El olor de las galletas e book

2 Autor Ciro Ferlotti Editor CREATIVEtw
3 Agradecimiento personal a Sonia Peronaci y GialloZafferano.it
4 INDICE Página 6 – Galletas de Coco Cubiertas de Chocolate Página 8 – Bocado de Avellanas Página 10 – Galletas “Diet” Pág...
5 EL OLOR DE LAS GALLETAS RECETAS
6 Galletas de Coco Cubiertas de Chocolate Ingredientes: 30gr Harina de trigo 6 Claras de huevos medianos 1 Cucharada de Mi...
7 Agregamos, con una cuchara de madera, la harina tamizada, la vainilla azucarada(4) y por último la harina o ralladura de...
8 BOCADO DE AVELLANA Ingredientes: 500gr de harina de Avellanas 3 claras de Huevos Medianos 250gr de Azúcar Glas 40gr de C...
9 Para esta receta es necesaria una manga pastelera y un pico en forma de estrella de 1cm. de diámetro (4). Llenamos la ma...
10 GALLETAS “ DIET ” Ingredientes: 125gr de Azúcar 125gr de Mantequilla o Margarina 50gr de Almendras peladas crudas 1 Hue...
11 Cuando la masa esté bien mezclada(4) la metemos en un bol y añadimos el azúcar(5) y el sobre de levadura(6), el huevo e...
12 GALLETAS DE CHOCOLATE NEGRO Ingredientes: 120gr de Harina de trigo 25gr de Chocolate en polvo sin azúcar Media cucharad...
13 Agregamos el chocolate fundido frío al compuesto de azúcar mantequilla y huevos(4). Incorporamos poco a poco la mezcla ...
14 DELICIAS DE LIMÓN Ingredientes: 250gr de Harina de trigo 2 yemas de Huevos 100gr de Azúcar glas Ralladura de 2 limones ...
15 Trasferimos el compuesto arenoso sobre una superficie limpia y hacemos un hueco en el centro, añadimos el azúcar y la r...
16 Por último incorporamos la leche caliente(13). Trasferimos la mezcla en un cazo pasándola por un colador(14), cocemos a...
17 Cubrimos con otro disco(22); sellamos bien los bordes con los dedos y ponemos las delicias en una bandeja cubierta de p...
18 GALLETAS DE TÉ MATCHA Ingredientes: 200gr de Almendras crudas peladas 200gr de Azúcar glas 2 Claras de Huevos un puñado...
19 Hacemos rodar las bolitas en un cuenco con los piñones (7-8) y las distribuimos en una bandeja cubierta con papel de ho...
20 ROSQUILLAS AL VINO Ingredientes: 500gr de Harina de trigo 130ml de Aceite de Girasol 150gr de Azúcar 130ml de vino Blan...
21 Cortamos trocitos de masa del tamaño de una nuez y los enrollamos sobre si mismo hasta tener un bastoncillo de unos 20c...
22 GALLETAS DE ACEITE DE OLIVA Ingredientes: 280gr de Harina de trigo 50ml de Aceite de Oliva Sabor Suave 100gr de Azúcar ...
23 Agregamos la mezcla de huevos y azúcar al bol de harina(4) y empezamos a amasar con los dedos(5) y luego con las manos....
24 GALLETAS GRANOS DE CAFÉ Ingredientes: 230gr de Harina de trigo 20gr de Chocolate en polvo sin azúcar 130 de Mantequilla...
25 Cuando la masa llega a ser lisa y homogénea, formaremos un panecillo(7) y lo envolvemos con papel transparente(8). Deja...
26 GALLETAS PLATANO Y MUESLI Ingredientes: 2 Plátanos maduros 100gr de Muesli 50gr de Chocolate Negro al 70% Preparación: ...
27 En una bandeja de horno forrada con papel de horno y con la ayuda de la cuchara, hacemos las galletas compactando bien ...
28 REMOLINOS Ingredientes: 200gr de Mantequilla 270gr de Harina de Trigo 20gr de Chocolate en polvo sin azúcar 100gr de Az...
29 Los aplastamos ligeramente con las manos y los envolvemos con papel transparente por separado(7). Dejar reposar mínimo ...
30 PASTELITOS DE ALMENDRAS Y CHOCOLATE Ingredientes: 120gr de Almendras crudas y peladas 120gr de Azúcar 120gr de Chocolat...
31 pequeñas bolitas del tamaño de de una nuez(5) y distribuir en una bandeja forrada con papel de horno. Horneamos a 130º ...
32 FEOS Y SABROSOS Ingredientes: 600gr de Avellanas peladas 70gr de Azúcar 280gr de Azúcar glas 1 cucharadita de Miel 5 cl...
33 En un bol metemos las claras montadas y las avellanas enteras(7) y mezclamos suavemente. Unir las avellanas trituradas(...
34 LENGUAS DE GATO Ingredientes: 100gr de Harina de trigo 100gr de Mantequilla 100gr de Azúcar glas 4 claras de Huevos 1 s...
35 Mezclamos todos los ingredientes hasta conseguir una masa homogénea Mezclamos todos los ingredientes hasta conseguir un...
×