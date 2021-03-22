Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ENG366 WEEK 2 NARRATIVES IN SPEECHES DR. RUSSELL RODRIGO
 What stories have you heard that made you laugh, empathize, cry, or angry?  What makes a good story teller?  How do we...
WATCH THE VIDEO AND ANSWER THE FOLLOWING QUESTIONS. 1. Why is Storytelling so powerful? 2. And how do we use it to our adv...
WHAT IS A NARRATIVE TEXT?  
TIME AND SPACE ORDER PATTERNS: NARRATION, PROCESS AND DESCRIPTION  Clear communication between a writer and a reader come...
Write down your stories. Which of your stories made people LAUGH? EMPATHIZE? Pick the story you want correlating to the ho...
ELEMENTS OF NARRATIVE TEXTS 1. Theme 2. Setting 3. Characters 4. Point of view 5. Characterization 6. Dialogue 7. Plot  e...
ELEMENTS 1.Theme  The main idea of a story, usually expressed as a generalization. It’s the big message, the big idea. 2....
4. Characterization - The description of the personalities of the characters in the story and the way in which an author r...
PLOT  The series of related events that make up a story. 1. Exposition 2. Rising Action 3. Climax 4. Falling Action 5. Re...
PLOT 1. Exposition  - The part of the plot that tells how the story begins.  You learn….  Characters  Setting  Confli...
3. Conflict- A struggle between an opposing force.  Internal conflict- the character struggles with his or her own needs,...
5. Falling action - The events that lead to the conclusion after the climax.  These events are a result of the changes in...
WHAT ELSE IS AN ELEMENT?  Voice- the way a piece of writing sounds  Mood- the overall emotion created by a work of poetr...
PRACTICE: WATCH THE VIDEO AND MAKE A DIAGRAM SHOWING THE ELEMENTS OF NARRATION LISTED BELOW. Elements of Narration 1. Them...
CLASS 2
NARRATIVES IN MEDIA
ELEMENTS OF NARRATION 1. Theme  If you have great people in your life, no matter how broken you’ve become, they can piece...
THE REASONS STORIES FASCINATE AUDIENCES 1. Immerse your audience in a story. 2. Tell a personal story. 3. Create Suspense ...
WEEK 2 ASSIGNMENT Record a TWO-minute Inspirational speech of any of the topics below. Ensure that your speech has an intr...
A. STORY = The message is integrated into the story Elements of narration Introduction  hook, setting, characters , dialo...
ENG366 Week 2 Narratives in Speeches
ENG366 Week 2 Narratives in Speeches
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ENG366 Week 2 Narratives in Speeches

15 views

Published on

ENG366 Week 2 Narratives in Speeches

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ENG366 Week 2 Narratives in Speeches

