Strategic Investments Activity (SIA)

Feb. 01, 2022
Presented by Feed the Future

Strategic Investments Activity (SIA)

  1. 1. Feed The Future Uganda Strategic Investments Activity (SIA) September 2021 - August 2026 Driving inclusive growth in Uganda through investment in agriculture, energy, and health. Robert Tabot Anyang, Chief Executive Officer Consortium Partners: Chemonics International, CrossBoundary, Open Capital Group
  2. 2. PURPOSE USAID flagship Activity to Increase foreign and domestic investments in agriculture and related industries – energy and health - to advance development objectives. KEY OBJECTIVES 1. Increased commercial financing in agriculture and related sectors 2. Improved policies, laws and regulations regarding commercial investments 3. Increased productive use of energy in the agriculture and related sectors ANTICIPATED RESULTS Unlock commercial investment worth $140 million in private capital, while improving the livelihoods of 100,000 underrepresented people. Create a pipeline of over 100 investable companies operating in agriculture, health, and productive use of energy in agriculture (PUE).
  3. 3. SIA’S APPROACH TO DEAL SUPPORT COMPANY INVESTMENT FACILITATION SERVICES INVESTOR Origination Understand available capital options Sector information, capital mapping, investor and opportunity profiling, value chain analysis, market sizing, networking Identify pipeline of potential deals Project support and development Validate business assumptions Project feasibility studies, market identification, forging of technical partnerships, investment material creation Gather initial feedback from investors Due diligence Pitch and position for investment Market and competition analysis, business plan development, financial modeling, financial and commercial due diligence Conduct due diligence and fill information gaps Structuring and negotiation Understand and negotiate terms Blended finance structuring, information asymmetry mitigation, legal template development, comparative research, relationship management Choose investment instruments and structure Value creation and realization Build business for follow- on investment 100-day value creation plans, governance recommendations, monitoring, status report updates, strategic positioning for additional investment Close transaction and begin value creation Investor learning and aftercare Smooth operational roadblocks Government stakeholder engagement on enabling environment challenges, monitoring results against business plan, tracking growth, financial returns, and development impact, positioning for follow-on investment Analyze returns and impact
  4. 4. Contact: Please email Chief Executive Officer Robert Anyang, ranyang@chemonics.com for any inquiries or requests for additional information. COLLABORATING PARTNERS
  5. 5. SNAPSHOT OF OUR KARAMOJA INVESTMENT STRATEGY We seek to unlock potential for wheat production and meat processing through facilitating investments in: Solar powered irrigation - to facilitate commercial Wheat production – which at harvest there is regeneration that can feed cows but also once processed the wheat pollard (by product) is good feed that is good for Bull fattening for export beef
  6. 6. ON GOING CONVERSATIONS AND BUY IN PRODUCTION, PROCESSING & MARKETS • Mandela Millers • FTF Ag Research Activity (NARO) • Farasi (mechanization) • Narok Farms • Wheat Millers Association Uganda SOLAR IRRIGATION • Nexus Green • Conquest • BodaWerk • Tulima Solar MEAT PROCESSING • Soroti Meat Packers
  7. 7. OPPORTUNITIES FOR SASAKAWA & OTHER PARTNERS  Supporting small holder solar irrigation (1-5 acres)  Introduction of a new value chain that is adaptive to the Karamoja environment and scaling based on lessons  A viable alternative agricultural activity because of it potential to feed the lovely dear cow  Working with a highly commercial product with assured local market and high potential for export Our plan is to facilitate investment for the initial activities including:  Irrigation of 100 acre field  Trials have been done and the seed is due for import from Sudan (Khartoum)
  8. 8. THANK YOU
  9. 9. www.feedthefuture.gov

