La forma plana

Llamamos forma a un espacio limitado un contorno o silueta
Existen formas bidimensionales y formas tridimensionales. Las formas bidimensionales se desarrollan en el plano y tienen d...
Edgar Degas Las formas tridimensionales se desarrollan en el espacio y tienen ancho, largo y alto. Se emplean en arquitect...
 Delimitar el contorno por medio de una línea. • Aplicar un color al fondo y otro a la forma.  Aplicar diferentes textur...
Da el tratamiento que corresponde a cada figura según la diapositiva anterior 3 2 2 1 3 3
 con formas regulares  con formas irregulares
Las que están claramente delimitadas son formas cerradas. Aquellas cuyos límites son inciertos y parecen desvanecerse son ...
FORMAS POSITIVAS Y NEGATIVAS HAZ TU PROPIO POSITIVO Y NEGATIVO
Una forma es simétrica cuando por su centro pasa un eje y los elementos que hay a cada lado se repiten en el otro de modo ...
Copia el modelo
Copia el modelo
Copia el modelo
Copia el modelo
TOQUE SUPERPOSICION INTERSECCIÓN SUSTRACCION INTERSECCION
 Siempre que en un plano hay formas, hay una composición.  Las formas pueden adoptar posiciones muy diferentes.  El aut...
 REALISMO: Son representaciones muy fieles a la realidad. Parecidas a una fotografía. FIGURACIÓN: Son representaciones en...
 FIGURACIÓN: Son representaciones en las que podemos reconocer los objetos aunque estos no estén dibujados de modo 100% r...
 ABSTRACCIÓN: Son obras que no guardan relación con la realidad. Están formadas por colores, puntos, líneas, manchas, etc.
1. Organiza los elementos en diferentes zonas del papel Izquierda -derecha Arriba- abajo Delante –atrás Simetría-En el cen...
. Ordena -Repitiendo un elemento -Repitiendo varios elementos diferentes - Reduciendo las dimensiones de la figura - Aumen...
OBSERVA EN ESTOS CASOS EL EJE DE SIMETRÍA ESTA CLARO Busca la simetría en frutas partidas por la mitad y en el resto de la...
organiza Por yuxtaposición Por superposición Por trasparencia Por intersección
Crea sensación de que está cerca y lejos Por el tamaño : Pon delante lo grande y pequeño atrás con collage Por el detalle ...
COLOR
Crea contrastes 5. Las siguientes figuras tienen misma l forma menos una de ellas. 6. Las siguientes figuras tienen el mis...
  1. 1. Llamamos forma a un espacio limitado un contorno o silueta
  2. 2. Existen formas bidimensionales y formas tridimensionales. Las formas bidimensionales se desarrollan en el plano y tienen dos dimensiones, ancho y largo..
  3. 3. Edgar Degas Las formas tridimensionales se desarrollan en el espacio y tienen ancho, largo y alto. Se emplean en arquitectura y escultura.
  4. 4.  Delimitar el contorno por medio de una línea. • Aplicar un color al fondo y otro a la forma.  Aplicar diferentes texturas al fondo y a la forma. 1 2 3
  5. 5. Da el tratamiento que corresponde a cada figura según la diapositiva anterior 3 2 2 1 3 3
  6. 6.  con formas regulares  con formas irregulares
  7. 7. Las que están claramente delimitadas son formas cerradas. Aquellas cuyos límites son inciertos y parecen desvanecerse son formas abiertas.
  8. 8. FORMAS POSITIVAS Y NEGATIVAS HAZ TU PROPIO POSITIVO Y NEGATIVO
  9. 9. Una forma es simétrica cuando por su centro pasa un eje y los elementos que hay a cada lado se repiten en el otro de modo semejante. SIMETRIA AXIAL
  10. 10. Copia el modelo
  11. 11. Copia el modelo
  12. 12. Copia el modelo
  13. 13. Copia el modelo
  14. 14. TOQUE SUPERPOSICION INTERSECCIÓN SUSTRACCION INTERSECCION
  15. 15.  Siempre que en un plano hay formas, hay una composición.  Las formas pueden adoptar posiciones muy diferentes.  El autor decide que posiciones ocuparan las formas en función de sus objetivos.  Componer es ordenar.
  16. 16.  REALISMO: Son representaciones muy fieles a la realidad. Parecidas a una fotografía. FIGURACIÓN: Son representaciones en las que podemos reconocer los objetos aunque estos no estén dibujados de modo 100% realista
  17. 17.  FIGURACIÓN: Son representaciones en las que podemos reconocer los objetos aunque estos no estén dibujados de modo 100% realista.
  18. 18.  ABSTRACCIÓN: Son obras que no guardan relación con la realidad. Están formadas por colores, puntos, líneas, manchas, etc.
  19. 19. 1. Organiza los elementos en diferentes zonas del papel Izquierda -derecha Arriba- abajo Delante –atrás Simetría-En el centro y dos iguales a los lados 2. Grande y pequeño Pon uno de los elemento s mucho más grande que los otros ESPACIO : Ubicación –Tamaño -Forma-Color -Significado
  20. 20. . Ordena -Repitiendo un elemento -Repitiendo varios elementos diferentes - Reduciendo las dimensiones de la figura - Aumentando “ “ “ “ “ Crea orden
  21. 21. OBSERVA EN ESTOS CASOS EL EJE DE SIMETRÍA ESTA CLARO Busca la simetría en frutas partidas por la mitad y en el resto de la naturaleza
  22. 22. organiza Por yuxtaposición Por superposición Por trasparencia Por intersección
  23. 23. Crea sensación de que está cerca y lejos Por el tamaño : Pon delante lo grande y pequeño atrás con collage Por el detalle : Define y difumina algunas partes. Por el tono : pinta más azulado lo que esté al fondo y pinta más claro lo que este al fondo. Por el color :Pinta más caliente lo que esté cerca. Coloca los elementos sobre estas líneas paralelas , convergentes y en cruz o en aspa.
  24. 24. COLOR
  25. 25. Crea contrastes 5. Las siguientes figuras tienen misma l forma menos una de ellas. 6. Las siguientes figuras tienen el misma color menos una de ellas. 7.Las siguientes figuras tienen misma l significado menos una de ellas. 8.Agrupa los que se parecen

