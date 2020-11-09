17. cadena de valor

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 "LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA"
Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Análisis de ...
Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA”  Marketing ...
Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” La Cadenade ...
Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 4º https://w...
cadena de valor

CADENA DE VALOR

cadena de valor

  1. 1. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” CADENA DE VALOR “Hay que crear valor económico que genere beneficios sociales más allá de los naturales de la empresa” Michael Porter 1. INTRODUCCION La cadena de valor es un modelo teórico que describe cómo se desarrollan las actividades de una empresa. Siguiendo el concepto de cadena, está compuesta por distintos eslabones que formanun proceso económico: comienza con la materia prima y llega hasta la distribución del producto terminado. En cada eslabón, se agrega valor, que es, en términos competitivos, la cantidad que los consumidores están dispuestos a pagar por un producto o servicio. El análisisde lacadenade valorpermiteoptimizarel procesoproductivo,yaquepuedeverse,al detalle y en cada paso,el funcionamientode laempresa.La reducciónde costosy la búsquedade eficiencia enla utilizaciónde losrecursossuelenserlosprincipalesobjetivosdel empresarioalahora de revisar la cadena de valor. De esta forma, la empresa logra ampliar su margen (la diferencia entre el valor total y el costo de las actividades) Por otra parte,el estudiode lacadenade valor posibilitalograrunaventajaestratégica,yaque existe la chance de generar una propuesta de valor que resulte única en el mercado. Hay especialistas que distinguen dos subsistemas en la conformación de la cadena de valor. Una cadena de demanda, que involucra a los procesos vinculados con la creación de la demanda, y una cadena de suministros, dedicado a la satisfacción de la demanda en tiempo y forma. Tambiénes posible diferenciarentre dostiposde actividadesde valor.Las actividadesprimariasson las que están implicadas con la creación física del producto y su transferencia al comprador. Las actividades de apoyo, en cambio, sustentan a las primarias y suponen la participación de los recursos humanos, los insumos y la tecnología por ejemplo.1 2. DESARROLLO La cadena de valor es una herramienta de análisis estratégico que ayuda a determinar la ventaja competitiva de la empresa. Conla cadenade valorse consigue examinarydividirlacompañíaensusactividadesestratégicasmás relevantes a fin de entender cómo funcionan los costos, las fuentes actuales y en qué radica la diferenciación. El origen de este concepto surge en 1985 cuando el profesor Michael E. Porter de la Universidad de Harvard introdujoel análisisde la cadenade valor ensu libro«Competitive Advantage».Paraellose sirvió del análisisutilizadopreviamente por Mckinsey & Co. Porter ahondó más en el análisis con el objetivo de mejorar la rentabilidad de las empresas.
  2. 2. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Análisis de la cadena de valor La cadena de valor busca generar ventajas competitivas, y su estudio se aplica también a otras actividadescomola cadena de suministroylas redes de distribución.La globalizaciónhallevadoa la creación de las cadenas globales de valor. La cadena de valor establece cuatro aspectos del panorama competitivo: 1º Grado de integración: Se definen todas aquellas actividadesque se realizan en la propia empresa y no en otras compañías independientes. 2º Panorama industrial:Es el mercadoylossectoresrelacionadosconnuestraempresayconlos que compite. Se establece una estrategia delimitada con el claro objetivo de conseguir los objetivos marcados en primera instancia. 3º El panorama de segmento:Eneste casose hace referenciaalasvariacionesalasque se puede verse afectados el producto y los compradores de este artículo. 4º El panorama geográfico: Se engloban los países, ciudades o regiones donde compite la empresa. Representación y actividades de la cadena de valor En la cadena de valor se pueden diferenciar dos tipos de actividades: 1) Las actividades primarias: Un grupo de acciones enfocadas en la elaboración física de cada producto y el proceso de transferencia al comprador. Se distinguen cinco actividades primarias:  Logística interna: Comprende operaciones de recepción, almacenamiento y distribución de las materias primas.  Operaciones(producción): Procesamientode lasmateriasprimasparatransformarlas en el producto final.  Logística externa: Almacenamiento de los productos terminados y distribución del producto al consumidor.
