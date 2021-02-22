Combined grammar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ⅳ.文法 ぶんぽう Grammar 1. 縮 しゅく 約形 やくけい Contractions Contractions are the omission of sounds and the changing of the proper gra...
Examples: 読 よ んでいる → 読 よ んでる 置 お いておく → 置 お いとく 忘 わす れてしまった → 忘 わす れちゃった 飲 の んでしまった → 飲 の んじゃった ③The changing rule of the ...
1.荷物 にもつ は テーブルの 下 した に置 お いといてください。 Please leave your baggage under the table. 2. 説 明 せつめい しなきゃ、わからないよ。 You have to expla...
2.V[ない-form]なきゃ V[ない-form]なきゃいけない have to do… This is a contraction conjugation and represents an obligatory or necessary ...
2.これはわたしが 担 当 たんとう しているプロジェクトだから、がんばらなきゃいけない。 This is the project I am in charge of, so I have to do my best. 3.会議 かいぎ の時間...
3.V(さ) せてもらう/V (さ) せてくれる/V (さ) せていただく/ V (さ) せてくださる allow me to do something This is a combination of the causative form さ...
3.昨日 きのう から風邪 か ぜ がひどいので、 課 長 かちょう にお 願 ねが いして、 休 やす ませていただきました。 Yesterday I caught a bad cold, I asked my section manager...
4.V[て-form]もらってもいいですか V[て-form]いただきたいんですが Could you please …? These two sentence patterns are an indirect way of saying てく...
5.･･･うちに within/before/when ･･･うちに is used in the following two ways: ①It represents that something is done in a fixed per...
②It represents doing something before a condition occurs. This uses the ない-form of a verb. V[ない-form]ないうちに … 暗 くら くならないうちに...
6.お/ご･･･いただく お/ご…くださる a polite way to say …てもらう and …てくれる These two sentence patterns represent the polite beneficial expr...
3.ただいま 満 席 まんせき になっておりまして、 少 々 しょうしょう お待 ま ちいただけませんか。 We are currently full, would you mind waiting for a bit? Note: Examp...
Ⅳ.文法 ぶんぽう Grammar 1. …かと 思 おも った I thought that … This represents having a natural expectation of something, even though i...
2.N というと / といえば / といったら Speaking of … This is used when saying things that are immediately associated with a certain topic...
N というと and N といったら N というと and N といったら have other meanings in addition to the general one. N というと represents a meaning that...
3.N って to introduce a topic In the N4 Course, N って was explained as a representation of a quotation and relaying informati...
4. …んじゃない It is used to give another person your opinion in a tactful way. This grammar is in negative form, but it actual...
5. …ばかり only / just This represents doing only one thing and doing nothing else. It usually expresses that the speaker is ...
6. …はずだ It should be … …はずがない/はずはない It is impossible that … This is a strong relation to はず . This sentence pattern repres...
7. …みたい be like This grammar has three usages: 1.It is used when the speaker subjectively judges something from the inform...
1.田中 たなか :どうして山田 やまだ さんはそんなに落 お ち込 こ んでるの？ Why does Mr. Yamada look so upset? 高 橋 たかはし :会議 かいぎ に 遅 おく れて、 社 長 しゃちょう に 注 意 ...
8. …ようだ/ような/ように be like The meaning of this grammar closely resembles grammar #7's みたい , and has similar rules. It can be ...
3.チームのコーチは、 鬼 おに のように 恐 おそ ろしいです。 Our team coach is scary like a devil. 4.わたしのクラスに 渡 辺 わたなべ さんのような 頭 あたま がいい子 こ は 少 すく ない。...
Ⅳ.文法 ぶんぽう Grammar 1. …おかげで/おかげだ Thanks to … This represents that a good result was brought about due to the help of other ...
2. …せいで/せいだ/せいか Because of … This is similar to the meaning of Grammar #1 …おかげで/おかげだ , but it possesses a different usage....
3. V[ます-form]そうもない/そうにない It is very unlikely that … This is used when the speaker judges that something is unlikely to hap...
4.V[て-form]いく to show the direction of motion V[て-form] いく represents the opposite direction of てくる which you have learned...
5.だろうと 思 おも う I think it may …/I am afraid that… だろう is the plain form of でしょう . だろう and だろうと 思 おも う are used when express...
結 婚 生 活 けっこんせいかつ はどんな 感 かん じなのだろうと 思 おも う。 I wonder what married life is like. この 人 ひと は 何 なに を 考 かんが えているのだろうと 思 おも う。 I ...
6.N なんか things like…/or something like that … (often derogatory or humble) なんか is an adverbial particle that has two main ...
7. に 違 ちが いない I am sure that …. This grammar means 確 たし かに…と 思 おも う . It is used when the speaker makes a guess with certa...
8.N について/N1 についての N2 About … について was taught in Lesson 2. It is a collocation that represents the object of movement or ac...
9.N を 通 つう じて / N を 通 とお して Through … These two patterns use the same kanji, but the reading is different. 通 つう じて is the ...
1.インターネットの 広 告 こうこく を 通 つう じて貴社 きしゃ のサービスを知 し りました。 I knew your company's service through the internet advertisement. 2.ここ...
Ⅳ.文法 ぶんぽう Grammar 1. V[ます-form]始める は じ When things start to happen or you start to do something gradually V[ます-form]終 お わる...
2. V[ます-form] 続 つづ ける When an action is continuous The verb 続 つづ ける means that an action is continuing and being kept unch...
Japanese Verb Classification Japanese verbs are generally categorized into 4 types. 1. Stative verbs: A stative verb descr...
3. V[ます-form]だす When something happens suddenly or someone makes something come out This grammar has two meanings: ①It exp...
4.N による / N によって / N により Depending on … /By… によって and により are followed by verbs. Nouns can also be added after によ る . In a...
②It represents foundation. It means to be based on. 海 外 旅 行 かいがいりょこう に行 い くかどうかは、ボーナスの 金 額 きんがく によります。 Whether you travel ...
④ N によって represents a subject of an action and is used in passive sentences. このかばんは、イタリアの 有 名 ゆうめい なデザイナーによってデザインされた。 This...
5.N にとって To/For … This grammar is used to describe a thought from a certain point of view. This is usually preceded with a...
6.N というのは/とは ... means/indicates This is used to select something to explain. It is often used to explain a definition or ...
7. …という N called/named This is used to explain a noun s contents in detail. 1.わたしは、 『 老 人 ろうじん と 海 うみ 』 」 という 小 説 しょうせつ がと...
8. …ということだ means/stands for/according to.. V Plain form ということだ い-adj ということだ な-adj ということだ N ということだ There are two ways of us...
1.鈴木 すずき さんが、 席 せき にいないなら、 外 出 がいしゅつ しているということだ。 If Mr. Suzuki is not at his desk, that means he is out of the office. 2.コ...
9.…しかない There is nothing but …. V dictionary form しかない N しかない In the N4 Course, しか + negative form was taught as having th...
Ⅳ.文法 ぶんぽう Grammar 1. V dictionary form べき should do …/ ought to do … This is used to express something that is supposed to...
1.ものが 盗 ぬす まれたら、 警 察 けいさつ に 連 絡 れんらく すべきだ。 If something was stolen, you should contact the police. 2. この 建 物 たてもの の 中 なか で...
2. …てしかた(が)ない/ てしょうがない I can't help but …/I can't help … This represents the speaker's unbearable emotion or feeling. てしかた...
3. 昨日 きのう 、バスで 隣 となり の 人 ひと がわたしの 足 あし を踏 ふ んだのに、 謝 あやま らなかった。 本 当 ほんとう にはらが立 た ってしょうがない。 Yesterday, a person next to me o...
3. …てたまらない be dying to do …/I can't stand… This possesses the same meaning as Grammar #2, but expresses stronger unbearabl...
This sentence represents the feeling of the speaker who cannot put up with the heat at the present time. てしかたない/てしょうがない: て...
Travelling costs a lot of money. 1. 外 そと は 暑 あつ すぎて、 冷 つめ たいものを飲 の みたくてたまらない。 It is too hot outside, and I m dying for a c...
4. N なんて things like…/or something like that … (often derogatory or humble) N なんて possesses the same usage as Lesson 3's N...
3.It represents a feeling of surprise or unexpectedness. It is used in the following sentence patterns: V plain form なんて い...
3.ぼくはお 金 かね なんていらない。ただ事故 じ こ の 原 因 げんいん をはっきりと 説 明 せつめい して欲 ほ しいん だ。 I don't need any money. I just want you to clearly ex...
5. …なさそうだ It does not seem This is a way of using そうだ to express a guess or estimation. It express an impression that is p...
3. A:山田 やまだ くんは 走 はし るのが 速 はや いから、わたしたちのクラブに 誘 さそ いませんか？ Mr. Yamada runs fast, so why don't we invite him to our club? B: ...
6. …たら（どう） How about …? This is used to give someone advice. どう can be omitted when talking with close friends. When it is...
3. 社 長 しゃちょう ：みなさん、 海 外 市 場 かいがいしじょう での 商 品 しょうひん の 売 上 うりあげ をあげる 方 法 ほうほう は 何 なに かあり ますか。 Everyone, are there any ways to...
7. V[ます-form]かけだ/かける/かけの It is used when you haven't finished what you started doing and leave it. V[ます-form]かけだ V[ます-form...
2. 温 あたた かい 春 はる が来 き て、 花 はな が 開 ひら きかけている。 The warm spring came, and the flowers are opening. 3. 公 園 こうえん で死 し にかけていた 猫 ...
8. …ば…ほど The more …, the more … This represents that something rises in direct proportion to the rise of another thing. V ...
For な-adjectives, there is also the sentence pattern な-adj であるばあるほど . 1. 運 動 うんどう すればするほど、 体 からだ が 丈 夫 じょうぶ になります。 The mor...
