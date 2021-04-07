❤bTest Prep Books' TOEFL Preparation Book 2020 and 2021: TOEFL iBT Prep Study Guide Covering All Sections (Reading, Listening, Speaking, and Writing) with Practice Test Questions [With Audio Links for the Listening Section]⚡bTaking the TOEFL test? Want to get a good score?Written by Test Prep Books, this ❤ucomprehensive study guide⚡u includes: Quick Overview Test-Taking Strategies Introduction Reading Listening Speaking Writing Practice Questions Detailed Answer ExplanationsStudying is hard. We know. We want to help. ❤bYou can ace your test.⚡bEach part of the test has a ❤bfull review⚡b. This study guide covers everything likely to be on the test.Lots of TOEFL practice test questions are included. Miss one and want to know why? There are detailed answer explanations to help you avoid missing the same question a second time.Are you a bad test taker?Use your time wisely with the ❤blatest test-taking strategies⚡b. Don't settle for just learning what is on the test. Learn how to be successful with that knowledge.Test Prep Books has drilled down the ❤btop test-taking tips⚡b. This will help you save time and avoid making common mistakes on test day.Get your TOEFL study guide. It includes review material, practice test questions, and test-taking strategies.❤uIt has everything you need for success.⚡u