missions under intense enemy fire and his helicopter often times being the target of fire. He retired from the battlefield only after all possible service had been rendered to the Infantry troops. Major Crandall’s acts of bravery and daring courage in the face of a determined enemy were in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit, and the United States Army. Second Lieutenant Leland B. Fair, Company A, 34th Infantry, Pacific Theater of Operations, United States Army, for gallantry in action near Tuli, Mindanao, Philippine Islands on 4 July 1945. On this day as an Infantry company was attacking along a road leading from Kibangay to Tuli, the leading squad came under intense enemy machine gun fire from pillboxes and from a light machine gun mounted in a tree to the front. Mortar fire also fell on the platoon, and four men were killed instantly and six others were wounded by the initial fire. The fire was so intense that it was impossible to give medical attention to the wounded men who lay on the road in the path of the enemy fire. Second Lieutenant Fair volunteered to take a squad through the jungle to outflank the suspected locations of the enemy from the left. The squad approached the enemy positions from their right rear, and as they came near the first pillbox, they received heavy machine gun, rifle, and grenade fire. Second Lieutenant Fair attacked the pillbox, approaching it from the blind side. With complete disregard for his own safety, he stood in full view of the enemy, fired his rifle and threw grenades into the enclosure, killing the enemy occupants. The men of the squad were inspired by this heroic action and followed Second Lieutenant Fair in advancing on the next pillbox. Four of the enemy pillboxes now brought fire to bear on the squad with machine guns, rifles, and grenades. Second Lieutenant Fair directed the fire of the lead scout and the automatic rifleman on the central pillbox, then left his position and rushed forward under their covering fire to the pillbox. He threw two grenades into the emplacement and disposed of its crew. After disabling the enemy gun in the emplacement, Second Lieutenant Fair moved toward the third pillbox. As he approached, his right hand was injured by fragments of an enemy grenade. Disregarding his wounds, he ordered his men to cover him, and advanced on a fourth pillbox, exposing himself to enemy fire during his rush. He pitched a grenade into the emplacement and called back for the rocket launcher. When the ’bazooka’ man arrived, Second Lieutenant Fair directed protective rifle fire on the pillbox, meanwhile loading the bazooka himself. The first rocket blew a small hole in the top of the pillbox and Second Lieutenant Fair tossed grenades into the emplacement through the hole of the roof. He then attacked the remaining pillboxes and destroyed another light machine gun in one of them. Eight pillboxes were destroyed and 22 enemy were killed. Before his squad could leave the area, however, Japanese mortar fire was brought to bear, and two members of the patrol were wounded. A litter was improvised and the wounded were removed. After he had returned to the company and reported the action, it was determined that possibly one forward pillbox might have been missed. Second Lieutenant Fair, although fatigued from the first assault and bleeding from the wound in his right hand, volunteered to return to the enemy area. He took command of a squad from another company to make his second assault, and he moved out in front of the first scout until he arrived at the fortified area. He deployed the squad on the edge of the pillbox area and led them through the abaca. Several additional pillboxes were spotted. Second Lieutenant Fair placed his men in a position to concentrate their fire on the pillboxes, when enemy mortar fire began to fall ahead of the squad. Despite the risk involved, Second GO 25 2
  3. 3. Lieutenant Fair moved boldly and aggressively to the pillboxes, and determined that the enemy had withdrawn. After satisfying himself that there were no more in the vicinity, he evacuated the casualties from the first assault. Only then did he agree to submit to medical treatment. By his brilliant and aggressive leadership, and the resolute courage he exhibited in these actions, Second Lieutenant Fair inspired his men to extraordinary efforts and achievements. His matchless feats of valor won for him the respect and admiration of all, and are consistent with the highest traditions of the United States Army. Sergeant First Class Issac Camacho, Detachment A, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Republic of Vietnam, United States Army, for gallantry in action. Sergeant First Class Camacho distinguished himself by gallantry in action during the early morning on 2 November 1963, when an estimated reinforced battalion of Viet Cong attacked a Special Forces camp at Hiep Hoa, Republic of Vietnam. Taking the camp by complete surprise, the insurgents began their attack with withering automatic weapons and small arms fire followed within a few seconds by an intense mortar barrage. The heavy volume of high and flat trajectory fire pinned down the entire Vietnamese strike force within the compound. At the beginning of the attack, Sergeant First Class Camacho ran from his sleeping area to a mortar position. Having successfully maneuvered through a hail of bullets and mortar fragments, Sergeant First Class Camacho calmly manned the mortar and began to concentrate his fire on the Viet Cong who were attempting to breach the wall of the compound. Disregarding his own personal safety and realizing that he was the only man not pinned down by the Viet Cong, Sergeant First Class Camacho valiantly engaged the enemy until he was ordered by his commanding officer to withdraw from the camp. Reluctantly, he gave up his position and moved into the darkness. In the confusion of battle, Sergeant First Class Camacho and his commanding officer became separated. Sergeant First Class Camacho was captured by the Viet Cong only when he no longer had any means to resist. Sergeant First class Camacho’s conspicuous gallantry in action was in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Army and reflects great credit upon himself and the military service. II—LEGION OF MERIT. 1. By direction of the President, under the provisions of the Act of Congress approved 20 July 1942, and Executive Order 10600, 15 March 1955, the Legion of merit (Degree of Commander), for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service is awarded to: Major General John A. Chapman, Australian Army, November 1944 to February 1950. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 273–11, dated 29 September 2000. Lieutenant General Rohan Daluwatte, Army of Sri Lanka, April 1996 to April 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 120–2, dated 30 April 1997. Major General Chuan Poh Lim, Singapore Armed Forces, September 1998 to September 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 242–05, dated 30 August 1999. GO 25 3
  4. 4. Lieutenant General Roger Maes, Belgian Army, Janaury 1996 to July 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 272–04, dated 29 September 1998. Major General Per Mathisen, Norwegian Home Guard, January 1996 to July 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 082–03, dated 22 March 2000. Lieutenant General Klaus Reinhardt, German Army, October 1994 to October 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 78–2, dated 19 March 1998. Lieutenant General Edgar Trost, German Army, October 1996 to September 2000. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 278–10, dated 4 October 2000. Colonel General Yuri Shevchenko, Russian Army, September 1994 to March 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 75–04, dated 16 March 1998. 2. By direction of the President, under the provisions of the Act of Congress approved 20 July 1942, and Executive Order 10600, 15 March 1955, the Legion of Merit (Degree of Officer) for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service is awarded to: Brigadier General Rafael Garcia Aguilar, Mexican Army, May 1994 to June 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 319–14, dated 15 November 1999. Brigadier Abul Ahmed, Bangladeshi Army, May 1993 to June 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 222–01, dated 10 August 1999. Colonel Orhan Akbas, Turkish Army, July 1998 to August 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 021–03, dated 21 January 2000. Colonel Haluk Alper, Turkish Army, August 1993 to August 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–16, dated 2 February 1999. Brigadier General Odeh Al-Shawabkeh, Jordanian Army, November 1994 to October 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 224–03, dated 12 August 1999. Lieutenant General Takashi Arai, Japanese Self-Defense Force, June 1995 to June 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 174–04, dated 23 June 1998. GO 25 4
  5. 5. Colonel Segundo R. Badillo, Ecuadorian Army, July 1992 to June 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 251–02, dated 8 September 1999. Major General Yelton Bagnasco, Uruguayan Army, March 1996 to March 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Order 33–04, dated 2 February 1999. Brigadier Richard Baly, British Army, October 1994 to January 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 265–14, dated 22 September 1999. Colonel Rafael Barbudo, Spanish Army, September 1995 to September 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–10, dated 2 February 1999. Lieutenant Colonel Prakash Basnyat, Nepalese Army, April 1993 to June 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 222–02, dated 10 August 1999. Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Basupi, Botswana Army, February 1994 to January 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–19, dated 2 February 1999. Colonel Mohamed Bezzez, Tunisian Army, December 1993 to September 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 042–05, dated 11 February 1999. Colonel Joseph Briscoe, Canadian Army, October 1995 to July 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 235–37, dated 23 August 1999. Lieutenant General Ricardo Izurieta-Caffarena, Chilean Army, March 1994 to December 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 125–01, dated 5 May 1999. Colonel Fernando Calderon, Bolivian Army, March 1997 to November 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 183–09, dated 2 July 1999. Major General Alfredo Canales, Chilean Army, March 1998 to February 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 202–18, dated 21 July 1999. Colonel Mario Cardoso, Portuguese Army, August 1995 to August 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–12, dated 2 February 1999. Brigadier General Fabrizio Castagnetti, Italian Army, August 1995 to September 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 042–04, dated 11 February 1999. GO 25 5
