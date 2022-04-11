Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 11, 2022
This document consists of information regarding the concepts of a complete Pneumatic System and its different elements which are:-
a. Pneumatic Power Generating Elements - Pumps & Air Compressors
b. Pneumatic Power Controlling Elements - Valves
c. Pneumatic Power Utilising Elements - Cylinders
d. Pneumatic Power Conveying Elements - Hoses, Pipes, and Fittings
e. Pneumatic Accessories - Air Receiver Tank, Air Dryer, and FRL unit
with proper working and diagrams which also includes the Pneumatic circuit diagram used in industries.

Concepts of Pneumatic System.pdf

  1. 1. Concepts of Pneumatic System Prepared by - Ruzaan Karanjia
  2. 2. TABLE OF CONTENT Chapter Number Chapter Particulars Abstract 1 Introduction 1.1 Working Principle 1.1.1 Major Parts and Components 2 Classification and Working of Pneumatics System's Elements 2.1 Pneumatics Power Generating Elements - AIR COMPRESSORS AND PUMPS 2.1.1 Pneumatic Pumps 2.1.1.1 Classification of Pumps 2.1.1.2 Fixed Displacement Pumps 2.1.1.3 Pneumatic Diaphragm Pumps 2.1.1.4 Pneumatic Liquid Pump 2.1.1.5 Refrigerant Pump 2.1.1.6 Vacuum Test Pump 2.1.2 Air Compressors 2.1.2.1 Classification of Air Compressors 2.1.2.2 Positive Displacement Compressors 2.1.2.2.A Piston Compressors
  3. 3. 2.1.2.2.B Rotary Screw Compressors 2.1.2.2.C Vane Compressors 2.1.2.3 Roto-Dynamic Air Compressors 2.2 Pneumatic Power Controlling Elements - VALVES 2.2.1 Classification of Valves 2.2.1.1 Flow Control Valve 2.2.2.1 Diaphragm Flow Control Valve 2.2.1.2 Direction Control Valve 2.3 Pneumatics Power Utilising Elements - CYLINDERS and MOTORS 2.3.1 Pneumatics Cylinders 2.3.1.1 Double acting 2.4 Pneumatics Power Conveying Elements - HOSES, PIPES and FITTINGS 2.5 Pneumatics Accessories - AIR RECEIVER TANK, AIR DRYER AND FRL UNIT 2.5.1 Air Receiver Tank 2.5.2 Air Dryer 2.5.3 FRL UNIT 3 Pneumatics System Circuit Diagram 4 References
  4. 4. ABSTRACT A pneumatic system is a system that uses compressed air to transmit and control energy. Pneumatic systems are used extensively in various industries. Most pneumatic systems rely on a constant supply of compressed air to make them work. This constant air supply is provided by air compressors. The compressor sucks in air from the atmosphere and stores it in a high pressure tank called a receiver. This compressed air is then supplied to the system through a series of pipes and valves. ● Pneumatics is an application of fluid power - in this case the use of a gaseous media under pressure to generate, transmit and control power; typically using compressed gas such as air at a pressure of 60 to 120 pounds per square inch (PSI) ● Mechanical Engineering - Compressed air is a very fast working medium. This enables high working speeds to be attained. Adjustable: With compressed air components, speeds and forces are infinitely variable. ● Mechanics - Pneumatic systems use gas or pressurised air to move cylinders, motors or other mechanical parts. 1. INTRODUCTION The word ‘Pneuma’ means air. Pneumatics is all about using compressed air to do the work. Compressed air is the air from the atmosphere which is reduced in volume by a device called a compressor thus increasing its pressure. It is used as a working medium normally at a pressure of 6 kg/sq mm to 8 kg/sq mm for doing work. It can be controlled manually, pneumatically to do work by acting on a piston or vane. The pneumatic system is very similar to a hydraulic system, but compressed air is used instead of hydraulic oil in this system. A system that uses compressed gas or air to control and transfer energy is called a Pneumatic system. Pneumatic systems widely used in different industrial applications. Maximum numbers of these systems depend on a continuous supply of compressed air to work. A pneumatic pump uses compressed gas or air to generate power that is used to flow liquid through a pipeline system. Pneumatic Pumps usually work with compressed inert gas or air. A central compressor is used to run cylinders, motor, and other pneumatic equipment with a pump. A pneumatic system may be termed as just the use of compressed air to do work. However, it goes way beyond that. When compressed air is controlled using a series of pipes and valves, complicated systems with mind blowing capabilities can be created. This is the life force of today's industrial capabilities and automated systems.
