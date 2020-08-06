Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
High Performance Management and Teams - Why Bother? -
High-Performance Teams are mostly used for. • IT and Business Management Teams. • IT and Business Projects. • IT/Business ...
What's in it for you? • Significantly increased job satisfaction. • More expansive career opportunities. • Working with lo...
What's in it for your staff? • Happiness stems from spending time with people we like and High-Performance Team members ca...
What's in it for your organisation? • Profits, ability to rapidly expand, market growth, having a team that focusses on bu...
Other Teams. • The use of teams has become commonplace driven by the need to be more competitive and driven by changes in ...
A High-Performance Team - • Is defined as a group of people with specific roles, complementary talents and skills that are...
Problems with your current team? • You may be considering this book because you are experiencing reduced revenues, loss of...
Steve Jobs understood “A small team of A+ players can run circles around a giant team of B and C players”
High-Performance Management and Teams.(Futcher Principle™)
Why bother?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Why bother?

27 views

Published on

High-Performance Management and Teams.

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Why bother?

  1. 1. High Performance Management and Teams - Why Bother? -
  2. 2. High-Performance Teams are mostly used for. • IT and Business Management Teams. • IT and Business Projects. • IT/Business integration. • IT Technical and Service Delivery teams. • Teams to manage mergers and acquisitions. • Wherever superior performance, productivity and innovation is required.
  3. 3. What's in it for you? • Significantly increased job satisfaction. • More expansive career opportunities. • Working with loyal, supportive, trustworthy people who over time, become increasingly better at whatever is being done. • • Becoming an employer of choice. • A lifelong experience.
  4. 4. What's in it for your staff? • Happiness stems from spending time with people we like and High-Performance Team members care and support their colleagues like no other team members. • They can expect significant job satisfaction, more expansive career opportunities, comradery, being the best in their chosen field and a good lifestyle. • Professional development and acquisition of new management skills. • Over time becoming increasingly better at whatever is being done, and the ability to overachieve in comparison to others.
  5. 5. What's in it for your organisation? • Profits, ability to rapidly expand, market growth, having a team that focusses on business needs. • Staff loyalty, being an employer of choice, reduced costs and vastly improved product quality and service delivery. “I couldn’t wait to get to work each day; we did fantastic things, couldn’t believe I got paid to do it.” A high-performance team member.
  6. 6. Other Teams. • The use of teams has become commonplace driven by the need to be more competitive and driven by changes in business technology. Current team organizational structures have limitations. • They are silo-based, facilitate only existing skillsets, are almost exclusively project- driven, do not employ mature management practices, behaviours or techniques and reinvent as against innovate. • High-Performance Teams are different. • High-Performance Teams can execute more quickly, make better decisions, solve more complex problems, substantially increase productivity and staff morale and do more to enhance creativity and the building of skillsets than any other type of team. They thrive on change; excel at everything they do and are true innovators. The capability and productivity gap between ordinary teams and high-performance teams are enormous.
  7. 7. A High-Performance Team - • Is defined as a group of people with specific roles, complementary talents and skills that are constantly redefined and are aligned with and committed to a common purpose. • They consistently show high levels of collaboration and innovation, are regarded as tight-knit, focused on their goal and have supportive processes. • People are highly skilled and can interchange their roles. • Leadership within the team is not vested in a single individual. • The Leadership role is taken up by various team members, according to need at the time. • They have robust methods of resolving conflict efficiently. • There is a sense of clear focus and intense energy. • Collectively, the team has its own consciousness, indicating shared norms and values. • The team feels a strong sense of accountability for achieving their goals
  8. 8. Problems with your current team? • You may be considering this book because you are experiencing reduced revenues, loss of profits, poor customer service or just a poorly performing management team. • Maybe you are not happy with your project delivery, or your customers are complaining about service, or your manager is dissatisfied with your teams’ performance and your staff are demoralised, job satisfaction is low and staff turnover is high. • You can either keep managing the way you are or look for a new approach that helps alleviate these and often other hidden issues. In a market in which change is speeding up, the incentive for business to review its approach to management has never been greater. • High-Performance Management and Teams (Futcher Principle™) is a proven solution to today’s management challenges.
  9. 9. Steve Jobs understood “A small team of A+ players can run circles around a giant team of B and C players”
  10. 10. High-Performance Management and Teams.(Futcher Principle™)

×