  6. 6. Colonel Ebenezer Caternor, Ghanian Army, October 1995 to November 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 183–08, dated 2 July 1998. Colonel Suad Cengic, Bosnian Army, January 1997 to January 2000. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 145–04, dated 24 May 2000. Colonel Marco Cepeda, Ecuadorian Army, August 1997 to July 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–05, dated 2 February 1999. Lieutenant General Patricio Chacon, Chilean Army, February 1997 to March 1998. This order Supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–03, dated 2 February 1999. Lieutenant Colonel Victor Choukeir, Lebanese Army, June 1993 to June 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 222–07, dated 10 August 1999. Brigadier General Christian Clausen, Austrian Army, November 1990 to March 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–09, dated 2 February 1999. Major General Sergio Cordeiro, Brazilian Army, November 1996 to November 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 265–15, dated 22 September 1999. Colonel Sory Dembele, Ivorian Army, April 1994 to December 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–14, dated 2 February 1999. Colonel Anthonie F. De Nijs, Dutch Army, July 1996 to July 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–07, dated 2 February 1999. Colonel Andreas Efandis, Greek Army, August 1994 to June 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 224–02, dated 12 August 1999. Brigadier General Mohamed El Kostali, Moroccan Army, November 1979 to July 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 319–07, dated 15 November 1999. Lieutenant Colonel Vidar Flack, Norwegian Army, September 1993 to August 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–15, dated 2 February 1999. Major General Klaus Frﬂhhaber, German Army, January 1995 to January 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel, Order 132–02, dated 12 May 1999. GO 25 6
  7. 7. Major General Shoji Fujita, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, July 1996 to March 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 007–04, dated 7 January 2000. Colonel Olexander Galaka, Ukrainian Army, December 1996 to August 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 047–04, dated 17 February 2000. Major General Paul Georis, Belgian Army, December 1994 to December 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 174–07, dated 23 June 1998. Major General Carlo Giannatiempo, Italian Army, June 1998 to June 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 162–02, dated 11 June 1999. Major General Jiri Giesl, Czech Army, January 1992 to December 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 265–13, dated 22 September 1999. Colonel Burgert C. Gildenhuys, South African Army, March 1997 to December 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 145–06, dated 24 May 2000. Colonel Jose Godinez, Salvadoran Army, June 1993 to June 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 242–02, dated 30 August 1999. Colonel Abelardo Gomez, Colombian Army, January 1997 to December 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–18, dated 2 February 1999. Lieutenant General Santiago Gonzales, Peruvian Army, May 1997 to December 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 202–12, dated 21 July 1999. Major General Hubert Gosch, German Army, December 1994 to September 2000. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 258–11, dated 14 September 2000. Colonel Michel Gretsch, Luxembourg Army, November 1994 to July 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 170–14, dated 19 June 1998. Colonel Stein Gundersen, Norwegian Army, December 1996 to July 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 319–12, dated 15 November 1999. Colonel Kazuya Hayashi, Japanese Army, July 1994 to June 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 202–13, dated 21 July 1999. GO 25 7
  8. 8. Colonel Hagen Heer, Army of the Federal Republic of Germany, September 1992 to September 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 120–1, dated 30 April 1997. Major General Rick J. Hillier, Canadian Army, 6 July 1998 to 30 June 2000. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 178–05, dated 26 June 2000. Colonel Yoav Hirsh, Israeli Army, August 1996 to July 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 010–12, dated 10 January 2000. Brigadier Zakir Hossain, Bangladesh Army, August 1996 to December 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 265–12, dated 22 September 1999. Colonel Vasile Ilies, Romanian Army, October 1994 to January 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 042–03, dated 11 February 1999. Major General Isao Imamura, Japanese Army, June 1995 to June 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 288–01, dated 15 October 1998. Major General Yuji Ishitobi, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, June 1995 to March 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 82–2, dated 23 March 1998. Brigadier General Oscar Izurieta, Chilean Army, February 1999 to January 2000. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 145–05, dated 24 May 2000. Major General Peter Jacobs, German Army, January 1994 to September 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 288–02, dated 15 October 1998. Brigadier Gordon Jones, Australian Army, March 1998 to January 2000. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 145–03, dated 24 May 2000. Major General Rainer J. Jung, German Army, April 1995 to March 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 174–08, dated 23 June 1998. Major General Hirotoshi Kan, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, July 1997 to December 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 188–06, dated 6 July 2000. Lieutenant Colonel Pradyumna Kattel, Nepalese Army, May 1996 to April 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 183–07, dated 2 July 1999. GO 25 8
  9. 9. Colonel Miron Keren, Israeli Army, August 1994 to August 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 202–13, dated 21 July 1999. Colonel Jung Soo Kim, Korean Army, November 1995 to September 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–01, dated 2 February 1999. Colonel Heinrich Koenig, German Army, April 1994 to March 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 174–09, dated 23 June 1998. Colonel Kari Kokkonen, Finnish Army, August 1996 to August 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 319–08, dated 15 November 1999. Lieutenant General Teruhisa Koyanagi, Japanese Self-Defense Force, June 1995 to October 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 183–01, date 2 July 1998. Colonel Stephan Kretschmer, German Army, October 1993 to June 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 222–05 dated 10 August 1999. Lieutenant Colonel Horst Langer, German Army, April 1998 to August 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 244–01, dated 1 September 1998. Brigadier General Gunnar Lundberg, Norwegian Army, December 1996 to June 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 163–01, dated 12 June 1997. Major General Norbert Majewski, German Army, January 1995 to September 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 288–03, dated 15 October 1998. Lieutenant Colonel Degrey Mandebvu, Zimbabwean Army, June 1992 to June 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 243–03, dated 31 August 1999. Major General Hajime Massaki, Japanese Army, July 1996 to June 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 162–03, dated 11 June 1999. Colonel Sergiu Medar, Romanian Army, February 1997 to August 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 242–03, dated 30 August 1999. Colonel Victor Medrano, Ecuadorain Army, August 1996 to July 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 183–06, dated 2 July 1999. GO 25 9
  10. 10. Colonel Mathurin Meillon, Cameroon Army, September 1993 to December 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 265–17, dated 22 September 1999. Colonel Mitja Miklavec, Slovenian Army, June 1995 to July 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 007–05, dated 7 January 2000. Major General Yoshiteru Miyatake, Japanese Army, July 1996 to June 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 162–04, dated 11 June 1999. Colonel Cesar Ruiz Morales, Guatemalan Army, March 1997 to February 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 007–07, dated 7 January 2000. Major General Tsutomu Mori, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, July 1998 to December 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 273–12, dated 29 September 2000. Major General Hidenobu Murata, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, July 1995 to June 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 77–2, dated 18 March 1998. Colonel Ramon Navarro, Paraguayan Army, February 1997 to November 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 222–03, dated 10 August 1999. Colonel Tran Van Nhut, Army of the Republic of Vietnam, April 1972 to August 1972. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 21–2, dated 21 January 1998. Colonel Khaly Niane, Senegalese Army, May 1998 to March 2000. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 273–12, dated 29 September 2000. Colonel Shunichi Nito, Japanese Army, June 1993 to June 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 202–17, dated 21 July 1999. Major General Rolf T. Ocken, German Army, October 1993 to December 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 64–3, dated 5 March 1997. Major General Hiramasa Onodera, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1 July 1997 to 31 March 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 007–06, dated 7 January 2000. Major General Shingo Otomi, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, April 1996 to March 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 089–03, dated 29 March 2000. GO 25 10
  11. 11. Colonel Mehmet Ozturk, Turkish Army, October 1996 to August 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 319–11, dated 15 November 1999. Brigadier General T.K. Quinn, Canadian Land Forces Militia, August 1997 to March 2000. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 082–04, dated 22 March 2000. Lieutenant Colonel Salim Raad, Lebanese Army, September 1995 to December 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 183–08, dated 2 July 1999. Brigadier General Jose Alberto Rosales Ramirez, Venezuelan Army, December 1996 to July 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 183–10, dated 2 July 1999. Lieutenant Colonel Angel Ramos, Salvadoran Army, March 1998 to July 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 319–10, dated 15 November 1999. Major General Jurgen Reichardt, German Army, April 1994 to April 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 104–6, dated 14 April 1998. Colonel Cesar Ruiz Morales, Guatemalan Army, March 1997 to February 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 007–07, dated 7 January 2000. Major General Takao Sakamaki, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, July 1994 to July 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 72–6, dated 13 March 1997. Brigadier Wolfgang Sand, German Army, April 1992 to April 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 223–06, dated 11 August 1998. Brigadier General Hamed Saraireh, Jordanian Army, March 1997 to July 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 319–13, dated 15 November 1999. Major Valdemaras Sarapinas, Lithuanian Army, September 1996 to July 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 319–09, dated 15 November 1999. Colonel I.G.W. Sardjana, Indonesian Army, December 1997 to November 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 222–04, dated 10 August 1999. Brigadier General Deyfallah H. Shumelah, Yemen Army, March 1998 to January 2000. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 188–05, dated 6 July 2000. GO 25 11
