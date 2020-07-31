Successfully reported this slideshow.
Teaching Online Effectively By Dr. Rupsha Roy Dedicated To All the Teachers and Trainers Of this ERA
  1. 1. Teaching Online Effectively By Dr. Rupsha Roy Dedicated To All the Teachers and Trainers Of this ERA
  2. 2. You can access a wide range of classroom facilities and thus you are able to utilize a wider range of teaching methods You have the physical space for activities like games, role-plays and debates Classroom-based teaching is more fun and you do a lot more than just teach You have a bunch of colleagues and students to support you and help you in critical situations. 1. It's unstable 2. Loneliness 3. Limited teaching methods 4. No travel or adventure Flexibility (for both student and teacher) to choose a mutually convenient time to meet 24/7 access to online teaching materials provided by the teacher. For one-to-one classes, the ability to immediately check for a student's understanding Standardized coursework can reduce the need for lesson planning. 2 @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in
  3. 3. 3 @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in
  4. 4. Readiness Toolkit 4 @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in Silent and isolated place or room with proper illumination
  5. 5. To Create Impactful Learning Experience • Effective Approach • Course Empowered With Video • Embrace the Power of Communication • Implement Virtual Reality • Flexible Lesson Plans • Result Oriented Assessments 5 @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in
  6. 6. Collaborative Virtual Classrooms- @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in 6
  7. 7. Online Discussion Boards @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in 7 Direct instruction consists of three stages: Teacher-led instruction students work together students work independently Here’s how you translate this time-tested strategy to the online world: 1. Record the instructional component of your lesson as a video 2. Set a practice activity for learners to complete for feedback 3. Let your students work at their own pace
  8. 8. Online Discussion Tools to Fuel Student Engagement @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in 8 Backchannel Chat Kialo NowComment Turnitin YO Teach! Real-time, moderated online discussions can engage and encourage Subjects & Skills English Language Arts, Communication & Collaboration, Character & SEL A terrific, troll-free zone for structuring student discussion and debate Backchannel tool offers interactive polls, drawing, messages, and more
  9. 9. The ‘Flipped Classroom” @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in 9
  10. 10. Game-based Learning Some gamification and game-based learning tools • Duolingo – gamifying language learning by having students complete drill- and-kill grammar and vocabulary exercises while receiving experience points to gain levels and access more difficult exercises • Second Life – a virtual world where students can create their own avatar and embody a 3D space, which can in turn promote easier communication through text and reduce anxiety to speak • Coursera – a platform that provides free educational courses for anyone who is interested, but to promote interactivity and retention, badges and other reward systems are implemented for participants • Brainscape – improved flashcards that promote retention of knowledge using what they call “confidence-based repetition”, designed to be more appealing and fun to use to also assist in retention • Kahoot – a classroom response system that is free to use and doesn’t require student sign-up; simply create a game of Kahoot, enter in questions, and supply the provided pin to your students, who will then use their phones or laptops to play the game and answer questions @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in 10
  11. 11. Principles for Effective Communication • Respect • Understanding • Planned • Simplicity • Enthusiasm @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in 11 • Repetition • Feedback • Trust • Collaboration • Outcome-Focused
  12. 12. Need to Change Methods @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in 12
  13. 13. Teaching Methods @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in 13 Teacher Centered Experience Student Centered Experience Conventional Type Where most Of the instructions Are given Stuctured Discovery Type Discovering rules, principles , laws etc Investigation Type Relationship, Investigation, Devising own strategies etc Problem Solving Type Problem given in an experience Project Type Multiple problems to be solved
  14. 14. @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in 14
  15. 15. Are We ready? • Current Skills Vs Required Skills • Perform or Perish Required Skills • Thinking Skills • Digital Skills • Knowledge Management • Communication Skill • The ability to learn independently • Ethics and Responsibility • Teamwork and Flexibility @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in 15
  16. 16. E-Assessment Tools • Google Slides • Google Docs • Google Forms • Hot Potato • Quizlet • Rubistar • iRubirics @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in 16
  17. 17. Learning Management Systems • TalentMS • GoSkills • Moodle • Chamilo • Sakai @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in 17
  18. 18. Delivery Module @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in 18 Self Paced •Learner to content •High tech and low tech •Monitoring •On demand Support Guided •Learner to content •Learner to Learner •Guiding •On time support Intensive Interaction •Learner to Instructor •Learner to Learner •Instructor to Learner
  19. 19. Tools for Online Teaching • Google Meet • Facebook Classroom • Microsoft Teams • Cisco Webex • GoToMeeting • Zoom • Jio Meet @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in 19
  20. 20. @Imagimids Educare LLP.Contact: co- ordinator@imagiminds.in 20 “The illiterate of 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, But those who cannot learn, unlearn or relearn” - Alvin Toffler Feedback Link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=dqBGjZPQbUGle4aSzeE7- B8ma5BurW1DhgcJ_ivLPpFUMURIU0RFSUNJWlpVNU9NNEo0U0ZBN0QwTC4u

