All You Need to Know About Concrete

RZ Construction Group Inc is a fully inclusive construction company and general contractor in Astoria NY. From initial des...
Durable and low-maintenance, concrete is an excellent material for constructing walkways, driveways, entrances and backyard patios from, and maintains its condition well in those states that regularly experience colder climates, too. However, concrete is only ever as good as the person installing it, so if you’re planning to have any concrete work carried out at your home, be sure to engage with an experienced company who are qualified and equipped to work with concrete.

  2. 2. Durable and low-maintenance, concrete is an excellent material for constructing walkways, driveways, entrances and backyard patios from, and maintains its condition well in those states that regularly experience colder climates, too. However, concrete is only ever as good as the person installing it, so if you’re planning to have any concrete work carried out at your home, be sure to engage with an experienced company who are qualified and equipped to work with concrete.
  3. 3. Here are a few important facts about concrete that could help you determine whether to use it for a construction project at your home: Concrete mixtures Made up of 4 components: cement, coarse aggregate (such as gravel), fine aggregate (such as sand), and water. Concrete finishing Premature finishing and over finishing of concrete can quickly and easily result in surface defects, such as: blisters, dusting, crazing or delamination.
  4. 4. Concrete curing Curing occurs once the concrete has been poured and finished, and the longer the curing or hydration time, the stronger the concrete. Ranging from between 3 to 14 days depending upon the type of application, a curing compound can be applied that acts as a blanket by forming a thin membrane over the concrete to prevent the water from evaporating quickly. A concrete professional will know exactly how to properly mix, finish and cure it so that it looks great and lasts for years.
  5. 5. Reinforced concrete The process of reinforcing concrete is when wire mesh or steel bars are embedded into the concrete to carry the tension forces, and the bars are often referred to as ‘rebars’. Even with rebar, concrete will eventually crack due to the natural occurrence of changes in temperature and moisture cycles, and while reinforcements cannot prevent this from happening, they will hold the crack faces together.
  6. 6. The durability of concrete Concrete can easily deteriorate due to temperature changes, chemical attacks and corrosion of metals to name but a few, but exposure to moisture is the most common culprit. Concrete is never entirely impermeable – especially to the slow passage of water vapor – but a slab of 4 inches of more is impermeable to the passage of water from the ground. To prevent water damage and to make concrete more durable, there are several things a construction professional can do, including lowering the water to cement ratio, uniform aggregate gradation and density, and using a vapor retarder.
  7. 7. Cracks can also occur in concrete due to shrinkage, causing the lifting of slab edges at the joints that is caused by the top and bottom of the slab having different moisture and temperature levels. As you have read, concrete can be a complex construction material, and only someone qualified and experienced at working with it, should ever be hired to help with your residential or commercial construction improvements. Contact local construction companies and ask them for advice as to whether a concrete structure is right for your needs.
  8. 8. RZ Construction Group Inc is a fully inclusive construction company and general contractor in Astoria NY. From initial design to final clean up, our results speak for themselves. We are fully licensed, insured, and bonded to provide both commercial and residential construction services to customers in Astoria and the surrounding area. Proud to serve New York State for 25 years. No job is too small nor too big. If you are looking for a general contractor or concrete contractor in Astoria NY or want to know more about our wide range of professional but affordable construction and repair services, reach out to us at (718) 938-9887