  12. 12. Major General Georgios Simos, Greek Army, August 1996 to May 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–06, dated 2 February 1999. Colonel Pertti Souminen, Finnish Army, August 1993 to August 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 033–17, dated 2 February 1999. Brigadier General Lars-Olof Strandberg, Swedish Army, July 1994 to June 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–11, dated 2 February 1999. Colonel Gerhard Stelz, German Army, July 1996 to October 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 253–38, dated 23 August 1999. Colonel Djoko Sutrisno, Indonesian Army, September 1994 to September 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–08, dated 2 February 1999. Colonel Nikolaos Tsirogiannis, Greek Army, December 1996 to August 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 007–08, dated 7 January 2000. Colonel Tamas Toth, Hungarian Army, October 1994 to September 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 242–04, dated 30 August 1999. Colonel Cesar Ubillus, Ecuadorian Army, July 1998 to June 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 265–16, dated 22 September 1999. Lieutenant General Raul Urgello, Philippine Army, January 1998 to March 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 177–07, dated 26 June 1998. Colonel Christian Vaganay, French Army, September 1996 to July 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–13, dated 2 February 1999. Brigadier General Gustaff Van Leeuwe, Netherlands Army, January 1995 to May 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 131–06, dated 11 May 1998. Colonel Guido Van Oppen, Dutch Army, September 1992 to July 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 222–06, dated 10 August 1999. Major General Alphart Von Horn, German Army, October 1998 to September 2000. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 258–10, dated 14 September 2000. GO 25 12
  13. 13. Brigadier General Sin Boon Wah, Singaporean Army, May 1997 to January 2000. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 145–02, dated 24 May 2000. Major General Motoaki Watanabe, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1 July 1998 to 9 December 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 188–07, dated 6 July 2000. Brigadier General Eckart Wienss, German Air Force, September 1995 to September 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 223–05, dated 11 August 1998. Colonel Anold G. Weymann, German Air Force, December 1996 to March 2000. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 202–08, dated 20 July 2000. Brigadier General Simon Vincent Laidley Willis, Australian Army, January 1996 to January 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 33–02, dated 2 February 1999. 3. By direction of the President, under the provisions of the Act of Congress approved 20 July 1942, and Executive Order 10600, 15 March 1955, the Legion of Merit (Degree of Legionnaire) for exceptionally meritorious service is awarded to: Colonel Gilberto Barbosa Aranates, Brazilian Army, September 1996 to September 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 278–05, dated 5 October 1998. Colonel Huseyin Atakan, Turkish Army, August 1996 to August 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 223–07, dated 11 August 1998. Colonel Heinrich Auerbach, German Armed Forces, April 1993 to October 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 106–03, dated 16 April 1998. Colonel Ahmet Berberoglu, Turkish Army, June 1995 to June 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 168–3, dated 17June 1997. Lieutenant Colonel John A. Boyd, Canadian Army, July 1993 to July 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 122–1, dated 2 May 1997. Colonel Walter Conze, German Army, May 1994 to June 1996. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 174–06, dated 23 June 1998. GO 25 13
  14. 14. Colonel Frederic Drion, French Army, July 1995 to July 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 174–1, dated 23 June 1997. Colonel Eui Don Hwang, The Republic of Korea Army, June 1996 to June 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 168–04, dated 17 June 1998. Major General Kenzo Masuda, Japanese Self-Defense Force, June 1996 to June 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 174–05, dated 23 June 1998. Colonel Josef Mikulka, Czech Army, February 1997 to March 1999. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 250–12, dated 6 September 2000. Colonel Avraham Mizrachi, Israeli Army, October 1996 to June 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 168–05, dated 17 June 1998. Colonel Alexander M. Pavlushenko, Russian Army, November 1996 to March 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 168–4, dated 17 June 1997. Lieutenant Colonel Stephen M. Quinn, Australian Army, December 1995 to January 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 62–10, dated 3 March 1998. Lieutenant Colonel Dieter H. Riedel, German Army, December 1995 to September 1998. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 174–14, dated 23 June 1998. Lieutenant Colonel Henri Suhr, Royal Netherlands Army, May 1987 to May 1997. This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Order 106–02, dated 16 April 1998. III—PRESIDENTIAL UNIT CITATION. By direction of the Secretary of Defense, under the provisions of Department of Defense 1348.33M, dated 1996, award of the Presidential Unit Citation to the following units of the Armed Forces of the United States and cobelligerent nations for extraordinary heroism in action against an armed enemy on or after 7 December 1941, is confirmed according to AR 600–8–22, paragraph 7–2: 2D BATTALION, 253D INFANTRY 4 APRIL 1945 TO 12 APRIL 1945 The 2nd Battalion, 253rd Infantry Regiment is cited for outstanding and gallant performance of duty against the enemy from 4 to 12 April 1945. The battalion fought with heroism between the Jagst and Kocher Rivers northeast of Heilbronn, Germany, along the Neckar River and extending northeast toward Nurnberg, Germany, where the enemy committed its best available troops in defensive positions along open ridges giving them almost perfect GO 25 14
  15. 15. observation and fields of fire. The battalion was constantly at a disadvantage due to a severe dispersion of supporting fire. Early dawn on 4 April, the 2nd Battalion crossed the Jagst River at Entergreisheim and quickly secured a bridgehead. The enemy employed a series of sharp counter-attacks before the battalion could consolidate, using maximum, devastating fire power of tanks directed at individual fox holes and penetrated forward defensive positions. Inspired by the courageous leadership of battalion officers, these counter-attacks were all beaten, but attempts to enlarge the bridgehead were delayed by heavy and accurate enemy artillery fire. Finally, after two days of intense fighting, a vehicular bridge over the Jagst was built and immediately began using armored support. The battalion again encountered heavy fighting as they moved forward and lost three tanks and several men. They continued the attack against extremely heavy opposition, soundly defeating them and capturing the town of Buchof on 6 April. The pursuit of key terrain continued without a casualty until they ran into a violent Infantry unit of 200 to 250 men supported by at least one S/P gun. The battalion was now at approximately sixty percent effective strength, made ready to resume the attack. On 8 April, all three battalions launched a coordinated attack. The 2nd Battalion was to secure the high ground overlooking Steim Am Kocher and pressed the attack to brake the tough core of SS resistance. Whittled down to around 50 men, all Company Commanders in the battalion (except Battalion Headquarters Company) had been killed or wounded, there were no other assigned officers, and a few Noncommissioned Officers. The 2nd Battalion was relieved on 10 April and without even an hours rest, was immediately ordered to move. Though its ranks were decimated, the 2nd Battalion continued the attack and crossed the Kocher River on 13 April to pursue the badly wounded 17th SS which never again could muster enough strength to make a stand. There were approximately 1500 men, having been reinforced with men of the Bitche France Battalion, opposing the regiment in the area between the Jagst and the Kocher Rivers. The bulk of the enemy reinforcements were thrown into the sector of the 2nd Battalion with young fanatic Nazis, former members of the 12th SS Division and Hitler Youth. Many of them chose to die rather than surrender. The combat operations were intense. Of the casualties suffered by the Regiment, 280 were in the 2nd Battalion alone; 54 were killed in action, 211 wounded in action, 16 missing in action, and 18 Battalion officers were casualties. But the 2nd Battalion, with great determination and heroic achievement, ripped the fanatic 17th SS Division to cause it to withdraw from the fight, preventing the enemy from gaining time to prepare the Danube defenses in the National Redoubt area. The achievement of the 2nd Battalion, 253rd Infantry Regiment is a credit to all its officers and men and added a glorious page to the history of the American Infantry. 3D BATTALION, 301ST INFANTRY REGIMENT, 94TH INFANTRY DIVISION 19 FEBRUARY 1945 TO 26 FEBRUARY 1945 This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Orders 128–02, dated 8 May 1998. The 3d Battalion, 301st Infantry Regiment is cited for extraordinary heroism and outstanding performance of duty in action in Germany during the period 19 February 1945 to 26 February 1945. Fighting incessantly over bare rolling hills and wooded ridges, the 3d Battalion led the drive forward through the Siegfried Switch Line, across the Saar River to the capture and occupation of Serrig, Germany. In the vicinity of Sinz they attacked Munzingen Ridge and swept on through the Das Lee Woods, capturing objective after objective, each surrounded with mine fields, machine gun, pillbox, and anti-tank positions. Three days of unrelenting fighting GO 25 15
  16. 16. brought the determined drive to the banks of the Saar River; 317 enemy had been captured, their blockhouses and pillboxes crushed, leaving the Switch Line torn open. Although their strength had been cut to less than half and much equipment was damaged or missing, the 3d Battalion was ordered to continue its drive and cross the Saar River. On 22 February 1945 at 0730, the assault began with a rifle company crossing in assault boats. Enemy machine gun fire ripped through many of the flimsy boats, sinking them, and making further crossings temporarily impossible. The few men who had successfully crossed fought all morning to gain a portion of the town of Serrig which was protected by the intricate Siegfried Line. By noon more boats were brought up and men were again ferried across the river and joined in the fight to take Serrig. By evening the Battalion was across, but had suffered many casualties due to excellent enemy observation and well placed artillery and mortar fire. By 1800, 23 February 1945, after ferocious street fighting, the town had been cleared, house by house, and the Battalion continued advancing to the North and East finally contacting elements of the 376th Infantry Regiment at Beurig, 26 February 1945. In the 8th day of fighting, the Battalion had killed approximately 700 enemy, captured 722 enemy prisoners, crushed over 100 pillboxes, and had destroyed huge amounts of the enemy’s equipment including 12 tanks and 15 88mm guns. In spite of the heavy casualties and the fact that the men had faced superior odds, the Battalion had defied the fanatic enemy and was secure behind the Siegfried Switch Line. The unconquerable spirit and self-sacrificing devotion to duty displayed by all are worthy of the highest emulation. 