9.…としても even if/even though It means even if and assuming… . It is often used with もし or たとえ . V plain form としても い-adj として...
3.たとえ 今 回 こんかい の 実 験 じっけん が 失 敗 しっぱい だとしても、今後 こんご の 実 験 じっけん の 成 功 せいこう のもとになると 信 しん じています。 Even if this experiment fails ...
Ⅳ.文法 ぶんぽう Grammar 1. … 一方 いっぽう (で)、… on the other hand/while/at the same time V plain form 一方 いっぽう (で)、… い-adj 一方 いっぽう (で)...
This example sentence states two things about the same subject, Mr. Yamada. By using “ 一方 いっぽう （で）” after saying he is a p...
2.マイクさんは 勉 強 べんきょう に 熱心 ねっしん な 一方 いっぽう で、 友達 ともだち とのつき 合 あ いも 大切 たいせつ にして いるようだ。 It seems that Mike studies diligently, bu...
second sentence. For example: “A。 一方 いっぽう 、B”. 2.V dictionary form 一方 いっぽう だ go on …/keep on … This use of “ 一方 いっぽう だ” ha...
more in future. 3.自分 じぶん の 店 みせ を 開 ひら いてから、 忙 いそが しくなる 一方 いっぽう だ。 Since I opened my own store, I've been getting busier a...
3.…上 うえ で（の） After… V [た-form] 上 うえ での N の 上 うえ での This means doing something first and then doing another thing based on ...
3.皆 みな さまのご 意見 いけん を 伺 うかが った 上 うえ で、 来年 らいねん 工 場 こうじょう の 生 産 量 せいさんりょう を 決 き めてい きたいと 思 おも います。 I would like to decide th...
4.…結果 け っ か 、… As a result of …. V[た-form] 結果 けっか 、… N の 結果 けっか 、… This means that something happens because another thing...
2. 商 品 しょうひん の 販売価格 はんばいかかく を 上 あ げた 結果 けっか 、 注 文 数 ちゅうもんすう が 徐 々 じょじょ に 減 へ りました。 販売価格 はんばいかかく について、もう 一度 いちど 検討 けんとう しなけ...
5.V[ます-form]あう It means that multiple people do something together/with each other. This simply means to do a mutual actio...
6.V[て-form] 以来 い ら い 、… Since … This represents that a certain state continues to remain stagnant for a long time after so...
The Differences Between “て 以来 い ら い ” and “てから”. “てから” and “て 以来 いらい ” are distinguished by whether the sentence after the...
子供 こども が 生 う まれてから、 夫 おっと は 毎晩 まいばん 早 はや く 帰 かえ るようになりました。 After our child was born, my husband came to return home early ...
7.…につれて As … This means that something changes along with a change of another thing or state. In casual situations, the en...
8.…によると/よれば According to …. This refers to the source of information and is often used with hearsay and speculation gramma...
9.N向 む きだ/向 む きに/向 む きの be suited to/fit… This grammar means "to be suitable". “N向 む きだ” is used at the end of a sentence....
10.N向 む けだ/向けに/向 む けの intended for… This grammar indicates a destination or a certain object, or something for a specific ...
Ⅳ. 文 法 ぶんぽう Grammar 1.V conditional form よかった。/ V[ない-form]なければよかった。 I wish I had done … / I shouldn't have done … V condit...
行 い かなければよかった 言 い わなければよかった I shouldn't have gone. I shouldn't have said that. This grammar can not only be used with the ...
3.あんなに 恐 おそ ろしい映画 えいが 、見 み なければよかったなあ。 I shouldn't have watched such a scary movie. The sentence patterns below can also r...
2.…わけだ Of course/expected result ① わけだ means that it is natural… and it is a matter of course… . It is used to express a n...
3. 消 費 税 しょうひぜい があがったので、物価 ぶっか が 高 たか いわけだ。 Because the consumption tax is high, the price is high. 4. 山田 やまだ さんは 毎 月 まいつき...
2. 彼 かれ はパーティーへの 招 待 しょうたい を 3 回 かい も 断 ことわ った。つまり、彼 かれ はパーティーに行 い き たくないわけだ。 He refused the invitation to party three tim...
The Differences between わけだ and はずだ . わけだ represents a logical reason and an objective consequence. はずだ on the other hand,...
3.…わけがない/わけはない There is no reason …/It is impossible … This is the negation of わけだ . It means that there is no reason or s...
2.不動産屋 ふどうさんや が 紹 介 しょうかい してくれた 物 件 ぶっけん は 駅 えき に 近 ちか いし、 広 ひろ いので、 安 やす いわけが ない。 The house that the real estate agency i...
4.…させられる Causative Passive form The causative forms and passive forms were taught in the N4 Course. A causative-passive fo...
飲 の ませられました / 飲 の まされました is the causative-passive form. It expresses the causee's feeling of being forced against their wi...
The causative-passive form is made from a usual causative form. words causative form causative-passive form 話 はな す → 話 はな ...
However, please note that this rule does not work for Group 1 verbs ending with す . words causative-passive form 話 はな す → ...
1.昨日 きのう 野 球 やきゅう の 練 習 れんしゅう に行 い かなかったら、今日 きょう コーチに グラウンドを 何 周 なんしゅう も 走 はし らされた。 Because I didn't go to baseball practi...
5.…こそ Just/Very … (emphasizes the preceding word) こそ is used to emphasize a certain thing that is derived from many things...
6.N から言 い うと/から言 い えば/から言 い って From someone's point of view This is used when mentioning a thought, a conclusion or a deci...
1.この 成 績 せいせき から言 い えば、 国 立 大 学 こくりつだいがく は 厳 きび しいと 思 おも います。 もっと頑張 がんば りなさい。 Judging by your score, it will be hard to en...
7.…たって/だって Even if / No matter how …たって/だって are the spoken words of …ても/でも . V［た-form]って い-adj(…い）く たって な-adj だって N だって Th...
② Interrogative+だって means everything applies to something, without exceptions. It means …でも or …も . この 曲 きょく は 誰 だれ だって知 し...
8.V［ない-form]ずに Without doing … This means …なくて or …ないで and represents the negation of an action. に can be omitted. ず is mo...
3. 父 ちち は仕事 しごと が 大 変 たいへん でとても 疲 つか れていたので、晩御飯 ばんごはん を食 た べずにそのまま寝 ね た。 I think my father may be too tired with work, he ...
9.N として As … This means …の資格 しかく で (qualification) or …の立場 たちば で(situation) . When modifying a noun that follows, N1 としての ...
10.…たび（に） Every time … "たびに" means that the subject is always in a certain situation when something is repeated. V diction...
2.ランさんは、 旅 行 りょこう のたびに、おみやげを買 か ってきてくれる。 Lan buys me a souvenir every time she travels. 3.このたび、アメリカ支社 ししゃ へ異動 いどう することになりま...
11. …に 比 くら べ(て)/と 比 くら べ(て) Compared to/with… This grammar is used to compare things that are related to each other. Eith...
Ⅳ.文法 ぶんぽう Grammar 1.お/ご…です a respectful way to refer to somebody's action This is an honorific expression used to politely...
2. 山 田 教 授 やまだきょうじゅ 、 本 日 ほんじつ の会議 かいぎ の 資 料 しりょう をお持 も ちですか。 Professor Yamada, do you have the today's meeting materials?...
2. …さえ even… This is usually used when giving an extreme example to emphasize a certain thing. It usually precedes a sente...
3. 彼 かれ は 私 わたし のパソコンを 壊 こわ したのに、 謝 あやま りさえしなかった。 He broke my PC, but he didn't even apologize to me.
3. …さえ…ば If only …/ As long as … This is related to さえ and means that if a condition is met, that alone is enough. Affirma...
2.帰国 きこく しても、仕事 しごと が 忙 いそが しくさえなければ、日本語 にほんご の 勉 強 べんきょう を 続 つづ けたいと 思 おも っています。 As long as my job is not busy, I think I...
  1. 1. Ⅳ.文法 ぶんぽう Grammar 1. 縮 しゅく 約形 やくけい Contractions Contractions are the omission of sounds and the changing of the proper grammar form into casual conversation. じゃ and やってた are such examples of contractions of casual spoken words used in the Japanese language. The following are a list of six basic rules on how to properly conjugate and change words to form proper contractions. ①The changing rule of は : では → じゃ ては → ちゃ Examples: 学 生 がくせい ではありません → 学 生 がくせい じゃありません 見 み てはいけない → 見 み ちゃいけない ②The changing rules of て and で : ている → てる でいる → でる ておく → とく でおく→どく てしまう → ちゃう しまう → じゃう
  2. 2. Examples: 読 よ んでいる → 読 よ んでる 置 お いておく → 置 お いとく 忘 わす れてしまった → 忘 わす れちゃった 飲 の んでしまった → 飲 の んじゃった ③The changing rule of the conditional form ば : すれば → すりゃ Examples: 昨日 きのう 掃除 そうじ すればよかった → 昨日 きのう 掃除 そうじ すりゃよかった ④The changing rule of the citation と :(Notice the double consonant) と → って という → っていう Examples: この 花 はな はバラと言 い います → この 花 はな はバラって言 い います 「 走 はし る」という意味 い み → 「 走 はし る」っていう意味 い み ⑤The changing rule of the ending の : のだ → んだ ものだ → もんだ Examples: 聞 き くのだ → 聞 き くんだ いいものだ → いいもんだ ⑥The changing rule of the conditional form of ない : なければ → なきゃ Examples:出 だ さなければいけない → 出 だ さなきゃいけない
  3. 3. 1.荷物 にもつ は テーブルの 下 した に置 お いといてください。 Please leave your baggage under the table. 2. 説 明 せつめい しなきゃ、わからないよ。 You have to explain, I don't understand. 3.うちの子 こ は風邪 か ぜ を引 ひ いたから、 今 いま 部屋 へ や で寝 ね てる。 My child caught a cold, so he is sleeping in his room now.
