14. la percepcion

  1. 1. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” LA PERCEPCION “La percepción de las cosas se distorsiona cuando no tienes el enfoque ideal de lo que observas. Es importante ver cada ángulo para poder dar una mejor opinión de las cosas, no dejarnos guiar por la primera impresión” Hishee Salgado Moran 1. INTRODUCCION El individuo interpreta el significado de un estímulo de modo que sea consistente con sus propios prejuicios,necesidadesyexperiencias. Recibimosestímulosexternosoinformaciónsensorialatravés de múltiplescanales,demosverunavallapublicitaria,verunafotode Instagram, unvideoenYouTube, escuchar la música de un anuncio o un podcast, sentir la suavidad de un suéter de cachemir, probar un nuevo sabor de helado u oler una chaqueta de cuero. 1 2. DESARROLLO La percepción es el proceso por medio del cual la gente selecciona, organiza e interpreta tales sensaciones.Porlotanto,el estudiode lapercepciónse enfocaen lo que nosotrosañadimosa estas sensaciones neutrales para darles significado. Sólonospercatamosde un númeromuypequeñode estímulosde nuestroentorno. De todoslosque captamos, ponemos atención tan sólo a un número aún más reducido. Además, esprobable que no procesemos de forma objetiva los estímulos que ingresan a la conciencia. Etapas de la percepción Detección / Exposición: Cuanto mayor sea el tamaño, más variado sea el color, mayor movimiento, intensidad,contraste y choque con lo que el individuo espera encontrar, probablemente tenga una mayor capacidad de ser percibido. Atención / Organización: Los individuos organizan los estímulos diferenciando concretamente la figura y el fondo. Agrupan los estímulos de acuerdo a su proximidad, vinculando a las cosas que están en continuado. En los casos de secuencias no completas, se busca completar y cerrarlas, para contribuir a la proporcionalidad y el equilibrio en el que nos manejamos. Interpretación: La parte final del proceso será la que le dará contenido a los estímulos que previamente se seleccionaron y se organizaron. Se han establecido sin embargo, comportamientos habituales a la hora de este proceso, como son la creación de estereotipos, la proyección de las características propias en los demás. Tipos de percepción La percepción subliminal: A la mayoría de los mercadólogos les preocupa crear mensajesque estén por arriba del umbral de los consumidores para que lo perciban.Irónicamente, parece que un buen
  2. 2. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” númerode consumidorescree quemuchos mensajespublicitariosestándiseñadosparaserpercibidos de modo inconsciente,o pordebajodel umbral de reconocimiento.Unsinónimode umbral eslimen, por lo que a los estímulos que están por debajo del limen se les llama subliminales. La percepción subliminal ocurre cuando el estímulo está por debajo del nivel de conciencia del consumidor. La alerta perceptual: Los consumidores son más proclives a concientizarse de estímulos que se relacionan con sus necesidades actuales. El consumidor que pocas veces observa un anuncio de automóvilesestámuchomásconsciente de elloscuandodeseaadquirirunautomóvil nuevo. Lacara opuesta de la alerta perceptual es la defensa perceptual,que significa que la gente ve lo que desea ver,y no ve lo que noquiere ver. Si unestímulonosamenazade algunaforma,esprobable que nolo procesemos,oque distorsionemossusignificadoparaque resultemásaceptable.Porejemplo,el caso de un fumadorempedernidoque bloqueaimágenesde pulmonesdañadosporel cáncer,ya que este recordatorio vívido lo afecta de manera directa. La adaptación:El grado enque losconsumidorescontinúanpercatándose de unestímuloa lo largo del tiempo. El procesode la adaptación ocurre cuando los consumidores ya no ponen atención a un estímuloporque esdemasiadofamiliar.Unconsumidorse puede “habituar”,y requerir“dosis”cada vez más intensas de un estímulo para darse cuenta de él. Es probable que un consumidor lea un mensaje de unavallapublicitariaal irencaminoasutrabajocuando se acabade instalar;perodespués de algunos días simplemente se convertirá en parte del paisaje. La interpretación:se refiere al significadoqueasignamosalosestímulossensoriales.Así,laspersonas difierenentérminosde losestímulosque percibenytambiénvaríanen cuantoa lossignificadosque dan a dichos estímulos. Dos individuos que ven o escuchan el mismo evento, podrían tener una interpretacióntan diferente como la noche y el día, dependiendo de lo que esperabandel estímulo, cada persona o individuo percibe el mundo que lo rodea desde su propia óptica. Posicionamientopercepctual: El estímulodeunproductose interpretaconbaseenloqueyasabemos acerca de la categoría de un productoy lascaracterísticas de las marcas existentes.Laspercepciones de una marca incluyen tanto sus atributos funcionales (es decir, sus características, su precio, etcétera), como sus atributos simbólicos y emocionales (su imagen y lo que creemos que dice de nosotros cuando lo usamos). 