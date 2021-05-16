Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 16, 2021

問題解決・Google検索の掟

問題解決・Google検索の方法についてまとめました。

問題解決・Google検索の掟

  1. 1. 問題解決の掟 1. わからないことが出てきたら何がわからないか具体的に探す • 例：エラーがなぜ発⽣しているのか、レイアウトがなぜ崩れているか 2. スペルミスがないか、正しい記述であるかなど⾃分が書いた ソースコード（HTML・CSS・Rubyなど）を⾒直す 3. GoogleやProgateのスライドで調べてみる • Googleで検索する場合（「Google検索の掟」を参考） • エラーメッセージや解決したい事象、わからないことに関係するキーワードなど⼊れる • 例1：CSSの幅がわからない場合は、「CSS 幅」で検索する • 例2：HTMLのclassの書き⽅がわからない場合、「HTML class 書き⽅」で検索する • ⽇本語のページだけでは解決できない場合、英語のページも⽇本語翻訳した上で調べる
  2. 2. 問題解決の掟 4. 3までで解決⽅法を⾒つけたら、ソースコード（HTML・CSS・Ruby など）に書くなど試してみる • 正解かどうかわからなければ、3の⼿順で正しいか確認できるまで調べてみる 5. 4で解決できなければ、1に戻る
  3. 3. Google検索の掟 • spanとdivの違いを調べたい場合 1. 検索欄に「span div 違い」を⼊⼒する 2. ⼀番上のページ開いてみる 開いてみる
  4. 4. Google検索の掟 • spanとdivの違いを調べたい場合 3.解決になりそうな箇所を探す 4. さらに気になったこと調べる ※この場合「display block inline」で検索 ※ Cmd (Ctrl)+ Fで「span」などをページ内検索してみる ヒントになりそう 開いてみる
  5. 5. Google検索の掟 • spanとdivの違いを調べたい場合 5. 解決になりそうな箇所を探す ここだ！！！ divとspanの違いは、divが縦に並ぶ spanが横に並ぶことがわかった。 6. 解決！！！！

