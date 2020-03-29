Rwithu Menon's Digital Marketing portfolio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Digital Marketing Portfolio Rwithu Menon
1. Customer Journey Based Marketing Plan
What: Your Offer
Digital Marketing Nanodegree Program Create a Customer Journey Based Marketing Plan with the goal of signing up new custom...
Marketing Objective: Marketing objective is to get 200 signups for Udacity’s Digital Marketing nanodegree program from Jan...
Who Are Our Customers?
Target Persona Background and Demographics Target Persona Name Needs ● Female, 27 years old ● Unemployed ● Married ● Annua...
Phases of the Customer Journey
When+How+Where = Marketing Tactics Customer Journey Awareness Intent Desire Action Post Action Message - Nanodegree progra...
2. Budget Allocation
DMND Budget Allocation
Awareness: Budget Allocation for Media Channels Planned Spend Cost Per Click Number of Site Visits Average Conversion Rate...
Interest: Budget Allocation for Media Channels Planned Spend Cost Per Click Number of Site Visits Average Conversion Rate ...
Desire: Budget Allocation for Media Channels Planned Spend Cost Per Click Number of Site Visits Average Conversion Rate To...
Phase Total Spend Total Number of Site Visits Total Number of Sales Profit Per Sale Total Profit ROI Aware- ness 5500 4271...
Additional Channels or Recommendations: 1. SEO audits should be done on a regular basis to improve website performance, in...
Platform 1 - Twitter Photo by Diggity Marketing on Unsplash Are you interested in starting a new career in Digital Marketi...
Platform 2 - Facebook
Platform 3 - LinkedIn LinkedIn Photo by Rwithu Menon Read my blog post to learn why I think Udacity’s Digital Marketing na...
Campaign Approach My campaign for Digital Marketing nanodegree program aims to collect at least 50 email addresses of pote...
Ad Images
Key Results Campaign Results Reach Cost Amount Spent Ad One 0 54,961 $43.12 Ad Two 1 48,801 $35.83 $35.83 Ad Three 0 31,24...
Campaign Evaluation: Recommendations If I had additional budget, I would use my first campaign to narrow down target audie...
Campaign Results: Performance Demographics
Campaign Results: Placement
Ad Set Data: Performance Demographics Placement
Keywords Head Keywords Tail Keywords 1 seo digital marketing jobs 2 marketing what is digital marketing 3 social media mar...
Technical Audit: Metadata URL: https://dmnd.udacity.com Current Title Tag Udacity Digital Marketing Nanodegree Program Web...
Technical Audit: Metadata URL: https://dmnd.udacity.com Revision Alt-Tag Alt tags should describe the corresponding pictur...
Suggested Blog Topics Topic 1 - A review of the course by someone who recently completed the course. This blog post will t...
Technical Audit: Backlink Audit Backlink Domain Authority (DA) 1 medium.com/@christineslfok/dear-fellow- career-changers-7...
Link-Building Site Name Medium Site URL https://medium.com Organic Search Traffic 11.7M Site Name Quora Site URL https://q...
Page Index Search engines such as Google indexes web pages it finds during web crawling. Getting indexed by a search engin...
Page Speed Users leave a web page if the contents do not load quickly. Thus it is important to improve page speed. Since m...
Most of the users worldwide rely on mobile phones more than their desktop. Making a mobile friendly website helps to maint...
Recommendations 1. Tools like Pingler, Think with Google, Google Page Speed Insights etc provide suggestions on improving ...
Approach Description My campaign is aimed at advertising Udacity’s free course on Web Accessibility. The target audience i...
Keyword List: building a full stack website, website accessibility, web design, website for visually impaired, accessible ...
Keyword List: free web design courses, web design course online free, front end developer course, website design tutorial,...
Key Campaign Results (Campaign & Ad Groups) Ad Group Max. CPC Bid Impr. Clicks CTR Avg. Cost per Click Conv. CR Cost per C...
Key Campaign Results (Ads) Ad Clicks CTR Avg. Cost per Click Conv. CR Cost per Conv. Ad Group 1, Ad 1 53 6% $1.17 2 3.77% ...