6TH NAVAL BEACH BATTALION 6 JUNE 1944 The 6th Naval Beach Battalion is cited for extraordinary gallantry in action against the enemy on Omaha Beach, Normandy, France, on 6 June 1944. For its part in breaching the defenses of Omaha Beach, a well fortified and bitterly defended position, the 6th Naval Beach Battalion exhibited outstanding courage, determination and devotion to duty. Omaha Beach is located in Normandy, France. The terrain consists of a flat, sandy beach about 400 yards wide at low tide backed by a steep bank of shingle 16 to 18 feet in width forming an effective barrier to the passage of vehicles. Inland of the shingle is a flat, open area about 200 yards wide from which the ground rises precipitously to a rolling plateau of about 100 feet elevation. Imbedded in the cliffs’ sides was a long prepared, determined and powerfully implaced enemy. The beach was covered with intricate and almost impenetrable barriers of mine-capped underwater obstacles and an anti-tank ditch 6 to 10 feet deep and 20 to 30 feet wide. The enemy had excellent observation of the entire beach area. The weather was clear and visibility unlimited. At 0730 hours on the morning of 6 June 1944, the first elements of the 6th Naval Beach Battalion reached the beach. Underwater obstacles and enemy artillery damaged or sank most of their landing craft losing valuable equipment and forcing personnel to swim for shore under hostile fire. Assault troops were pinned to the beach by murderous fire from enemy rifle, mortar, machine gun and artillery emplacements. Officers and men of the battalion worked along the side of gap assault teams in clearing obstacles so supplies and troops could cross the tidal flat of the beach. Other elements helped build up a firing line and set up control stations on the beach to direct the landing of crafts. Safe lanes of approach were marked and ship-to-shore communication was established. Movement on the beach was made hazardous by enemy fire and mines which had become detached from obstacles and buried in the sand. During the night, the beach was strafed by enemy aircraft and the imposed blackout hampered the battalion’s activities. The extraordinary gallantry, heroism, and determination displayed in overcoming GO 25 16
  17. 17. unusual difficulties and hazardous conditions and the esprit de corps displayed by the 6th Naval Beach Battalion contributed materially to the capture of Omaha Beach and reflect highest credit on personnel of this organization and the Armed Forces of the United States. 551ST PARACHUTE INFANTRY BATTALION 7 JANUARY 1945 The 551st Parachute Infantry Battalion is cited for exceptional heroism in performance of duty in combat against the enemy at the beginning of the American counteroffensive in the Ardennes, Belgium, culminating in its heroic attack and seizure of the critical, heavily fortified, regimental German position of Rochelinval on the Salm River. A separate battalion attached to the 82nd Airborne Division, the 551st began its grueling days as the Division’s spearhead by successfully executing a raid on advanced German positions at Noirefontaine on 27 and 28 December 1944, delivering to XVIII Airborne Corps vital intelligence for the Allied counteroffensive soon to come. On 3 January 1945, the 551st from the division’s line of departure at Basse Bodeaux attacked against great odds and secured the imposing ridges of Herispehe. Punished by artillery, mortar, and machine gun fire as it moved across open, up slope terrain, the battalion lost its forward artillery observers, causing an acute lack of artillery support for its week-long push against two German regiments. On 4 January, the battalion conducted a rare fixed bayonet attack of machine gun nests that killed 64 Germans. On 5 and 6 January, the 551st captured the towns of Dairomont and Quartiers, parrying German counterattacks while often fighting in hand-to-hand combat. At less than half strength, on 7 January the battalion confronted its final critical objective: Rochelinval on the Salm River. Initially repelled into a hailstorm of artillery and machine gun fire toward a high ridge of entrenched enemy, the 551st finally overwhelmed the defenders and captured Rochelinval, shutting off the last bridge of egress to the Germans in a 10-mile sector of the Salm River. The next day, January 8, Hitler ordered the German Army’s first pullback from the Battle of the Bulge. In fighting a numerically superior foe with dominant high ground advantage, the 551st lost over four-fifths of its men, including the death of its inspirational commander, Lieutenant Colonel Wood Joerg, as he led the last attack. Disbanded a month later, the battalion accounted for 400 German dead, and took over 300 prisoners. The 551st Parachute Infantry Battalion fought with a tenacity and fervor that was extraordinary. In what United States Army historian Charles MacDonald called ’the greatest battle ever fought by the United States Army,’ the 551st demonstrated the very best of the Army tradition of performance of duty in spite of great sacrifice and against all odds. ANTITANK COMPANY, 242D INFANTRY 9 JANUARY 1945 TO 11 JANUARY 1945 The Antitank Company, 242d Infantry Regiment, 42d Infantry Division is cited for outstanding and gallant performance of duty against the enemy from during the period 9 through 11 January 1945, inclusive, at and near Hatten, France. The Antitank Company was positioned in support of the 1st Battalion, 242d Infantry, on the Main Line of Resistance, with orders to hold their positions at all costs against any attack by enemy armor. On the morning of January 9, 1945, its zone of operation was attacked by three regiments from the 21st and 25th German Panzer Divisions, supported by heavy armor, flame throwing tanks, self propelled guns, infantry and artillery. The Anti-tank gun crews remained steadfast in their positions. The Mine GO 25 17
  18. 18. Platoon under fierce fire from the enemy continued to lay their mines on the main street of Hatten. Completely in disregard of their own personal safety, and despite the loss of many of their guns, the company continued to fight tenaciously, side by side with the riflemen of the 1st Battalion for more than 48 hours in face of the enemy. Sixty-six of its men, of a strength of 155, were casualties in the action. The gallantry, determination and esprit de corps, displayed by the Anti-Tank Company, 242d Infantry, exemplify the highest traditions of the armed forces. MEDICAL DETACHMENT, 124TH INFANTRY REGIMENT, 31ST INFANTRY DIVISION 6 MAY 1945 TO 12 MAY 1945 This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Orders 205–02, dated 24 July 1997. The Medical Detachment, 124th Infantry Regiment is cited for extraordinary heroism in action against the enemy on Mindanao, Philippine Islands, advancing along the Sayre Highway in support of a mission of seizing the Maramag Air Strip. MILITARY ASSISTANCE COMMAND, VIETNAM, STUDIES AND OBSERVATION GROUP 24 JANUARY 1964 TO 30 APRIL 1972 and the following assigned or attached units: U.S. Army: Command and Control Detachment, 5th Special Forces Group, Danang, Republic of Vietnam, 1 January 1965 to 31 December 1968; Special Operations Augmentation, Command and Control North, 5th Special Forces Group, Danang, Republic of Vietnam, 1 January 1968 to 31 December 1971; Task Force One, Advisory Element, U.S. Army Vietnam, Danang, Republic of Vietnam, 1 January 1971 to 30 April 1972; Special Operations Augmentation, Command and Control Central, 5th Special Forces Group, Kontum, Republic of Vietnam, 1 January 1969 to 31 December 1971; Task Force Two, Advisory Element, U.S. Army Vietnam, Kontum, Republic of Vietnam, 1 January 1971 to 30 April 1972; Company E (Provisional), Detachment C-5, 5th Special Forces Group, Ho Ngoc Tao, Republic of Vietnam, 1 June 1967 to 31 October 1967; Project Omega, Detachment B-50, 5th Special Forces Group, Kontum, Republic of Vietnam, 1 June 1967 to 31 October 1967; Project Sigma, Detachment B-56, 5th Special Forces Group, Ho Ngoc Tao, Republic of Vietnam, 1 June 1967 to 31 October 1967; Special Operations Augmentation, Command and Control South, 5th Special Forces Group, Ban Me Thuot, Republic of Vietnam, 1 November 1967 to 1 November 1971; Task Force Three, Advisory Element, U.S. Army Vietnam, Ban Me Thuot, Republic of Vietnam, 2 November 1971 to 30 April 1972; Detachment B-53, 5th Special Forces Group, Camp Long Thanh, Republic of Vietnam, 24 January 1964 to 31 December 1971; Training Center Advisory Element, U.S. Army Vietnam, Camp Long Thanh, Republic of Vietnam, 1 January 1971 to 30 April 1972. U.S. Navy: Naval Advisory Detachment, Danang, Republic of Vietnam; One U.S. Navy EC-121 Aircraft and Crew–based at Saigon, Republic of Vietnam. U.S. Marine Corps: assigned individually to Studies and Observation Group staffs. GO 25 18
  19. 19. U.S. Air Force: 1st Flight Detachment, Nha Trang, Republic of Vietnam, 24 January 1964 to 31 December 1971; 15th Air Commando Squadron, Nha Trang, Republic of Vietnam, 1 January 1966 to 15 November 1968; 15th Special Operations Squadron, Nha Trang, Republic of Vietnam, 16 November 1968 to 15 November 1970; 90th Special Operations Squadron, Nha Trang, Republic of Vietnam, 16 November 1970 to 30 April 1972; 20th Helicopter Squadron, (less non- Studies and Observation Group Pony Express detachment at Nakhon Phanom AFB, Thailand), Nha Trang, Republic of Vietnam, 1 June 1967 to 31 August 1968; 20th Special Operations Squadron, Nha Trang, Republic of Vietnam, 1 November 1968 to 31 March 1972. Joint Service: Headquarters, Military Assistance Command, Vietnam-Studies and Observation Group, Saigon, Republic of Vietnam. South Vietnamese Air Force: 219th Helicopter Squadron, Danang, Republic of Vietnam. The Studies and Observations Group is cited for extraordinary heroism, great combat achievement and unwavering fidelity while executing unheralded top secret missions deep behind enemy lines across Southeast Asia. Incorporating volunteers from all branches of the Armed Forces, and especially, U.S. Army Special Forces, Special Operations Group’s ground, air and sea units fought officially denied actions which contributed immeasurably to the American war effort in Vietnam. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam-Special Operations Group reconnaissance teams composed of Special Forces soldiers and indigenous personnel penetrated the enemy’s most dangerous redoubts in the jungled Laotian wilderness and the sanctuaries of eastern Cambodia. Pursued by human trackers and even bloodhounds, these small teams out- maneuvered, out-fought and out-ran their numerically superior foe to uncover key enemy facilities, rescue downed pilots, plant wiretaps, mines and electronic sensors, capture valuable enemy prisoners, ambush convoys, discover and assess targets for B-52 strikes, and inflict casualties all out of proportion to their own losses. When enemy counter-measures became dangerously effective, Special Operations Group operators innovated their own counters, from high altitude parachuting and unusual explosive devices, to tactics as old as the French and Indian War. Fighting alongside their Montagnard, Chinese Nung, Cambodian and Vietnamese allies, Special Forces–led Hatchet Force companies and platoons staged daring raids against key enemy facilities in Laos and Cambodia, overran major munitions and supply stockpiles, and blocked enemy highways to choke off the flow of supplies to South Vietnam. Special Operations Group’s cross-border operations proved an effective economy-of-force, compelling the North Vietnamese Army to divert 50,000 soldiers to rear area security duties, far from the battlefields of South Vietnam. Supporting these hazardous missions were Special Operations Group’s own United States and South Vietnamese Air Force transport and helicopter squadrons, along with U.S. Air Force Forward Air Controllers and helicopter units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps. These courageous aviators often flew through heavy fire to extract Special Operations Group operators from seemingly hopeless situations, saving lives by selflessly risking their own. Special Operations Group’s Vietnamese naval surface forces—instructed and advised by U.S. Navy SEALS—boldly raided North Vietnam’s coast and won surface victories against the North Vietnamese Navy, while indigenous agent teams penetrated the very heartland of North Vietnam. Despite casualties that sometimes became universal, Special Operations Group’s operators never wavered, but fought throughout the war with the same flair, fidelity and intrepidity that distinguished Special Operations Group from its beginning. The Studies and Observations Group’s combat prowess, martial skills and unacknowledged sacrifices saved many American lives, and provide a paragon for America’s future special operations forces. GO 25 19
