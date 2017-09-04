IRI Weekly News Update - w/c 29th August 2017

-
Retailer News:
• Tesco gains ground in Ireland but SuperValu remains on top
• Ocado has added an Alexa ‘skill’ for Amazon Echo
• McColl’s Q3 revenues up 31% following completion of 298 stores
• Simply Fresh set to expand the ‘Little Fresh’ format
Category News:
• Co-op becomes latest retailer to cover cost of VAT on sanitary products
• Emma Bunton’s Kit & Kin secures Ocado listing
• P&G to disclose all of its fragrance ingredients by 2019
• 31st State: The new skin care brand catering for teenage boys
Other News:
• Food inflation creeps higher, whilst non-food deflation slows
• Consumer confidence shows surprise improvement
• Discount retailers set to grab a further £9bn of consumer spend by 2022
• Asda’s Income Tracker shows families’ spending power returned to growth in July
