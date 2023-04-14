Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Transformer Protection.pdf

Apr. 14, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Lecture 2.3.1 Graph.pptx
king779879
Resume
NoahJones35
Upgrade JunOS.pdf
MarcoMarco924880
FUNTTEL_0304.pdf
CristianoSilva802439
01. Introduction.ppt
warlord56
Module 4 Cyber Security Vulnerabilities& Safe Guards
Sitamarhi Institute of Technology
106769120-General-Connection-in-Steel-Structures.ppt
Mario Marcelo
TKM Al Ti .ppt
balamurugan63307
1 of 22 Ad

Transformer Protection.pdf

Apr. 14, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

Transformer Protection bahan ajar

Transformer Protection bahan ajar

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
926 views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.1k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.1k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.4k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
678 views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
25.7k views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Lecture 2.3.1 Graph.pptx
king779879
0 views
Resume
NoahJones35
0 views
Upgrade JunOS.pdf
MarcoMarco924880
0 views
FUNTTEL_0304.pdf
CristianoSilva802439
0 views
01. Introduction.ppt
warlord56
0 views
Module 4 Cyber Security Vulnerabilities& Safe Guards
Sitamarhi Institute of Technology
0 views
106769120-General-Connection-in-Steel-Structures.ppt
Mario Marcelo
0 views
TKM Al Ti .ppt
balamurugan63307
0 views
module 1 Cyber Security Concepts
Sitamarhi Institute of Technology
0 views
UNIT VI-3.pptx
PRUDHWIDHARREDDYVELM1
0 views
ch19.ppt.pptx
KajalMIshra63
0 views
Module 5.Malware
Sitamarhi Institute of Technology
0 views
2021_Dec_Subex Network Analytics.pdf
NourElHouda154307
0 views
Attack on hash.pptx
AatmajSalunke1
0 views
Kinematics of Machinery Digital Material_VVVVImp.pptx
ShoebAhmedSyed2
0 views
presentacion clase 1 (1).pptx
NeneDeAntes
0 views
project phase-1, batch-13.pptx
Naveen317449
0 views
ONE-LINE DIAGRAM.pptx
ALEMARKSIAROT
0 views
Module 3.Infrastructure and Network Security:
Sitamarhi Institute of Technology
0 views
LINE PACING ETC...ppt
PRUDHWIDHARREDDYVELM1
0 views
Lecture 2.3.1 Graph.pptx
king779879
0 views
23 slides
Resume
NoahJones35
0 views
1 slide
Upgrade JunOS.pdf
MarcoMarco924880
0 views
6 slides
FUNTTEL_0304.pdf
CristianoSilva802439
0 views
6 slides
01. Introduction.ppt
warlord56
0 views
28 slides
Module 4 Cyber Security Vulnerabilities& Safe Guards
Sitamarhi Institute of Technology
0 views
14 slides

Featured (20)

Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.1k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.6k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.8k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.7k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.5k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.9k views
Machine Learning: A Fast Review
Ahmad Ali Abin
19.3k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.1k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.6k views
35 slides
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.8k views
18 slides
Advertisement