  20. 20. MILITARY INTELLIGENCE SERVICE 1 MAY 1942 TO 2 SEPTEMBER 1945 The Military Intelligence Service is cited for outstanding and gallant performance of duty in action against enemies of the United States from 1 May 1942 to 2 September 1945. The Military Intelligence Service provided superior intelligence collection and dissemination services during World War II to combat forces throughout the world; its members were interpreters, translators, interrogators, propaganda specialists, and signal technicians who worked in every echelon of the United States military establishment and with Allied Forces. The Military Intelligence Service participated in every major battle and campaign in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater of Operations and served in intelligence roles in the United States and in the European Theater of Operations. The more than six thousand linguists were assigned to combat units on every front, primarily in the Pacific Theater, supporting these units with critical interpretation, translation, radio reception, and interrogation services. The Military Intelligence Service not only played key roles in battlefield situations, they also provided United States forces with an unprecedented amount of intimate, authoritative, detailed, and timely information on enemy forces to support planning and execution of combat operations. The key contributions made by the members of the Military Intelligence Service in providing valuable intelligence on military targets helped advance the United States and Allied cause during World War II and undoubtedly saved countless lives and hastened the end of the war. The significant achievements accomplished by the faithful and dedicated service of the linguistic-intelligence specialist graduates of the Military Intelligence Service Language School, who formed the Military Intelligence Service will never be forgotten by our grateful Nation. Their unconquerable spirit and gallant deeds under fire in the face of superior odds, and their self-sacrificing devotion to duty are worthy of the highest emulation. UNITED STATES COMBAT ASSISTANCE TEAM 70 APRIL 1972 TO JULY 1972 The United States Combat Assistance Team 70 is cited for extraordinary heroism against an armed enemy during the period April 1972 to July 1972. The Combat Assistance Team 70 distinguished themselves in the critical Battle and Siege of An Loc in the Republic of Vietnam. In support of the Army Republic of Vietnam 5th Division, the United States officer—advisors rallied the beleaguered defenders to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds. Though outnumbered by more than 5:1 (36,000 enemy troops to 5,800 defenders), supplied only by air- drops and occasional daring C-130 deliveries and pounded night and day by the war’s heaviest and most sustained artillery and tank assaults, An Loc managed to prevail. By coolly coordinating vital United States air support and re-supply, pinpointing B52 strikes to break up enemy attacks, helping to direct perimeter defenses, assuring life-saving food, water and medicine to the Army Republic of Vietnam defenders as well as to some 5000 desperate civilian refugees, and above all by bolstering morale through their example of unflagging determination and Esprit De Corps, the United States Army’s An Loc advisers performed a pivotal role in turning back the enemy’s massive surprise offensive of 1972. In so doing, they helped to save Saigon for another three years, assured the safe withdrawal of our remaining combat forces, and assisted in making possible the January 1973 peace agreement and release of American Prisoners of War. The United States Army’s Combat Assistance Team 70 served nobly in the GO 25 20
  21. 21. highest and most honored tradition of the Army and the United States of America. IV—JOINT MERITORIOUS UNIT AWARD. By direction of the Secretary of Defense, under the provisions of Department of Defense 1348.33-M, dated September 1996, award of the Joint Meritorious Unit Award to the following units of the Armed Forces of the United States for exceptionally meritorious service in pursuit of joint military missions of great significance is confirmed according to AR 600–8–22, paragraph 7–2: ALL SERVICE COMBAT IDENTIFICATION EVALUATION TEAM EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA 1 OCTOBER 1999 TO 10 MARCH 2000 AMERICAN FORCES INFORMATION SERVICES (AFIS) 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 1 AUGUST 1991 ARMED FORCES ELEMENT, UNITED STATES ARMS CONTROL AND DISARMAMENT AGENCY 1 JANUARY 1990 TO 31 JULY 1991 ARMED FORCES INSTITUTE OF PATHOLOGY 1 JANUARY 1994 TO 31 JULY 1999 ARMED FORCES MEDICAL INTELLIGENCE CENTER 1 JANUARY 1987 TO 31 MARCH 1990 ARMED SERVICES MEDICAL REGULATING OFFICE 15 AUGUST 1990 TO 31 MARCH 1991 BALKANS TASK FORCE, OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE 1 JANUARY 1995 TO 28 FEBRUARY 1999 BALLISTIC MISSILE DEFENSE ORGANIZATION 13 MAY 1993 TO 19 JUNE 1995 GO 25 21
  22. 22. BUREAU OF POLITICAL–MILITARY AFFAIRS 1 JULY 1994 TO 31 DECEMBER 1995 COMBINED JOINT CIVIL MILITARY TASK FORCE 29 DEC 1997 TO 4 JULY 1998 COMBINED JOINT SPECIAL OPERATIONS TASK FORCE, OPERATION JOINT FORGE 1 JANUARY 1999 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1999 COMBINED TASK FORCE–OPERATION NORTHERN WATCH 1 JANUARY 1997 TO 31 MARCH 1998 1 JANUARY 1999 TO 31 DECEMBER 1999 CRUISE MISSILE SUPPORT ACTIVITY 5 MAY 1998 TO 4 JUNE 1999 DARPA 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 28 FEBRUARY 1991 DEFENSE ATTACHÉ OFFICE, BOGOTA, COLUMBIA, DIA 1 OCTOBER 1987 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1990 DEFENSE ATTACHÉ OFFICE, MONROVIA, LIBERIA 26 DECEMBER 1989 TO 12 OCTOBER 1990 DEFENSE ATTACHÉ OFFICE, PANAMA CITY, PANAMA 21 JUNE 1987 TO 1 JUNE 1990 DEFENSE CONTRACT MANAGEMENT DISTRICT INTERNATIONAL, DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY 1 NOVEMBER 1995 TO 31 JANUARY 1998 GO 25 22
  23. 23. DEFENSE COURIER SERVICE 1 FEBRUARY 1997 TO 29 SEPTEMBER 1998 to include the attached 24 geographically separated activities: Anchorage, Elmendof AFB, AK Bahrain, Bahrain Island Baltimore, Fort Meade, MD Colorado Springs, Fort Carson, CO Hickam AFB, HI Incirlik AB, Turkey (Provisional) Jacksonville NAS, Jacksonville, FL Keflavik NAV Station, Iceland (Provisional) Kelly AFB, TX Osan AB, KO Louisville, KY McChord AFB, WA McGuire AFB, NJ Mildenhall RAF, UK Norfolk NAS, VA Offutt AFB, NE Ramstein AB, GE San Diego, NAS, San Diego, CA Travis AFB, CA Wright Paterson AFB, OH Yokota AB, Japan DEFENSE COURIER SERVICE 1 JUNE 1991 TO 31 DECEMBER 1996 to include the following assigned or attached geographically separated activities: GO 25 23
  24. 24. Anchorage, Elmendorf AFB AK Bahrain, Bahrain Island Baltimore, Ft Meade MD Colorado Springs, Ft Carson CO Guantanamo Bay, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay CU (Provisional) Honolulu, Hickam AFB HI Incirlik, Incirlik AB TU (Provisional) Jacksonville, NAS Jacksonville FL Keflavik, Naval Station Keflavik IC (Provisional) Kelly, Kelly AFB TX Korea, Osan AB KO Louisville, Louisville KY McChord, McChord AFB WA McGuire, McGuire AFB NJ Mildenhall, RAF Mildenhall UK Norfolk, NAS Norfolk VA Offutt, Offutt AFB NE Panama, Howard AFB PN Ramstein, Ramstein AB GE Rhein Main, Rhein Main AB GE North Island, San Diego, San Diego CA NAS Sigonella, Sigonella, IT Travis, Travis AFB CA Wright-Patterson, Wright-Patterson AFB OH Yokota, Yokota AB JA DEFENSE EQUAL OPPORTUNITY MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE 14 JUNE 1991 TO 31 MAY 1996 GO 25 24
  25. 25. DEFENSE EVALUATION SUPPORT ACTIVITY 1 MAY 1992 TO 30 JUNE 1995 DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY 1 JANUARY 1999 TO 31 JULY 1999 2 JULY 1996 TO 31 DECEMBER 1998 29 JULY 1994 TO 1 JULY 1996 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 15 MARCH 1991 DEFENSE LOGISITCS AGENCY (DCMDI) 1 NOVEMBER 1995 TO 31 JANUARY 1998 DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY 17 FEBRUARY 1994 TO 1 OCTOBER 1995 DEFENSE INTELLIGENCE AGENCY 1 OCTOBER 1996 TO 15 SEPTEMBER 1997 2 JUNE 1994 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1996 DEFENSE MANPOWER DATA CENTER 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 30 JUNE 1999 DEFENSE MAPPING AGENCY 21 JULY 1994 TO 30 APRIL 1996 DEFENSE MAPPING AGENCY AEROSPACE CENTER 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 12 MARCH 1991 DEFENSE MAPPING AGENCY COMBAT SUPPORT CENTER 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1991 GO 25 25
  26. 26. DEFENSE MAPPING AGENCY HYDROGRAPHIC/TOPOGRAPHIC CENTER 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 31 MARCH 1991 DEFENSE NUCLEAR AGENCY 1 JANUARY 1993 TO 31 MAY 1995 DEFENSE PLANT REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE MCDONNEL DOUGLAS LONG BEACH 1 AUGUST 1992 TO 31 JANUARY 1995 DEFENSE RECONSTRUCTION ASSISTANCE OFFICE, KUWAIT 7 MARCH 1991 TO 30 MARCH 1991 DEFENSE SPECIAL WEAPONS AGENCY 1 JUNE 1995 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1998 DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY SECURITY ADMINISTRATION 1 APRIL 1994 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1998 DEFENSE THREAT REDUCTION AGENCY 1 OCTOBER 1998 TO 5 MARCH 2000 DENVER FIELD STATION, NSA/CSA 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 28 FEBRUARY 1991 DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE MANAGER’S SPACE TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM CONTINGENCY SUPPORT OFFICE 1 JULY 1988 TO 30 JUNE 1990 DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE MANNED SPACE FLIGHT SUPPORT OFFICE 1 JANUARY 1995 TO 31 DECEMBER 1998 GO 25 26
  27. 27. DIRECTORATE FOR CORRESPONDENCE AND DIRECTIVES WHs 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 31 MARCH 1991 EUROPEAN TECHNICAL CENTER, NSA 1 NOVEMBER 1996 TO 1 OCTOBER 1998 FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION 1 FEBRUARY 1994 TO 1 FEBRUARY 1999 HEADQUARTERS, ALASKAN COMMAND 1 JANUARY 1996 TO 30 DECEMBER 1998 HEADQUARTERS, ALLIED FORCES SOUTHERN EUROPE 10 APRIL 1994 TO 7 NOVEMBER 1996 and the following units: Headquarters, Allied Air Forces Southern Europe Headquarters, Allied Command Europe Rapid Reaction Corps Commander for Support Headquarters, Allied Land Forces Southern Europe Headquarters, Allied Naval Forces Southern Europe Headquarters, Allied Submarines Mediterranean Headquarters, Fifth Allied Tactical Air Force Headquarters, Maritime Air Forces Mediterranean Headquarters, Naval Striking and Support Forces Southern Europe Headquarters, Special Operations Command, Peace Implementation Force HEADQUARTERS, ALLIED FORCES SOUTHERN EUROPE 16 JULY 1992 TO 16 MARCH 1994 and the following units: Headquarters, Allied Air Forces Southern Europe Headquarters, Allied Land Forces Southern Europe Headquarters, Allied Naval Forces Southern Europe GO 25 27
