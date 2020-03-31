Successfully reported this slideshow.
Full body checkup in pune

why Full Body checkup is necessary? Get the advantages of full body checkup

Full body checkup in pune

  1. 1. Full Body Checkup in pune If you are looking for health checkup packages in pune or cost of best full body checkup in pune or Complete Body Checkup then your search ends here at Indocare Diagnostics. “FULL BODY CHECKUP PUNE” “PRECAUTION IS BETTER THAN CURE.” Health is the greatest gift we can receive, but our busy life & hectic schedule can rob us of this gift. Diagnostic tests like Radiology test, Cardiology test & Pathology Tests can provide data that help doctors to screen early risk factors, consequently choose preventive and less-invasive actions, monitor suitable remedy and track the fate of diseases. Full body checkup is the speciality of Indocare Diagnostics.Our various Full Body Health Checkup packages offer wide range of tests which can give insight into your current health status. It can lead to early detection of major & minor diseases & early intervention to save precious time in treatment planning. Radiology, Cardiology & Pathology tests under one roof is the core strength of our truly total health checkup packages in Pune . Most health checkup packages focus on blood tests only. We provide complete body checkup with all tests & interpretation done by expert team of doctors. We can provide whole body checkup and full body checkup in Pune with our expert radiology services like X-ray & Sonography. Home / Services / Health Checkup Packages
  2. 2. Cardiology test together with radiology test help us deliver best full body checkup in Pune to individuals of all age groups . Our flexibility of matching pathology lab near me with radiology & cardiology tests has made us leader in Preventive health checkup packages in Pune. Indocare Diagnostics provide complete health checkup package with a focus on providing quality results at affordable costs to clients. Cost of Full body health Checkup Packages Starting from Rs.599 to Rs.3999 only. We provide various services like full body checkup in Pune,health checkup packages in pune, best full body checkup in pune, total body checkup in pune, full body checkup near me, whole body checkup in pune, full body checkup, complete health checkup in pune, Complete body checkup, health checkup pune, preventive health checkup packages in pune etc Start your healthy journey with us. Remember healthy lifestyle is your choice. So take a healthy decision today & book a Health checkup packages Or Full body checkup in Pune.
  3. 3. Also Read Natural tips for Fitness Tips for Healthy Skin Healthy calories intake per day HEALTH CHECKUP PACKAGES IN PUNE Health Checkup packages can monitor your current disease severity & grade. It can give comprehensive outlook about your ongoing treatment. Regular Health Checkups are recommended for all ages. We provide tailor made full health checkup packages in Pune for families. Complete health checkup packages can be done at your doorstep. Blood Test at home can be performed for pathology tests. Patient may need to visit our diagnostics center only for relevant radiology tests. This unique approach is making us leader in best full body checkup in Pune. For full body checkup in Pune or Complete health checkup packages, Health checkup packages in Pune look no further. We are here to serve you better. Preventive Health Check Up Packages Pune.The health of you and your relatives is the single most precious thing in life.To protect and to prevent the onset of disease and illness, it is important that you build the foundation of a strong protective wall. The aim of our preventive health check-up packages in Pune is to help you detect and tackle diseases before they become untreatable. Our preventive health check-up is ideal for people who have high-stress lifestyles, extended work hours, irregular food habits or a predisposition to certain diseases. With healthy body you should follow some fitness tips to fit naturally. With healthy body everyone want healthy skin so read the tips for healthy skin. Full body checkup cost Packages No of tests cost Free for center visit Essential Package 60 tests Rs.599 BMI Signaure Package 75 tests Rs.999 BMI Executive Package 87 tests Rs.1999 BMI Premium Package 110 tests Rs.2999 BMI Comprehensive Package 130 tests Rs.3999 USG Abdomen pelvis silver Package 4 tests Rs.499 -
  4. 4. Gold Package 5 tests Rs.1499 - Platinum Package 6 tests Rs.2499 - Why Go For Regular Complete Body checkup? Thanks to modern medicine, diseases that were previously thought incurable can now be treated, provided the disease is diagnosed in its initial stages.Regular health check-ups facilitate assess a person’s health, increase awareness concerning potential threats and supply a massive quantity of support. Advantages of Full Body Test in Pune •It is possible to detect any type of illness through full body test. •It helps a doctor to find the perfect cure for you through full body test. •If you are already having a disease, then a full body test can help the doctors understand the exact stage of your disease. Frequently Asked Questions Q.What includes in full body checkup? Answer - The full body checkup includes the Pulmonary Function Test, ECG,Chest X-ray,BMI, 2D-ECHO, USG Abdomen & Pelvis, cardiac test, lungs function test, pulse rate, height, weight etc. Q.How much does it cost for full body checkup? Answer - The cost of full body checkup is depends upon different Packages.There are different packages are available like signature package, Executive package, premium package, comprehensive package etc. Q.What should I do before medical check up? Answer - Before medical check up you should follow the 5 tips 1. Avoid Exercise 2. Drink Water 3. Don’t Eat Caffeinated drinks. 4. Get a good night sleep 5. Avoid fatty food Q.What should I not do before a blood test?
  5. 5. Answer - Before blood test Drink plenty of water that help to keep your blood pressure from dropping. Avoid caffeinated drinks because they cause your body to expel water. Q.How do I prepare for doctor visit? Answer - Get enough sleep, at least 6 hours, prior to thecheck-up. Lack of sleep may cause abnormal results such as blood pressure, heart beat, and body temperature. The doctor may not be able to assess if any change is a real abnormality. Do not eat or drink at least 8 – 10 hours prior to the check-up.

