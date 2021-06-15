The Parable of the Wineskins

Continuing from last week’s theme of fasting Jesus the Master teacher uses two common objects, clothes, and wineskins to illustrate for the Pharisees that His grace cannot be wed to their legalistic traditions. We too can fall into the fatal trap of legalism when we allow rituals and traditions to supersede the Word of God in our own lives and the church. The question for us is do we recognize it when it is happening? As Jesus is teaching, a well-known ruler from Capernaum breaks into the conversation and his need is urgent. His twelve-year-old daughter has just died, and he requests that Jesus lay his hand on her, so she will live. For the first time in Matthew’s gospel, we will see Christ’s authority over death, a foreshadowing to the cross. In route to the ruler’s house an unexpected visitor enters the crowd a woman who has been bleeding for twelve years. Her only hope rests in Jesus and when she gets close enough to touch him, she is healed physically and spiritually. Upon arrival at the ruler’s house mourners have begun to gather in moment they turn on Jesus when he says, “she is not dead, but only sleeping.” The lesson for us is that mockers and scoffers are everywhere in life even at a funeral, but we can’t let that stop us from ministering to those around us with the gospel message. Mark records the climactic moment for us when Jesus takes the cold lifeless hand of the little girl and says to her, “Talitha Cumi,” which means, “Little girl lamb, I say to you arise.” In that moment, her life is restored and Jesus’ authority over death is established. It is through this miracle that we have the hope of eternal life.