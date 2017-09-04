IRI Weekly News Update - w/c 29th August 2017

Retailer News:

• Tesco gains ground in Ireland but SuperValu remains on top

• Ocado has added an Alexa ‘skill’ for Amazon Echo

• McColl’s Q3 revenues up 31% following completion of 298 stores

• Simply Fresh set to expand the ‘Little Fresh’ format



Category News:

• Co-op becomes latest retailer to cover cost of VAT on sanitary products

• Emma Bunton’s Kit & Kin secures Ocado listing

• P&G to disclose all of its fragrance ingredients by 2019

• 31st State: The new skin care brand catering for teenage boys



Other News:

• Food inflation creeps higher, whilst non-food deflation slows

• Consumer confidence shows surprise improvement

• Discount retailers set to grab a further £9bn of consumer spend by 2022

• Asda’s Income Tracker shows families’ spending power returned to growth in July