  5. 5. 1.1 Working Principle The Pneumatic system also works on the principle of Pascal's law because it's also a part of fluid power The law states that the pressure in an enclosed fluid is uniform in all directions. Pascal's law is illustrated in the figure. Fig. 1.1 (a) Fig. 1.1 (b) The Pressure given by fluid is given by the division of Force and Area of cross-section. Pressure = Force / Area 1.1.1 Major Parts and Components Major Parts and Components used in a Pneumatic Systems are as follows:- Air Compressors, Pneumatic Pumps, Air Dryer, Air Receiver Tank, FRL Unit, Directional Control Valve, Flow Control Valve, Double Acting Cylinder, Hose, Pipe and Fittings.
  6. 6. 2. CLASSIFICATION AND WORKING OF Pneumatics SYSTEM’S ELEMENTS 2.1 Pneumatic Power Generating Elements - AIR COMPRESSORS and PUMPS 2.1.1 Pneumatic Pumps The operating system of the pneumatic pump is very similar to that of a hydraulic pump. In principle, these pumps use air, while hydraulic pumps use fluids. These both pumps can generate very high-pressure levels, which creates a surprisingly large amount of energy. The working principle of a pneumatic system focuses on using compressed gas or air to transfer the medium. As the pneumatic pumps are used in different industrial appliances, they involve the use of compressed inert gas or air. These types of pumps use a dual-piston system. The diameter of one of these pistons is much smaller than that of the other pistons. These pistons separate through an airtight chamber loaded with compressed gas or fluid. The compressed gas exerts external pressure on the piston of larger diameter, which in turn exerts pressure on the fluid or gas chamber inside the intermediate chamber. Therefore, the smaller piston obtains a greater force, which converts into stronger mechanical action. "A pneumatic pump commonly referred to as a positive (Fixed) displacement pump. It is a double-acting piston pump having no return springs and can use many compressed gases or liquids as impellers." A pneumatic pump has many types, but the famous types are given below: 2.1.1.1 Classification of Pumps PUMPS ↓ ↓ Fixed Displacement FIXED DISPLACEMENT PUMPS ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ Diaphragm Liquid Refrigerant Vacuum test
  7. 7. 2.1.1.2 Fixed Displacement Pumps Fixed Displacement Pumps :- A pneumatic pump that cannot be adjusted to increase or decrease the amount of air that is moved in one pump cycle. It is of three types :- Pneumatic Diaphragm Pump, Pneumatic Liquid Pump, Refrigerant Pump and Vacuum Test Pump 2.1.1.3 Pneumatic Diaphragm Pump A diaphragm pump is the most famous type of pump from the category of positive displacement pump. It is also called a Membrane pump. For pumping a fluid, a diaphragm pump uses a combination of the reciprocating action of the diaphragm made of Teflon, thermoplastic, or rubber with the corresponding valves (globe valves, flap valves, butterfly valves, check valves or any other type of valves) on both sides of the diaphragm. Fig 2.1.1.3 a A diaphragm or membrane pump is a positive displacement pump that uses two flexible diaphragms that move forward and backward to form a temporary vacuum. This vacuum uses to draw or discharge the liquid from the daiphragm pump. The membrane acts as a partition wall between liquid and air. The working principle of the diaphragm pump is given below: Fig 2.1.1.3 b First Stroke: The two diaphragms are linked via a shaft through the central part in which the air valve is placed. The air valve is used to force compressed air behind the first diaphragm and moves it away from the middle section, The 1st diaphragm creates a pressure stroke that removes
  8. 8. fluid from the pump. Simultaneously, the second diaphragm performs the suction stroke. The air behind the 2nd diaphragm is released to the atmosphere, and atmospheric pressure forces the fluid to the suction side. The suction valve pushes out of the seat, and fluid flows through the ball valve into the pump’s fluid chamber. Second Stroke: As the 1st pressurised diaphragm reaches the end of its stroke, air transfers from the 1st diaphragm to the back of the 2nd diaphragm through the air valve. The pressurised air pushes the 2nd diaphragm away from the central block, and the 1st diaphragm is pulled into the central block. In the second chamber of the pump, the outlet ball valve is pushed out from its seat, while the first chamber has the opposite situation. When the second stroke completes, the air valve pumps air behind the 1st diaphragm, and the whole cycle repeats. The diaphragm pumps have the