AUTHENTIC WAYS OF RUQYA SHARIYAH.pptx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Magic (Sehr) is a false satanic practice that has been going on since ancient times i.e. the time of Moses (peace be upon him) or even earlier, which took the form of a regular business among the people during the reign of Solomon (peace be upon him) and the wicked people of the society. These evil acts were done to harm the people.
Magic (Sehr) is a false satanic practice that has been going on since ancient times i.e. the time of Moses (peace be upon him) or even earlier, which took the form of a regular business among the people during the reign of Solomon (peace be upon him) and the wicked people of the society. These evil acts were done to harm the people.
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd