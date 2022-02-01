-
Feed The Future Uganda Strategic
Investments Activity (SIA)
September 2021 - August 2026
Driving inclusive growth in
Uganda through investment in
agriculture, energy, and
health.
Robert Tabot Anyang, Chief Executive Officer
Consortium Partners: Chemonics International,
CrossBoundary, Open Capital Group
PURPOSE
USAID flagship Activity to
Increase foreign and domestic investments in agriculture and related industries – energy and health - to
advance development objectives.
KEY OBJECTIVES
1. Increased commercial financing in agriculture and related sectors
2. Improved policies, laws and regulations regarding commercial investments
3. Increased productive use of energy in the agriculture and related sectors
ANTICIPATED RESULTS
Unlock
commercial investment
worth $140 million in private
capital,
while improving the livelihoods of
100,000 underrepresented
people.
Create a pipeline of over 100
investable companies
operating in agriculture,
health, and productive use of
energy in agriculture (PUE).
SIA’S APPROACH TO DEAL SUPPORT
COMPANY INVESTMENT FACILITATION SERVICES INVESTOR
Origination
Understand available
capital options
Sector information, capital mapping, investor and opportunity profiling, value
chain analysis, market sizing, networking
Identify pipeline of
potential deals
Project support and
development
Validate business
assumptions
Project feasibility studies, market identification, forging of technical
partnerships, investment material creation
Gather initial feedback
from investors
Due diligence
Pitch and position for
investment
Market and competition analysis, business plan development, financial
modeling, financial and commercial due diligence
Conduct due diligence and
fill information gaps
Structuring and negotiation
Understand and negotiate
terms
Blended finance structuring, information asymmetry mitigation, legal template
development, comparative research, relationship management
Choose investment
instruments and structure
Value creation and
realization
Build business for follow-
on investment
100-day value creation plans, governance recommendations, monitoring,
status report updates, strategic positioning for additional investment
Close transaction and
begin value creation
Investor learning and
aftercare
Smooth operational
roadblocks
Government stakeholder engagement on enabling environment challenges,
monitoring results against business plan, tracking growth, financial returns,
and development impact, positioning for follow-on investment
Analyze returns and impact
Contact: Please email Chief Executive Officer Robert Anyang, ranyang@chemonics.com for any inquiries
or requests for additional information.
COLLABORATING PARTNERS
SNAPSHOT OF OUR KARAMOJA INVESTMENT STRATEGY
We seek to unlock potential for wheat production and meat
processing through facilitating investments in:
Solar powered irrigation - to facilitate commercial
Wheat production – which at harvest there is regeneration that can
feed cows but also once processed the wheat pollard (by product) is
good feed that is good for
Bull fattening for export beef
ON GOING CONVERSATIONS AND BUY IN
PRODUCTION, PROCESSING &
MARKETS
• Mandela Millers
• FTF Ag Research Activity (NARO)
• Farasi (mechanization)
• Narok Farms
• Wheat Millers Association Uganda
SOLAR IRRIGATION
• Nexus Green
• Conquest
• BodaWerk
• Tulima Solar
MEAT PROCESSING
• Soroti Meat Packers
OPPORTUNITIES FOR SASAKAWA & OTHER PARTNERS
Supporting small holder solar irrigation (1-5 acres)
Introduction of a new value chain that is adaptive to the Karamoja environment and
scaling based on lessons
A viable alternative agricultural activity because of it potential to feed the lovely dear
cow
Working with a highly commercial product with assured local market and high potential
for export
Our plan is to facilitate investment for the initial activities including:
Irrigation of 100 acre field
Trials have been done and the seed is due for import from Sudan (Khartoum)
-
8.
THANK YOU
SIA works with projects at various stages of growth, from deal origination, due diligence, structuring through to deal facilitation and aftercare. We have an experienced team and partnerships that support deals to get to financial close, irrespective of the ticket size.