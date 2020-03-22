Successfully reported this slideshow.
Biaya rs di singapore

Informasi beberapa biaya RS di Singapore

Published in: Health & Medicine
Biaya rs di singapore

  1. 1. Mount Elizabeth Orchard Tarif Harian (S$) "Biaya Tagihan Kamar termasuk 7% GST" Single 640 6,297,600.00 Dua Tempat Tidur 340 3,345,600.00 Empat Tempat Tidur 276 2,715,840.00 Kamar Executive Deluxe Suite 1,068.00 10,509,120.00 Daffodil/Magnolia Suite 2,358.00 23,202,720.00 Kamar VIP (dengan Connecting Lounge)* 3,623.00 35,650,320.00 Royal Suite (tanpa Kamar Pendamping) 5,043.00 49,623,120.00 Royal Suite (dengan Kamar Pendamping) 5,820.00 57,268,800.00 Royal Suite (dengan Kamar Pendamping & Lounge) 6,463.00 63,595,920.00 Royal Suite (Seluruh Suite) 9,298.00 91,492,320.00 - ICU - Intensive Care Unit (ICU) 799 7,862,160.00 High Dependency Unit (HDU) 683 6,720,720.00 - Nursery - Nursery - Bayi (rawat inap) 80 787,200.00 - Neonatal Intensive Care Unit - NICU Lantai 1 245 2,410,800.00 NICU Lantai 2A 352 3,463,680.00 NICU Lantai 2B 572 5,628,480.00 NICU Lantai 3 672 6,612,480.00 - Bedah Rawat Jalan - Untuk tiga jam pertama, sesudahnya S$26 per jam 79 777,360.00 Tempat tidur (Endoscopy Centre) untuk empat jam pertama, sesudahnya S$22 per jam. 56 551,040.00 - Biaya Perawatan Harian - Pasien rawat inap 167 1,643,280.00 Bedah Rawat Jalan 95 934,800.00 Kamar Pendamping Kamar pendamping (tempat tidur ekstra) dengan makan 97 954,480.00 Catatan: * Satu kamar pendamping gratis tanpa makan. Reference : https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=3&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=0a hUKEwiM2qadkJrNAhUMOY8KHYeICNYQFggvMAI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mountelizabeth.com. sg%2Fid%2Fcost-financing%2Froom- rates&usg=AFQjCNFZaiU3H7Qme6_BmfNcA3Hsx9IkuQ&sig2=h3Un1h4PKsj6mQC9mY_ZKA 1. Perkiraan total biaya perawatan akan ditagih pada saat pendaftaran rawat inap. 2. Deposit tambahan akan diperlukan apabila tagihan rumah sakit melampaui deposit pertama Anda. 3. Silahkan bertanya langsung ke rumah sakit untuk mengetahui biaya perawatan yang sesungguhnya RATE RUMAH SAKIT MOUNT ELISABETH SINGAPURA Jenis Kamar Dlm Rupiah (9840)
  2. 2. Mount Elizabeth Novena Tarif Harian (S$) "Biaya Tagihan Kamar termasuk 7% GST" Kamar Kelas A 418 4,113,120.00 Kamar Single (Satu Pasien) 640 6,297,600.00 Kamar Radio Iodine 788 7,753,920.00 Junior Suite 1,306.00 12,851,040.00 - Regal Suites - Presidential Suite 8,820.00 86,788,800.00 Chairman Suite 14,411.00 141,804,240.00 Royal Suite 14,411.00 141,804,240.00 - ICU - Intensive Care Unit (ICU) 799 7,862,160.00 High Dependency Unit (HDU) 683 6,720,720.00 - Nursery - Nursery (Inpatient) 80 787,200.00 - Neonatal Intensive Care Unit - NICU Level 1 245 2,410,800.00 NICU Level 2A 352 3,463,680.00 