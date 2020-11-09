Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 "LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA" EL ARTE DE LA VENTA
Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA”  Manejo de ...
Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 2.1 ASPECTOS...
Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” lacapacidady...
Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” https://www....
15. el arte de la venta

EL ARTE DE VENDER

15. el arte de la venta

  1. 1. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” EL ARTE DE LA VENTA “Deje de vender productos. Ofrezca experiencias, cuente historias y haga más fácil la vida de sus clientes” Anónimo 1. INTRODUCCION La venta se presenta en todas las actividades humanas por lo que hay que conocerla para lograr su máximodesempeñoyllevaralasorganizacionesal logrode lasmetas.Peroes necesarioconocersus variables más importantes para hacerla más profesional, facilitándole a los clientes a comprar los productos o servicios que se le ofrecen.1 2. DESARROLLO Podemos definir el arte de vender como el proceso por el cual el vendedor: 1. Busca activamente al candidato. 2. Determina o crea la demanda en base al análisis de las necesidades del candidato. 3. Le muestra cómo sus servicios profesionales y sus recomendaciones satisfacen mejor sus necesidades. 4. Persuade al candidato de que es ahora el mejor momento de comprar. 5. Después de la venta, se mantiene en comunicación con su cliente para conservarlo satisfecho y revisa cada año el programa trazado para asegurar la continuidad del producto. Al proceder así, se granjeará la confianza de su cliente, éste a su vez lo recomendará a sus amigos, socios y conocidos, quienes a su vez serán fuentes de nuevas ventas. El éxitodel vendedorde hoyexigetenerconcienciadeque se estátratandoconsereshumanoscultos, inteligentesybieninformados.Lagente compraloquequiere alapersonaquelecae simpática.Como ustednopuede obligarauncandidatoa que le compre,le tocaexponerle lasideasde ventaenforma tan atractiva que se decida a comprarle. Esto no es fácil y exige dejarse de improvisaciones para concretarse en loshechos.Hay que conocer al candidato,conocer el producto que se ofrece y saber cómo ese producto va a solucionar sus necesidades, para luego determinar la mejor manera de presentarle sus ideas en la forma más atractiva posible.2 Aunque noloparezca,estono esúnicamente aplicablealafuerzacomercial. Todosdebemosvender nuestro trabajo, y por ello es aplicable a cualquier persona. Los procesosde venta,yaseade un producto,unservicioo una ideasuelentenerunasfases,que son consecutivasyque suelenserlasmismasentodosloscasos. Lo que puede variarde un tipo de venta a otra es la importancia de la fase, la duración o el énfasis de la misma. Estas fases serían:  Prospección y cualificación  Entendimiento de las necesidades  Presentación
  2. 2. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA”  Manejo de objeciones  Negociación y cierre  Seguimiento Conocer y valorar nuestros productos. Si no los conocemos y creemos en ellos, tenemos poco que hacer.Debemosserconocedoresde lasfortalezasydebilidades,de formaquelaventalaenfoquemos de la mejormaneraposible.Además,pondremosdefendermejorcualquierobjeción,ysaberguiaral cliente en sus necesidades frente a nuestro producto. Conocer las expectativasdel cliente:como se ha comentadopreviamente,debemosconocercual es nuestraaudienciamediante unatrabajopreviode investigación.Esposible que necesitemosrealizar varias reuniones previas para conocer la jerarquía del cliente e ir convenciendo e informando a los distintos involucrados en el proceso. Por ejemplo, debemos trabajar nuestra relación con departamentos de finanzas, comercial, marketing y tecnología, antes de ir a por nuestro objetivo el departamento de compras. Cada uno de ellos tendrá expectativas y necesidades diferentes, que debemos afrontar con