  4. 4. 2.V[ない-form]なきゃ V[ない-form]なきゃいけない have to do… This is a contraction conjugation and represents an obligatory or necessary act. なきゃ is a contraction of なければ , so its formal form is V[ない-form]なければ なりません . When the meaning is understood by listeners, the sentence ending いけない is often omitted and is conjugated as V[ない-form]なきゃ . As an example, This is how 行 い く would be properly conjugated: 行 い かなければなりません‒ the formal form 行 い かなきゃいけない‒ the contracted conjugation 行 い かなきゃ−the shorter contracted conjugation 1.明日 あした 図書館 としょかん は閉館日 へいかんび だから、今日 きょう 本 ほん を 返 かえ さなきゃ。 Tomorrow the library will be closed, so I have to return the book today.
  5. 5. 2.これはわたしが 担 当 たんとう しているプロジェクトだから、がんばらなきゃいけない。 This is the project I am in charge of, so I have to do my best. 3.会議 かいぎ の時間 じかん を 変 更 へんこう する場合 ばあい は、みなさんに 連 絡 れんらく しなきゃいけないよ。 If the meeting time changes, you have to tell all the people about that.
  6. 6. 3.V(さ) せてもらう/V (さ) せてくれる/V (さ) せていただく/ V (さ) せてくださる allow me to do something This is a combination of the causative form させる and beneficiary verbs てもらう and てくれる . Formed together, they are させてもらう and させてくれる and are used when getting permission from someone to do something. When expressing gratitude toward the person who gave you permission, the humble expressions させていただく and させてくださる are used. 1. 両 親 りょうしん に何度 なんど もお 願 ねが いして、やっと 留 学 りゅうがく に行 い かせてもらいました。 I begged my parents so many times, and finally they let me go to study abroad. 2.時間 じかん になったので、会議 かいぎ を 始 はじ めさせていただきます。 It is time for the meeting, so let me start.
  7. 7. 3.昨日 きのう から風邪 か ぜ がひどいので、 課 長 かちょう にお 願 ねが いして、 休 やす ませていただきました。 Yesterday I caught a bad cold, I asked my section manager to let me rest. Note: When asking permission from someone, the negative questions are mainly used: V（さ）せてもらえませんか and V（さ）せてくれませんか . The politer expressions are V (さ) せていただけませんか and V(さ）せてくだ さいませんか . The positive question V(さ)せてもらえますか and V(さ)せてくれますか can also be used to ask permission. However, the negative question expresses more politeness.
  8. 8. 4.V[て-form]もらってもいいですか V[て-form]いただきたいんですが Could you please …? These two sentence patterns are an indirect way of saying てください . It expresses a feeling of guilt or restraint while simultaneously wanting to receive an action from someone. For superiors and non-intimate people, it is important to use the politer expression ていただきたいんですが . 1. 社 長 しゃちょう 、この 報 告 書 ほうこくしょ を読 よ んでいただきたいんですが、お時間 じかん はありますか。 President, if you have time, could you please read this report? 2.A: お 父 とう さん、あそこの 塩 しお を取 と ってもらってもいい？ Dad, could you pass me the salt? B: はい。 Sure. 3. 目 め が 悪 わる いから、この手紙 てがみ の 内 容 ないよう を読 よ んでもらってもいいですか。 I have poor eye sight, so could you please read this letter?
  9. 9. 5.･･･うちに within/before/when ･･･うちに is used in the following two ways: ①It represents that something is done in a fixed period of time while a condition persists. As a verb, it uses the negative form and the present continuous form. V dictionary form うちに … V[ない-form]ない うちに … い-adj うちに … な-adj な うちに … N の うちに … 1. 野 球 やきゅう の 練 習 れんしゅう をしているうちに 雨 あめ が降 ふ り出 だ した。 It rained suddenly while I was practicing baseball. 2. 鉄 てつ は 熱 あつ いうちに打 う て。 Strike while the iron is hot. 3. 魚 さかな は 新 鮮 しんせん なうちに食 た べてね。 Please eat the fish while it is fresh. 4. 学 生 がくせい のうちに 一 生 懸 命 いっしょうけんめい 夢 ゆめ を追 お いかけたほうがいいよ。 It is better to try your best to chase your dream while you are a student.
  10. 10. ②It represents doing something before a condition occurs. This uses the ない-form of a verb. V[ない-form]ないうちに … 暗 くら くならないうちに 家 いえ に 帰 かえ りなさい。 Come home before dark. ビザの期限 きげん が過 す ぎないうちに、 入 国 管 理 局 にゅうこくかんりきょく に行 い こう。 Please go to the Immigration Bureau before your visa expires.
  11. 11. 6.お/ご･･･いただく お/ご…くださる a polite way to say …てもらう and …てくれる These two sentence patterns represent the polite beneficial expressions of てもらう and てくれる . These are expressions that represent the honorific form for superiors or people you just meet for the first time. お V[ます-form] いただく / くださる ご N いただく / くださる 1.ご 来 店 らいてん くださいまして、 誠 まこと にありがとうございます。 Thank you very much for coming to our store. 2. 商 品 しょうひん をご 注 文 ちゅうもん いただき、ありがとうございました。 Thank you for your order.
  12. 12. 3.ただいま 満 席 まんせき になっておりまして、 少 々 しょうしょう お待 ま ちいただけませんか。 We are currently full, would you mind waiting for a bit? Note: Example #3 is the negative question of this sentence pattern.
  13. 13. Ⅳ.文法 ぶんぽう Grammar 1. …かと 思 おも った I thought that … This represents having a natural expectation of something, even though it might be incorrect in reality. In addition, it expresses a speaker's feeling of surprise when encountering an unlikely expectation. V plain form かと 思 おも った い-adj かと 思 おも った な-adj かと 思 おも った N かと 思 おも った 1.あの子 こ どもが 転 ころ んだ。泣 な くかと 思 おも った。 That child fell down. I thought he would cry (but he didn't). 2. 先 生 せんせい は 優 やさ しい 人 ひと かと 思 おも っていたが、 最 近 さいきん はよく 怒 おこ られる。 I thought my teacher was gentle, but recently, I am often scolded by him. 3. 駅 えき の 周 まわ りは 昔 むかし のように 静 しず かかと 思 おも ったけれど、 久 ひさ しぶりにふるさとに 帰 かえ る と、 今 いま はとても 賑 にぎ やかになっていた。 I thought the station area would be quiet as before. When I went back to my hometown after a long time, I found it became very lively now. 4.この 前 まえ 胸 むね がとても 苦 くる しくなった。 病 気 びょうき かと 思 おも って 病 院 びょういん に行 い ったらストレ スだった。 A few days ago, my chest was in pain. I thought it was an illness, but when I went to the hospital, it was stress.
  14. 14. 2.N というと / といえば / といったら Speaking of … This is used when saying things that are immediately associated with a certain topic. This grammar requires the insertion of a noun before the particle と . 1.ニューヨークというと、自由 じゆう の女神 めがみ が すぐに 頭 あたま に 浮 う かぶ。 Speaking of New York, the Statue of Liberty comes to mind. 2.山田 やまだ さんといえば、弁護士 べんごし になったらしいよ。 Speaking of Mr. Yamada, it seems that he became a lawyer. 3.箱根 はこね といったら、やっぱり 温 泉 おんせん でしょう。 Speaking of Hakone, the hot spring will certainly come to our mind.
  15. 15. N というと and N といったら N というと and N といったら have other meanings in addition to the general one. N というと represents a meaning that a fully detailed explanation of a topic is given and also when the other person is receptive to it and verifies their opinion. A:昨日 きのう 、 山 下 やました さんに会 あ いました。 I met Miss Yamashita yesterday. B: 山 下 やました さんというと、アメリカに 留 学 りゅうがく したあの 人 ひと ですか。 Speaking of Miss Yamashita, isn't she the one that studied abroad in America? he politer expression is N といいますと . A:昨日 きのう 、 社 長 しゃちょう のおうちにうかがいました。 I went to our company president's house yesterday. B:ええ、 社 長 しゃちょう のおうちといいますと、 庭 にわ があってプールもある 大 おお きな 家 いえ ですよね。 Ah, speaking of his house, it's a big place with a garden and a pool, isn't it? N といったら has an additional meaning which represents the speaker's impression or feeling of surprise. 昨日 きのう 見 み たドラマといったら、 本 当 ほんとう に 面 白 おもしろ かった。 The drama I watched yesterday was really good. 富士山 ふじさん といったら、 本 当 ほんとう に 美 うつく しいもんですね。 Mt. Fuji is really beautiful, isn't it?
  16. 16. 3.N って to introduce a topic In the N4 Course, N って was explained as a representation of a quotation and relaying information someone said. Here, N って is used to present the topic or subject. It has the same meaning as …は and …とは . 1.A:山田 やまだ さんって、どんな 人 ひと ですか。 What kind of person is Mr. Yamada? B:やさしくて 親 切 しんせつ な 人 ひと です。 He's very gentle and kind. 2.A:ABC グローバル 株 式 会 社 かぶしきがいしゃ って、 有 名 ゆうめい な 会 社 かいしゃ なの？ Is ABC Global Company a famous company? B:ええ、とても 有 名 ゆうめい だよ。 Yeah, it's very famous. 3.ワンさんって、 今 いま 日本語能力試験 にほんごのうりょくしけん の 準 備 じゅんび で 忙 いそが しいでしょう。 Miss Wang is very busy with preparing for the JLPT now, isn't she?
