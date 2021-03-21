Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chestertons Polo in the Park 11th, 12th & 13th June 2021 Hurlingham Park, London
Chestertons Polo in the Park in 30 seconds
"Chestertons Polo in the Park" is an equestrian polo tournament at the Hurlingham Club in London. A firm fixture in London...
It’s not just about the sport, the ultimate summer social brings fashion, food, fun and family together; Shop for the late...
An action-packed day to kick-start the tournament, including the Frasers England Polo Team taking to the hallowed turf of ...
presented by Hurlingham Polo Association. Saturday 12th June 2021 - Ladies Day On this day, they usually dress up in beaut...
13th June 2021 Finals Sunday. Sunday is the last day of this event. On this day, they usually come with small children, be...
Sunday - The Saddle Up Party - 13th June 2021 The launch of London’s biggest day party as thousands of the Capital’s lates...
Famous personalities This event is attended by a large number of influential and wealthy people. Prices range from £ 58 (R...
Chestertons Polo in the Park A firm fixture in London’s social calendar, Chestertons Polo in the Park brings world-class polo to the Capital. The unique, fast-paced format makes one of the oldest equestrian sports easier for both newcomers to follow and dedicated polo fans to enjoy the excitement.

It’s not just about the sport, the ultimate summer social brings fashion, food, fun and family together; shop the latest trends, enter style competitions, enjoy delicious street eats in the Grazing Paddock, relax in one of the many pitch-side bars or party hard with live music and DJ’s in the legendary Mahiki tent.

