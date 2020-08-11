12e chapter 5 ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MEDIA/IMPACT 12TH EDITION Chapter 5 – Recordings: Streaming Sounds
DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY IMPACTS THE RECORDING INDUSTRY  Of all the media industries, the recording industry is the most vulner...
TIMEFRAME: 1877-TODAY (1 of 2)  1877: Thomas Edison first demonstrates the phonograph.  1943: Tape recorders and recordi...
TIMEFRAME: 1877-TODAY (2 of 2)  2003: Apple offers legal, 99-cent downloads on the online music store iTunes.  2005: U.S...
FROM TALKING MACHINE TO 78 RPM  Thomas Edison – Invented phonograph (“Sound Writer”) in 1877.  Emile Berliner – Invented...
WILLIAM S. PALEY BATTLES DAVID SARNOFF FOR RECORD FORMAT  Engineer Peter Goldmark invented the long-playing record format...
HI-FI AND STEREO ROCK IN  In the 1950s, the introduction of rock ‘n’ roll redefined the concept of popular music.  First...
RECORDING INDUSTRY AT WORK  Artists and Repertoire – Develops and coordinates talent. These employees are the talent scou...
HOW DOES THE RECORDING INDUSTRY EARN MONEY? Today, the recording industry makes almost two-thirds of its revenue from digi...
THREE MAJOR COMPANIES DOMINATE Three companies dominate the global music business: Sony/BMG, Universal, Warner  The main ...
MUSIC SALES AND LICENSING DRIVE INDUSTRY INCOME Direct Sales – Promotional tours and music videos. Music Licensing - Two l...
CONCERT AUDIENCES DRIVE MUSIC INDUSTRY PROFITS Because income from music sales is declining, artists must count on live pe...
MUSIC INDUSTRY FIGHTS TO PROTECT CONTENT Since 1985 the recording industry has faced three challenges:  Music Content Lab...
DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY TRANSFORMS DELIVERY  Despite attempts to stop music file sharing, it is still widespread.  Licensed m...
INTERNET BRINGS NEW OBSTACLES AND NEW AUDIENCES  The recent expansion of MP3 digital technology signaled a new era for mu...
  1. 1. MEDIA/IMPACT 12TH EDITION Chapter 5 – Recordings: Streaming Sounds
  2. 2. DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY IMPACTS THE RECORDING INDUSTRY  Of all the media industries, the recording industry is the most vulnerable to piracy and suffered the biggest losses as a result of digital technology.  The sudden decline in music sales that began in 1999, primarily because of illegal downloading, meant musicians could no longer rely on music sales.  The Recording Industry Association of America sued 261 people for illegally downloading music from the Internet in 2003. A 2009 case went to the Supreme Court, resulting in a $222,000 fine.  Concert performances that can draw a huge audience became a necessity, as the recording business struggled to find a financial model to sustain the industry.  In 2012 The New York Times reported, “digital sales and other new sources of revenue grew significantly enough to offset the continuing decline in CD sales.” © 2017 Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. Biagi: Media/Impact, 12e
  3. 3. TIMEFRAME: 1877-TODAY (1 of 2)  1877: Thomas Edison first demonstrates the phonograph.  1943: Tape recorders and recording tapes are manufactured.  1947: Peter Goldmark develops the long-playing record.  1956: Stereophonic sound arrives.  1958: Motown introduces the Detroit Sound of African-American Artists.  1979: Sony introduces the Walkman, making music mobile  1985: The recording industry begins consolidating into six major corporations.  1999: MP3 technology makes it easier for consumers to download Internet files.  2001: Apple introduces the iPod.  2001: Napster shuts down after being sued for copyright infringement. © 2017 Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. Biagi: Media/Impact, 12e
  4. 4. TIMEFRAME: 1877-TODAY (2 of 2)  2003: Apple offers legal, 99-cent downloads on the online music store iTunes.  2005: U.S. Supreme Court says makers of file-sharing software can be sued.  2007: Jury fines Jammie Thomas $222,000 for sharing 24 songs.  2009: Virgin Music closes all of its U.S. Megastores, ending large-store retailing.  2012: U.S. Justice Department shuts down the Megaupload file-sharing site.  2013: Sony introduces the Walkman, making music mobile.  2015: Beyoncé and Jay-Z launch Tidal streaming service to challenge Spotify.  2015: Apple announces plans to add music streaming service. © 2017 Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. Biagi: Media/Impact, 12e
  5. 5. FROM TALKING MACHINE TO 78 RPM  Thomas Edison – Invented phonograph (“Sound Writer”) in 1877.  Emile Berliner – Invented gramophone in 1887, replacing cylinder with flat discs.  Berliner and Eldridge Johnson formed the Victor Talking Machine Company (later to become RCA Victor) and sold recordings of opera star Enrico Caruso.  Joseph Maxfield perfected the equipment to eliminate the tinny sound in 1925.  Jukeboxes were invented in 1927.  78 rpm became standard in the 1940s.  An “album” was a boxed set of 10 records. © 2017 Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. Biagi: Media/Impact, 12e
  6. 6. WILLIAM S. PALEY BATTLES DAVID SARNOFF FOR RECORD FORMAT  Engineer Peter Goldmark invented the long-playing record format. LPs could play for 23 minutes and offered better sound quality than 78 rpm records.  Format battle  CBS’s William Paley wanted to introduce large LPs, 331/3 rpm.  RCA’s David Sarnoff instead introduced his 45 rpm, 7 in. One song on each side.  Both required new players.  Goldmark and classical music conductor Arturo Toscanini convinced Sarnoff to make a compromise: players that could play all three formats. © 2017 Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. Biagi: Media/Impact, 12e
  7. 7. HI-FI AND STEREO ROCK IN  In the 1950s, the introduction of rock ‘n’ roll redefined the concept of popular music.  First came high fidelity, developed by London Records.  Ampex Corp. built a high-quality tape recorder, and 3M perfected the plastic tape. The use of tape meant that recordings could be edited and refined.  Stereo arrived in 1956.  Berry Gordy founded Motown Records in 1958 with a $800 loan from his family and popularized the Detroit sound of singers like The Supremes.  Music videos, and the availability of iPod music downloads also have expanded the audience and potential income for music artists. © 2017 Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. Biagi: Media/Impact, 12e