  1. 1. ENG366 WEEK 2 NARRATIVES IN SPEECHES DR. RUSSELL RODRIGO
  2. 2.  What stories have you heard that made you laugh, empathize, cry, or angry?  What makes a good story teller?  How do we integrate story telling in speeches or conversations?  Are you a good at story telling?
  3. 3. WATCH THE VIDEO AND ANSWER THE FOLLOWING QUESTIONS. 1. Why is Storytelling so powerful? 2. And how do we use it to our advantage? 3. What is the greatest emotional investment? 4. What is functional story telling? 5. What are the angel cocktails mentioned by the speaker? Explain each of them. 6. What are the devil’s cocktails? 7. In whatever character you build, what should you create?
  4. 4. WHAT IS A NARRATIVE TEXT?  
  5. 5. TIME AND SPACE ORDER PATTERNS: NARRATION, PROCESS AND DESCRIPTION  Clear communication between a writer and a reader comes from clear organization. Clear organization is based on logical connections between ideas. Transitions and patterns of organization are used to organized and express these logical connections.  Time order, also known as chronological order, presents ideas based on that time I which they occurred. Time order enables us to tell about and understand an event, a series of actions, or a process.  Space order tells where something occurs. Space order creates a clear visual image of a person, place, object, or scene.  Time and space are closely linked in our thinking. Action occurs in both time and space.
  6. 6. Write down your stories. Which of your stories made people LAUGH? EMPATHIZE? Pick the story you want correlating to the hormone that you want and tell it to the person you are talking to create the desired effect. PRACTICE
  7. 7. ELEMENTS OF NARRATIVE TEXTS 1. Theme 2. Setting 3. Characters 4. Point of view 5. Characterization 6. Dialogue 7. Plot  exposition statement  rising action - conflict  climax  falling action  resolution
  8. 8. ELEMENTS 1.Theme  The main idea of a story, usually expressed as a generalization. It’s the big message, the big idea. 2.Setting  The time and place in a story. 3. Characters  Protagonist-The “good guy” or hero/heroin in the story who struggles against the conflict, usually the main character.  Antagonist –The “bad guy” or villain in the story that creates conflict for the protagonist.
  9. 9. 4. Characterization - The description of the personalities of the characters in the story and the way in which an author reveals their personalities. 5. Point of View  First Person –the story is told from the main character’s point of view and uses the pronouns “I” and “we”.  Second Person -usually for instructions; uses the pronouns “you” and “your” (the author is speaking to the reader)  Third Person –the story is told from an outside point of view and uses the pronouns “he” and “she” and “they”. 6. Dialogue - Characters talking using quotation marks. “May we ask where you’ve been, Miss Everdeen?” Effie asks. “So where haven’t you been?” Says Haymitch in a bored voice.
  10. 10. PLOT  The series of related events that make up a story. 1. Exposition 2. Rising Action 3. Climax 4. Falling Action 5. Resolution
  11. 11. PLOT 1. Exposition  - The part of the plot that tells how the story begins.  You learn….  Characters  Setting  Conflict (problem)  Background information The rest of the story is based on this information 2. Rising Action The events in the story that lead up to the climax.  Readers learn more about the characters and the conflict.  Each event that happens leads the reader closer to the climax of the story.
  12. 12. 3. Conflict- A struggle between an opposing force.  Internal conflict- the character struggles with his or her own needs, desires, or emotions.  External conflict- a character struggles with an outside force such as another character or something in nature Man vs self Man vs man Man vs nature Man vs society 4. Climax The point of crisis in the plot.  When the outcome of the conflict is decided one way or the other. – the turning point  The event of highest interest or excitement in the story.  Nothing is the same in the story after this event because the main character changes or learns something that changes everything.
  13. 13. 5. Falling action - The events that lead to the conclusion after the climax.  These events are a result of the changes in, or the decisions made by, the main character during the climax.  Everything in the falling action leads to the conclusion of the story 6. Resolution  The part of the plot that reveals the final outcome.  The conflicts are solved and all questions are answered.
  14. 14. WHAT ELSE IS AN ELEMENT?  Voice- the way a piece of writing sounds  Mood- the overall emotion created by a work of poetry or literature  Tone- the attitude that a writer takes toward the audience, a subject, or a character  Sensory language/Imagery- writing that appeals to one or more of the five senses
  15. 15. PRACTICE: WATCH THE VIDEO AND MAKE A DIAGRAM SHOWING THE ELEMENTS OF NARRATION LISTED BELOW. Elements of Narration 1. Theme 2. Setting 3. Characters 4. Point of view 5. Characterization 6. Dialogue 7. Plot
  16. 16. CLASS 2
  17. 17. NARRATIVES IN MEDIA
  18. 18. ELEMENTS OF NARRATION 1. Theme  If you have great people in your life, no matter how broken you’ve become, they can piece you back together. 2. Setting  Arrested in high school (down times) 3. Characters – mom, dad, dad’s friend, wife 4. Point of view – First person. Simply narrating his own story. 5. Characterization – dramatic mom, cool dad, very cool and positive uncle, wife with unconditional love. 6. Dialogue – E.g. “I see something in you, but I don’t know what that is.” 7. Plot – From high school arrest, to meeting his cool dad’s friend, realizing he likes public speaking, became a teacher, got married, and became a public speaker.
  19. 19. THE REASONS STORIES FASCINATE AUDIENCES 1. Immerse your audience in a story. 2. Tell a personal story. 3. Create Suspense 4. Bring characters to life 5. Show. Don’t tell. 6. Build up to S.T.A.R. moment. 7. End with a positive takeaway. “A successful talk is a little miracle—people see the world differently afterward.” -TED curator Chris Anderson
  20. 20. WEEK 2 ASSIGNMENT Record a TWO-minute Inspirational speech of any of the topics below. Ensure that your speech has an introduction, body, and conclusion. Use narratives or story telling in developing your speech. Use TIME/SPACE order signal words and the Elements of Narration. Your response to this task weighs 80% and your comments to other posts weigh 20%. BE CREATIVE! 1. Relationship 2. Sexuality 3. Travel 4. Personal Growth 5. Online Learning 6. Language Learning 7. University Life 8. COVID-19 9. Others Due: Saturday, 11:59 p.m. Comment to THREE other posts.
  21. 21. A. STORY = The message is integrated into the story Elements of narration Introduction  hook, setting, characters , dialogue Body  Plot (exposition, rising action, climax, falling action, resolution) dialogue Conclusion:  Theme (takeaway, dialogue ) B. MESSAGE (MAIN POINTS) = Stories are integrated into some parts of your speech. Introduction:  Hook, topic, opinion/stand (setting, characters) Body  MP1-MP3 (details e.g. story (plot), dialogue Conclusion  Summarize the main points  Theme (takeaway, dialogue) Choose how you would like to organize your speech. See descriptions below.

×