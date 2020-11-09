16. segmentacion de mercado

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” SEGMENTACION DE MERCADO “No encuentres clientes para tus productos, encuentra productos para tus clientes” Seth Godin 1. INTRODUCCION El producto es el resultado de la transformación de diferentes flujos de materiales. Se denomina productoa todolo que laorganizaciónofrece enel mercadoparaserusadoo consumido.Puedenser objetos físicos, ideas, lugares, etc. Un mercadose compone de personasyorganizacionesconnecesidades,dinero que gastaryel deseo de gastarlo.Sin embargo,dentrode la mayor parte de losmercados las necesidadesydeseosde los compradores no son las mismas. Una empresadebe profundizarenel conocimientode sumercadocon el objetode adaptar suoferta y suestrategiade marketingalosrequerimientosde éste.¿Cómopuedelaempresaadaptarse atanta diversidad? La segmentación toma como punto de partida el reconocimiento de que el mercado es heterogéneo, y pretende dividirlo en grupos o segmentos homogéneos, que pueden ser elegidos como mercados-metade laempresa.Asípues,lasegmentaciónimplicaunprocesode diferenciación de las necesidades dentro de un mercado. La identificación y elecciónde los segmentos de mercado plantea el problema de decidir la posición que desea la empresa ocupar en dichos mercados, es decir, elegir un posicionamiento para sus productos. Uno de los factores fundamentales en el éxito de los productos que se enfrentan a mercados competitivos se encuentra en un adecuado posicionamiento. En cierta forma podría hablarse del posicionamientocomolamaneraenque daremosaconocernuestroproductoo servicio y comopretendemosseapercibidopornuestromercadometa.A continuacióndesarrollaremosestos dos temas tan importantes para el marketing.1 2. DESARROLLO La segmentación de mercado, tambiénconocida como segmentación de clientes o segmentación de audiencias,esunmétodopor el cual se puedendividira losclientespotencialesendistintosgrupos, los cuales, permiten que las empresas puedan enviar mensajes personalizados a las audiencias correctas. La segmentacióncomotérminogeneral puede dividirse enotrasgrandes categorías como segmentación por ubicación, u otras categorías más precisas como segmentación por edad. Al usar este tipo de técnicas, las campañas de marketing son más efectivas debido a que impactan a las personas correctas con contenido adaptado a cada una de ellas.2 La segmentación, normalmente, se divide en cuatro grandes subcategorías: Comportamiento:La mayorparte de las vecesrelacionadoconnecesidadesespecíficasycómose usa un determinado producto.
  2. 2. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Ubicación: País, región, comunidad, provincia, ciudad, pueblo, área, etc. Demografía: Edad o etnicidad. Psicografía: Estilo de vida y opinión. Si bien estos cuatro tipos de segmentación están bien definidos y son fácilmente distinguibles,son generalmente superficiales y requieren un filtrado posterior para que puedan obtenerse Insights reales. Por ejemplo, hombres de edad media y mujeres jóvenes puede que compartan interés por zapatillas de atletismo, aunque por razones diferentes, como la comodidad, la moda o el deporte. Estos no puedendefinirsesimplemente usandolascategoríasanteriormente mencionadas.Paraque sea realmente útil, debemos profundizar más en cada segmento. Errores que debemos evitar al segmentar Debido a que la segmentación de mercados es un proceso complejo, es normal que a menudo podamoscometererrores.Estossonalgunosde loserroresquedebemostratarde evitarenlamedida de lo posible: Segmentar demasiado Segmentar sin estrategia No adaptar nuevos segmentos Centrarse demasiado en aspectos demográficos Crear demasiados segmentos2 2.1 ASPECTOS POSITIVOS Segmentarel mercado ofrecelas siguientesventajas: –1. Conocemosmejorqué necesitayesperanuestropúblicoobjetivo,cuántoestádispuesto a pagar, por qué canalesnoscomprará, etc. –2. Proporcionaguíaspara decidirqué producir,qué característicasha de reuniry a qué preciodebemoselaborarlo. –3. Permite inducirqué rentabilidadpodemosobtenerde cadasegmento. –4. Da pistassobre cómo diversificarnuestraofertaparallegaraun nuevotipode clientes. La segmentación demercado posibilita dirigirnosa nuestro ‘público objetivo’. –5. Ayudaa decidirqué accionesde marketingemprenderyporqué canales:televisión, anunciosenredessociales,vallasenlasvíaspúblicas,cartelesenel metro,anunciosen revistasoblogsespecializados…
