Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
筑波大学 田中 良道 Virtual Tsukuba Challenge on Unity について 2020.08.01
1パッケージ構成 https://github.com/Field-Robotics-Japan/vtc_world_unity vtc_unity vtc_world_unity sensors_unity unit04_unity 統合パッ...
2 Unity と ROS の接続 rosbridge_server websocket (ROS#) Serialize/Desrialize HTTP Publish/Subscribe
3今後のUpdate（予定） • 市役所周辺以外のDetailの作り込み • メッシュ削減等の軽量化 • 信号機の追加 vtc_world_unity（環境） sensors_unity（センサ） unit04_unity（ロボット） • レー...
4公開場所（LICENSE : Appache 2.0） https://github.com/Field-Robotics-Japan/vtc_world_unity vtc_world_unity（環境） sensors_unity（センサ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Virtual Tsukuba Challenge on Unity について

34 views

Published on

Virtual Tsukuba Challenge on Unity の概要資料です．

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Virtual Tsukuba Challenge on Unity について

  1. 1. 筑波大学 田中 良道 Virtual Tsukuba Challenge on Unity について 2020.08.01
  2. 2. 1パッケージ構成 https://github.com/Field-Robotics-Japan/vtc_world_unity vtc_unity vtc_world_unity sensors_unity unit04_unity 統合パッケージ 環境・センサ・ロボット 自由に組み合わせ可能！（※ROS1 の利用が前提） 環境パッケージ センサパッケージ ロボットパッケージ • ROS# を利用 • URDFから作成可能 • 3D LiDAR • RGB Camera • IMU (6 Axis) • 点群から生成 • つくば市役所周辺 • 公園は近日Update
  3. 3. 2 Unity と ROS の接続 rosbridge_server websocket (ROS#) Serialize/Desrialize HTTP Publish/Subscribe
  4. 4. 3今後のUpdate（予定） • 市役所周辺以外のDetailの作り込み • メッシュ削減等の軽量化 • 信号機の追加 vtc_world_unity（環境） sensors_unity（センサ） unit04_unity（ロボット） • レーザー強度（LiDAR）の実装 • ノイズの付加 • GPSセンサの追加 • 通信規格の修正・軽量化） • URDFからのモデル作成方法マニュアルの追加 その他 • NPCの追加 • オンラインNPC・ロボットの追加 更新内容は Twitterにて公開！ ＠RyodoTanaka
  5. 5. 4公開場所（LICENSE : Appache 2.0） https://github.com/Field-Robotics-Japan/vtc_world_unity vtc_world_unity（環境） sensors_unity（センサ） https://github.com/Field-Robotics-Japan/sensors_unity unit04_unity（ロボット） https://github.com/Field-Robotics-Japan/unit04_unity vtc_unity（統合） https://github.com/Field-Robotics-Japan/vtc_unity お気軽にContributeお願いします！

×