following major types: ● Air-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump ● Motor-Driven Pump ● Small Motor Driven Pump ● Small Air-Operated Pump ● Wanner Hydra-Cell Pump 1) Air-Operated Double Diaphragm (AODD) Pump Air-operated Double Diaphragm (AODD) pump is a most common type of diaphragm pump. The operation of the air-operated pump may be carried out with compressed air. It has two pumping chambers with two diaphragms. AODD pump has a discharge check valve, a diaphragm and a suction check valve for each pumping chamber. The air supply moves from one chamber to the second assembly chamber through an air distribution system that may install inside the pump. The systematic operation of air transfer from one assembly chamber to another chamber causes liquid from one chamber to flow down the drainpipe by filling the other chamber with liquid. As a result, the pump has a pulsation in the discharge flow. This pulsating flow may be reduced by using a pulsation damper in the delivery pipe. Fig 2.1.1.3 c
  9. 9. 2.1.1.3 Pneumatic Liquid Pump It is used to move liquids from one location to another. Fig 2.1.1.3 2.1.1.4 Refrigerant Pump This pump is used to move refrigerants, especially two-stage pumps. Fig 2.1.1.4 2.1.1.5 Vacuum Test Pump This pump is designed and configured to test the performance of a particular pneumatic pumping system Fig 2.1.1.5
  10. 10. 2.1.2 Air Compressors An air compressor is a pneumatic device that converts power (using an electric motor, diesel or gasoline engine, etc.) into potential energy stored in pressurised air (i.e., compressed air). By one of several methods, an air compressor forces more and more air into a storage tank, increasing the pressure. When the tank's pressure reaches its engineered upper limit, the air compressor shuts off. The compressed air, then, is held in the tank until called into use The energy contained in the compressed air can be used for a variety of applications, utilising the kinetic energy of the air as it is released and the tank depressurizes. When tank pressure reaches its lower limit, the air compressor turns on again and re-pressurizes the tank. An air compressor must be differentiated from a pump because it works for any gas/air, while pumps work on a liquid. Fig 2.1.2 2.1.2.1 Classification of Air Compressors AIR COMPRESSORS ↓ ↓ ↓ Positive Displacement Roto - Dynamic POSITIVE DISPLACEMENT PUMPS ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ Piston Rotary Screw Vane
  11. 11. 2.1.2.2 Positive Displacement Compressors Positive-displacement compressors work by forcing air in a chamber whose volume is decreased to compress the air. Once the maximum pressure is reached, a port or valve opens and air is discharged into the outlet system from the compression chamber. They are of three types :- 1. Piston Compressor 2. Rotary Screw Compressor 3. Vane Compressor 2.1.2.2.A Piston Compressors Piston-type: air compressors use this principle by pumping air into an air chamber through the use of the constant motion of pistons. They use one-way valves to guide air into and out of a chamber whose base consists of a moving piston. When the piston is on its down stroke, it draws air into the chamber. When it is on its up stroke, the charge of air is forced out and into a storage tank. Fig 2.1.2.2.A 2.1.2.2.B Rotary Screw Compressors Rotary screw compressors: use positive-displacement compression by matching two helical screws that, when turned, guide air into a chamber, whose volume is decreased as the screws turn. Rotary screw compressors can be single-stage or two-stage. Fig 2.1.2.2.B
  12. 12. 2.1.2.2.C Vane Compressors Vane compressors: use a slotted rotor with varied blade placement to guide air into a chamber and compress the volume. This type of compressor delivers a fixed volume of air at high pressures. Fig 2.1.2.2.C 2.1.2.3 Roto - Dynamic Air Compressors Roto-Dynamic air compressors include centrifugal compressors and axial compressors. In these types, a rotating component imparts its kinetic energy to the air which is eventually converted into pressure energy. These use centrifugal force generated by a spinning impeller to accelerate and then decelerate captured air, which pressurises it. Fig 2.1.2.3
