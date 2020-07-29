Plano de negocios_-_phy-tech_-_see_you

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tecnologia Solavite www.phy-tech.com.brSolavite... a solução do Futuro, agora!
Seja muito
A inovação é o que distingue um líder de um seguidor. “
PRODUTOS
Descarboniza Motores e Limpa Radiadores, produz melhor performance, rendimento no combustível e durabilidade do motor de s...
Elimina as incrustações existentes (sem uso de produtos químicos) e evita a formação de novas em tubulações e máquinas que...
Saúde na sua casa!... Para residências que tenham problemas de canos entupidos e incrustações (sílica, ferrugem, oxalato d...
PLANO DE NEGÓCIOS
Adesão: Kit Empreendedor R$ 300,00 Gasolina | Álcool Água Combustível e Radiador PLANO DE NEGÓCIOS
ATIVAÇÃO MENSAL: Uma compraPLANO DE NEGÓCIOS
Formas de ganho 5PLANO DE NEGÓCIOS
Formas de ganho: 1ª) Bônus de VENDA DIRETA 2ª) Bônus de INDICAÇÃO DIRETA 3ª) Bônus de INDICAÇÃO INDIRETA 4ª) Bônus de UNIL...
GANHO EM REDE
BÔNUS DE VENDA DIRETA 1 Vendas/dia = 20 dias/mês = 20 Vendas 20 Vendas/mês X R$ 50,00 = R$ 1.000,00GANHO EM REDE
BÔNUS DE indicação DIRETA R$ 30,00 5 Patrocínios/mês X R$ 30,00 = R$ 150,00 GANHO EM REDE
BÔNUS DE indicação inDIRETA R$ 9,00 5 Patrocínios/mês X R$ 9,00 = R$ 45,00 GANHO EM REDE
BÔNUS DE UNILEVEL 5 Níveis NÍVEL PATROCINADOS R$ - BÔNUS RENDIMENTO ACUMULADO 1º 5 9,00 45,00 45,00 2º 25 9,00 225,00 225,...
BÔNUS DE BINÁRIO É pago sobre a pontuação, considerando todos os primeiros pedidos de sua menor equipe binária. GANHO EM R...
SISTEMA
SISTEMA DE APOIO Lateralidade Aberta Compressão DinâmicaSISTEMA
REALIZANDO BONS NEGÓCIOS JUNTO COM VOCÊ!!!! Procure já um dos nossos empreendedores.
×