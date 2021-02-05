Successfully reported this slideshow.
COM O VSCODE COM O VSCODE MELHORE SUA PRODUTIVIDADE DICA RAPIDA DICA RAPIDA
Você sabia? QUE O VSCODE ACEITA A CONFIGURAÇÃO DE ATALHOS PARA QUALQUER TIPO DE COMANDO VEJA COMO É FÁCIL E RÁPIDO DE CONF...
Ctrl + Shift + P N O V S C O D E A P E R T E :
Shortcuts N A J A N E L A Q U E A B R I R D I G I T E :
P E S Q U I S E P E L O C O M A N D O E D E U M C L I Q U E D U P L O
A G O R A B A S T A A P E R T A R A S E Q U Ê N C I A D E T E C L A S D E S E J A D A S
PRONTO! COM ISSO VOCÊ VAI DAR AQUELE BOOST NA SUA PRODUTIVIDADE SE ESSA DICA FOI ÚTIL DEIXE SEU LIKE
Melhore sua produtividade com o vs code

Dica rápida de como melhorar a produtividade no VSCode

Melhore sua produtividade com o vs code