  13. 13. 2.2 Pneumatic Power Controlling Elements - Valves 2.2.1 Classification of Valves PNEUMATIC VALVES ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ Flow Control Diaphragm Flow Control Direction Control 2.2.1.1 Flow Control Valve Flow Control Valves :- Flow control valves are used to regulate the flow rate and pressure of liquids or gases through a pipeline. The purpose of a flow control valve is to regulate the flow rate in a specific portion of a Pneumatics circuit. In Pneumatics systems, they’re used to control the flow rate to motors and cylinders, thereby regulating the speed of those components. Pneumatics flow control valves also control the rate of energy transfer at a given pressure. This is based on the physics concept surrounding work, energy, and power: Actuator force x distance travelled = work done on load The energy transfer must be equal to the total work done. Because the actuator speed determines the rate of energy transfer, speed is a function of the flow rate. It is of two types :- Pressure compensated valve and Throttle valve Fig 2.2.1.1
  14. 14. 2.2.2.1 Diaphragm Flow Control Valve Diaphragm valves are characterised by a flexible disc that contacts a seat at the top of the valve body and forms a seal. The diaphragm is flexible and pressure-responsive; it transmits force to open, close, or control a valve. While diaphragm valves are related to pinch valves, they use an elastomeric diaphragm rather than an elastomeric liner in the valve body. The elastomeric diaphragm is attached to a compressor and separates the flow stream from the closure element. Diaphragm valves are ideal for handling corrosive, erosive, dirty services. Fig 2.2.2.1 2.2.1.2 Direction Control Valve Directional control valves (DCVs) are one of the most fundamental parts of hydraulic and pneumatic systems. DCVs allow fluid flow (Pneumatics oil, water or air) into different paths from one or more sources. DCVs will usually consist of a spool inside a cylinder which is mechanically or electrically actuated. The position of the spool restricts or permits flow, thus it controls the fluid flow. The spool (sliding type) consists of lands and grooves. The lands block oil flow through the valve body. The grooves allow oil or gas to flow around the spool and through the valve body. There are two fundamental positions of directional control valves, namely the normal position where the valve returns on removal of actuating force and the other is the working position which is position of a valve when actuating force is applied. There is another class of valves with 3 or more positions that can be spring centred with 2 working positions and a normal position. Directional control valves can be classified according to: ● number of ports ● number of positions ● actuating methods ● type of spool
  15. 15. 2.2.3.2 Number of positions (Symbol) based Directional Control Valve Two-way two-position directional control valve Gate valve is an example of 2W/2P directional control valve which either turns on or off the flow in normal or working positions depending on need of application. Here the arrow indicates that fluid flow is taking place whereas the other position shows cut-off position. Four-way two-position directional control valve The 4/2 valve has four connections to it and two valve positions. Normally, one port is open to flow from the pump. Four-way three-position directional control valve It has one way for pump (P), one for reservoir (R) or tank (T) and two for the inlet to the actuator. And it has 3 positions: one normal, one cross way, and one straight way. Fig 2.2.3.1
  16. 16. 2.3 Pneumatics Power Utilising Elements - CYLINDERS 2.3.1 Pneumatics Cylinders A Pneumatics cylinder (also called a linear Pneumatics motor) is a mechanical actuator that is used to give a unidirectional force through a unidirectional stroke. It has many applications, notably in construction equipment, manufacturing machinery, elevators, and civil engineering. Pneumatics cylinders get their power from pressurised Pneumatics fluid, which is typically oil. The Pneumatics cylinder consists of a cylinder barrel, in which a piston connected to a piston rod moves back and forth. The barrel is closed on one end by the cylinder bottom and the other end by the cylinder head (also called the gland) where the piston rod comes out of the cylinder. The piston has sliding rings and seals. The piston divides the inside of the cylinder into two chambers, the bottom chamber (cap end) and the piston rod side chamber (rod end/head-end). Flanges, trunnions, clevises, and lugs are common cylinder mounting options. The piston rod also has mounting attachments to connect the cylinder to the object or machine component that it is pushing or pulling. A Pneumatics cylinder is the actuator or "motor" side of this system. The "generator" side of the Pneumatics system is the Pneumatics pump which delivers a fixed or regulated flow of oil to the Pneumatics cylinder, to move the piston. There are three types of pump widely used: Pneumatics hand pump, Pneumatics air pump, and Pneumatics electric pump.