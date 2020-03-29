Rwithu Menon's Digital Marketing portfolio

-
Published on
Digital Marketing Projects
1. Facebook Ad campaign
Setup and ran a Facebook Ad campaign to promote Udacity’s Digital Marketing Nanodegree program, with a marketing objective of increasing conversions—tracked through downloads of a free social media guidebook.
2. SEO audits
Used Moz and SEMrush tools to improve SEO performance of Udacity’s Digital Marketing Nanodegree program website.
Conducted onsite audits—Content audit to identify keywords for potential blog posts to boost SEO, technical audit to improve metadata of the webpage, backlink audit to identify important backlinks and SEMrush to create a link building campaign.
Conducted offsite audits—performance tests using Pingler Google Indexed Pages Checker, Google Page Speed Insights and Think with Google.
3. Adwords campaign
Setup and ran a Google Adwords campaign to promote Udacity’s free Web accessibility course, with a marketing objective of increasing conversions—tracked through course signups.
4. Display ad campaign
Evaluated and documented results of a display ad campaign which promoted Udacity’s Digital Marketing Nanodegree program.
5. Email Marketing campaign
Crafted an email marketing campaign, scheduled and sent emails to leads through Mailchimp. Also analysed and documented the results of a previous email marketing campaign conducted by Udacity for its Digital Marketing Nanodegree program.
