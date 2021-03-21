Chestertons Polo in the Park A firm fixture in London’s social calendar, Chestertons Polo in the Park brings world-class polo to the Capital. The unique, fast-paced format makes one of the oldest equestrian sports easier for both newcomers to follow and dedicated polo fans to enjoy the excitement.



It’s not just about the sport, the ultimate summer social brings fashion, food, fun and family together; shop the latest trends, enter style competitions, enjoy delicious street eats in the Grazing Paddock, relax in one of the many pitch-side bars or party hard with live music and DJ’s in the legendary Mahiki tent.