[1] The piston pushes the oil in the other chamber back to the reservoir. If we assume that the oil enters from the cap end, during extension stroke, and the oil pressure in the rod end/head end is approximately zero, the force F on the piston rod equals the pressure P in the cylinder times the piston area A. A Pneumatics cylinder has the following parts: Cylinder barrel, Cylinder base or cap. Cylinder head, Piston, Piston rod, Seal gland and Seals 2.3.1.1 Double acting A pneumatic cylinder is a mechanical device that converts compressed air energy into a reciprocating linear motion. A double-acting cylinder uses compressed air to move a piston in and out, while a single-acting cylinder uses compressed air for one-way movement and a return spring for the other. Fig 2.3.1.1
  17. 17. 2.4 Pneumatics Power Conveying Elements - HOSES, PIPES and FITTINGS Hoses, tubing and fittings are the critical elements of all Pneumatics systems. They transmit fluid from the pump to valves, actuators and pumps, and generate the force and motion to make the system work. The importance of selecting the correct hose, tubing and coupling is what allows a processing system to be repeatable and reliable, while reducing or even eliminating costly downtime. The correct sizes, materials and configurations are what ensure system dependability. Proper selection of the hose or tubing is crucial. But not matching it to the compatible fitting that is specific to the application will only increase the chances of system failure. For hose and tubing, first understand the compatibility of the fluid that is to be transferred with the material of the hose or tube and its required pressure. Consider the media or material that is to be transferred, the chemical resistance of the hose or tubing, and the working pressure and temperature. Select hose and tubing that meets the required ratings for standard operating pressure, burst test and impulse life. Proper hose and tubing selection lowers cost of ownership and avoids downtime and unscheduled maintenance, which ultimately maximises uptime and improves ROI of the system. For the compatible fitting, as with hose and tubing, there are a number of important factors to consider, including: ● Attachment (i.e., a crimped Pneumatics fitting for a hose, and a compression fitting for tubing) ● Fitting configuration (straight, elbow, tee, etc.) ● Flow ● Compatible material of hose or tubing ● Size of hose or tubing (in some cases consider wall thickness) ● Vibration ● Working pressure (maximum PSI) Additionally, consider whether an elastomeric seal is to be used, such as an O-ring or gasket. Critical components in O-ring face seal fittings and most flange assemblies are an elastomeric seal. The O-ring material selection is dependent on the factors mentioned above, particularly chemical compatibility of the media being transferred and system pressure. Fig 2.4
  18. 18. 2.5 Pneumatics Accessories - Air Receiver Tank, Air Dryer and FRL Unit 2.5.1 Air Receiver Tank An air receiver, sometimes referred to as a compressed air tank, is an integral part of any compressed air system. The main purpose of this is to act as temporary storage to accommodate the peaks of demand from your system and to optimise the running efficiency of your plant. Air receivers, commonly referred to as vessels or tanks are used to store compressed air before it enters into the piping system and or equipment. In simpler terms, air receivers act as a buffer mechanism between the compressor and the fluctuating pressure caused by the changing demand. Some air compressors can be "tank-mounted", which means that they come as a package and are mounted on top of the air receiver. This type of a set-up is highly preferred at facilities where space comes at a premium. Having a tank mounted compressor can save on both space as well as initial installation costs associated with commissioning a stand-alone dryer. This is most commonly seen with smaller range compressors, mainly up to 26kW or 35 HP. Larger air compressors are not suitable for tank mounted options, as they become top heavy and could pose a safety risk. Fig 2.5.1 2.5.2 Air Dryer Compressed air dryers are special types of filter systems that are specifically designed to remove the water that is inherent in compressed air. The process of compressing air raises its temperature and concentrates atmospheric contaminants, primarily water vapour. Consequently, the compressed air is generally at an elevated temperature and 100% relative humidity. As the compressed air cools, water vapour condenses into the tank(s), pipes, hoses and tools that are downstream from the compressor. Water vapour is removed from compressed air to prevent condensation from occurring and to prevent moisture from interfering in sensitive industrial processes. Excessive liquid and condensing water in the air stream can be extremely damaging to equipment, tools and processes that rely on compressed air. E.g. the water can cause