NICU Level 2B 572 5,628,480.00 NICU Level 3 672 6,612,480.00 - Bedah Rawat Jalan - Untuk tiga jam pertama, sesudahnya S$26 per jam 79 777,360.00 - Endoskopi - Empat jam pertama kamar pemulihan, sesudahnya S$22 per jam. 56 551,040.00 Empat jam pertama kamar untuk satu pasien, sesudahnya S$35 per jam. 207 2,036,880.00 - Biaya Perawatan Harian - Pasien rawat inap 167 1,643,280.00 Bedah Rawat Jalan 95 934,800.00 Biaya Pemantauan ICU 86 846,240.00 - Kamar Pendamping - Kamar Pendamping Pasien 97 954,480.00 Catatan: RATE RUMAH SAKIT MOUNT ELISABETH SINGAPURA Dlm Rupiah (9840) 1. Perkiraan total biaya perawatan akan ditagihkan pada saat pendaftaran rawat inap. 2. Deposit tambahan akan diperlukan apabila tagihan rumah sakit melampaui deposit pertama Jenis Kamar 3. Silahkan bertanya langsung ke rumah sakit untuk mengetahui biaya perawatan yang
  3. 3. Tarif Harian (S$) "Biaya Kamar termasuk 7% GST" Kamar Single (Satu Pasien) 609 5,992,560.00 Empat Tempat Tidur 259 2,548,560.00 Dua Tempat Tidur 329 3,237,360.00 Superior Room 789 7,763,760.00 Executive Suite 1,139.00 11,207,760.00 Dalvey Suite 1,369.00 13,470,960.00 Executive Deluxe Suite 1,369.00 13,470,960.00 Napier/Nassim Suite 2,839.00 27,935,760.00 Tanglin Suite 5,579.00 54,897,360.00 Gleneagles Suite 6,949.00 68,378,160.00 ICU High Dependency Unit (HDU) 621 6,110,640.00 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) 729 7,173,360.00 - Unit Transplantasi - Kamar Single (Satu Pasien) 789 7,763,760.00 Dua Tempat Tidur 449 4,418,160.00 Nursery Nursery (Bayi) 76 747,840.00 Nursery (Khusus) 76 747,840.00 - Neonatal Intensive Care Unit - Level 1 233 2,292,720.00 Level 2A 310 3,050,400.00 Level 2B 524 5,156,160.00 Level 3 635 6,248,400.00 - Bedah Rawat Jalan - Operasi Bedah Rawat Jalan (Sen hingga Jum sebelum Pk 16.00 dan Sab sebelum Pk 12.00) - Tempat Tidur Standar (untuk empat jam pertama, sesudahnya S$26 per jam). 79 777,360.00 Single (untuk empat jam pertama, sesudahnya S$38 per jam) 152 1,495,680.00 - Operasi Bedah Rawat Jalan (Sen hingga Jum setelah Pk 16.00 dan Sab setelah Pk 12.00) - Tempat Tidur Standar 163 1,603,920.00 Single 296 2,912,640.00 - Biaya Perawatan Harian - Bedah Rawat Jalan 91 895,440.00 Pasien rawat inap 155 1,525,200.00 - Kamar Pendamping - Kamar Pendamping Pasien 95 934,800.00 - Endoskopi - Untuk tiga jam pertama, sesudahnya S$20 per jam 54 531,360.00 Kamar VIP Endoskopi (biaya tambahan di atas jam masa tinggal) 153 1,505,520.00 Catatan: 1. Untuk masa tinggal tambahan hingga 8 jam atau kurang, berlaku separuh tarif normal. 2. Perkiraan total biaya perawatan akan ditagih pada saat pendaftaran rawat inap. 3. Deposit tambahan akan diperlukan apabila tagihan rumah sakit melampaui deposit pertama Anda. Reference : https://www.gleneagles.com.sg/id/cost-financing/room-rates RATE RUMAH SAKIT GLENEAGLES SINGAPURA Jenis Kamar Dlm Rupiah (9840)

