Education_Purpose of_2022_08.pdf

Aug. 26, 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
  1. 1. PURPOSE OF EDUCATION Ryan Baidya, PhD, MBA August 2022
  2. 2. T H E G I V I N G T R E E I grappled with the question "what is the purpose of education".
  3. 3. WHY? YOU MAY WONDER! Many scholars and educators have had to struggle with this same question before my time. And, I believe, long after today many will ask the same eternal question. The "Purpose of Education" is simply not a static issue, it is a dynamic goal that is and should be changing with the progress of humanity and technological developments.
  4. 4. Early scholars and educators pondered upon the same Philosophers and educators as diverse as Vyasa, Chanakya, Adi Shankara, Aristotle, Plato, Rousseau, Mozi, and Confucius gave their theses on the purpose of education in their respective time and societies. They shared many common characteristics and principles about what it is that education's role should be in human development. Each of them also had their unique views on the role of education within a given time and society.
  5. 5. Ancient seers and philosophers collective doctrine Simplistically, the purpose of education according to ancient seers and philosophers is to develop good citizens who are trained to exercise their dharma in society, whichever functions they might end up performing. The development of a holistic, well-versed and skillful student begins with the right type of teachers and environment.
  6. 6. For Today’s World Today, the purpose of education is geared towards learning specific skills, finding employment, and making money. There is nothing wrong with wanting to be self-sufficient and fulfill one's duties and desires. However, the education systems today contain gaps that must be addressed; the systems do not create a full-fledged human being. The educators themselves are not equipped to train holistic students and the environment also is not feasible to allow the educators to adequately train the student.
  7. 7. Education and Time variability Educational systems are a function of time. The contemporary times cannot be directly compared to ancient time. However, it is possible to have an environment where the students and teachers are in a near-ideal space so that teaching and learning become smooth and organic in nature.
  8. 8. According to John Dewey “Individual Psychology and Education,” The Philosopher, 12, 1934, “The purpose of education has always been to everyone, in essence, the same—to give the young the things they need in order to develop in an orderly, sequential way into members of society. This was the purpose of the education given to a little aboriginal in the Australian bush before the coming of the white man. It was the purpose of the education of youth in the golden age of Athens. It is the purpose of education today, whether this education goes on in a one-room school in the mountains of Tennessee or in the most advanced, progressive school in a radical community. But to develop into a member of society in the Australian bush had nothing in common with developing into a member of society in ancient Greece, and still less with what is needed today. Any education is, in its forms and methods, an outgrowth of the needs of the society in which it exists.”
  9. 9. Views of Martin Luther King Jr. Speech at Morehouse College, 1948: “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. But education which stops with efficiency may prove the greatest menace to society. The most dangerous criminal may be the man (human) gifted with reason but no morals. … We must remember that intelligence is not enough. Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education.”
  10. 10. An opinion of Arthur W. Foshay “The Curriculum Matrix: Transcendence and Mathematics,” Journal of Curriculum and Supervision, 1991, “The one continuing purpose of education, since ancient times, has been to bring people to as full a realization as possible of what it is to be a human being. Other statements of educational purpose have also been widely accepted: to develop the intellect, to serve social needs, to contribute to the economy, to create an effective workforce, to prepare students for a job or career, to promote a particular social or political system. These purposes offered are undesirably limited in scope, and in some instances, they conflict with the broad purpose I have indicated; they imply a distorted human existence. The broader humanistic purpose includes all of them, and goes beyond them, for it seeks to encompass all the dimensions of human experience.”
  11. 11. Late 20th Century’s Views Philosopher and educator Mortimore Adler (1982) advocated that the purpose of education has three major components:  Individual growth or self-improvement  Trade/occupational preparation  Development of societal membership Professor David Tyack (1988), an educator and historian, viewed the purpose of education as being related to the social and economic needs.
  12. 12. More recently, Sociologists D. F. Labaree, K. B. deMarrais, and M. D. LeCompte (1995) collective views can be summarized into four major purposes of education: 1. Academic purposes such as the development of mathematical and reading skills; 2. Economic purposes such as trade/job preparation; and 3. Political purposes such as the integration of immigrants; 4. Collective purposes such as the development of societal and ethical responsibility.
  13. 13. Early this Century’s doctrines Dr. Philip J. Guo, Professor of Cognitive Science, University of California, San Diego (2010) stated, "the main purpose of education is to strengthen your mind so that you can more easily learn to deal with specific challenges you will face throughout your life. Even though you will forget most of what you learned in school, the intense effort you spend struggling with difficult academic material tones your mind, just like how physical conditioning tones your body (even though it serves almost no practical purpose)." Kwame Anthony Appiah wrote (The New York Times Magazine, Sept 8, 2015), "College is about building your soul as much as your skills. Students want to test out their ideas and ideals in the campus community. College, in this view, is where you hone the tools for foundational American Project, the pursuit of happiness".
  14. 14. BOTTOM LINE, These contemporary thinkers, philosophers and educators are unanimous with the views of our early sages and gurus that the development of the souls of the students is as important if not more as building skills of any particular trades.
  15. 15. WHAT DO I THINK ABOUT EDUCATION  And, how do I practice my views being in harmony with the contemporary system of education?