Transformer Protection.pdf

  1. 1. TRANSFORMER PROTECTION 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd.
  2. 2. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. Learning Objective 1. Merz-Price Differential Protection 2. Grounding Transformer Protection 3. Transformer Overcurrent Protection 4. Transformer Thermal Protection 5. Mechanical Fault Protection
  3. 3. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 24 Thermal Device 46 Negative Sequence Overcurrent 50G Instantaneous Ground Overcurrent 50BF Breaker Failure 63 Gas Relay 87 Differential Protection 49 Thermal Overload
  4. 4. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 1. Merz-Price Differential Protection Merz price differential protection is used to protect the transformer from internal short circuit, Internal ground faults and inter turn shorts. The principle of such a protection scheme is the comparison of the currents entering and leaving the end of a transformer.
  5. 5. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. Connecting CT for Power Transformer winding Power Transformer Connections C.T Connections Primary Secondary Primary Secondary Star Delta Delta Star Delta Delta Star Star Star Star Delta Delta Delta Star Star Delta
  6. 6. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. Transformer Differential Protection Circuit
  7. 7. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. Transformer Differential Protection Current
  8. 8. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. Calculation of CT Transformer
  9. 9. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. Advantage of Differential Protection - Provide high speed detection of faults that can reduce damage due to the flow of fault currents - Offers high speed isolation of the faulted transformer, preserving stability and decreasing momentary sag duration - No need coordinate with other protection
  10. 10. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. Factors Affecting Differential Protection Several factors must be considered ; - Magnetizing inrush current and CT saturation. - Differential voltage levels ; hence, the current transformers (CT) are of differential types, ratios, and performance characteristics. - Phase shifts in wye-delta-connected - Transformer taps for voltage control - Phase shift or voltage taps in regulating transformers. Factor affecting the Magnitude and Direction of Magnetizing current inrush are; - Size of the Transformer - Size of the Power System - Type of Magnetic material used for the core - The amount of residual flux existing before energizing the transformer - The method by which transformer is energized
  11. 11. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. Magnetizing Inrush When the transformer is energized, the transient inrush of magnetizing current flowing into the transformer may be as great as ten times full-load current and it decays relatively slowly. This is bound to operate the Differential Protection of Transformers falsely. The magnitude of the magnetizing inrush current is a function of the permanent flux trapped in the transformer core and the instant on the voltage cycle when it is switched on
  12. 12. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. Magnetizing Inrush current to transformer
  13. 13. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 2. Grounding Transformer Protection To provide system grounding on delta side of power system transformer.
  14. 14. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 3. Transformer Overcurrent Protection - Typical Setting 150 – 200%In. - Instantaneous overcurrent relays must be applied to supplement differential or overcurrent protection. - Provide protection for heavy primary transformer faults - The ground relays must be set above the maximum zero sequence unbalance
  15. 15. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. Over Current Protection Circuit
  16. 16. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 4. Transformer Thermal Protection - Monitoring and initiating an alarm or for triping - Become overheated when overloaded beyond design limits - Thermal devices operate under such conditions (low frequency, high voltage, and phase-voltage unbalance) - High ambient temperature - Failure of cooling system
  17. 17. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. Thermal Circuit
  18. 18. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 5. Mechanical Fault Protection 5A. Gas Detection (Relay Buchholz)
  19. 19. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. Buchhloz Relay The buchhloz Relay is a gas operated relay used for protection of immersed transformers against all the types of internal faults. Its used the principle that due to the faults, oil in the tank decomposes, generating the gases.The 70% component of such gases is hydrogen which is light and hence rises upwards towards conservator through the pipe. Buchhloz Relay is connected in the pipe due to the gas collected in the upper portion of the buzhhloz relay, the relay operates and gives an alarm.
  20. 20. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 5. Mechanical Fault Protection Many transformers with an on tank type tap changer have a pressure protection for the separate tap changer oil compartment. This protection detects a sudden rate of increase of pressure inside the tap changer oil enclosure. When the pressure in front of the piston exceeds the counter force of the spring, the piston will be move operating the switching contacts. The micto switch inside the switching unit is hermetically sealed and pressurized. 5B. Pressure relief valve
  21. 21. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. 山东丽村电站技术有限公司 Shandong Licun Power Plant Technology Co., Ltd. - A drawback of the frangible disk is that the oil remaining in the tank is left exposed to the atmosphere after a rupture. - This is avoided in a more effective device, the pressure relief valve, which opens to allow the dischange of if the pressure exceeds the pre-adjusted limit. - By providing the transformer with a pressure relief valve, the overpressure can be limited to a magnitude harmless to the transformer. - If the abnormal pressure is relativelyhigh, this spring- controlled valve can operate within a few milliseconds and provide fast tripping when suitable contacts are fitted. - The valve closes automatically as the internal pressure fall below critical level. 5B. Pressure relief valve

×