  17. 17. 4. …んじゃない It is used to give another person your opinion in a tactful way. This grammar is in negative form, but it actually represents a positive meaning. It is used when wanting to ask the listener's opinion about something you are almost certain of. A commonly used expression is いいんじゃない , which means いいよね . V plain form んじゃない い-adj んじゃない な-adj な んじゃない N な んじゃない 1.A:田中 たなか さんは今日 きょう 来 こ ないのですか。 Won't Mr. Tanaka come today? B:田中 たなか さんは 大 阪 おおさか に 出 張 しゅっちょう に行 い ったんじゃない？ Mr. Tanaka has been in Osaka on business, hasn't he? 2. 早 はや く出 で かけたほうがいいんじゃない？ Isn't it better to leave early? 3.A:アルバイトの 高 橋 たかはし さんは、 若 わか いですね。 The part-time worker Mr. Takahashi is so young. B: 彼 かれ は、まだ 学 生 がくせい なんじゃない？ He's still a student, isn't he?
  18. 18. 5. …ばかり only / just This represents doing only one thing and doing nothing else. It usually expresses that the speaker is bothered or feeling displeased. N ばかり V [て-form] ばかり 1.あの子 こ は、 肉 にく ばかり食 た べて、野菜 やさい は 全 然 ぜんぜん 食 た べません。 That child only eats meat, and doesn't eat vegetables at all. 2. 父 ちち は、 毎 日 まいにち 仕事 しごと をしてばかりで、いっしょに 遊 あそ んでくれない。 My father works every day, and doesn't play with me. 3.泣 な いてばかりいても、 何 なに も 解 決 かいけつ しないよ。 Just crying won't solve anything. Note: Like example #3, the sentence pattern てばかりいる can be used as well. It represents the speaker's feeling of annoyance or opposition against a certain act or state which continues to repeat itself.
  19. 19. 6. …はずだ It should be … …はずがない/はずはない It is impossible that … This is a strong relation to はず . This sentence pattern represents a feeling of confidence as a result of logic and reasoning. V dictionary form はずだ。 い-adj はずだ。 な-adj な はずだ。 N の はずだ。 The negative form of …はずです is …はずがない and …はずはない . It is used to strongly deny something while logically assuming it never happens. はずはない emphasizes a strengthened denying feeling. 1.あのことは秘密 ひみつ だから、 彼 かれ が知 し っているはずがない。 That is a secret, so he shouldn't know. 2. 夫 おっと は 朝 あさ 早 はや く 家 いえ を出 で た。 今 頃 いまごろ は 出 張 先 しゅっちょうさき に着 つ いたはずだ。 My husband left home early in the morning. He should arrive at his business trip destination now. 3.そんなはずはないよ。 That's impossible!
  20. 20. 7. …みたい be like This grammar has three usages: 1.It is used when the speaker subjectively judges something from the information they have obtained. It represents a feeling of uncertainty and is mostly used in spoken language. N みたいだ V plain form みたいだ 2.It represents the state or contents of a certain thing that resembles another. It is often used with the adverb まるで . N みたいだ N1 みたいな N2 N みたいに V / い-adj / な-adj 3. It represents an example. N みたいな N N みたいに V / い-adj / な-adj
  21. 21. 1.田中 たなか :どうして山田 やまだ さんはそんなに落 お ち込 こ んでるの？ Why does Mr. Yamada look so upset? 高 橋 たかはし :会議 かいぎ に 遅 おく れて、 社 長 しゃちょう に 注 意 ちゅうい されたみたいよ。 I heard that he was late for the meeting and was warned by the company president. 2.山田 やまだ さんは富士山 ふじさん みたいな 高 たか い 山 やま に 登 のぼ るのが好 す きで、 休 やす みの日 ひ はよく 登山 とざん に行 い きます。 Mr. Yamada likes climbing high mountains like Mt. Fuji, so he often goes climbing on his days off. 3.あの子猫 こねこ は 赤 あか ちゃんみたいな 声 こえ で鳴 な いている。 That kitten's cry sounds like a baby. Example #1 represents a subjective judgement. Example #2 is used as listing an example. Example #3 represents a resemblance of another thing.
  22. 22. 8. …ようだ/ような/ように be like The meaning of this grammar closely resembles grammar #7's みたい , and has similar rules. It can be used in the following three usages: 1.It represents an uncertain conclusion. V plain form ようだ い-adj ようだ な-adj な ようだ N の ようだ 2.It represents a resemblance of something. It is often used with giving a simile. V plain form ようだ N の ようだ V plain form ような N N1 の ような N2 V1 plain form ように V2 3.It represents an example. V plain form ような N N の ように V / い-adj / な-adj N1 の ような N2 1. 彼 かれ の手 て は、 氷 こおり のように 冷 つめ たい。 His hand is cold as ice. 2.山田 やまだ さんのカメラが 一 番 いちばん 高画質 こうがしつ のようなので、 旅 行 りょこう の 時 とき にそれを 使 つか いましょ う。 Mr. Yamada's camera seems to have the highest picture quality, so let's use that when we travel.
  23. 23. 3.チームのコーチは、 鬼 おに のように 恐 おそ ろしいです。 Our team coach is scary like a devil. 4.わたしのクラスに 渡 辺 わたなべ さんのような 頭 あたま がいい子 こ は 少 すく ない。 There are few students in my class who are as smart as Watanabe. Examples #1 and #3 represent a resemblance of something. Example #2 represents an uncertain conclusion. Example #4 is used to give an example. The difference between ようだ and みたいだ ようだ and みたいだ both hardly have a distinction and are basically used as three meanings: a simile, a presumption, and an example. However, "ようだ" is often used in written language and みたいだ is often used in spoken language.
  24. 24. Ⅳ.文法 ぶんぽう Grammar 1. …おかげで/おかげだ Thanks to … This represents that a good result was brought about due to the help of other people. The formal expression is おかげさまで . V Plain form おかげで / おかげだ い-adj おかげで / おかげだ な-adj な おかげで / おかげだ N の おかげで / おかげだ 1. 君 きみ のおかげで 成 功 せいこう できました。 Thanks to you, I could succeed. 2. 私 わたし がいるのは 父 ちち のおかげです。 I owe what I am to my father. 3.みなさんが 一 生 懸 命 いっしょうけんめい 応 援 おうえん してくれたおかげで、 私 わたし たちは今年 ことし の 野 球 大 会 やきゅうたいかい で 優 勝 ゆうしょう できました。 Thanks to all of your support, we won at the baseball tournament this year. Note: Occasionally, おかげで / おかげだ represents that a bad result occurred. In that case, it represents a feeling of sarcasm or criticism of the speaker. For example: 彼 かれ の 話 はなし を 信 しん じたおかげで、ひどい目 め にあった。 I had a terrible time because I believed his story.
  25. 25. 2. …せいで/せいだ/せいか Because of … This is similar to the meaning of Grammar #1 …おかげで/おかげだ , but it possesses a different usage. It means that someone did something, and the result became an undesirable situation. It means an unsatisfying result and expresses a feeling that someone else was responsible. V Plain form せいで / せいだ / せいか い-adj せいで / せいだ / せいか な-adj な せいで / せいだ / せいか N の せいで / せいだ / せいか 1.気温 きおん が 高 たか いせいで、ポケットの 中 なか のチョコレートが溶 と けた。 Because it is so hot, the chocolate in my pocket melt. 2. 近 所 きんじょ がうるさかったせいで、昨日 きのう は 眠 ねむ れなかった。 Because the neighborhood was so noisy, I couldn't sleep yesterday. 3. 彼 女 かのじょ は 悲 かな しいことを 考 かんが えているせいか、あそこでこっそり泣 な いている。 Because she is thinking about something sad, she is crying secretly over there. 4. 今 回 こんかい 、試合 しあい に負 ま けたのは、全部 ぜんぶ 君 きみ のせいだ。 It is all your fault that we lost this game. In Grammar #1, おかげで is also used to represent sarcasm or criticism. By using おかげで on purpose when せいで should primarily be used, it makes the meaning of the sarcasm and criticism stronger and emphasizes the negative feelings of the speaker more than the usage of せいで .
  26. 26. 3. V[ます-form]そうもない/そうにない It is very unlikely that … This is used when the speaker judges that something is unlikely to happen due to the appearance of things or surroundings. 1.今日 きょう はこんなに晴 は れているから、 雨 あめ は降 ふ りそうにないね。 As it is so sunny today, there is no way it will rain. 2. 車 くるま が好 す きですが、 今 いま の 給 料 きゅうりょう では、マイカーは買 か えそうもないです。 I like cars, but there is no chance that I can afford my own car because of my low salary. 3.今日 きょう 起 お きたら、ひどい 熱 ねつ があって、 学 校 がっこう には行 い けそうもない。 Today when I got up, I felt I had a bad fever. It is very unlikely that I can go to school.
  27. 27. 4.V[て-form]いく to show the direction of motion V[て-form] いく represents the opposite direction of てくる which you have learned in N4 course. There are two main usages and meanings of ていく . ① ていく represents the object moves far away from where the speaker is. 鳥 とり が飛 と んでいく 学 校 がっこう へ 歩 ある いていく birds fly away to walk to school ②A certain state or movement continues to be as it is in the future. 帰国 きこく しても、日本語 にほんご の 勉 強 べんきょう を 続 つづ けていくつもりです。 Even if I return home, I intend to continue to study Japanese. 日本 にほん に来 く る 外 国 人 観 光 客 がいこくじんかんこうきゃく は 毎 年 まいとし 増 ふ えていくと見 み られます。 It shows that foreign tourists who come to Japan increase every year. 1.明日 あした 工 場 見 学 こうじょうけんがく をする 時 とき に、カメラを持 も って行 い きます。 I will bring my camera when we go on the factory tour tomorrow. 2.こんなすばらしい日々 ひ び をずっと 続 つづ けていけたらいいなあ。 It would be nice if such wonderful days could last forever. 3.空気 くうき がなくては生 い きていけません。 We cannot live without air. Example #3 uses 生 い きていく . The potential form is 生 い きていける and the negative form is 生 い きていけない .