  3. 3. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA”  Marketing y ventas: Actividades con las que se publicita el producto para darlo a conocer.  Servicio: de post-ventaomantenimiento,lasactividadesde lasque se encargaestán destinadas a mantener, realzar el valor del producto y aplicar garantías. 2) Las actividades de apoyo: Son un soporte de las primarias y en ellas se incluye la participación de los recursos humanos, por ejemplo. Se distinguen las siguientes:  Infraestructurade laorganización:Actividadesque prestanapoyoatoda laempresa, como la planificación, contabilidad y las finanzas.  Direcciónde recursoshumanos:Búsqueda, contratación y motivación del personal.  Desarrollode tecnología,investigación y desarrollo: Generadores de costes y valor.  Compras: Es todo aquellocuyoobjetivoesabastecery almacenar materias primaso materiales para producir.2 2.1 ASPECTOS POSITIVOS  Mejorar sueficienciayoptimizarsusprocesosinternos.  Elaborar productosde mayorcalidad  Reducircostesal adoptar protocolosde prevenciónde fallos  Impulsarlaintegraciónde susprocesosyobjetivos  Ejecutarun mejorseguimientode losprocesos.3 Las ventajasque unanálisisde laCadenade Valorsonlas siguientes:  Muestra debilidadesyfortalezasdel proveedor,aliado,cliente/usuario.  Identificaproveedores/clientescríticos.  Propone alianzas estratégicas.  Planeacontingencias.  Esquematizacontrol de "reincidencias"encontrataciones,oseapreviene enque nuevas contratacionesse puedavolveraexponeralaorganizacióna impactosnegativos.4 2.2 ALCANCES De acuerdo con el blogLa Cadenade Valor su importanciay alcance esesencial poderidentificarlas ventajascompetitivaspotencialesde laempresa,conel finde desarrollarlacapacidad de manejoen las actividades de competencia en la Cadena de Valor. Debe resaltarse que Michael Porter fue quien en su obra Competitive Advantage: Creating and Sustaining Superior Performance dio a conocer este modelo estratégico de valor y nos introdujo en este concepto. También definió tres tipos distintos de actividades. El estadounidensenosolodifundióloqué esunaCadenade Valor,tambiénconsiderótrescadenasde valoradicionales,basándoseenel conceptogeneral,segúnel blog.Entre ellaspodemosencontrar:La Cadena de Valor de los Proveedores, Cadena de Valor de los Canales y Cadenas de Valor de los Compradores
  4. 4. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” La Cadenade Valorde losProveedores,determinaelabastecimientoprincipal alaCadenade Valorde laempresa.LaCadenade Valorde losCanalesesla que permite laentregade productosde laempresa a los clientesfinales.EnLas Cadenasde Valor de los Compradores,lautilidadque tenga el producto define la necesidad del cliente. Si se buscarentabilidadennuestraempresa,esfundamentalconocerlasventajascompetitivasque a través de La Cadena de Valor podemos tener. Este modelo representa mucho para el adecuado manejo de las compañías y es imprescindible a la hora de conocer la satisfacción de los clientes. 2.3 USOS Aplicaciónde una cadena de valor ¿Cómo se realiza una cadena de valor? Hay que tener en cuenta diversos factores. En primer lugar, hay que elaborar un mapa de procesos. Una vez hecho esto se elaborará las relaciones y, posteriormente,se llevaráa cabo un análisisde ventajascompetitivas yse definiránlasestrategiasa seguir para potenciar los puntos fuertes de la empresa. Una vez hecho esto, y conocido a fondo la empresa, se establecerán unos objetivos generales, específicos y estratégicos y se contactarás con proveedores tanto de carácter interno como de carácter externo.Unavezhechoestose analizaránloscostesde producción,losgeneradoresde valor ylosproductosterminadosantesde accederal mercadode clientes,dondese determinaráparaquién se genera el valor. Allí se podrán analizar las 4C’s (Costo, cliente, competencia y cambio). En definitiva, una cadena de valor se convierte en un factor clave a la hora de descubrir los puntos fuertes competitivos de tu empresa. Si quieres crecer con tu empresa, llevar a cabo este proceso se considera fundamental, pues te ayudará a descubrir tus puntos fuertes y, además, potenciarlos.5 3. CONCLUSIONES La cadena de valor permite analizar a la empresa como una forma de generar valor agregado que consiste en un conjunto de actividades interrelacionadas entre sí. Dividiendo y categorizando estas actividades, los gerentes pueden tener una visión de la cadena de valor y buscar oportunidades de optimización en cada actividad y sus vínculos. Al mostrar en concepto de la cadena de valor y de cómo esta ayuda a determinar la ventaja competitiva,se comprende yse compruebaque el que decide o no que sea una ventajacompetitiva esel cliente,porqueesteesquiendecideal finalde cuentassi compraronoel productofinaloservicio ofrecido. 4. REFERENCIAS 1º https://es.scribd.com/doc/40262531/INTRODUCCION-CADENA 2º https://economipedia.com/definiciones/cadena-de-valor.html 3º https://retos-directivos.eae.es/como-influye-la-cadena-de-valor-en-el-rendimiento- empresarial/
  5. 5. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 4º https://www.eumed.net/libros- gratis/2010f/851/Ventajas%20del%20analisis%20de%20la%20Cadena%20de%20Valor. htm 5º https://www.beedigital.es/experiencia-de-cliente/concepto-significado-y-aplicacion- de-una-cadena-de-valor- profesional/#:~:text=%C2%BFQu%C3%A9%20es%20la%20cadena%20de,diferentes%20 actividades%20generadoras%20de%20valor. 6º https://cibergenius.com/las-cadenas-de-valor/ 5. VIDEOS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7ifbFmidl0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXhj_hUdeFc