  19. 19. corrosion in the tank(s) and piping, wash out lubricating oils from pneumatic tools, emulsify with the grease used in cylinders, clump blasting media and fog painted surfaces.Therefore, it is desirable to remove condensing moisture from the air stream to prevent damage to equipment, air tools and processes. There are various types of compressed air dryers. These dryers generally fall into two different categories: primary, which includes coalescing, refrigerated, and deliquescent; and secondary, which includes desiccant, absorption, and membrane. Their performance characteristics are typically defined by flow rate in Standard Cubic Feet per Minute (SCFM) and dew point expressed as a temperature, (sometimes referred to as Pressure Dew Point.) Fig 2.5.2 2.5.3 FRL Unit Filter, regulator, and lubricator (FRL) compressed air systems are used to deliver clean air, at a fixed pressure, and lubricated (if needed) to ensure proper pneumatic component operation and increase their operation lifetime. The air supplied by compressors is oftentimes contaminated, over pressurised, and non-lubricated meaning that an FRL unit is required to prevent damage to equipment. Filters, regulators, and lubricators can be bought individually or as a package depending on what is needed to ensure the proper air specifications are being met for downstream equipment. It is recommended to install these devices if you: ● Use pneumatic tools and equipment; ● Are installing an HVAC system; ● Require clean air to be delivered to your facility or workplace; ● Require compliance to ISO, OSHA, ASHRA or other air quality standards; ● Want to improve the service life, safety and reliability of your air system. An FRL unit consists of a filter (F), regulator (R), and a lubricator (L). They are often used as one unit to ensure clean air in a pneumatic system but can also be used individually. Having a proper FRL unit installed in a pneumatic system provides higher reliability of the components downstream, reduced power waste due to over pressurisation, and increased component lifetime. The three components work together to do the following:
  20. 20. ● Filters remove water, dirt and other harmful debris from an air system. This is often the first step in improving the air quality. ● Regulators adjust and control the air pressure of a system to ensure that down-line components do not exceed their maximum operating pressures. This is the second step in the FRL system. ● Lubricators reduce the internal friction in tools or equipment by releasing a controlled mist of oil into the compressed air. This is often done last and/or right before the component needing lubrication. Fig 2.5.3
  21. 21. 3. Pneumatics SYSTEM CIRCUIT DIAGRAM Basic Pneumatics Circuit Diagrams :- Fig 4 a Fig 4 b
  22. 22. 4. REFERENCES 1. Afanasyev V V (1968) Variations of the effective areas of diaphragms. In: Aizerman M A (ed) Pneumatic and Pneumatics control systems. Pergamon Press, Oxford London Edinburgh New York, 2. Barker H F (1976) Design of a state observer for improving the response of a linear pneumatic servo-actuator. Proc Int Conf on Pneumatics, Pneumatics and Fluidics in Control and Automation, Toronto, 3. Beater P (2000) Modelling and digital simulation of Pneumatics systems in design and engineering education using Modelica and HyLib. Proc Modelica Workshop 2000, Lund, pp 4. Howe R E (2004) Five myths of pneumatic motion control. Pneumatics and pneumatics 36(9): 5. Jelali M, Kroll A (2002) Pneumatics servo-systems – modelling, identification and control. Springer, London Berlin Heidelberg New York 6. https://www.machinerylubrication.com/Read/277/Pneumatics-systems-fluid 7. http://www.pressmaster-Pneumatics-presses.com/news/12-fascinating-facts-about- Pneumaticss-81.aspx 8. 2. http://www.rkmachinery.ca/news/10-fascinating-facts-about-Pneumaticss-76.aspx 9. http://www.bbc.co.uk/schools/gcsebitesize/science/triple_aqa/using_physics_make_ things_work/Pneumaticss/revision/3/ 10. http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pneumatics_brake