  28. 28. 5.だろうと 思 おも う I think it may …/I am afraid that… だろう is the plain form of でしょう . だろう and だろうと 思 おも う are used when expressing opinions or when information is uncertain. It is a euphemistic expression to tell someone a presumption. V Plain form だろうと 思 おも う な-adj だろうと 思 おも う N だろうと 思 おも う 1.この映画 えいが は 退 屈 たいくつ だろうと 思 おも ったが、意外 いがい と 面 白 おもしろ かった。 I thought this movie would be boring, but to my surprise it was interesting. 2.明日 あした は 会 社 かいしゃ が 休 やす みなので、歯医者 はいしゃ に行 い けるだろうと 思 おも います。 Because it is my day off tomorrow, I think I could go to see the dentist. 3. 彼 女 かのじょ のために 服 ふく を買 か った。気 き に入 い るだろうと 思 おも った。 I bought clothes for my girlfriend. I think that she will like them. In everyday life, the following sentence patterns are frequently used: V Plain form の だろうと 思 おも う な-adj なの だろうと 思 おも う N なの だろうと思 おも う
  29. 29. 結 婚 生 活 けっこんせいかつ はどんな 感 かん じなのだろうと 思 おも う。 I wonder what married life is like. この 人 ひと は 何 なに を 考 かんが えているのだろうと 思 おも う。 I wonder what this person is thinking. A more casual way of using this expression is by changing の to ん . 山田 やまだ さんはうそをつかないんだろうと 思 おも った。 I didn't think Mr. Yamada would tell a lie. 何 なん なんだろうと 思 おも った。 I wondered what it was.
  30. 30. 6.N なんか things like…/or something like that … (often derogatory or humble) なんか is an adverbial particle that has two main usages. ① It is used to show and give an example. This can be substituted for とか and など , which was taught in the N4 Course. この 色 いろ なんか似合 に あ うと 思 おも いますよ。 I think this kind of color suits you. あめ なんかの 甘 あま いものはよく食 た べます。 I often eat sweet things like candy. ②It represents illustrating something and looking down on it or being modest about it. けんかなんかしないよ。 I never fight. わたしなんかがこんな大事 だいじ な仕事 しごと を 担 当 たんとう してもいいのかな。 I wonder if I deserve to be in charge of this important job. The first example represents a feeling of contempt in regards to fighting. The second example expresses modesty. 1. 彼 かれ は 嘘 うそ なんかつくひとではない。 He is not the kind of person who lies. 2. 休 やす みの日 ひ に、ドラマなんかをよく見 み ます。 I always watch dramas or something similar on my days off. 3.A:ドイツ語 ご がお 上 手 じょうず ですね。 You are so good at German. B:いいえ。わたしなんかまだまだです。 No, I'm not quite good enough yet. Example #1 represents a feeling of contempt. Example #2 is used when giving an example. Example #3 represents a feeling of modesty.
  31. 31. 7. に 違 ちが いない I am sure that …. This grammar means 確 たし かに…と 思 おも う . It is used when the speaker makes a guess with certainty. The polite expression is に 違 ちが いありません . V Plain form に 違 ちが いない い-adj に 違 ちが いない な-adj に 違 ちが いない N に 違 ちが いない 1.空気 くうき の汚染 おせん をこのままにしておくと、 人 々 ひとびと の 健 康 けんこう に 悪 わる い 影 響 えいきょう を 与 あた えるに 違 ちが いありません。 If we leave the air pollution as it is, it must have a bad effect on people's health. 2.真夏 まなつ だし、明日 あした も晴 は れて 暑 あつ いに 違 ちが いない。 It is mid-summer, so I'm sure it will be sunny and hot tomorrow as well. 3.不動産屋 ふどうさんや の 人 ひと に この 辺 あた りは 夜 よる は 静 しず かに 違 ちが いないといわれましたが、 実 際 じっさい はのら 猫 ねこ が 多 おお くて、とてもうるさい。 I was told by the real estate staff that this area should be very quiet at night, but actually there are many wild cats around here, and it's very noisy. 4.スーパーの 前 まえ に立 た っている 黒 くろ いコートの 女 おんな の 人 ひと は、わたしの 母 はは に 違 ちが いありません。 I am sure that the woman in the black coat who is standing in front of the supermarket is my mom.
  32. 32. 8.N について/N1 についての N2 About … について was taught in Lesson 2. It is a collocation that represents the object of movement or action. A noun that represents a title or object is inserted before に ついて . 会議 かいぎ について 来 年 らいねん の 計 画 けいかく について about the conference about next year's project When adding a noun after "について", "N1 についての N2" is used. 地 球 環 境 ちきゅうかんきょう についての 論 文 ろんぶん 政治 せいじ についての議論 ぎろん an essay about global environment a discussion about politics 1. 佐 藤 教 授 さとうきょうじゅ の、物理学 ぶつりがく の 新 あたら しい 発 見 はっけん についてのプレゼンは 成 功 せいこう しまし た。 The presentation about a new discovery in physics by Professor Sato was very successful. 2. 大 学 院 だいがくいん で日 本 語 教 育 にほんごきょういく について 研 究 けんきゅう したいと 思 おも っています。 I'm thinking that I want to study about Japanese education in graduate school. 3.図書館 としょかん の 利 用 状 況 りようじょうきょう について 調 査 ちょうさ させていただきたいのですが…。 May I inquire about the use of the library?
  33. 33. 9.N を 通 つう じて / N を 通 とお して Through … These two patterns use the same kanji, but the reading is different. 通 つう じて is the て-form of 通 つう じる and 通 とお して is the て-form of 通 とお す . There are two ways of using N を 通 つう じて and N を 通 とお して . ①When used with a noun that represents a place or time, it possesses the same meaning as …の範囲 はんい で . In short, it represents a general range. この地域 ちいき は 一 年 いちねん を 通 つう じて、 暖 あたた かくて、とても過 す ごしやすいです。 This area is warm and very nice throughout the year. 彼 かれ は 一 生 いっしょう を 通 とう して 銀 行 ぎんこう に 勤 つと めていた。 He worked at bank all throughout his life. ② It represents the "medium" or "means" on what was performed. 仕事 しごと を 通 つう じて日本語 にほんご を 上 達 じょうたつ させたいんです。 I want to improve my Japanese through a job. E メールを 通 とお して、 連 絡 れんらく を取 と っています。 I contacted her through e-mail
  34. 34. 1.インターネットの 広 告 こうこく を 通 つう じて貴社 きしゃ のサービスを知 し りました。 I knew your company's service through the internet advertisement. 2.ここは 年 間 ねんかん を 通 とお して気候 きこう がいい。 The climate here is nice throughout the year. 3.わたしたちは、山田 やまだ さんの 紹 介 しょうかい を 通 とお して知 し り合 あ いました。 We got to know each other through Mr. Yamada. 4. 一 生 いっしょう を 通 つう じて 学 まな び 続 つづ けることが大事 だいじ です。 It is important to learn throughout your entire life. Examples #1 and #3 represent the "medium" or "means". Examples #2 and #4 represent a general range. メモ（Memo）
  35. 35. Ⅳ.文法 ぶんぽう Grammar 1. V[ます-form]始める は じ When things start to happen or you start to do something gradually V[ます-form]終 お わる When you finish doing certain actions or you completely finish doing something These two grammar points express a state of an action or a movement and represent the start and the end of an action or a movement respectively. 1. 山田 やまだ さんは、4 月 がつ から 新しい あたら 会 社 かいしゃ で勤務 きんむ し 始 はじ めます。 Mr. Yamada will start working at a new company from April. 2. 植 物 しょくぶつ が 成 長 せいちょう しはじめた。 The plants started to grow. 3. 晩 ばん ご 飯 はん を食 た べ終 お わったら、映画 えいが を見 み に行 い こう。 After we finish eating dinner, let's go see a movie. 4.事故 じ こ の 原 因 げんいん を 調 しら べ終 お わったら、みなさんにご 報 告 ほうこく します。 After we finish investigating the cause of the accident, we will inform everyone.
  36. 36. 2. V[ます-form] 続 つづ ける When an action is continuous The verb 続 つづ ける means that an action is continuing and being kept unchanged. By following the ます-form of verbs, 続 つづ ける expresses the continuity of an action. 1.わたしの 先 生 せんせい はとても 熱 心 ねっしん です。 学 生 がくせい が 問 題 もんだい を理解 りかい するまで、 ずっと 説 明 せつめい し 続 つづ けるのです。 My teacher is very dedicated. He keeps explaining until his students understand the questions. 2.あの 人 ひと は、 長 なが い時間 じかん 空 そら を見続 みつづ けた。 That person kept looking at the sky for a long time. 3.あの 野 球 選 手 やきゅうせんしゅ は、 引 退 いんたい しても 野 球 関 係 やきゅうかんけい の仕事 しごと をし 続 つづ けています。 Even though that baseball player has retired, he is still doing some work related to baseball. Note: This grammar can only be used with durative verbs. These types of verbs include 説 明 せつめい する , 見 み る , する , etc.
  37. 37. Japanese Verb Classification Japanese verbs are generally categorized into 4 types. 1. Stative verbs: A stative verb describes a state of something. For example: ある、いる、できる、 要 よう する, etc. 2. Durative verbs: A durative verb shows a progressive action in a certain period. For example: 読 よ む、書 か く、 笑 わら う、泣 な く、散 ち る, etc. 3. Punctual verbs: A punctual verb describes an event that only happens in a moment. For example: 死 し ぬ、 （ 電 灯 でんとう が）つく、触 ふ れる、 届 とど く、決 き まる、 到 着 とうちゃく する, etc. 4. Verbs of the fourth group: This doesn't include a concept of time, and represents that something takes on a certain state. For example: 優 すぐ れる、おもだつ、ありふれる、似 に る, etc.