distintas visiones. Hacer que el cliente vea el valor aportado. Debemos mostrar una propuesta de valor, un valor diferencial que el propio producto o servicio en sí mismo. Para ello hay 4 verbos a tener en cuenta: Interesar,Mostrar, Demostrary emocionar.Todo ellomientrasseguimosgenerandoyconstruyendo una relación de confianza. La confianza es vital en cualquier relación y estará basada en que mostremosintegridad,pasión,conocimientoyexperiencia.Estasdosúltimasmostraránque tenemos control sobre nuestras palabras y hechos. Comocontarlo: Todoloanteriormentecitadopodríaresponderala estrategiaatenerencuenta.Pero la ejecución debe ser igualmente buena. Como contarlo será la diferencia entre el éxitoo el fracaso (independientemente delacalidadde nuestroproducto,serviciooel trabajorealizado).Paracontarlo es necesario tener un hilo conductor, una historia que enlace todos los componentes y hacer fácil seguir nuestro discurso. Pero no solo que se puede seguir sino comprender y entender. La interacciones con el cliente deben ser constantes, la comunicación fluida y clara. Durante las exposicionessiempreempezarconlospuntosatratar,yterminarconunresumende lohabladoyfijar los siguientes puntos a realizar. Nuestro escaparate será la forma de expresarnos delante del cliente, en reuniones, demos, exposicionesu otro tipo de sesión. La vocalización y modulación será fundamental. Debemos hacer pausas, y no hablar rápido (síntoma de nerviosismo). Realizar inflexiones dará cierta agilidad a las palabrasevitandosermono-tono.Esimportante hablarel mismolenguaje,yaque muya menudose utilizan demasiados tecnicismos o palabras no del ámbito del cliente. Mirar a los ojos, y a todos los miembros de la reunión, y sobre todo saber quién son nuestras personas objetivos. En sesiones de másde 5 personas,debemossaber quiénsonrealmente decisivosenel procesodecompra,oal menos para conseguir el objetivo del hito en el que nos encontramos.Debemos centrar nuestrosobjetivos enestaspersonasseleccionadas.Además,debemosencontraraliadosenlaaudiencia.En todareunión nuestrapresenciase debe porque alguienquiere que estemos.Busquemossualianzayapoyémonos en esto para apalancar nuestra venta. Posiblemente completará nuestra exposición Noolvidaremosel lenguaje corporal,lavestimentaynuestraactitudentodo momento.Estodaráuna imagen, que vale más que mil palabras. Siempre que se pueda las exposiciones las haremos en pie (que da sensaciónde control) yno nos esconderemosdetrásde mesaso pódiums.La importanciade moverse yhablarpara todo el público. Enresumen,entusiasmoyenergía,seránloque noscatapulte hacía el objetivo.3
  3. 3. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 2.1 ASPECTOS POSITIVOS 1-Conocimientodel productoy sector: el puntonúmerounoa seguirporcualquierprofesional de las ventases tenerun conocimientoexhaustivodel productoque venden,lacompetencia,olavariedad de productosensu tienda,susventajasydesventajasetc.Parece algoobvio,peroesalgoque se pasa por alto más de lo debido, sorprendentemente. 2-Buena atencióny gestiónde quejas:una de las grandes problemáticasdel comerciosonlasquejas de losconsumidoresnosatisfechos,devolucionesde productosetc.Muchas veceslastiendastienen unareaccióndefensivaque hace que el consumidorse enfadetodavíamás.Esnecesariotrabajarmuy bien de forma previa la política de atención a quejas, todo dirigido al mejor trato posible. Como siempre, hay que tener en cuenta que una compra no es un adiós, sino un hasta luego, y fidelizar al cliente es clave para nuestras ventas. 3- Buena imagen y buen trato: no hace falta seruna bellezaoun guaperas,pero sí estáconfirmado que mantener una imagen cuidada, buena higiene, y vestir acorde con el puesto, y tener un trato agradable con el cliente beneficia tanto a las ventas como a la fidelidad del mismo. 4-Preparar las objeciones: como parte de la estrategia de venta, hay que tener en cuenta que el cliente puede proponer objeciones a algunos productos (precio muy alto, diseño pobre,…), y es necesarioprepararmuy bienla respuestaadecuada,yconocer endetalle las características de estos productos y los de la competencia. 