Transformer Protection.pdf

4.
1. Merz-Price Differential Protection
Merz price differential protection is used to protect the transformer
from internal short circuit, Internal ground faults and inter turn shorts.
The principle of such a protection scheme is the comparison of the
currents entering and leaving the end of a transformer.
5.
Connecting CT for Power Transformer winding
Power Transformer
Connections
C.T Connections
Primary Secondary Primary Secondary
Star Delta Delta Star
Delta Delta Star Star
Star Star Delta Delta
Delta Star Star Delta
7.
Transformer Differential Protection Current
8.
Calculation of CT Transformer
9.
Advantage of Differential Protection
- Provide high speed detection of
faults that can reduce damage due
to the flow of fault currents
- Offers high speed isolation of the
faulted transformer, preserving
stability and decreasing momentary
sag duration
- No need coordinate with other
protection
10.
Factors Affecting Differential Protection
Several factors must be considered ;
- Magnetizing inrush current and CT saturation.
- Differential voltage levels ; hence, the current
transformers (CT) are of differential types, ratios, and
performance characteristics.
- Phase shifts in wye-delta-connected
- Transformer taps for voltage control
- Phase shift or voltage taps in regulating transformers.
Factor affecting the Magnitude and Direction of Magnetizing
current inrush are;
- Size of the Transformer
- Size of the Power System
- Type of Magnetic material used for the core
- The amount of residual flux existing before energizing
the transformer
- The method by which transformer is energized
11.
Magnetizing Inrush
When the transformer is energized, the
transient inrush of magnetizing current
flowing into the transformer may be as great
as ten times full-load current and it decays
relatively slowly. This is bound to operate the
Differential Protection of Transformers falsely.
The magnitude of the magnetizing inrush
current is a function of the permanent flux
trapped in the transformer core and the
instant on the voltage cycle when it is
switched on
12.
Magnetizing Inrush current to transformer
13.
2. Grounding Transformer Protection
To provide system grounding on
delta side of power system
transformer.
14.
3. Transformer Overcurrent Protection
- Typical Setting 150 – 200%In.
- Instantaneous overcurrent relays must be
applied to supplement differential or
overcurrent protection.
- Provide protection for heavy primary
transformer faults
- The ground relays must be set above the
maximum zero sequence unbalance
15.
Over Current Protection Circuit
16.
4. Transformer Thermal Protection
- Monitoring and initiating an alarm or for
triping
- Become overheated when overloaded beyond
design limits
- Thermal devices operate under such
conditions (low frequency, high voltage, and
phase-voltage unbalance)
- High ambient temperature
- Failure of cooling system
18.
5. Mechanical Fault Protection
5A. Gas Detection (Relay Buchholz)
19.
Buchhloz Relay
The buchhloz Relay is a gas operated relay used for
protection of immersed transformers against all the types
of internal faults. Its used the principle that due to the
faults, oil in the tank decomposes, generating the
gases.The 70% component of such gases is hydrogen
which is light and hence rises upwards towards
conservator through the pipe. Buchhloz Relay is
connected in the pipe due to the gas collected in the
upper portion of the buzhhloz relay, the relay operates
and gives an alarm.
20.
5. Mechanical Fault Protection
Many transformers with an on tank type tap changer have a pressure
protection for the separate tap changer oil compartment. This protection
detects a sudden rate of increase of pressure inside the tap changer oil
enclosure.
When the pressure in front of the piston exceeds the counter force of the
spring, the piston will be move operating the switching contacts.
The micto switch inside the switching unit is hermetically sealed and
pressurized.
5B. Pressure relief valve
21.
- A drawback of the frangible disk is that the oil remaining
in the tank is left exposed to the atmosphere after a
rupture.
- This is avoided in a more effective device, the pressure
relief valve, which opens to allow the dischange of if the
pressure exceeds the pre-adjusted limit.
- By providing the transformer with a pressure relief valve,
the overpressure can be limited to a magnitude harmless
to the transformer.
- If the abnormal pressure is relativelyhigh, this spring-
controlled valve can operate within a few milliseconds and
provide fast tripping when suitable contacts are fitted.
- The valve closes automatically as the internal pressure
fall below critical level.
5B. Pressure relief valve