  38. 38. 3. V[ます-form]だす When something happens suddenly or someone makes something come out This grammar has two meanings: ①It expresses that something happens abruptly. It emphasizes the sudden start of the action. It emphasizes the abruptness of the start of the action much more than Grammar #1's V[ます-form] 始 はじ める . 歩 ある き出 だ す start to walk suddenly 話 はな し出 だ す start to talk suddenly ②It means to make something come out, or make something visible. 飛 と び出 だ す to jump out 探 さが し出 だ す to find out 1. 赤 あか ちゃんは 急 きゅう に泣 な き出 だ した。 The baby suddenly started to cry. 2. 静 しず かな図書室 としょしつ で、あの 男 おとこ の 人 ひと が 急 きゅう に 歌 うた いだして、図 書 館 員 としょかんいん に 注 意 ちゅうい され ました。 That man suddenly started to sing in a quiet library, and was warned by the librarian. 3. 最 初 さいしょ に自動車 じどうしゃ を 作 つく り出 だ した 人 ひと はとてもすごいと 思 おも います。 I think the person who made the first car was great. Examples #1 and #2 mean that something happens abruptly. Example #3 means that something comes out.
  39. 39. 4.N による / N によって / N により Depending on … /By… によって and により are followed by verbs. Nouns can also be added after によ る . In addition, による is generally used at the end of a sentence. N によって、V。 N により、 V。 There are four main usages of this grammar. ①It represents causes and reasons. この地震 じしん による津波 つなみ の 心 配 しんぱい はありません。 There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake. あの 博 物 館 はくぶつかん は曜日 ようび によって、開 館 時 間 かいかんじかん が 違 ちが います。 The closing time of that museum differs depending on the day. 事故 じ こ の 影 響 えいきょう により、 電 車 でんしゃ が 運 転 中 止 うんてんちゅうし になりました。 Due to an accident, the train was stopped.
  40. 40. ②It represents foundation. It means to be based on. 海 外 旅 行 かいがいりょこう に行 い くかどうかは、ボーナスの 金 額 きんがく によります。 Whether you travel abroad or not depends on the amount of the bonus. 社 会 しゃかい の 安 定 あんてい は 法 律 ほうりつ によって 守 まも られています。 Social stability is being kept by law. 日本 にほん の 法 律 ほうりつ により、未成年 みせいねん の 飲 酒 いんしゅ は 禁 きん じられています。 Minors are prohibited from drinking alcohol by Japanese law. ③It expresses means and ways and has the same meaning as "…を 使 つか って". この 工 場 こうじょう では、すべて機械 きかい による 生 産 せいさん を 行 おこな っている。 This factory produces everything by using machines. 辞書 じしょ によって、 難 むずか しい漢字 かんじ を 調 しら べることが出来 で き る。 By using a dictionary, you can look up difficult kanji. 皆 様 みなさま のご 協 力 きょうりょく により、 今 回 こんかい のスピーチ 大 会 たいかい は 成 功 せいこう しました。 Thanks to your cooperation, the speech contest was successful. However, it cannot be uses to describe means of transportation or communication. In those cases, the particle "で" is used. 毎 日 まいにち 電 車 でんしゃ によって 会 社 かいしゃ に 通 かよ います。× 毎 日 まいにち 電 車 でんしゃ で 会 社 かいしゃ に 通 かよ います。○
  41. 41. ④ N によって represents a subject of an action and is used in passive sentences. このかばんは、イタリアの 有 名 ゆうめい なデザイナーによってデザインされた。 This bag was designed by a famous Italian designer. ペニシリンは、1928 年 ねん にイギリスのアレクサンダー・フレミングによって 発 見 はっけん された。 Penicillin was discovered by Alexander Fleming in England in 1928. 1. 警 察 けいさつ によって市民 しみん の 安 全 あんぜん が 守 まも られている。 Civilians' safety is protected by the police. 2.これは 開 発 かいはつ したばかりの 薬 くすり なので、 薬 くすり による副作用 ふくさよう は まだわかりません。 The is a medicine which was just invented, so we don't know its side effects yet. 3.地震 じしん によって、 電 車 でんしゃ が 途 中 とちゅう で止 と まってしまい、 会 社 かいしゃ に 遅 おく れました。 The train stopped on the way because of the earthquake, so I was late for work. 4.英会話 えいかいわ の 授 業 中 じゅぎょうちゅう は、英語 えいご だけで 話 はな すことにより、 学 生 がくせい の英語 えいご の 会 話 能 力 かいわのうりょく を 上 達 じょうたつ させることができる。 The students can improve their English speaking abilities by speaking only English in the English conversation class. Example #1 represents the subject of the action. Example #2 shows the foundation to support the statement. Example #3 indicates the cause and the reason. Example #4 represents the means.
  42. 42. 5.N にとって To/For … This grammar is used to describe a thought from a certain point of view. This is usually preceded with adjectives that represent evaluation. N にとっては and N にとっても are also used to emphasize the tones. N1 にとっての N2 is used when inserting a noun after the grammar. 1.このおもちゃは、ほかの 人 ひと から見 み ると、ただのおもちゃだと 思 おも われるかもしれ ないけど、わたしにとっては 大事 だいじ な 思 おも い出 で です。 This toy may be just a toy to other people, but it holds a very precious memory for me. 2. 会 社 かいしゃ にとって、どうやって売 う り上 あ げを伸 の ばすかが 重 要 じゅうよう だ。 How to increase sales is important to the company. 3.荷物 にもつ を 預 あず かるサービスは、 旅 行 者 りょこうしゃ にとってとても便利 べんり です。 The service of looking after luggage is very convenient for travelers.
  43. 43. 6.N というのは/とは ... means/indicates This is used to select something to explain. It is often used to explain a definition or a concept. It is often used with …ということだ and のことだ . 1.「コンビニ」とは、コンビニエンスストアのことです。 コンビニ means convenience store . 2.「家賃 やちん 」というのは、 家 いえ を借 か りた 料 金 りょうきん ということです。 Rent means the fee you pay for the rental house. 3. 消 費 税 しょうひぜい とは、 何 なん ですか。 What is consumption tax?
  44. 44. 7. …という N called/named This is used to explain a noun s contents in detail. 1.わたしは、 『 老 人 ろうじん と 海 うみ 』 」 という 小 説 しょうせつ がとても気 き に入 い っています。 I really like the novel called "The Old Man and the Sea". 2.山田 やまだ さんが 卒 業 後 そつぎょうご アメリカへ行 い くという 話 はなし を聞 き きました。 I heard that Mr. Yamada will go to the US after graduation. 3.スミスさんは、 初 はじ めてすきやきという日 本 料 理 にほんりょうり を食 た べました。 Mr. Smith ate the Japanese food called sukiyaki for the first time.
  45. 45. 8. …ということだ means/stands for/according to.. V Plain form ということだ い-adj ということだ な-adj ということだ N ということだ There are two ways of using this grammar. ①It is used to relay information received from someone. It represents hearsay and means …そうだ . It is often used with …によると or では . テレビによると、 今 回 こんかい の交通事故 こうつうじこ は 雪 ゆき が 原 因 げんいん ということだ。 According to the TV, the accident was caused by the snow. ②It is used to describe a situation, make a guess, and then give a conclusion. It has the same meaning as …という意味 い み だ , which we learned in N4, and is often used with つまり . 彼 かれ はもう会 あ わないと言 い った。つまり、わたしたちはわかれるということだ。 He said he will never see me again. It means that we are breaking up.
  46. 46. 1.鈴木 すずき さんが、 席 せき にいないなら、 外 出 がいしゅつ しているということだ。 If Mr. Suzuki is not at his desk, that means he is out of the office. 2.コーチの 話 はなし によると、 渡 辺 選 手 わたなべせんしゅ は 右 肩 みぎかた のけがはもう 快 復 かいふく して、 来 週 らいしゅう の 大 会 たいかい に出 で られるということだ。 According to the coach, Watanabe has recovered from the injury on his right shoulder and he is able to join the tournament next week. 3.ラジさんから 連 絡 れんらく があった。高 速 道 路 こうそくどうろ が 渋 滞 じゅうたい していて、 到 着 とうちゃく が 遅 おく れると いうことだ。 I got a call from Raj. He says that he will arrive late because the highway is congested. Example #1 represents an assumption and a conclusion. Examples #2 and #3 are the usages of hearsay as these are based on the stories heard from someone.
  47. 47. 9.…しかない There is nothing but …. V dictionary form しかない N しかない In the N4 Course, しか + negative form was taught as having the meaning of …だ け . In this grammar, しか and ない are connected and placed at the end of a sentence. It shows that the number or quantity of something is limited and there is no other way. It contains the speaker's feeling of hopelessness. 1.もう 終 電 しゅうでん がなくなったから、タクシーで 帰 かえ るしかない。 The last train left, so I have no choice but to go back by taxi. 2. 海 外 旅 行 かいがいりょこう でお 金 かね をたくさん 使 つか ったから、 今 いま 、 貯 金 ちょきん は 少 すこ ししかないです。 I spent a lot of money while traveling abroad, so I have little savings now. 3. 君 きみ にとっては、これはただの手紙 てがみ でしかないかもしれませんが、わたしにとって は 大 切 たいせつ な 思 おも い出 で です。 It may be just a letter to you, but it is an important memory to me.
  48. 48. Ⅳ.文法 ぶんぽう Grammar 1. V dictionary form べき should do …/ ought to do … This is used to express something that is supposed to be done, such as a duty or obligation. It is also used to express something that is meant to be. When used at the end of a sentence, V dictionary form べきだ is used. The negative form V dictionary form べきではない is used to express something that is forbidden. The verb dictionary forms are used with this sentence pattern, but there is an exception when using special verbs. For example, する+べき , which has two forms: するべき and すべき . Either form can be used. 相 談 そうだん するべき 約 束 やくそく すべき You should have a talk. You should promise.
