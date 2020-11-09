Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” SERVUCCION “...
Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 1. Actosinte...
Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” explicación ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

13. servuccion

6 views

Published on

SERVUCCION

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

13. servuccion

  1. 1. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” SERVUCCION “Haz un cliente no una venta” Anonimo 1. INTRODUCCION Sindudaalgunael marketingesunprocesointegral,estecontribuyede manerasustancialalamejora y ajuste de los reglamentos,lasoperacionesylosserviciosde informaciónenlasdiferentesUnidades o instituciones.1 2. DESARROLLO El conceptode servucciónaportaunavisiónparticularde lagestiónde lasempresas,quese contempla como el sistema de producción del servicio,es decir, la parte visible de la organización en la que se producen, distribuye y consumen los servicios. El sistema de servucción: sus elementos El sistema de servucción: Elementos ¿Qué se necesita para fabricar un servicio?Haciendo una representación simplificada de un sistema de servucción, encontramos los siguientes elementos:  El cliente.El consumidortomaparte enla fabricacióndel servicio.Esunelementoprimordial y su presencia es indispensable.  El soporte físico. Se trata del soporte material necesario para la producción del servicio y abarca elementos de arquitectura, señalización, mobiliario, uniformes, herramientas, etcétera.  El personal de contacto. Son las personas empleadas por la empresa que estánen contacto directo con los clientes.  El servicio.Esel resultadode la interacciónde lostreselementosde base que son:el cliente, el soporte físico y el personal de contacto.  Este resultadoconstituyeunbeneficioque debesatisfacerlanecesidaddel clienteencuanto se produce el servicio y no hay tiempo para hacer correcciones durante este proceso. La participación del cliente Analizamosenel artículoanteriorque laproduccióndel servicioesde muchocontactocon el cliente, pues se realiza a menudo con el cliente presente y partícipe en el proceso; por eso el cliente es un integrante fundamental del sistema y, por ende, es clave entender la secuencia de los actos de participaciónque el cliente lleva a cabo en la servucción para beneficiarse con el servicio ofrecido. Dichos actos son los siguientes:
  2. 2. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 1. Actosintelectualesde comprensión,investigaciónoevaluaciónque precedenauna toma de decisión:  ¿Está abierto?  ¿Qué servicios ofrece?  ¿Cuál es su nivel de precios? 2. Actos verbales para completar la toma de decisión o adelantar el desarrollo del servicio:  ¿Tiene disponible el servicio X?  ¿Cuánto cuesta? 3. Actos físicos indispensables para la realización del servicio:  Abrir la puerta de entrada  Acercarse a la recepción  Presentar el dinero o una tarjeta de crédito. 4. Actos de espera entre secuencias:  Esperar que alguien le atienda  Esperar que le entreguen el servicio  Esperar que le cobren. Hacer un repasode todoslos actos que debe realizarel cliente yponerse ensulugar ayudará sin duda a que la calidad del servicio sea mejor. Asimismo, es importante analizarcuál esel mediomaterialosoporte físicoyde comportamiento,ofuncióndel personal en contacto que va a permitir la resolución positiva de la demanda del cliente. El soporte físico El soporte físicoreúne loselementosmaterialesindispensablesparalabuenaparticipacióndel cliente, los que el personal de contacto utilizará para cumplir su tarea. Contempla dos categorías: A. Los instrumentos necesarios para el servicio (equipamiento, maquinarias, insumos). El entorno material en el que se desarrolla el servicio (instalaciones, mobiliario, etc.). B. El soporte físicode unaservuccióndebeseralavezunbuencanal de comunicación,yaque constituye lavitrinadelserviciopropuesto,yunabuenaherramientade trabajo,porqueesen realidadlafábricade servicios.Resultaindispensable,porejemplo,disponerde mobiliarioque permita que las personas esperen con comodidad cuando deben hacerlo. La función del personal La funcióndel personal constituye laparte esencial de laservucción,toda vezque las características del servicioquedarándeterminadasporloscomportamientosdelpersonal encontactoconel cliente, bien en respuesta a una demanda de éste o bien para adelantar el servicio. Lo anterior significa actitudes verbales tales como las frases de bienvenida, la identificación precisa de la demanda, la
  3. 3. Ruth Mayra Bustos Veizaga Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” explicación de las características de la oferta disponible, o actos físicos como traer los insumos necesariosparaotorgarel servicio.Asimismo,esmuyrelevanteel tiempode ejecuciónoduracióndel servicio mismo, tiempo que también maneja el personal en contacto. Del análisis y organización adecuados de los factores analizados dependerá el resultado final del proceso y la valoración social que los clientes harán respecto del producto entregado por una determinadaorganizaciónyde supermanenciaenel mercado.Lamiradadetalladade losgestoresen cada uno de los pasos que se estructuran para producir el bien servicio y su adecuada organización afecta la calidad del mismo.2 3. CONCLUSIONES El procesode servucción esel procesode la elaboraciónofabricaciónde unservicioenuna unidado institución.El usuarionove laservucciónsinoel resultadode este,sinel cliente(usuario)noesposible llevar a cabo el proceso de servucción, es el elemento más importante. Detrás de cada servicio está la servucción. 4. REFERENCIAS 1º https://es.slideshare.net/06nicolasrodriguezm/la-servuccin-76458075. 2º https://www.medwave.cl/link.cgi/Medwave/Series/GES01/5302. 5. VIDEOS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLsrKJTKOvs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWtZjs5DxlI

×