  28. 28. Headquarters, Allied Submarines Mediterranean Headquarters, Fifth Allied Tactical Air Force Headquarters, Maritime Air Forces Mediterranean Headquarters, Striking and Support Forces Southern Europe HEADQUARTERS, ALLIED LAND FORCES SOUTHEASTERN EUROPE (to include United States Army Element and Joint Signals Group) 20 DECEMBER 1995 TO 31 JULY 1998 HEADQUARTERS, COMBINED JOINT TASK FORCE–KUWAIT 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 HEADQUARTERS, COMBINED TASK FORCE OPERATION NORTHERN WATCH 1 JANUARY 1999 TO 31 DECEMBER 1999 HEADQUARTERS, COMBINED TASK FORCE PROVIDE COMFORT 1 JULY 1995 TO 31 DECEMBER 1996 HEADQUARTERS, JOINT SPECIAL OPERATIONS TASK FORCE 188 4 SEPTEMBER 1994 TO 20 JANUARY 1995 HEADQUARTERS, JOINT TASK FORCE FUNDAMENTAL RESPONSE, MAIQUETIA, VENEZUELA 27 DECEMBER 1999 TO 5 MARCH 2000 HEADQUARTERS, JOINT TASK FORCE NOBLE ANVIL, NAPLES, ITALY 31 JANUARY 1999 TO 20 JULY 1999 HEADQUARTERS, JOINT TASK FORCE SIX, FORT BLISS, TEXAS 1 JANUARY 1993 TO 31 DECEMBR 1999 GO 25 28
  29. 29. HEADQUARTERS, JOINT TASK FORCE SKY ANVIL 23 SEPTEMBER 1998 TO 12 NOVEMBER 1998 HEADQUARTERS, JOINT TASK FORCE FULL PROVIDER, PUERTO RICO AND HISPANIOLA 25 SEPTEMBER 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1998 HEADQUARTERS, JOINT TASK FORCE SILVER WAKE (to include supporting members from the Commander SIXTH Fleet Staff) 12 MARCH 1997 TO 14 JULY 1997 HEADQUARTERS, JOINT TASK FORCE SOUTHWEST ASIA 16 JULY 1998 TO 15 JULY 1999 HEADQUARTERS, NORTH AMERICAN AEROSPACE DEFENSE COMMAND (NORAD), (to include the Combat Operations Staff, Peterson AFB and Cheyenne Mountain) 1 JULY 1992 TO 26 AUGUST 1996 HEADQUARTERS, SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND AND CONTROL, KING FAHD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CENTCOM) 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 15 APRIL 1991 HEADQUARTERS, SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND CENTRAL 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 HEADQUARTERS, SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND, PACIFIC, CAMP SMITH, HAWAII 1 JANUARY 1994 TO 31 DECEMBER 1996 HEADQUARTERS, SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND SOUTH 1 JANUARY 1994 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1999 GO 25 29
  30. 30. HEADQUARTERS, UNITED STATES ATLANTIC COMMAND 1 NOVEMBER 1994 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1996 and the following assigned or attached subunits: Atlantic Intelligence Command Special Operations Command Atlantic Cruise Missile Support Activity Joint Training and Analysis Simulation Center Information Systems Support Group HEADQUARTERS, UNITED STATES CENTRAL COMMAND 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 8 OCTOBER 1994 TO 16 MARCH 1995 HEADQUARTERS, UNITED STATES CENTRAL COMMAND AND HEADQUARTERS, JOINT TASK FORCE SOUTHWEST ASIA 1 SEPTEMBER 1996 TO 6 JANUARY 1997 HEADQUARTERS, UNITED STATES EUROPEAN COMMAND 1 OCTOBER 1998 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1999 and the following assigned or attached subunits: The George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies, Garmish, GE The Joint Analysis Center, RAF Molesworth, England The NATO Shool (SHAPE), Oberammergau, GE The Protective Services Department, Stuttgart, GE The SHAPE Survey Section, SHAPE, BE The SPASAC Division, SHAPE, BE The USEUCOM Flight Detachment, Stuttgart, GE The U.S. National Intelligence Cell, Sarajevo and Vicenza, Italy Theater Intelligence Team, Vicenza, Italy The HQ Special Operations Command Europe, Stuttgart, GE, with sub Task Forces: Joint Special Operations Task Force II, San Vito, Italy GO 25 30
  31. 31. Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force–SFOR, Sarajevo, Bosnia Joint Special Operations Task Force–NOBLE ANVIL, San Vito, Italy Security Assistance Offices: Albania, FYROM, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, and Bosnia Offices of Defense Cooperation: Romania, BELLUX, Portugal, France, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Athens, and Turkey Liasion Officers assigned to HQ USEUCOM (MSLNOEUR, USTRANSCOM, MTMC, LNO, SPACECOM, and Diplomatic Security Service) HEADQUARTERS, UNITED STATES EUROPEAN COMMAND 1 JANUARY 1995 TO 31 DECEMBER 1996 and the following assigned or attached subunits: The George C. Marshall Center, Garmish, GE European Star and Stripes, Darmstadt, GE The Joint Analysis Center, RAF Moleworth, UK The NATO School (SHAPE), Oberammergau, GE The Protective Services Detachment, Stuttgart, GE The SHAPE Survey Section, Brussels, BE The Data Service Center, Stuttgart, GE HEADQUARTERS, UNITED STATES JOINT FORCES COMMAND, NORFOLK, VIRGINIA 1 JULY 1998 TO 31 AUGUST 2000 and the following assigned or attached subunits: Joint Training, Analysis, and Simulation Center Information Systems Support Group HEADQUARTERS, UNITED STATES FORCES JAPAN 1 JANUARY 1995 TO 31 DECEMBER 1996 GO 25 31
  32. 32. HEADQUARTERS, UNITED STATES SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND, MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA (to include the Army Aviation Support Element and USSOCOM Deployment Cell) 1 MARCH 1994 TO 5 NOVEMBER 1997 HEADQUARTERS, UNITED STATES SPACE COMMAND 1 JULY 1992 TO 26 AUGUST 1996 HEADQUARTERS, UNITED STATES STRATEGIC COMMAND 2 APRIL 1997 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1999 23 SEPTEMBER 1993 TO 1 APRIL 1997 HEADQUARTERS, UNITED STATES TRANSPORTATION COMMAND, SCOTT AFB, IL 1 OCTOBER 1997 TO 1 MAY 1999 IMMEDIATE OFFICE, OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE 1 OCTOBER 1997 TO 30 APRIL 1999 IMMEDIATE OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE AND DEPUTY SECRETARY OF DEFENSE 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 31 MARCH 1991 JOHNSTON ATOLL, FIELD COMMAND 23 AUGUST 1994 TO 17 OCT 1994 JOINT ADVANCED STRIKE TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM OFFICE 1 JANUARY 1994 TO 31 AUGUST 1995 JOINT ATTACK MUNITION JOINT PROGRAM OFFICE 1 APRIL 1999 TO 30 JUNE 1999 GO 25 32
  33. 33. JOINT COMMAND AND CONTROL WARFARE CENTER, KELLY AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS 15 SEPTEMBER 1994 TO 31 JANUARY 1997 JOINT INTELLIGENCE CENTER PACIFIC 3 JULY 1991 TO 1 APRIL 1994 JOINT INTERAGENCY TASK FORCE WEST, ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA 15 JUNE 1998 TO 29 FEBRUARY 2000 JOINT SPECIAL OPERATIONS TASK FORCE–SOUTHWEST ASIA, AL AL SALEM AB, KUWAIT 12 DECEMBER 1998 TO 25 MAY 1999 JOINT SIGNAL GROUP ALLIED LAND FORCES AND SIXTH TACTICAL AIR FORCE 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 31 MARCH 1991 JOINT STAFF (to include the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Defense Intelligence Agency/J-2) 2 JANUARY 1995 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1997 and the following assigned or attached units: Joint Warfare Analysis Center United States Delegation United Nations Military Staff Committee United States Military Representative (SHAPE) North American Treaty Organization Military Committee United States Military Representative, PJBD United States National Military Representative to and all additional personnel who performed full time duty with the Joint Staff JOINT STRATEGIC TARGET PLANNING STAFF 1 OCTOBER 1989 TO 1 DECEMBER 1990 GO 25 33
  34. 34. JOINT SURVEILLANCE TARGET ATTACK RADAR 11 DECEMBER 1990 TO 10 APRIL 1991 JOINT TASK FORCE–AGUILA, SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR 10 NOVEMBER 1998 TO 20 FEBRUARY 1999 JOINT TASK FORCE ASSURED LIFT, ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST 4 FEBRUARY 1997 TO 8 MARCH 1997 JOINT TASK FORCE–BRAVO, SOTO CANO AB, HONDURAS 1 OCTOBER 1997 TO 20 FEBRUARY 1999 1 OCTOBER 1995 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1997 1 OCTOBER 1994 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1995 JOINT TASK FORCE–FULL ACCOUNTING, CAMP SMITH, HAWAII (to include Det 1 in Thailand, Det 2 in Vietnam, and Det 3 in Laos) 1 JANUARY 1998 TO 31 JANUARY 2000 JOINT TASK FORCE–FULL ACCOUNTING, CAMP SMITH, HAWAII 1 MARCH 1993 TO 16 DECEMBER 1997 JOINT TASK FORCE PACIFIC HAVEN, ANDERSON AFB, GUAM 15 SEPTEMBER 1996 TO 30 APRIL 1997 JOINT TASK FORCE–SAFE BORDER, PATUCA, ECUADOR 16 NOVEMBER 1997 TO 30 JUNE 1999 11 AUGUST 1996 TO 15 NOVEMBER 1997 17 FEBRUARY 1996 TO 10 AUGUST 1996 JOINT THEATER AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE ORGANIZATION 2 MARCH 1997 TO 31 DECEMBER 1998 GO 25 34
  35. 35. JOINT UNITED STATES MILITARY AFFAIRS GROUP–KOREA 1 OCTOBER 1995 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1996 MENWITH HILL STATION, NORTH YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND, NSA/CSA 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 1 MAY 1991 NATIONAL IMAGERY MAPPING AGENCY 1 OCTOBER 1996 TO 25 JULY 1999 NATIONAL RECONNAISSANCE OFFICE 1 JANUARY 1996 TO 1 JANUARY 1999 NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL TO THE WHITE HOUSE 20 JANUARY 1989 TO 20 JANUARY 1993 NATO AIRBORNE WARNING AND CONTROL SYSTEM E-3A COMPONENT 7 AUGUST 1990 TO 16 MARCH 1991 NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANIZATION 1 JANUARY 1994 TO 31 DECEMBER 1995 NSA/CSS REPRESENTATIVE CENTRAL COMMAND/FORWARD (NCR CENTCOM/ FWD) 7 AUGUST 1990 TO 22 APRIL 1991 OFFICE OF NATIONAL SECURITY AFFAIRS, OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 26 FEBRUARY 1991 OFFICE OF THE ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF DEFENSE (PUBLIC AFFAIRS) 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 2 AUGUST 1991 GO 25 35
  36. 36. OFFICE OF THE ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF DEFENSE FOR RESERVE AFFAIRS 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 31 MAY 1991 OFFICE OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE COORDINATOR FOR DRUG ENFORCEMENT POLICY AND SUPPORT, OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE 1 FEBRUARY 1994 TO 31 DECEMBER 1999 22 APRIL 1989 TO 19 JANUARY 1993 OFFICE OF THE UNDER SECRETARY OF DEFENSE (POLICY) 1 OCTOBER 1989 TO 21 MAY 1991 PANAMA CANAL TREATY IMPLEMENTATION PLAN AGENCY 1 JANUARY 1995 TO 31 DECEMBER 1999 (**NOTE: This award was approved only for personnel on the by-name roster who were assigned/attached.) SIXTH ALLIED TACTICAL AIR FORCE 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 31 MARCH 1991 SOUTHERN COMMAND NETWORK, FORT CLAYTON, REPUBLIC OF PANAMA 21 JUNE 1998 TO 1 JULY 1999 SPECIAL INTELLIGENCE SQUADRON, UNITED STATES ARMY OFFICE OF MILITARY SUPPORT 4 NOVEMBER 1989 TO 19 DECEMBER 1991 SUPREME HEADQUARTERS ALLIED POWERS EUROPE (SHAPE) 12 OCTOBER 1995 TO 20 JUNE 1998 TRICARE PACIFIC LEAD AGENCY 1 SEPTEMBER 1997 TO 31 OCTOBER 1999 GO 25 36
  37. 37. UNITED NATIONS COMMAND/COMBINED FORCES COMMAND (to include Headquarters, United States Forces, Yongsan Army Garrison) 1 FEBRUARY 1997 TO 31 AUGUST 1999 UNITED NATIONS COMMAND MILITARY ARMISTICE COMMISSION SECRETARIAT, YONGSAN, KOREA 18 SEPTEMBER 1996 TO 20 FEBRUARY 1999 UNITED STATES ARMY OFFICE OF MILITARY SUPPORT, WASHINGTON, DC 1 SEPTEMBER 1997 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1999 UNITED STATES COMPONENT ON IRAQ, CHEMICAL DESTRUCTION GROUP, UNITED NATIONS SPECIAL COMMISSION ON IRAQ 18 JUNE 1992 TO 14 JUNE 1994 UNITED STATES DEFENSE ATACHE OFFICE–ETHIOPIA 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 UNITED STATES DEFENSE ATTACHÉ OFFICE–LIMA, PERU 1 OCTOBER 1996 TO 15 SEPTEMBER 1997 UNITED STATES DEFENSE ATTACHÉ OFFICE–TIRANE, REPUBLIC OF ALBANIA 16 JANUARY 1997 TO 23 APRIL 1997 UNITED STATES DEFENSE ATTACHÉ OFFICE–YEMEN 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 UNITED STATES FORCES INTERFET FOR OPERATION STABILIZE 16 SEPTEMBER 1999 TO 23 FEBRUARY 2000 (**NOTE: This award was approved only for personnel on the by-name roster who were assigned to the Forward Headquarters in East Timor and Darwin, Australia.) UNITED STATES LIAISON OFFICE–UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 GO 25 37