  49. 49. 1.ものが 盗 ぬす まれたら、 警 察 けいさつ に 連 絡 れんらく すべきだ。 If something was stolen, you should contact the police. 2. この 建 物 たてもの の 中 なか では、タバコを吸 す うべきではありません。 In this building, you shouldn't smoke. 3. 山 下 やました さんのせいで、 今 回 こんかい のプロジェクトの 完 成 かんせい は締 し め切 き りに間 ま に合 あ わなか った。 彼 かれ は 責 任 せきにん を取 と るべきだ。 This project wasn't finished on time because of Mr. Yamashita. He should take responsibility for it. The past form of V dictionary form べきだ is V dictionary form べきだった which is used to express a feeling of regret for not doing something. Example: 大事 だいじ な会議 かいぎ なのに、 資 料 しりょう が足 た りなくて、参加者 さんかしゃ に 迷 惑 めいわく をかけた。もっと気 き を つけるべきだった。 It was an important meeting, but I caused the participants trouble because of the lack of handouts. I should have taken better care of it.
  50. 50. 2. …てしかた(が)ない/ てしょうがない I can't help but …/I can't help … This represents the speaker's unbearable emotion or feeling. てしかたがない is the formal expression, and てしょうがいない is the casual expression. V[て-form] しかた（が）ない/しょうがない い-adj（…い）くて しかた（が）ない/しょうがない な-adj で しかた（が）ない/しょうがない 1. 今 回 こんかい の 全 国 ぜんこく サッカー 大 会 たいかい で、 私 わたし たちのチームはずっと勝 か ち 続 つづ けたのに、 最後 さいご の試合 しあい で負 ま けるなんて、 本 当 ほんとう に 悔 くや しくて仕方 しかた がない。 Our team has won every game so far in the national soccer tournament except this last game. I cannot help but feel greatly disappointed. 2.わたしは 車 くるま が大好 だいす きでしょうがないので、 車 くるま の展示会 てんじかい があると、 必 かなら ず見 み に行 い きます。 I really like cars a lot, so if there are any car exhibitions, I have to go to them.
  51. 51. 3. 昨日 きのう 、バスで 隣 となり の 人 ひと がわたしの 足 あし を踏 ふ んだのに、 謝 あやま らなかった。 本 当 ほんとう にはらが立 た ってしょうがない。 Yesterday, a person next to me on the bus stepped on my foot, but he didn't apologize. I cannot help but feel angry. Note: てしかたない and てしょうがない are often used with words that describe emotions or feelings such as 悔 くや しい , 悲 かな しい , 好 す き , 疲 つか れる or 腹 はら が立 た つ . This grammar represents the speaker's feeling, so it is necessary to add words of hearsay such as らしい , そうだ or ようだ at the end when a subject is a third person.
  52. 52. 3. …てたまらない be dying to do …/I can't stand… This possesses the same meaning as Grammar #2, but expresses stronger unbearable feelings. V[て-form] たまらない い-adj（…い）くて たまらない な-adj で たまらない The Differences Between てたまらない and てしかたない/てしょうがな い They essentially have the same meaning, but there are a few slight differences. てたまらない: The subject of てたまらない represents being unable to stand a feeling or emotion to a certain point. 窓 まど を開 あ けてもいい？ここは 暑 あつ くてたまらない。 May I open the window? It is unbearably hot.
  53. 53. This sentence represents the feeling of the speaker who cannot put up with the heat at the present time. てしかたない/てしょうがない: てしかたない/てしょうがない expresses that an unbearable condition continues and does not end. 日本 にほん の 夏 なつ は、 暑 あつ くてしょうがない。 Japanese summers are unbearably hot. It expresses the speaker's feeling that cannot stand the excessive heat that continues every day. Also てしかたがない is used with words expressing something other than emotions, whereas てたまらない is not. 旅 行 りょこう はお 金 かね がかかってしかたがない。
  54. 54. Travelling costs a lot of money. 1. 外 そと は 暑 あつ すぎて、 冷 つめ たいものを飲 の みたくてたまらない。 It is too hot outside, and I m dying for a cold drink. 2. 母 はは の 病 気 びょうき が 心 配 しんぱい でたまらない。 I am filled with anxiety about my mom's illness. 3.昨日 きのう 泊 と まっていたホテルは、きれいでアクセスもよく、便利 べんり だったけど、 外 そと の 自動車 じどうしゃ の 音 おと がうるさくてたまらなかった。 The hotel I stayed at yesterday was clean and had convenient access, but the cars were unbearably noisy outside.
  55. 55. 4. N なんて things like…/or something like that … (often derogatory or humble) N なんて possesses the same usage as Lesson 3's N なんか . There are three main usages: ① なんて is used to list examples. It can be interchangeable with とか or など , which was taught in the N4 course. ダイエット 中 ちゅう だから、ケーキなんて食 た べないよ。 I am on a diet, so I won't eat something like cake. ②It represents illustrating something, looking down on something, or showing humility. お化 ば けなんて 存 在 そんざい しない Ghosts do not exist.
  56. 56. 3.It represents a feeling of surprise or unexpectedness. It is used in the following sentence patterns: V plain form なんて い-adj なんて な-adj だ なんて N だ なんて あの 人 ひと が弁護士 べんごし だなんて、 驚 おどろ きました。 I'm surprised to hear that person is a lawyer. 1.あの 有 名 ゆうめい なバスケットボール 選 手 せんしゅ に会 あ えるなんて、 思 おも ってもみなかった。 I never thought that I would meet that famous basketball player. 2.田中 たなか さんの 誕 生 日 たんじょうび のお 祝 いわ いにかばんなんてどうですか。 How about a bag or something like that for Miss Tanaka's birthday present?
  57. 57. 3.ぼくはお 金 かね なんていらない。ただ事故 じ こ の 原 因 げんいん をはっきりと 説 明 せつめい して欲 ほ しいん だ。 I don't need any money. I just want you to clearly explain the cause of the accident. Example #1 expresses a feeling of surprise or unexpectedness. Example #2 lists examples. Example #3 represents a feeling of contempt. There is also the sentence pattern N1 なんて N2 . In this case it has the same meaning as …という N . 高 橋 たかはし なんて 人 ひと は知 し らない。 I don't know anybody by the name of Takahashi.
  58. 58. 5. …なさそうだ It does not seem This is a way of using そうだ to express a guess or estimation. It express an impression that is perceived from appearances or situations by using …ではない . It is used with adjectives and the negation form of nouns. い-adj(…い）く なさそうだ N-adj じゃ なさそうだ N じゃ なさそうだ 1. 彼 かれ は芸能事務所 げいのうじむしょ に 入 はい ったばかりで、芝居 しばい をした 経 験 けいけん はあまりなさそうだ。 He just entered the entertainment company. It seems that he doesn't have much acting experience. 2.この刺身 さしみ は、 新 鮮 しんせん じゃなさそうだし、おいしくなさそうだ。 This sashimi doesn't look fresh, so it doesn t seem delicious.
  59. 59. 3. A:山田 やまだ くんは 走 はし るのが 速 はや いから、わたしたちのクラブに 誘 さそ いませんか？ Mr. Yamada runs fast, so why don't we invite him to our club? B: 彼 かれ は 毎 日 まいにち 学 校 がっこう が終 お わってからすぐ 家 いえ に 帰 かえ るので、クラブに 入 はい る 人 ひと では なさそうです。 He goes straight home after school every day, so he doesn't seem like a person who would join a sports club. When using そうだ with a verb to express the negation, V[ます-form]そうもな い/そうにない , that was taught in Lesson 3, is used. 勝 か てそうもない It doesn't seem that we'll win. 時間通 じかんどお りに 完 成 かんせい しそうにない It does not seem that it will be completed on time.
  60. 60. 6. …たら（どう） How about …? This is used to give someone advice. どう can be omitted when talking with close friends. When it is omitted, たら is placed at the end of the sentence with a rising intonation. The polite expression is …たらいかがですか . 1.A:事務所 じむしょ の電 話 番 号 でんわばんごう を知 し らない？ Do you know the phone number of the office? B:さあ、 学 校 がっこう のホームページで 調 しら べたら？ Hmm, how about searching our school's website? 2. A:この 数 学 すうがく の 問 題 もんだい がどうしても解 と けないなあ。 No matter how I try, I can't solve this math problem. B: 先 生 せんせい に聞 き いてみたら？ How about asking the teacher?
  61. 61. 3. 社 長 しゃちょう ：みなさん、 海 外 市 場 かいがいしじょう での 商 品 しょうひん の 売 上 うりあげ をあげる 方 法 ほうほう は 何 なに かあり ますか。 Everyone, are there any ways to increase product sales overseas? 部下 ぶ か ：メディア 広 告 こうこく にもっと 力 ちから を入 い れたらいかがでしょうか。 How about putting more emphasis on media advertisements?
  62. 62. 7. V[ます-form]かけだ/かける/かけの It is used when you haven't finished what you started doing and leave it. V[ます-form]かけだ V[ます-form]かける V[ます-form]かけの N This has the meanings of …し 始 はじ める , …している 途 中 とちゅう and …しそうになる . The meaning changes depending on the type of verbs. ①Durative verbs - when used with verbs such as 食 た べる , it represents the state of starting an action, which has not been finished and is currently in progress. ②Punctual verbs - when used with verbs such as 死 し ぬ , it represents the moment right before an action, like もう 少 すこ しで…しそうになる 1.食 た べかけのケーキを冷蔵庫 れいぞうこ に入 い れて、また 宿 題 しゅくだい をやり 始 はじ めた。 I put the half-eaten cake into the refrigerator, then started to do my homework again.
  63. 63. 2. 温 あたた かい 春 はる が来 き て、 花 はな が 開 ひら きかけている。 The warm spring came, and the flowers are opening. 3. 公 園 こうえん で死 し にかけていた 猫 ねこ を 拾 ひろ って、 動 物 病 院 どうぶつびょういん に連 つ れていった。 I picked up a dying cat in a park and took it to the hospital. Example #1 uses a durative verb, so it means 途 中 とちゅう まで食 た べた . Example #2 expresses the state of something not being done. Example #3's 死 し にかけた describes the state of almost being dead.
