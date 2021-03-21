Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dissociative Disorder By Rustam
Introduction Dissociation means a period when we feel disconnected from environment and our-self. Dissociative is the oppo...
Types of Dissociative Disorder • Dissociative Amnesia: There is a sudden inability to recall important personal informatio...
Sign and Symptoms • Disconnected from himself • Problem with intense emotions • Mode swings • Significant memory loss • De...
Causes of Dissociative Disorder • Brain Injury • Chronic childhood • Repeated physical abuse • Repeated sexual abuse Famil...
Complications • Broken relations • Job loss • Insomnia • Self harm • Suicide • Sever depression • Anxiety disorder
Prevalence • Dissociative Disorder is five times more in women than that of men because women are more abused sexually. • ...
Treatment It have not authentic treatment but here are some symptomatic tools of treatment • Hipnotism • Antidepressants •...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dissociative disorder by rustam

15 views

Published on

Basic information about Dissociative Disorder

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dissociative disorder by rustam

  1. 1. Dissociative Disorder By Rustam
  2. 2. Introduction Dissociation means a period when we feel disconnected from environment and our-self. Dissociative is the opposite of associative. Examples; Day Dreaming while driving and studying, Missing part of the conversation. Dissociative Disorder that involves experiencing a dis-connectin between thoughts, memories, surroundings, actions and identity.
  3. 3. Types of Dissociative Disorder • Dissociative Amnesia: There is a sudden inability to recall important personal information. • Dissociative Fugue: It is a sudden unexpected travel away from house or work place. • Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) Individual find many personalities in oneself, also known as Multiple Personality Disorder (MPD).
  4. 4. Sign and Symptoms • Disconnected from himself • Problem with intense emotions • Mode swings • Significant memory loss • Depression/ Anxiety • Derealization (Feeling that world isn’t real) • Forgetting personal information • Concentration problems
  5. 5. Causes of Dissociative Disorder • Brain Injury • Chronic childhood • Repeated physical abuse • Repeated sexual abuse Family • School life • Environment • Continuous Torture • Adulthood trauma • Natural Disasters; War, flood, earthquake
  6. 6. Complications • Broken relations • Job loss • Insomnia • Self harm • Suicide • Sever depression • Anxiety disorder
  7. 7. Prevalence • Dissociative Disorder is five times more in women than that of men because women are more abused sexually. • 3-4% of the North American Population show severe enough symptoms to be diagnosed with a dissociative Disorder
  8. 8. Treatment It have not authentic treatment but here are some symptomatic tools of treatment • Hipnotism • Antidepressants • Eye Movement Therapy • CBT (Cognitive Behavior Therapy) • Dialectic Behavior Therapy type of CBT Converting negative thoughts into positive thoughts

×