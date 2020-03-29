Rwithu Menon's Digital Marketing portfolio

Digital Marketing Projects



1. Facebook Ad campaign

Setup and ran a Facebook Ad campaign to promote Udacity’s Digital Marketing Nanodegree program, with a marketing objective of increasing conversions—tracked through downloads of a free social media guidebook.



2. SEO audits

Used Moz and SEMrush tools to improve SEO performance of Udacity’s Digital Marketing Nanodegree program website.



Conducted onsite audits—Content audit to identify keywords for potential blog posts to boost SEO, technical audit to improve metadata of the webpage, backlink audit to identify important backlinks and SEMrush to create a link building campaign.



Conducted offsite audits—performance tests using Pingler Google Indexed Pages Checker, Google Page Speed Insights and Think with Google.



3. Adwords campaign

Setup and ran a Google Adwords campaign to promote Udacity’s free Web accessibility course, with a marketing objective of increasing conversions—tracked through course signups.



4. Display ad campaign

Evaluated and documented results of a display ad campaign which promoted Udacity’s Digital Marketing Nanodegree program.



5. Email Marketing campaign

Crafted an email marketing campaign, scheduled and sent emails to leads through Mailchimp. Also analysed and documented the results of a previous email marketing campaign conducted by Udacity for its Digital Marketing Nanodegree program.