1 2.1 ASPECTOS POSITIVOS En la vida cotidiana solemos darle más importancia al aprendizaje, lenguaje, pensamientos y otros similaresantesque lapercepción,lasensaciónolaatención.Estoesporque laactividadperceptivao atencional se enmarca en actividades más complejas. En cualquier organismo, la actividad psicológica es un flujo continuo que en general comienza en la percepciónysensaciónyterminaenunarepresentaciónoconocimientootambiéncomportamiento. A lolargode lavidano esfácil distinguirlapercepcióncon otroselementosmáscomplejoscomoloes la memoria o la inteligencia. Nuestrapercepciónde algose ve influidaporla maneraenque recordamos,pensamosetcétera.Por eso no resta importancia la percepción de una persona patológicamente.2
  3. 3. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 2.2 ALCANCES Estas habilidades son conocidas como conciencia espacial, y tienen que ver con la forma en la cual percibimos e identificamos información alrededor nuestro. Anteriormente,se pensabaqueéstaestabalimitadaaloque podíamosveryescuchar,perounnuevo estudio publicado en el journal Scientific Reports afirma que esta llega más allá de lo que se creía posible. Para podermediresto,ungrupolideradoporel profesorSatoshi Shioiri diseñóundisplayde pantallas especialesconseispanelesquecubríaunárea de 360 grados.Luego,se lespidióavariosparticipantes entrar e identificar letras y otras imágenes. Los resultados del estudio indicaron que el cerebro crea representacionesinconscientes de nuestro ambiente, aún en áreas que no conocemos bien todavía. Esto significa que otras formas de información como sonidos, olor, calor e incluso lo que vimos anteriormente y que recordamos del área, ayudan a formar una imagen mental que nos ayuda a navegar nuestra posición. En la práctica,estosignificaque unopuede “mirarhaciaatrás”sinde hechodarse vueltafísicamente. En términos simples, es como si tuviéramos ojos en la nuca. Esto es importante paraentenderlaforma enla cual los sereshumanospercibenlarealidad.Este es el primerestudiodesuclase quehalogradoconfirmarlaextensióndenuestrashabilidadesespaciales. Hasta el momento,se creía que nuestrapercepcióneraúnicamente basadaennuestrosentidode la vista. Sin embargo, el estudio logró confirmar que nuestra percepción del mundo, como se había especulado antes en círculos científicos, no requiere información directa para formarse.3 2.3 USOS El objetivo de este trabajo es procurar una orientación sobre el concepto de Percepción, partiendo del análisisde losusose interpretacionesmáscomunessobre este término.Se pone especial énfasis en el carácter convencional arbitrario del lenguaje ordinario y en cómo este lenguaje comporta notables confusiones al buscar una aproximación psicológica. Se propone la limitación del uso del concepto de Percepción para describir la adaptación psicofísica que incluiría todo lo referente a la conducta perceptivo motriz. Complementariamente se apunta la necesidad de llegar a un modelo comportamental del percibir.4 3. CONCLUSIONES El hombre como consumidor ejerce gran presión, tan solo para realizar una compra o adquirir un servicio,peronosolose quedaenesto,hemosvistoque el consumidorfunge comounserperceptivo desde el momentoenque se levantade sucamay empiezaavery a percibirel mundo,loque toma y lo que dejara de él.
  4. 4. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” El profesional de marketing debe conocer la importancia que tiene el concepto de percepción para explicar tanto las demandas de los consumidores como las acciones de las empresas destinadas a satisfacerlos. Mediante el diseño de una política de marketing coherente con el posicionamiento deseado se puede incidir en la percepción del consumidor. 4. REFERENCIAS 1º https://www.marketinginteli.com/documentos-marketing/sim-sistema- de-informaci%C3%B3n-de-marketing/comportamiento-del- consumidor/las-percepciones/ 2º http://psicologiaporfavor.blogspot.com/p/la-importancia-de-la- percepcion.html/ 3º http://www.vinv.ucr.ac.cr/es/noticias/cientificos-descubren-el-verdadero- alcance-de-la-percepcion-humana 4º https://dialnet.unirioja.es/servlet/articulo?codigo=3887488 5. VIDEOS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFP7mst38FE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JRrWASpCP-Y

