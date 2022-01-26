Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sihr And Jinn Treatment In Kerala

The truth is we do know Ruqyah. We have learnt about it in primary school maddressa. Our Ulama have learnt the Hadith which speak about Ruqyah in our Darul Ulooms. In fact most of us have at sometime in our lives practiced Ruqyah! Shocked? Don’t be! So what exactly is Ruqyah? Ruqyah means reciting Qur’an and supplications (Duas) reported from the Messenger of Allah r over someone as a means of protection, or over the sick as a means of being cured. It is an excellent means of cure. Nabi used to recite over the sick and so did the Sahaabah, may Allah be pleased with them.

  1. 1. SIHR AND JINN TREATMENT IN KERALA
  2. 2. • As Muslims we believe that the Quran is the actual word of Allaah and is been sent down to the whole of Mankind not only as guidance but also as shifa – spiritual cure and healing for all types of ailments; such as to expel demons, black magic, evil eye and even other diseases. • As it’s clearly mentioned in the Quran in the above-mentioned ayah that the word of Allaah is cure for those who believe, hence Ruqyah can bring miraculous cures with the permission of Allaah when performed with full conviction.
  3. 3. • This been said, it’s an open reality that the field of ruqyah has been tarnished by fake and fraudulent individuals who elude innocent people for their own worldly gains. At Ruqyah Sharia, we aim to propagate and practice the authentic methodology of Ruqyah as taught by our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahu alaihi wa sallam). • With over thousands of patients served we look forward to continue our work with same dedication and passion with the permission of Allaah.
  4. 4. • If you are going through any blockages in life, facing any unusual medical condition or any sihr (jadoo, black magic) or jinn related difficulties or suspect any unusual circumstances in life, then please book an appointment with us for a consultation. • If further treatment is required after a consultation then we do provide a complete stay-in Ruqyah treatment package with food and accommodation. • Being a Muslim, it is vital to have an Islamic perspective in counselling and seeking assistance. Thus, we offer a holistic approach to your wellbeing, in which we consider your faith, cultural background as well as family dynamics. Being experienced counsellors, we work according to your needs and evaluate and suggest what therapy may be most effective to help you.
  5. 5. Ruqyahshariya Ruqyah Shariya, Darussalam House, Pushpagiri Nelliparamba Road, Kuttieri Post, Thaliparamba, Kannur Pin 670142 #541, 2nd Floor, 5th Main, HBR Layout, 1st Stage, 2nd Block, Bangalore, Karnataka – 560043 Call : +91 9037 003 002 Email : sahal@ruqyahshariya.com Website : https://ruqyahshariya.com/