  8. 8. RECORDING INDUSTRY AT WORK  Artists and Repertoire – Develops and coordinates talent. These employees are the talent scouts. They try to find new artists and constantly search for new songs to record.  Operations – Manages the technical aspects of the recording, overseeing the sound technicians, musicians, and even the people who copy the discs.  Marketing and promotion - Oversee the cover design and the copy on the cover (jacket or sleeve). They also organize giveaways to retailers and to reviewers to find an audience for their product.  Distribution – Responsible for getting the recording into stores and online. There are two kinds of distributors: independents and branches.  Administration - Handles the bills. Accounting tracks sales and royalties. Legal departments handle contract issues. © 2017 Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. Biagi: Media/Impact, 12e
  9. 9. HOW DOES THE RECORDING INDUSTRY EARN MONEY? Today, the recording industry makes almost two-thirds of its revenue from digital content such as downloads and streaming.  64 percent digital sales  36 percent physical sales  CD sales: 30 percent  Song downloads: 22 percent  Digital streaming: 21 percent  Album downloads: 17 percent  Other physical sales (CD singles, LPs, vinyls): 6 percent  Other digital sales (ringtones, music videos): 4 percent © 2017 Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. Biagi: Media/Impact, 12e
  10. 10. THREE MAJOR COMPANIES DOMINATE Three companies dominate the global music business: Sony/BMG, Universal, Warner  The main recording centers in the United States are: Los Angeles, New York, Nashville  The main measurement of what is popular comes from Billboard, the music industry’s leading trade magazine.  Billboard offers more than two dozen charts that measure airplay and album sales. Radio, governed by ratings, tends to play proven artists, so new artists are likely to get more radio attention if their recordings make one of the Billboard lists.  Radio play increases the artists’ popularity and promotes their music. © 2017 Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. Biagi: Media/Impact, 12e
  11. 11. MUSIC SALES AND LICENSING DRIVE INDUSTRY INCOME Direct Sales – Promotional tours and music videos. Music Licensing - Two licensing agencies handle the rights to play music for broadcast: the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) and Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) • Today, broadcasters as well as subscription and streaming services must license artists through BMI and ASCAP. • These services agree to play only licensed artists, which makes being heard more difficult for new talent. • BMI and ASCAP, in turn, pay the authors, recording artists, producers and sometimes even the recording companies—whoever owns the rights to use the music. © 2017 Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. Biagi: Media/Impact, 12e
  12. 12. CONCERT AUDIENCES DRIVE MUSIC INDUSTRY PROFITS Because income from music sales is declining, artists must count on live performances to deliver revenue. In 2014, revenue from the 15 top music tours worldwide totaled $1.7 billion. 1. One Direction – $282.2 million 2. Justin Timberlake - $184.7 million 3. The Rolling Stones - $165.1 million 4. Katy Perry – $153.3 million 5. Beyoncé and Jay-Z - $184.7 million 6. Michael Bublé - $105.1 million 7. Lady Gaga - $88.7 million 8. Eagles - $86.5 million 9. Paul McCartney - $84.5 million 10. Bruno Mars - $84 million © 2017 Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. Biagi: Media/Impact, 12e
  13. 13. MUSIC INDUSTRY FIGHTS TO PROTECT CONTENT Since 1985 the recording industry has faced three challenges:  Music Content Labeling – In 1986 the Recording Industry Association of America urged its members to provide a warning label or print lyrics on albums with potentially offensive content. This was self-regulation rather than government intervention.  Overseas Piracy - RIAA says pirates control 18 percent of album sales, and this represents $1 billion a year in lost income.  File Sharing - The peer-to-peer distribution of copyrighted material on the Internet without the copyright owner’s permission.  April 2000: Metallica sued Napster for copyright infringement.  Rapper Dr. Dre also sued two weeks later  July 2000: Appeals court orders Napster to shut down its website. © 2017 Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. Biagi: Media/Impact, 12e
  14. 14. DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY TRANSFORMS DELIVERY  Despite attempts to stop music file sharing, it is still widespread.  Licensed music is governed by national and international copyright law, and the recording industry continues to aggressively pursue illegal downloads and seeks to reduce piracy, especially overseas.  The industry encourages legal music download services. Revenue from subscription music services grew to nearly $2 billion in 2014, with 7 million users.  iTunes  Spotify  Pandora  Rhapsody  Tidal  Apple Streaming © 2017 Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. Biagi: Media/Impact, 12e
  15. 15. INTERNET BRINGS NEW OBSTACLES AND NEW AUDIENCES  The recent expansion of MP3 digital technology signaled a new era for music lovers, making quality music available on the Internet.  Because of the Internet, music can be shared globally in an instant, which is a huge benefit for artists and consumers.  Internet also makes music piracy so easy that many people consider it a harmless act, and the economic implications for recording artists are substantial.  Recording companies must learn how to produce music consumers want to buy, delivered in a format and/or through a service that can sustain the industry financially. © 2017 Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. Biagi: Media/Impact, 12e