  38. 38. UNITED STATES LIAISON OFFICE–DJIBOUTI 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 UNITED STATES LIAISON OFFICE–ERITREA 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 UNITED STATES LIAISON OFFICE–NAIROBI, KENYA 1 SEPTEMBER 1998 TO 9 OCTOBER 1999 UNITED STATES LIAISON OFFICE–KENYA 6 OCTOBER 1993 TO 23 MARCH 1995 UNITED STATES LIAISON OFFICE–QATAR 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 UNITED STATES MILITARY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM, AMMAN, JORDAN 1 AUGUST 1994 TO 31 JULY 1996 UNITED STATES MILITARY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM–JORDAN 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 UNITED STATES MILITARY GROUP, VENEZUELA 16 DECEMBER 1999 TO 5 MARCH 2000 UNITED STATES MILITARY LIAISON OFFICE–MEXICO 1 OCTOBER 1996 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1998 UNITED STATES MILITARY OBSERVER DETACHMENT–JERUSALEM, UNITED NATIONS TRUCE SUPERVISION ORGANIZATION 1 MARCH 1992 TO 1 MARCH 1995 GO 25 38
  39. 39. UNITED STATES MILITARY TRAINING MISSION–SAUDI ARABIA 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 UNITED STATES OFFICE OF DEFENSE REPRESENTATIVE–PAKISTAN 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 UNITED STATES OFFICE OF MILITARY COOPERATION–BAHRAIN 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 15 JUNE 1991 UNITED STATES OFFICE OF MILITARY COOPERATION–EGYPT 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 UNITED STATES OFFICE OF MILITARY COOPERATION–KUWAIT 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 7 OCTOBER 1994 TO 10 DECEMBER 1994 1 APRIL 1992 TO 30 JUNE 1994 UNITED STATES OFFICE OF MILITARY COOPERATION–OMAN 16 JULY 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 UNITED STATES PACIFIC COMMAND CRUISE MISSILE SUPPORT ACTIVITY, PACOM 2 AUGUST 1990 TO 15 MARCH 1991 UNITED STATES SUPPORT GROUP–HAITI 1 JANUARY 1999 TO 31 JANUARY 2000 USCINCEUR (FWD) C2 DET (OPERATION QUICKLIFT) 3 JULY 1995 TO 11 AUGUST 1995 GO 25 39
  40. 40. WHITE HOUSE MILITARY OFFICE 1 NOVEMBER 1996 TO 31 DECEMBER 1999 1 NOVEMBER 1994 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1996 1 JUNE 1992 TO 31 JANUARY 1993 1 JULY 1990 TO 10 DECEMBER 1990 V—VALOROUS UNIT AWARD. By direction of the Secretary of the Army, under the provisions of AR 600–8–22, paragraph 7–14, the Valorous is awarded to the following units of the United States Army for extraordinary heroism in action during the period indicated. 1ST BATTALION 18TH INFANTRY 4 MAY 1968 TO 6 MAY 1968 and the following assigned or attached units: Company A, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Company B, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Company D, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Company E, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Headquarters and Headquarters Company (-), 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Aerial Rifle Platoon, 7th Squadron, 1st Cavalry 1st Squad PRU’s from Di An District Headquarters Interrogators, 2d Brigade 1PW Team 4TH BATTALION, 503D INFANTRY 30 JANUARY 1968 TO 31 JANUARY 1968 and the following assigned or attached units: Battery C, 6th Battalion, 32d Artillery Battery A, 4th Battalion, 60th Artillery Battery C, 3d Battalion, 319th Artillery Radar Section, Headquarters Battery, 3d Battalion, 319th Artillery 51st Chemical Detachment GO 25 40
  41. 41. VI—COAST GUARD UNIT MERITORIOUS COMMENDATION. Award of the Coast Guard Unit Commendation by the Commander, First Coast Guard District Letter 1650, dated 9 December 1999, to United States Army personnel assigned to the following unit, is confirmed. UNITED STATES ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, CAPE COD CANAL FIELD OFFICE, BUZZARDS BAY, MASSACHUSETTS 17 AUGUST 1999 VII—AIR FORCE OUTSTANDING UNIT AWARD. Award of the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award by Department of the Air Force Special Order GF-01, dated 7 December 1999, to United States Army personnel assigned to the following units, is confirmed for the period 1 October 1997 to 30 September 1998. 703D MILITARY INTELLLIGENCE BRIGADE 721ST MILITARY INTELLIGENCE BATTALION 748TH MILITARY INTELLIGENCE BATTALION 750TH MILITARY INTELLIGENCE COMPANY HEADQUARTERS AND HEADQUARTERS DETACHMENT, 702D MILITARY INTELLIGENCE GROUP HEADQUARTERS OPERATIONS COMPANY, 713TH MILITARY INTELLIGENCE GROUP HEADQUARTERS OPERATIONS COMPANY, 718TH MILITARY INTELLIGENCE GROUP VIII—AIR FORCE ORGANIZATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD. Award of the Air Force Organizational Excellence Award by Department of the Air Force Special Order GB-139, dated 30 March 1999, to United States Army personnel assigned to the following unit, is confirmed. WARRIOR PREPARATION CENTER 1 JULY 1996 TO 30 JUNE 1998 IX—MERITORIOUS UNIT COMMENDATION. By direction of the Secretary of the Army, under the provisions of AR 600–8–22, paragraph 7–15, the Meritorious Unit Commendation is awarded to the following units of the United States Army for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service during the period indicated: 1ST BATTALION, 201ST FIELD ARTILLERY 9 DECEMBER 1990 TO 10 JUNE 1991 GO 25 41
  42. 42. HEADQUARTERS AND HEADQUARTERS COMPANY, 1ST BRIGADE, 82D AIRBORNE DIVISION 16 AUGUST 1990 TO 7 APRIL 1991 This supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Orders 29–4, dated 29 January 1998 HEADQUARTERS AND HEADQUARTERS COMPANY, 3D BRIGADE, 82D AIRBORNE DIVISION 14 AUGUST 1990 TO 1 APRIL 1991 HEADQUARTERS AND HEADQUARTERS COMPANY, 7TH CORPS SUPPORT GROUP 8 DECEMBER 1990 TO 16 APRIL 1991 This supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Orders 48–11, dated 17 February 1998 27TH ENGINEER BATTALION 1 NOVEMBER 1970 TO 31 MAY 1971 and the following assigned or attached unit: 591st Engineer Company This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Orders 275–4, dated 2 October 1997 95TH MEDICAL GAS TREATMENT BATTALION SEPTEMBER 1944 TO MARCH 1945 This order supersedes United States Total Army Personnel Command, Permanent Orders 254–2, dated 11 September 1997 603D QUARTERMASTER GRAVES REGISTRATION COMPANY 1 OCTOBER 1944 TO 1 JUNE 1945 X—ARMY SUPERIOR UNIT AWARD. By direction of the Secretary of the Army, under the provisions of AR 600–8–22, paragraph 7–16, the Army Superior Unit Award is awarded to the following units of the Armed Forces of the United States for meritorious service in connection with difficult and challenging missions during peacetime. GO 25 42
  43. 43. COMPANY B, 1ST BATTALION, 1ST SPECIAL WARFARE TRAINING GROUP (AIRBORNE) 15 NOVEMBER 1995 TO 1 JULY 1996 1ST BATTALION, 14TH AVIATION 1 OCTOBER 1995 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1996 1ST BATTALION, 63D ARMOR 15 MARCH 1996 TO 14 MARCH 1997 COMBAT TEAM (PROVISIONAL), 1ST BRIGADE, 4TH INFANTRY DIVISION 16 FEBRUARY 1996 TO 10 APRIL 1997 and the following assigned or attached units: Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Company B, 1st Battalion, 4th Aviation 2d Battalion, 4th Aviation 1st Platoon, 4th Military Police Company 4th Support Battalion 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Detachment, Headquarters Battery, 2d Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Battery A, 2d Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Troop D, 1st Squadron, 10th Cavalry Company A, 15th Military Intelligence Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3d Battalion, 16th Field Artillery 1st Battalion, 22d Infantry Detachment, 25th Support Battalion 31st Chemical Company 4th Battalion, 42d Field Artillery Battery A, 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery GO 25 43
  44. 44. 3d Platoon, Battery C, 1st Battalion, 62d Air Defense Artillery 1st Platoon, Company A, 65th Engineer Battalion 3d Battalion, 66th Armor Company A, 104th Military Intelligence Battalion Company A, 124th Signal Battalion EPLRS Platoon and GBS Platoon, Company C, 124th Signal Battalion Detachment 1, Company G, 149th Aviation 299th Engineer Battalion 404th Support Battalion 497th Transportation Company (-) Brigade Reconnaissance Troop (Provisional) 1ST SPECIAL FORCES BATTALION, 10TH SPECIAL FORCES GROUP (AIRBORNE), 1ST SPECIAL FORCES 1 OCTOBER 1995 TO 31 JULY 1996 1ST UNITED STATES ARMY SUPPORT BATTALION 1 AUGUST 1998 TO 1 AUGUST 1998 2D BATTALION, 10TH SPECIAL FORCES GROUP (AIRBORNE) 15 APRIL 1997 TO 31 DECEMBER 1998 TASK FORCE 2D BATTALION, 43D AIR DEFENSE ARTILLERY 31 OCTOBER 1998 TO 15 MARCH 1999 and the following assigned or attached units: Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2d Battalion, 43d Air Defense Artillery Battery A, 2d Battalion, 43d Air Defense Artillery Battery B, 2d Battalion, 43d Air Defense Artillery Battery C, 2d Battalion, 43d Air Defense Artillery Battery D, 2d Battalion, 43d Air Defense Artillery GO 25 44
  45. 45. Battery E, 2d Battalion, 43d Air Defense Artillery 555TH Maintenance Company 2D BATTALION, 63D ARMOR, 1ST INFANTRY DIVISION 10 APRIL 1996 TO 20 MAY 1997 2D BATTALION, 160TH SPECIAL OPERATIONS AVIATION REGIMENT (AIRBORNE) 1 SEPTEMBER 1997 TO 1 DECEMBER 1998 3D BATTALION, 160TH SPECIAL OPERATIONS AVIATION REGIMENT (AIRBORNE) 1 JANUARY 1996 TO 31 DECEMBER 1996 3D BATTALION, 187TH INFANTRY 15 JULY 1995 TO 15 JANUARY 1996 3D BATTALION (AIRBORNE BATTALION COMBAT TEAM), 325TH INFANTRY 1 OCTOBER 1994 TO 15 FEBRUARY 1996 (NOTE: The 3d Battalion (Airborne Battalion Combat Team), 325th Infantry, was reflagged as the 1st Battalion, 508th Infantry, effective 2400Z, 15 February 1996) 5TH BATTALION, 2D AIR DEFENSE ARTILLERY 9 OCTOBER 1995 TO 31 DECEMBER 1996 5TH BATTALION, 7TH AIR DEFENSE ARTILLERY 13 DECEMBER 1995 TO 30 JANUARY 1996 6TH BATTALION, 52D AIR DEFENSE ARTILLERY 1 OCTOBER 1995 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1996 HEADQUARTERS, 7TH ARMY RESERVE COMMAND DECEMBER 1995 TO SEPTEMBER 1996 GO 25 45
  46. 46. 11TH TRANSPORTATION BATTALION (TERMINAL) 10 AUGUST 1994 TO 21 OCTOBER 1994 and the following assigned or attached units: Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 11th Transportation Battalion (Terminal) 159th Transportation Detachment (Heavy Crane) 276th Transportation Detachment (Automated Cargo Detachment) 368th Transportation Company (Terminal Service) 15TH MILITARY INTELLIGENCE BATTALION 1 NOVEMBER 1998 TO 1 NOVEMBER 1999 24TH SUPPORT GROUP (CORPS) 6 MAY 1996 TO 31 AUGUST 1996 and the following assigned or attached units: Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 24th Support Group Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 87th Support Battalion 94th Maintenance Company 226th Supply and Service Company 396th Transportation Company 632d Maintenance Company Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 559th Quartermaster Battalion 512th Quartermaster Company 202d Quartermaster Detachment 205th Quartermaster Detachment 172d Medical Detachment Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 260th Quartermaster Battalion 110th Quartermaster Company 416th Transportation Company Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 13th Support Battalion 104th Transportation Company GO 25 46
