Exposicion

18 views

Published on

El sector Productivo

Published in: Economy & Finance
Exposicion

  1. 1. ---- Sector productivo Actividades que la caracterizan
  2. 2. Sector productivo Los sectores productivos o económicos son las distintas regiones o divisiones de la actividad económica, atendiendo al tipo de proceso que se desarrolla. Se distinguen 5 grandes sectores denominados primario, secundario, terciario, cuaternario y quintenario.
  3. 3. Actividades Económicas • ¿Qué son las actividades económicas? Las actividades económicas o productivas son procesos que a través del uso de factores de producción crean bienes y servicios para satisfacer las necesidades de los consumidores en la economía. Estas incluyen actividades comerciales, pues el comercio también agrega valor a la economía.
  4. 4. . El sector Primario es aquel que abarca las actividades. como la agricultura, la ganadería, la apicultura, la acuicultura, la pesca, la minería, la silvicultura y la explotación forestal. El sector secundario, productos para el consumo. Es el sector industrial, caracterizado por el uso de maquinaria. Comprende fábricas, talleres, laboratorios, así como la industria de la construcción. El sector terciario, por su parte, engloba las actividades económicas como los servicios. En el sector terciario, entre otras actividades, se encuentran el comercio, las comunicacione s y los transportes. El sector cuaternario actividades relacionadas con los valores intangibles de la información, investigación desarrollo innovación, englobando la gestión distribución de éstas. Sector quintenario se agrupan todas aquellas actividades relacionadas con la educación, la cultura, el arte y el entretenimien to, incluyendo las actividades relacionadas con la sanidad.

