Expresion a traves de la danza

presentaciones en power sobre la importancia de la danza como una forma de expresión en otros lenguajes en el nivel de educación Inicial

  1. 1. 03/09/2017 RS 1 LA EXPRESION A TRAVES DE LA DANZA RUTH ELIANA SANCHEZ SALAS
  2. 2. 03/09/2017 RS 2 Para Cuellar (1996): La Danza es un lenguaje del cuerpo, y a la vez una actividad psicomotriz que combina armoniosamente en el espacio movimientos que una audición musical crea y ordena. La danza, además, es arte y forma de expresión por medio del movimiento. Su trabajo y desarrollo permite coordinar destreza física, actividad intelectual y expresión de emociones y sentimientos.
  3. 3. 03/09/2017 RS 3 El cuerpo es un importante medio de expresión. El sentirse bien con su propio cuerpo, conocerlo y manejarlo bien, ayuda a comunicar mejor lo que se siente y da mayor confianza en uno mismo. Es conveniente que el niño, además de conocer su cuerpo, aprenda a expresarse a través de él de muchas maneras
  4. 4. 03/09/2017 RS 4 La danza es una forma de comunicación artística y de expresión de emociones, sentimientos, pensamientos, imágenes y estados de ánimo del ser humano. También es un medio para entretenerse, divertirse y disfrutar con movimientos rítmicos del cuerpo
  5. 5. 03/09/2017 RS 5 Es un buen ejercicio cardiovascular para los pequeños; 2- Ayuda a los niños a sincronizar, coordinar y equilibrar mejor sus movimientos 3- Ayuda a crear vínculos con los demás niños. Favorece su capacidad de socialización; 4- Estimula el desarrollo muscular del niño; 5- Potencia la flexibilidad de los niños 6- Despierta la destreza corporal del niño; 7- Estimula la memoria y la creatividad de los niños; 8- Favorece a la risa y a la sonrisa