  47. 47. 598th Maintenance Company 608th Ordnance Company 1st Battalion, 30th Infantry Detachment, Company B, 92d Engineer Battalion 27TH TRANSPORTATION CENTER (MOVEMENT CONTROL) 9 DECEMBER 1995 TO 20 JANUARY 1997 33D ARMY BAND 1 JANUARY 1996 TO 31 DECEMBER 1996 40TH MILITARY POLICE COMPANY 1 APRIL 1992 TO 31 JANUARY 1994 HEADQUARTERS AND HEADQUARTERS DETACHMENT, 51ST MAINTENANCE BATTALION 1 AUGUST 1995 TO 6 OCTOBER 1996 HEADQUARTERS AND HEADQUARTERS BATTERY, 69TH AIR DEFENSE ARTILLERY BRIGADE 17 JUNE 1996 TO 31 DECEMBER 1996 BRAVO COMPANY, 94TH ENGINEER COMBAT BATTALION 15 JULY 1998 TO 23 NOVEMBER 1998 94TH MILITARY POLICE BATTALION 16 APRIL 1996 TO 1 MAY 1997 and the following assigned or attached units: Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment 55th Military Police Company 142d Military Police Company 249th Military Police Detachment GO 25 47
  48. 48. 96TH CIVIL AFFAIRS BATTALION (AIRBORNE) 1 NOVEMBER 1998 TO 1 SEPTEMBER 1999 204TH MILITARY INTELLIGENCE BATTALION 20 JULY 1994 TO 16 JULY 1995 HEADQUARTERS AND HEADQUARTERS DETACHMENT, 210TH MILITARY POLICE BATTALION 14 DECEMBER 1995 TO 29 JULY 1996 and the following assigned or attached units: 113th Military Police Company (27 Dec 95 TO 29 Jul 96) 114th Military Police Company (27 Dec 95 TO 29 Jul 96) 186th Military Police Company (27 Dec 95 TO 29 Jul 96) 1137th Military Police Company (27 Dec 95 TO 29 Jul 96) 1776th Military Police Company (14 Dec 95 TO 29 Jul 96) 230 MILITARY POLICE COMPANY 1 OCTOBER 1995 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1996 233D SUPPORT BATTALION DECEMBER 1995 TO DECEMBER 1996 302D MILITARY INTELLIGENCE BATTALION 6 JANUARY 1996 TO 6 JANUARY 1997 330TH SUPPORT DETACHMENT 11 DECEMBER 1995 TO 5 SEPTEMBER 1996 HEADQUARTERS AND HEADQUARTERS DETACHMENT, 414TH SUPPORT BATTALION DECEMBER 1995 TO DECEMBER 1996 GO 25 48
  49. 49. 493D ARMY BAND 1 NOVEMBER 1993 TO 15 MARCH 1995 HEADQUARTERS AND HEADQUARTERS DETACHMENT, 607TH MILITARY POLICE BATTALION 3 JULY 1996 TO 12 FEBRUARY 1997 and the following assigned or attached units: 273d Military Police Company (3 Jul 96 TO 12 Feb 97) 302d Military Police Company (3 Jul 96 TO 12 Feb 97) 304th Military Police Company (3 Jul 96 TO 12 Feb 97) 514th Military Police Company (8 Jul 96 TO 12 Feb 97) 838th Military Police Company (8 Jul 96 TO 12 Feb 97) PROTECTIVE SERVICES UNIT, 701ST MILITARY POLICE GROUP AUGUST 1998 TO APRIL 1999 742D MILITARY INTELLIGENCE BATTALION 15 NOVEMBER 1995 TO 14 NOVEMBER 1996 907TH MEDICAL DETACHMENT (DENTAL) 20 MAY TO 4 JUNE 1995 ARMY NATIONAL GUARD TRAINING AND TRAINING TECHNOLOGY BATTLE LAB 1 DECEMBER 1995 TO 30 NOVEMBER 1996 BLANCHFIELD ARMY HOSPITAL, FORT SAM HOUSTON TX 18 JUNE 1996 TO 6 AUGUST 1996 HEADQUARTERS AND HEADQUARTERS COMPANY, UNITED STATES ARMY CIVIL AFFAIRS AND PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATIONS COMMAND (AIRBORNE) 12 NOVEMBER 1996 TO 11 NOVEMBER 1997 GO 25 49
  50. 50. JOINT LOGISTICS–ADVANCED CONCEPT TECHNOLOGY DEMONSTRATION (PROVISIONAL) 1 OCTOBER 1995 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 1996 OFFICE OF THE PROGRAM MANAGER, SAUDI ARABIAN NATION GUARD MODERNIZATION PROGRAM 13 NOVEMBER 1995 TO 31 JANUARY 1997 TASK FORCE EAGLE (IFOR) 1ST ARMORED DIVISION 15 OCTOBER 1995 TO 10 DECEMBER 1996 and the following assigned or attached units: Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Armored Division Artillery Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Division Support Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Engineer Brigade, 1st Armored Division 1st Armored Division Band Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2d Brigade, 1st Armored Division Company C, 2d Battalion, 1st Aviation 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Headquarters, Headquarters and Service Company, 1st Military Intelligence Battalion Company B, 1st Military Intelligence Battalion 5th Battalion, 3d Air Defense Artillery (Less Battery C) 2d Battalion, 3d Field Artillery 3d Battalion, 5th Cavalry Troop C, 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Company B, 9th Psychological Operations Battalion GO 25 50
  51. 51. Companies B, C, And D, 3d Battalion, 12th Infantry 4th Battalion, 12th Infantry 15th Transportation Detachment 16th Engineer Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 16th Support Group Detachment, Company B, 17th Signal Battalion Detachment, Company D, 17th Signal Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 18th Support Battalion 19th Materiel Management Center, Corps Support Command 20th Ordnance Detachment Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 22d Signal Brigade 23d Engineer Battalion 24th Medical Detachment (15 Oct 95 To 15 Sep 96) 25th Chemical Company Battery A, 25th Field Artillery Battery B, 25th Field Artillery 26th Supply and Service Company Company C, 26th Support Battalion (15 Oct 95 To 15 Feb 96) Detachment, Headquarters Battery, 28th Infantry Division Artillery 4th Battalion, 29th Field Artillery 29th Public Affairs Detachment (25 Dec 95 To 31 Jul 96) Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 30th Medical Brigade 31st Medical Detachment (15 Oct 95 To 15 Sep 96) Detachment, Company D, 32d Signal Battalion 38th Engineer Company 40th Engineer Battalion GO 25 51
  52. 52. 41st Ordnance Detachment (1 Dec 95 To 9 Nov 96) 45th Medical Company 47th Support Battalion Company E, 51st Infantry 51st Transportation Company Detachment, 54th Quartermaster Company 55th Engineer Company 55th Signal Company Detachment, 55th Personnel Services Battalion Company C, 3d Battalion, 58th Aviation Company E, 58th Aviation 61st Ordnance Detachment 62d Engineer Battalion Detachment, 64th Replacement Detachment 64th Military Police Company (14 Jan 96 To 9 Nov 96) 65th Military Police Company Company A, 2d Battalion, 67th Armor 4th Battalion, 67th Armor (Less Companies A and B) 67th Combat Support Hospital 67th Medical Detachment 2d Battalion, 68th Armor (Less Companies B and D) 71st Medical Detachment 71st Ordnance Company 71st Ordnance Detachment 72d Medical Detachment 74th Engineer Company 77th Maintenance Company GO 25 52
  53. 53. 84th Medical Detachment 90th Personnel Services Battalion 92d Military Police Company 94th Engineer Battalion Battery A, 94th Field Artillery Detachment, Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 101st Field Artillery 102d Quartermaster Company 115th Adjutant General Company (15 Oct 95 To 15 Jun 96) 122d Medical Detachment 123d Support Battalion 127th Support Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 130th Engineer Brigade 133d Medical Detachment 141st Signal Battalion 149th Maintenance Company Detachment, Battery E, 151st Field Artillery Detachment 152d Military Police (27 Dec 95 To 5 Sep 96) Detachment, Battery E, 161st Field Artillery Headquarters, Headquarters and Service Company, 165th Military Intelligence Battalion Company A, 165th Military Intelligence Battalion Company D, 165th Military Intelligence Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 181st Transportation Battalion 188th Medical Detachment (15 Oct 95 To 15 Sep 96) Company C, 201st Support Battalion (16 Feb 96 To 9 Nov 96) 203d Public Affairs Detachment (24 Dec 95 To 17 Jul 96) Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 205th Military Intelligence Brigade 212th Military Police Company GO 25 53
  54. 54. 212th Surgical Hospital 2d Battalion, 227th Aviation 7th Battalion, 227th Aviation 236th Medical Company 240th Quartermaster Company 249th Engineer Battalion (16 Nov 95 To 9 Nov 96) 254th Medical Detachment 255th Medical Detachment Detachment, 258th Military Police Company 272d Military Police Company 280th Support Center 293d Military Police Company Detachment, Company B, 303d Military Intelligence Battalion 305th Support Center 309th Support Center 316th Support Center Detachment, 317th Maintenance Company Detachment, 323d Engineer Platoon Battery C, 333d Field Artillery 358th Public Affairs Detachment (23 Dec 95 To 31 Jul 96) 361st Public Affairs Detachment (14 Dec 95 To 10 Jan 96) 362d Engineer Company 377th Transportation Company 403d Transportation Company 411th Military Police Company (14 Jan 96 To 9 Nov 96) Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 421st Medical Battalion 440th Signal Battalion GO 25 54
  55. 55. 464th Medical Company Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 485th Support Battalion 501st Military Intelligence Battalion 501st Military Police Company 501st Support Battalion 502d Engineer Company 515th Transportation Company Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 519th Military Police Battalion 520th Medical Detachment 521st Military Police Detachment 527th Military Police Company 529th Military Police Company Detachment, 529th Ordnance Company 535th Engineer Company 536th Military Police Company 546th Ordnance Detachment 557th Medical Company 586th Engineer Company 596th Maintenance Company 615th Military Police Company 630th Military Police Company Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 709th Military Police Battalion Headquarters And Headquarters Detachment, 720th Military Police Battalion (14 Jan 96 To 9 Nov 96) Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 793d Military Police Battalion Detachment 1, 617th Weather Station (Air Force Unit) 717th Air Support Operations Squadron (Air Force Unit) GO 25 55
  56. 56. TASK FORCE EAGLE COVERING FORCE (CFOR) 1ST INFANTRY DIVISION 10 NOVEMBER 1996 TO 4 APRIL 1997 and the following assigned or attached units: Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2d Brigade, 1st Infantry Division Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Infantry Division Support Command Detachment, 2d Ordnance Detachment Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 3d Air Defense Artillery Battery B, 4th Battalion, 3d Air Defense Artillery Battery D, 4th Battalion, 3d Air Defense Artillery 3d Infantry Division Detachment 2d Squadron, 6th Cavalry 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 9th Engineer Battalion Company A, 9th Engineer Battalion Company B, 9th Engineer Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 11th Aviation Group Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 11th Psychological Operations Battalion Detachment, 2d Battalion, 1st Aviation 15th Transportation Detachment Detachment, Company C, 17th Signal Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Company A, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Company C, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Company D, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry 21st Combat Support Hospital (-) Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry GO 25 56
  57. 57. Company A, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Company B, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Company C, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Detachment, Headquarters Battery, 35th Infantry Division Artillery Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 38th Personnel Services Battalion (-) Detachment B, 38th Personnel Services Battalion (-) 45th Medical Company Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 1st Medical Group 50th Military History Detachment Detachment, 54th Quartermaster Company Detachment, Postal Company, 55th Personnel Services Battalion Detachment, Company E, 58th Aviation Detachment, Company B, 61st Medical Battalion Headquarters and Support Company, 62d Engineer Battalion Company A, 62d Engineer Battalion Company B, 62d Engineer Battalion Scout Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor (15 Oct 95 to 14 Mar 96) 64th Military Police Company 65th Military Police Company 68th Transportation Company (-) Detachment, 72d Medical Detachment 74th Engineer Company Company A, 1st Battalion, 77th Armor Company D, 1st Battalion, 77th Armor 82d Support Detachment 85th Medical Detachment 100th Public Affairs Detachment GO 25 57

×