  16. 16. MY OBSERVATION OF MOST OF THE CURRENT EDUCATION SYSTEMS IN PRACTICALITY  Many contemporary educational institutions, programs, and processes, wittingly and/or unwittingly have deviated from that cardinal objective of education.  As a result, we have many highly skilled and talented individuals in our society, but a very few have acquired the Light to be bonafide members of society.  A cumulative effect of such soul-less education continues to affect our society with corruption, and inhumane policy-making.
  17. 17. WHAT & HOW WE PRACTICE
  18. 18. The ground rule Information  Knowledge  Wisdom ** time & experience drive the process of this conversion **  Fundamentals of education are transferring wisdom that makes an individual wholesomely human first, then impart tools and trades of knowledge and information for that individual to sustain his/her well-being in society.
  19. 19. What We think about Learning  We think that learners learn best when they teach each other.  We think that learners learn best in small groups or teams.  We think that learners learn best when they respect one another.  We think that learners learn best when they are expected to do well.  We think that learners learn best from teachers who are learners.  We think that learners learn best when they are challenged to think, feel, and do.  We think that learners learn best when they enjoy learning.  We think that learners learn best when they can relate learning to their lives
  20. 20.  Communication and Expression  Information Literacy  Physical/Mental Wellness & Personal Responsibility  Global, Cultural, Social & Environmental Awareness  Critical Thinking Not just teach, but build souls
  21. 21. THE PROCESS Teaching methodology should encourage young talent to take on challenges to tackle social issues, and fulfill their goals and dreams through professional growth and entrepreneurship. Learners will receive content information; teachers will facilitate and act like catalysts in converting that information to knowledge for learners to use during their academic pursuits as well as further in life. Finally, the knowledge will churn into wisdom –the Light of the learning. This churning process is only possible if and when the institution and the society create appropriate competencies and the correct environment.
  22. 22. Wholesome Learning Environment No single course or an ensemble of courses can be assigned to building an individual into a wholesome human being. The entire institution as well as the culture that the institution sets forth is key to achieving the educational objective of building a soul. Failure to achieve this goal is the fundamental failure of the institution and the programs that the institution offers. The wholesomeness only develops in an individual by them being in an environment and around people who recognize, respect, and value these qualities - a culture and philosophy of the organization. An institution should aspire to have that culture and environment in both a top-down and bottom-up feedback loop.
  23. 23. Tools to self-discover and advance  Learners, teachers, and administrators should learn to construct, and then ask themselves questions for self- assessments.  These questions are the essence of learning for the soul, and acquiring theluminance of the light.  Learners should begin to ask these questions while they are in any learning environment.  Below is an ensemble of questions that a learner may use as a start point; and may take with them to use as a navigator of their life-journey hereafter.  These questions are omnipotent and are applicable in any circumstances at any time of life.
  24. 24. The Quest  Know what you know  Know what you don’t know  Know what you don’t know that you know  Know what you don’t know that you don’t know Assessments  Know who you are  Know what you are  Know where you are  Know where you have been  Know where you are going  Know where you want to be  Know where you want to go Projections  Know your value today  Know your value one year later  Know your value five years later  Know your value ten years later  Purpose  Know what you love  Know who you love  Know who loves you Discovery quest through asking oneself Contd.
  25. 25. Here and Now  Know your favorite drink  Know your favorite snack  Know your favorite meal Connecting the dots  Know your roots  Know your roots’ roots  Know what your roots’ mission was Being Human  Know how to express gratitude  Know when to express gratitude  Know how to accept gratitude Ignorance & Wisdom side-by- side  To know all is to know nothing; to know nothing is to know it all  To create a void is to create a thunderstorm; to create a thunderstorm is to create a void. Dynamism  Keep going, keep going this is the mantra. Never stopping, and never tiring, and keep steadfastly moving forward.  Quench your thirst  Begin your quest Contd.
  26. 26. Actions we should take  To help learners learn about themselves, and others ; and tackle great questions and responses of ancient philosophical traditions.  To inspire learners to think deeply, live well, and cultivate better understanding.  To foster hunger so that learners want to learn more than we can possibly teach.  To create an environment in which we all learn together.  To leave learners feeling like they have succeeded.  To expect the best in learners and ourselves.  To help learners apply what they have learned in their lives.  Give them the flavor of Rules of Living to take with them
  27. 27. RULES OF LIVING Rule 1: Incorrect thinking is the only problem in life. Rule 2: Right knowledge is the ultimate solution to all our problems. Rule 3: Selflessness is the only way to progress and attain prosperity. Rule 4: Every act can be an act of hope. Rule 5: Renounce the ego of individuality and rejoice in the Bliss of Infinity. Rule 6: Connect to your Higher Consciousness Daily. Rule 7: Live what you learn. Rule 8: Never give up on yourself. Rule 9: Value your blessings. Rule 10: See divinity in the creation all around you. Rule 11: Have enough of an open mind to see the Truth as it is. Rule 12: Absorb your mind in bigger than life goals. Rule 13: Detach from mediocrity and attach to excellence. Rule 14: Live a lifestyle that matches your vision. Rule 15: Give priority to the truth. Rule 16: Being good is a reward in itself. Rule 17: Choosing the right over the pleasant is a sign of power. Rule 18: Let Go, lets you move to Peace and Happiness. Let us help learners to lead themselves from darkness to Light.
  28. 28. Where so ever you go, go with all your heart – • Confucius . Thank you!
  29. 29. Thank you! Ryan Baidya, PhD, MBA August 2022

