Lesson 12 for June 19, 2021
Keselamatan oleh iman. Harga keselamatan. Kebenaran yang diperhitungkan oleh iman. Manfaat iman. Apa peran iman dalam Perj...
“Karena begitu besar kasih Allah akan dunia ini, sehingga Ia telah mengaruniakan Anak-Nya yang tunggal, supaya setiap oran...
“Dan inilah kesaksian itu: Allah telah mengaruniakan hidup yang kekal kepada kita dan hidup itu ada di dalam Anak-Nya.” (1...
“Lalu percayalah Abram kepada TUHAN, maka TUHAN memperhitungkan hal itu kepadanya sebagai kebenaran.” (Kejadian 15:6) Kuti...
“Tetapi kalau ada orang yang tidak bekerja, namun percaya kepada Dia yang membenarkan orang durhaka, imannya diperhitungka...
“Sebab Kristus adalah "ya" bagi semua janji Allah. Itulah sebabnya oleh Dia kita mengatakan "Amin" untuk memuliakan Allah....
“Kebenaran adalah ketaatan pada hukum. Hukum menuntut kebenaran, dan orang berdosa ini berhutang pada hukum; tapi dia tida...
Sekolah Sabat - Triwulan 2 2021 - Pelajaran 12

PERJANJIAN IMAN

  2. 2. Keselamatan oleh iman. Harga keselamatan. Kebenaran yang diperhitungkan oleh iman. Manfaat iman. Apa peran iman dalam Perjanjian Kekal? Perjanjian Kekal adalah komitmen Tuhan untuk memberi kita keselamatan, sehingga memulihkan hubungan kita dengan Dia yang telah hilang di Eden. Bagian kita dalam perjanjian adalah untuk menjadi benar. Artinya, untuk memenuhi apa yang Tuhan minta dari kita. Namun, kita tidak akan pernah dapat melakukannya sendirian. Hal itu mungkin berkat kebenaran yang Tuhan berikan kepada kita melalui iman.
  3. 3. “Karena begitu besar kasih Allah akan dunia ini, sehingga Ia telah mengaruniakan Anak-Nya yang tunggal, supaya setiap orang yang percaya kepada-Nya tidak binasa, melainkan beroleh hidup yang kekal.” (Yohanes 3:16) Dia memeteraikan perjanjian dengan pengorbanan-Nya. Kita hanya harus melakukan satu hal untuk menjadi bagian dari perjanjian kekal: percaya. Kita akan diselamatkan jika kita menerima dengan iman bahwa Yesus mati menggantikan kita di kayu salib. Salib adalah jantung dari perjanjian kekal. Tanpa salib, tidak akan ada perjanjian, pengharapan, atau keselamatan. Yesus mempertaruhkan segalanya dengan menerima hukuman yang pantas kita terima. Kasihnya lebih kuat dari kematian. Dia menerima perpisahan kekal dari Bapa karena Dia mengasihi kita.
  4. 4. “Dan inilah kesaksian itu: Allah telah mengaruniakan hidup yang kekal kepada kita dan hidup itu ada di dalam Anak-Nya.” (1 Yohanes 5:11) Keselamatan itu cuma-cuma (Yesaya 55:1; Roma 6:23). Tapi keselamatan itu ada harganya: nyawa anak Allah. Yesus menyelamatkan kita dari perbudakan dosa dan kematian dengan secara sukarela menumpahkan “darah yang mahal”-Nya di Kalvari (1 Petrus 1:18-19). Yesus adalah satu-satunya yang memiliki hidup di dalam diri- Nya sendiri (Yohanes 1:4; 5:26). Hidup setiap orang bergantung pada Tuhan, hidup kita bukanlah milik kita sendiri. Oleh karena itu, tidak ada makhluk ciptaan—bahkan para malaikat—dapat mati dalam kematian kekal menggantikan kita.
  5. 5. “Lalu percayalah Abram kepada TUHAN, maka TUHAN memperhitungkan hal itu kepadanya sebagai kebenaran.” (Kejadian 15:6) Kutipan ini digunakan dua kali oleh Paulus dan sekali oleh Yakobus sebagai contoh keselamatan oleh iman (Roma 4:3; Galatia 3:6; Yakobus 2:23). Abraham percaya pada hal yang tidak dapat dipercaya. Dia mempercayai janji Tuhan bahwa dia akan memiliki seorang anak laki- laki, meskipun hal itu tidak mungkin secara fisik (Ibrani 11:11-12). Tuhan menganggap dia benar karena tindakan iman ini. Namun, dia gagal dengan mengambil Hagar dan berbohong tentang hubungannya dengan Sarah (Kejadian 16:4; 20:5). Bagaimana mungkin Tuhan menganggap Abraham benar jika sebenarnya bukanlah demikian?
  6. 6. “Tetapi kalau ada orang yang tidak bekerja, namun percaya kepada Dia yang membenarkan orang durhaka, imannya diperhitungkan menjadi kebenaran.” (Roma 4:5) Pembenaran—yaitu, menjadi orang benar—adalah tindakan iman bagi orang percaya dan tindakan kasih karunia Allah. Kita tidak dapat membawa pekerjaan kebenaran apa pun di hadapan Tuhan yang akan membuat kita benar (Titus 3:5). Iman kita “diperhitungkan menjadi kebenaran.” Apa artinya? Artinya kita dianggap benar meskipun sebenarnya tidak, sehingga kita dapat masuk Surga. Kita dianggap benar karena kebenaran Kristus diperhitungkan kepada kita. Pembenaran ini menghasilkan pengudusan (kasih, penurutan, pengembangan karakter...). Tidak peduli seberapa suci kita, oleh iman kita adalah orang benar di hadapan Allah.
  7. 7. “Sebab Kristus adalah "ya" bagi semua janji Allah. Itulah sebabnya oleh Dia kita mengatakan "Amin" untuk memuliakan Allah.” (2 Korintus 1:20) Perjanjian itu didasarkan pada kesetiaan janji-janji Allah. Jika kita mengklaim janji-janji itu dengan iman, itu dapat meningkatkan kehidupan kita sekarang. Roma 5:1 Mazmur 34:8 Matius 11:29-30 Filipi 2:7-8 Jaminan keselamatan kita membawa kedamaian bagi kita. Kita senang mengetahui bahwa kita dapat mempercayai Tuhan. Tidak ada yang terlalu berat bagi kita jika kita percaya kepada Yesus. Kita dapat mengikuti teladan Yesus dengan iman.
  8. 8. “Kebenaran adalah ketaatan pada hukum. Hukum menuntut kebenaran, dan orang berdosa ini berhutang pada hukum; tapi dia tidak mampu memberikannya. Satu-satunya cara di mana dia dapat mencapai kebenaran adalah melalui iman. Dengan iman ia dapat membawa kepada Allah jasa-jasa Kristus, dan Tuhan menempatkan ketaatan Anak-Nya pada catatan orang berdosa. Kebenaran Kristus diterima menggantikan kegagalan manusia, dan Allah menerima, mengampuni, membenarkan, jiwa yang bertobat, percaya, memperlakukan dia seolah-olah dia benar, dan mengasihi dia seperti Dia mengasihi Anak-Nya. Inilah bagaimana iman dianggap sebagai kebenaran; dan jiwa yang diampuni pergi dari kasih karunia ke kasih karunia, dari terang ke terang yang lebih besar.” E. G. W. (God's Amazing Grace, September 14)