  3. 3. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” –6. Facilitapersonalizarlasofertasalosactualesclientesyalospotencialesque interactúan con nosotros:tienda,Internet,teléfono –7. Reduce costes.Evitagastosinnecesariosydispersiónde esfuerzos.3 2.2 ALCANCES Desde el punto de vista de la empresa el alcance deberá centrarse en la definición de los objetivos, que permitan identificar las necesidades del consumidor y de este modo desarrollar un producto o una estrategia de marketing con una ventaja competitiva. Por otro lado se puede decir que el alcance es muy amplio, puede darse desde observaciones, entrevistaspersonales,conellosse podráobtenerinformaciónde distintotipo,comodeseos,gustos, preferencias, actitudes, opiniones, percepciones, recordación y creatividad.4 Los beneficios principales que se obtienen con la segmentación del mercado son:  Ver con claridad la finalidad y objetivos que perseguimos, implementando estrategias de marketing eficaces.  Teneruna visiónmuchomás clara de la posiciónde nuestroproductoo serviciosenrelación con la competencia. Esto es fundamental para desarrollar una estrategia de precios y un acertado lanzamiento de la oferta.  Poder identificar con claridad las oportunidades reales del mercado objetivo, por ejemplo descubriendohuecosonichos muyespecíficos.Podremosentoncesdiseñarnuevosproductos o adaptación de los ya existentes para cubrir esta nueva oportunidad de negocio.5 2.3 USOS Algunos ejemplos de segmentos de mercado: –Abstemios,personasquenoquierenaumentarpeso:cervezasinalcohol,alimentosbajosencalorías. –Para judíosy musulmanes:alimentoskosheryhalal,que siguenreglasespecíficasenlacomposición e ingredientes del producto y su proceso de elaboración. –Profesionales que viven solos: comida precocinada, servicio de lavandería. — Personasque gastanmuchodineroenlujo,comojoyeríayaccesorios:Loewe,Cartier,LouisVuitton y Gucci. –Profesionalesjóvenesque quierenascender mejorandosuformaciónsindejar de trabajar: Máster online en Dirección y Administración de Empresas (MBA), como el de UNIR. –Servicios a pequeñas empresas: gestionarlesla web, asesorarles jurídica y fiscalmente,revisión de las medidas de seguridad y medioambiente, proporcionarles material de oficina. –Universitarios en programas de intercambio como Erasmus: residencias universitarias. –Hoteles y restaurantes que admiten animales domésticos.
  4. 4. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” –El grupode ropa Inditexestácompuestoporocho marcas: Zara, Pull&Bear,MassimoDutti,Bershka, Stradivarius,Oysho,ZaraHome yUterqüe.SóloZaraesgeneralista:lasdemásse lanzaronparacaptar a diferentes tipos de público.3 3. CONCLUSIONES La segmentación de mercado es una forma de buscar nuevas oportunidades en el mercado total a travésdel conocimientoreal de losconsumidores.Se llevaacabo a travésde un procesoque consta de tres etapas: Estudio, análisis y preparación de perfiles. El segmento de mercado debe de ser homogénea a su interior, heterogéneo al exterior, con un número suficiente de consumidores para que sea rentable; y operacional, es decir, que incluya dimensiones demográficas para poder trabajar adecuadamente en la plaza y la promoción del producto. Los segmentos van cambiando por ello es importante realizar la segmentación de forma periódica. 4. REFERENCIAS 1º https://sites.google.com/site/segmentaciondelmercado/introduccion 2º https://www.abtasty.com/es/blog/segmentacion-de-mercado-definicion-tipos-y- estrategia/ 3º https://www.unir.net/empresa/desarrollo-directivo/estrategia-de-negocio/que- es-una-segmentacion-de-mercado-y-cuantos-tipos-hay/ 4º https://sites.google.com/site/investigaciondemercados090418/useful-links 5º https://www.eumed.net/libros- gratis/2009a/506/Segmentacion%20del%20Mercado%20Objetivo.htm 5. VIDEOS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6QaELpGwgo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_04-l7hWIY