Key Campaign Results (Keywords) Keyword Clicks CTR Avg. Cost per Click Conv. CR Cost per Conv. web design 38 7.63% $1.35 2...
● ROI: ○ The ROI for this campaign, calculated as —(number of conversions * conversion value per student - total cost for ...
Recommendations for future campaigns ● Keywords ○ Keywords with higher CPC with less or no conversions can be paused. ○ Ge...
Ad Groups Ads
Keywords
Display Image Campaign 1: Overall Results Find below the overall results of the Display Image Campaign targeting the Affin...
Results: Creative Clicks Impressions CTR Avg CPC Campaign Results 1243 200957 0.62% $0.36 Cost Conversion Rate # New Stude...
How would you optimize this campaign? Suggestion 1: Add a Call To Action button - ‘Enroll now’ or ‘Learn more’, to push th...
Display Image Campaign 2: Site Targeting Find below the overall results of the Display Image Campaign targeting placements...
Results: Creative Clicks Impressions CTR Avg CPC Campaign Results 407 67833 0.6% $0.57 Cost Conversion Rate # New Students...
How would you optimize this campaign? Suggestion 1: Use A/B testing to vary the ad image to find the one that’s most succe...
Display Image Campaign 3: Overall Results Review below the overall results of the Display Image Campaign targeting visitor...
Results: Creative Clicks Impressions CTR Avg CPC Campaign Results 670 109994 0.61% $0.35 Cost Conversion Rate # New Studen...
How would you optimize this campaign? Suggestion 1: Add a Call To Action button - ‘Enroll now’ or Enroll today, to push th...
Which campaign performed the best? Why? The first campaign performed the best with 2 conversions and a CPA of $224. It was...
Recommendations for future campaigns ● A/B tests ○ Use variations of ad descriptions to decide which one is the best and t...
Email Series Email 1: Checking up on ebook experience Email 2: Prompt to download course syllabus Email 3: Sign up for cou...
Creative Brief: Email 1 Overarching Theme: 3-5 Sentences General This email’s goal is to check in with the leads about the...
Creative Brief: Email 2 Overarching Theme: 3-5 Sentences General The second email’s objective is to lead the candidates to...
Creative Brief: Email 3 Overarching Theme: 3-5 Sentences General The last email aims to drive the leads to conversion by u...
Email Name Planning Phase Testing Phase Send Phase Analyze Phase Email 1 03/02-03/03 03/04-03/05 03/06 03/09-03/11 Email 2...
Draft Email
Final Email
Results Email #1 Results and Analysis Sent Delivered Opened Opened Rate Bounced 2500 2250 495 22% 225 Results and Analysis...
Final Recommendations For emails #2 & #3, ● 2-3 days will be spent on finalising the design of various elements of the ema...
Rwithu Menon's Digital Marketing portfolio

1. Facebook Ad campaign
Setup and ran a Facebook Ad campaign to promote Udacity’s Digital Marketing Nanodegree program, with a marketing objective of increasing conversions—tracked through downloads of a free social media guidebook.

2. SEO audits
Used Moz and SEMrush tools to improve SEO performance of Udacity’s Digital Marketing Nanodegree program website.

Conducted onsite audits—Content audit to identify keywords for potential blog posts to boost SEO, technical audit to improve metadata of the webpage, backlink audit to identify important backlinks and SEMrush to create a link building campaign.

Conducted offsite audits—performance tests using Pingler Google Indexed Pages Checker, Google Page Speed Insights and Think with Google.

3. Adwords campaign
Setup and ran a Google Adwords campaign to promote Udacity’s free Web accessibility course, with a marketing objective of increasing conversions—tracked through course signups.

4. Display ad campaign
Evaluated and documented results of a display ad campaign which promoted Udacity’s Digital Marketing Nanodegree program.

5. Email Marketing campaign
Crafted an email marketing campaign, scheduled and sent emails to leads through Mailchimp. Also analysed and documented the results of a previous email marketing campaign conducted by Udacity for its Digital Marketing Nanodegree program.

