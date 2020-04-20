Transcelerate DDF Hackathon

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Digitizing Clinical Study Design April 2020 TransCelerate Hackathon
Ryan Tubbs Team Leader LinkedIn Vasu Ranganathan Business Processes LinkedIn Gerald Kukko Solution Architecture LinkedIn T...
Agenda
https://youtu.be/Mqf1x6COGbE
Interactive Demonstration
Step 1 Step 2 Step 3 Step 4
New Study Covers P0 https://youtu.be/XbDvLgimJmE Study Builder Tutorial P0-P6 of the Study Builder https://youtu.be/AS2eqI...
https://hackathon.intelinotion.com User Email Password Nancy Edge nedge@intelinotion.com 2019Rtpl Jon Planet jplanet@intel...
User Guide
User Story 1 – Study Build Navigation 2 – Data Access 3 – Export Protocol Content L1 – Manage Elements L2 – Manage Element...
• Click My Workspace and the green plus in the top left of the screen • Choose a location PharmCo -> Xanomeline. Click Nex...
• Choose a study • Click the Protocol Level Content tab • Click the pencil icon next to Protocol Title and choose the prot...
• Choose a study • Click the Objectives & End Points tab • Click the pencil icon next to Select Objectives and choose an o...
• Choose a study • Click the Objectives & Endpoints tab • Click the pencil icon next to Select Endpoint and choose an Endp...
• Choose a study • Click the Assessments and Activities tab • Select the Study Day type: Week • Select Biomedical Concept ...
• Note the version information • Note the ability to move state between Approved and Draft • Note all saved versions are s...
• Click My Workspace and select a study from the My Studies list • Left mouse click Actions menu option and click "Launch ...
Validation steps Graph browser • Click Info Models > Expand Clinical > Protocol > Protocol Summary • Right mouse click and...
Export JSON • Launch a study builder • Click publish • Generate Study Design – Download JSON Export Library data (Stretch)...
• Click Metadata • Expand Clinical > Study > Intervation Type • Choose Behavioral Therapy • Click Libraries • Double click...
• Click Metadata • Expand Clinical > Biomedical Concept > right click and select Add value • Click Libraries • Double clic...
• Click Metadata • Expand Clinical -> “a topic” -> sub • Click the relationship manager icon at the top of the screen • No...
• Ability to import all types of study content. Including: elements, relationships, and values • Application includes the ...
Challenge
1 3 2
1 42
• Generate a JSON protocol document • HTML Preview of protocol doc • Edit the protocol document in either Word or Hackatho...
Underlying Magic
HTTPS Web Mobile EDC CTMS PPM Azure Search Service Azure Active Directory Azure Key Vault Azure Blob Storage Service Azure...
Constant advocate for end user. Acts as voice of user. Understand existing ecosystems. Evaluate development abilities. Sat...
Empathize Ideate Define • Understand the base requirements • Identify current pain points • Establish personas (who is usi...
Wireframes
Technical Feasibility Vs Customer Value This activity compares the development effort against the benefit to the user for ...
High Fidelity Prototype
Industry Standards & Best Practices Expected Behaviors & Recognizable Patterns Focus on Information Architecture Reduce Us...
Clear visual indicators alerts user to what is required. Form field title’s are persistent at all times eliminating confus...
Provide the user with a “safety net” for potentially destructive actions. Align with the knowledge of green means “go” and...
Art of the Possible The possibilities of DDF are endless. This is our view of the future.
Our Future State Vision We hope you enjoyed test-driving our prototype! This interactive UI represents our unique vision f...
https://youtu.be/ra19YBdajoc Covers the UX and underlying technology
Scenario #1 The immediate solution for visibility and communication regarding amendments will leverage blockchain technolo...
Scenario #2 Lydia, a clinical data scientist at Contoso, is leading the phase III clinical research trial submission for t...
Shared Clinical Research Study Data Private Data Process Private Data Process Private Data Process Private Data Process Pr...
´ Off Chain Shared Data Process Consent change request Protocol Revision/ Amendment Stakeholder Network Consensus CRO 2 3 ...
Shared Data Process IRB Pharma Sponsor Study Site(s) Data Analysis Patient Enrollment Data Collection Report Protocol Desi...
Data Analysis Patient Enrollment Data Collection Report Generation meta data sources Study Protocol & Set up Validation SA...
Reviewer Network Consensus Blockchain LedgerIRB AppovalIntelligent Agent Inclusion/Exclusion Update Validated Update New B...
IRB Approval Smart Contract 1. Section Owners submit section review 2.Site Consent Owner Updates any Change Request if req...
Persona Narratives
Contoso Pharma is a fictitious biopharmaceutical company we created to bring our story to life. We're about to take you on...
Demonstrates the “Master Library of Study Design Elements” The Problem Frank is a clinical content steward who works withi...
Demonstrates the “Master Library of Study Design Elements” The Solution Frank starts using the system and quickly finds th...
Demonstrates the “Master Library of Study Design Elements The Resolution Frank can’t believe how easy and powerful this so...
Demonstrates the “Study Build – Navigation” Feature The Problem Jane is the lead clinical scientist for the study. On the ...
Demonstrates the “Study Build – Navigation” Feature The Solution Jane logs into the Study Builder, follows the directions,...
Demonstrates the “Study Build – Navigation” Feature The Resolution Jane creates a new Clinical Trial study called Alzheime...
Demonstrates the “Initiate Study Build & Study Build Design” The Problem Now, let’s get to know Matteo, Director of Clinic...
Demonstrates the “Initiate Study Build & Study Build Design” The Solution Matteo logs in to the new platform to retrieve A...
Demonstrates the “Initiate Study Build & Study Build Design” The Resolution Matteo is impressed! Not only was this easy (a...
Demonstrates “Document Protocol Generation for TransCelerate CPT” The Problem Meet Ingrid, the Medical Writer at Contoso P...
Demonstrates “Document Protocol Generation for TransCelerate CPT” The Solution Ingrid logs in to the new platform to start...
Demonstrates “Document Protocol Generation for TransCelerate CPT” The Resolution Next, Ingrid builds in auto generation fe...
Demonstrates the “Study Design – Export” Feature The Problem Jocelyn is a biostatistician at Contoso Pharma and part of th...
Demonstrates the “Study Design – Export” Feature The Solution Jocelyn logs into Contoso’s new Study Builder and locates th...
Demonstrates the “Study Design – Export” Feature The Resolution Jocelyn previews the JSON format export of the Study Desig...
Transcelerate DDF Hackathon
Transcelerate DDF Hackathon
Transcelerate DDF Hackathon
Transcelerate DDF Hackathon