5-Escuchar y satisfacer las necesidades: muchas veces se habla de “crear necesidades”, pero en nuestraopiniónestaactitudpuede sercontraproducente,yel cliente sentirse agobiadoyguardar un recuerdo negativo de un vendedor demasiado agresivo o intrusivo. Por el contrario, la clave es escucharal cliente,tenerclarassusnecesidadesyexplicarlasposiblessolucionesde lasque proveeel mercado.El cliente quedarásatisfechoyfidelizado,se sentiráescuchadoypercibiráal vendedorcomo un “solucionador”.4 2.2 USOS 1) Al arte de vender comienza por reconocer los deseos de sus clientes. En las condicionesdel mercadoactuales,el clientenocompralo que necesita;compralo que quiere. El deseo es mucho más fuerte que la necesidad en un mercado en el que el poder de elección se convierte en su mayor barrera. El desafío para vender consiste en descubrir lo que puede desencadenar un impulso o un deseo insoportable para tomar una decisión de compra a su favor. El éxito en la venta de su producto o servicio depende de su capacidad para hacer que el cliente se lo quiera comprar a usted y no a otra persona.Loprimeroque uncliente compraeslaconfianza.Él compralaconfianzaporque ustedtiene
  4. 4. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” lacapacidady el deseode ayudarle aresolverunproblema.Si noconfíaenustedynose siente seguro de lo que dice, encontrará lo que busca en otro lugar. Su reto es demostrar al inicio de la cita que se preocupa más por él y no por su dinero. 2) Las decisiones de compra son emocionales, no lógicas. Considere todossusargumentossobreporqué susclientesdebencomprarunproductooservicioen particular. No importa lo bueno o lo fuerte que sus argumentos sean, otros vendedores probablemente están utilizando el mismo argumento (tu competencia, por ejemplo). La mayoría de losvendedorestrabajanal cliente enunazonasuperficial;lazonade la lógica.Ellosno entienden que la gente no compra con base en la lógica. La compra siempre es más emocional que lógica. Así, utilizando argumentos lógicos no suele desencadenar un deseo. Los argumentos sólo despiertan "pensamientos" o contra-argumentos. Los clientes quieren sentirse como si estuvieran tomando la decisión correcta. Para hacer que se sientan confiados, necesitan convicción. 3) La cualidad más importante para vender es la curiosidad. Todo el mundo ha oído que un buen vendedor tiene que estar convencido de su producto, ser entusiasta, persistente, cuidadoso, honesto, apasionado, dedicado y debe ser capaz de escuchar también.Todasestascualidadessonsindudanecesariasparateneréxito.Perounacualidadsuperaa todas las demás en importancia “la curiosidad”.5 3. CONCLUSIONES Los vendedores necesitan supervisión y aliento constantes, pues deben tomar muchas decisiones y están sujetos a muchas frustraciones. La compañía debe evaluar periódicamente el rendimiento de sus vendedores para ayudarlos a superarse Los representantes deben de ser reclutados y seleccionados con gran cuidado para no elevar demasiado los costos que implica contratar a personas ineptas. Los programas de capacitación familiarizan a los empleados del reciente ingreso con la historia de la compañía, sus productos y políticas,lascaracterísticasde losclientesyloscompetidores,conel arte de vender.El arte de vender es un proceso de varias etapas que deben de ser llevadas cuidadosamente. 4. REFERENCIAS 1º https://courses.ofcourse.me/El-arte-de-vender-introduccion-a-las-ventas/course- 459783 2º https://sites.google.com/site/portafolioventas206/6-el-arte-de-vender 3º https://marketingstorming.com/2016/04/12/el-arte-de-la-venta/ 4º http://fece.org/blog/2016/05/05/conoces-los-efectos-positivos-de-estas-cualidades- del-vendedor/ 5º https://www.salesup.com/crm-online/cc-el-arte-de-vender-ayudando.shtml 5. VIDEOS
  5. 5. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTXUZknrrkw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BT6BsURltlU