  64. 64. 8. …ば…ほど The more …, the more … This represents that something rises in direct proportion to the rise of another thing. V ば V ほど い-adj（…い）ければ い-adj ほど な-adj なら な-adj な ほど For these sentence patterns, note that the word before ば is the same as the word before ほど . 勉 強 べんきょう すればするほど 早 はや ければ 早 はや いほど The more I study, the more… The earlier it is, the more … 静 しず かなら 静 しず かなほど The quieter it is, the more…
  65. 65. For な-adjectives, there is also the sentence pattern な-adj であるばあるほど . 1. 運 動 うんどう すればするほど、 体 からだ が 丈 夫 じょうぶ になります。 The more you exercise, the stronger your body will be. 2.お 客 きゃく さんは 多 おお ければ 多 おお いほど良 よ い。 The more customers we have, the better it is. 3.お 祭 まつり りは、 賑 にぎ やかなら 賑 にぎ やかなほど 楽 たの しいです。 The more lively a festival is, the more fun it is.
  66. 66. 9.…としても even if/even though It means even if and assuming… . It is often used with もし or たとえ . V plain form としても い-adj としても な-adj だ としても N だ としても 1. 来 週 らいしゅう 土曜日 どようび に 雨 あめ が降 ふ ったとしても、テニス 大 会 たいかい は予定通 よていどお り 行 おこな います。 Even if it rains next Saturday, we will have the tennis tournament as planned. 2.仕事 しごと が 忙 いそが しいとしても、ちゃんとご 飯 はん を食 た べなさいね。 You have to eat well and regularly even though you are busy with your work.
  67. 67. 3.たとえ 今 回 こんかい の 実 験 じっけん が 失 敗 しっぱい だとしても、今後 こんご の 実 験 じっけん の 成 功 せいこう のもとになると 信 しん じています。 Even if this experiment fails this time, I believe it will become a stepping stone to the success of the following experiments. 4.あの 芸 能 人 げいのうじん はいくら 有 名 ゆうめい だとしても、この 祭 まつ りに呼 よ ぶべきではない。 No matter how famous that celebrity is, we shouldn't invite him to this festival.
  68. 68. Ⅳ.文法 ぶんぽう Grammar 1. … 一方 いっぽう (で)、… on the other hand/while/at the same time V plain form 一方 いっぽう (で)、… い-adj 一方 いっぽう (で)、… な-adj な/である 一方 いっぽう (で)、… N の/である 一方 いっぽう (で)、… This grammar has two usages: ① It is used after mentioning one thing about a certain topic to mention an additional associated thing. 山田 やまだ さんは 大学 だいがく の 教 授 きょうじゅ である 一方 いっぽう 、市 し の 生 物 研 究 所 せいぶつけんきゅうしょ の 所 長 しょちょう で もあります。 While Mr. Yamada is a professor, he is also the director of the city's biology research laboratory.
  69. 69. This example sentence states two things about the same subject, Mr. Yamada. By using “ 一方 いっぽう （で）” after saying he is a professor, it can mention his another related job, the director of the biology laboratory. ②It is used when changing the topic and doing a comparative explanation on different subjects. 姉 あね は 活動的 かつどうてき でスポーツをよくする 一方 いっぽう 、 妹 いもうと は 静 しず かで 読書 どくしょ が 好 す き だ。 My older sister is active and often plays sports. On the other hand, to my younger sister is quiet and likes reading. In this example, before and after the “ 一方 いっぽう ”, the subject change. In this case, it represents a comparison about two subjects. 1.彼 かれ は 病 院 びょういん に 勤 つと める 一方 いっぽう 、地域 ちいき でボランティア 活動 かつどう にも 参加 さんか してい る。 While he works in a hospital, he also participates in volunteer activities in the area.
  70. 70. 2.マイクさんは 勉 強 べんきょう に 熱心 ねっしん な 一方 いっぽう で、 友達 ともだち とのつき 合 あ いも 大切 たいせつ にして いるようだ。 It seems that Mike studies diligently, but at the same time, he values socializing with his friends. 3. 消費税 しょうひぜい が 大幅 おおはば に 増 ふ える 一方 いっぽう で、 給 料 きゅうりょう は 全然 ぜんぜん 上 あ がらないんだから、 これからは 生活費 せいかつひ をもっと 節約 せつやく するしかないなあ。 The consumption tax will increase a lot, but the salary doesn't rise at all. So I don't have a choice but to save more now for the cost of living. In Examples #1 and #2, each sentence explains two aspects of one subject, so they are the usage to describe related matters as explained before. In example #3 "tax" and "salary" are different subjects which place before and after ” " 一方 いっぽう”． ". In this case, it means a contradiction of direction. Note: “ 一方 いっぽう で” plays a role to connect two sentences together as “A 一方 いっぽう （で)、 B”. Also, after one sentence has ended, it can be used at the beginning of the
  71. 71. second sentence. For example: “A。 一方 いっぽう 、B”. 2.V dictionary form 一方 いっぽう だ go on …/keep on … This use of “ 一方 いっぽう だ” has a completely different meaning from Grammar #1. It uses the dictionary form of the verb and represents that a certain state progresses continuously. It means “ますます～なる(it gets...more and more)”. It expresses both good and bad conditions. 1.政府 せいふ は 経済 けいざい の 発展 はってん に 集 中 しゅうちゅう してばかりで、 環 境 問 題 かんきょうもんだい を 放置 ほうち し、 近年 きんねん 、空気 くうき や 川 かわ の 汚染 おせん がひどくなる 一方 いっぽう だ。 The government only focuses on economy development and leaves environmental problems alone, so the pollution of the air and rivers are getting worse and worse. 2.これからますますインターネットを 使 つか う 人口 じんこう が 増 ふ える 一方 いっぽう だろう。 The population of those who use the Internet will keep increasing even
  72. 72. more in future. 3.自分 じぶん の 店 みせ を 開 ひら いてから、 忙 いそが しくなる 一方 いっぽう だ。 Since I opened my own store, I've been getting busier and busier. Another grammar that is quite similar to “is “… 一方 いっぽう だ” is …ばかりだ”, which will be taught in an upcoming lesson.
  73. 73. 3.…上 うえ で（の） After… V [た-form] 上 うえ での N の 上 うえ での This means doing something first and then doing another thing based on the result of the previous act. When preceding a noun, it's used as “上 うえ での N”. 1. 説明書 せつめいしょ を 読 よ んだ 上 うえ で、 薬 くすり を 飲 の んでください。 Please take the medicine after reading the instructions. 2.A:この 売上 うりあげ の 数字 すうじ は 間違 まちが っていませんか。 Isn't this sales number wrong? B:何度 なんど も 計算 けいさん した 上 うえ での 結果 けっか なので、あっていると 思 おも います。 We have already calculated the result many times, so I think it is correct.
  74. 74. 3.皆 みな さまのご 意見 いけん を 伺 うかが った 上 うえ で、 来年 らいねん 工 場 こうじょう の 生 産 量 せいさんりょう を 決 き めてい きたいと 思 おも います。 I would like to decide the production quantity of the factory next year after hearing all of your opinions.
  75. 75. 4.…結果 け っ か 、… As a result of …. V[た-form] 結果 けっか 、… N の 結果 けっか 、… This means that something happens because another thing took place. It represents a result and is often used in writing, but it is often used in formal occasions such as TV and radio, presentations, public speeches as well. 1.昨日 きのう の 夕方 ゆうがた に 起 お きた 交通事故 こうつうじこ を 調 しら べた 結果 けっか 、スピード 違反 いはん によること がわかりました。 As a result of the investigation of the traffic accident that occurred yesterday in the early evening, we found out that it had been caused by speeding.
  76. 76. 2. 商 品 しょうひん の 販売価格 はんばいかかく を 上 あ げた 結果 けっか 、 注 文 数 ちゅうもんすう が 徐 々 じょじょ に 減 へ りました。 販売価格 はんばいかかく について、もう 一度 いちど 検討 けんとう しなければなりません。 As a result of raising the sales price of our products, the amount of orders decreased. We have to reconsider the sales price. 3. 大学 だいがく の 先生 せんせい との 話 はな し 合 あ いの 結果 けっか 、 卒 業 論 文 そつぎょうろんぶん は 日 米 関 係 にちべいかんけい の 変化 へんか と いうテーマにしました。 After discussing with my professor, I decided my graduation thesis theme to changes in Japan and US relations.
  77. 77. 5.V[ます-form]あう It means that multiple people do something together/with each other. This simply means to do a mutual action together with someone. 1.夫婦 ふうふ は お 互 たが いに 理解 りかい しあい、助 たす け 合 あ うべきだ。 A married couple should understand each other and help each other. 2. 私 わたし は 高校 こうこう の 友達 ともだち と 卒 業 そつぎょう してからも ずっと 連絡 れんらく しあっていま す。 My high school friends and I still contact each other even after graduation. 3.わが 社 しゃ はアメリカの 会社 かいしゃ と 話 はな し 合 あ い、3 ３ 年間 ねんかん のパートナー 契約 けいやく を 結 むす び ました。 My company and an American company discussed together, and made a 3-year partnership agreement.
  78. 78. 6.V[て-form] 以来 い ら い 、… Since … This represents that a certain state continues to remain stagnant for a long time after something took place. It means “…してから、ずっと”. 1.わたしは 日本 にほん に 来 き て 以来 いらい 、ずっとアルバイトしながら、日本語学校 にほんごがっこう に 通 かよ っ ています。 Since I came to Japan, I have kept going to a Japanese language school while working part time. 2. 結婚 けっこん して 以来 いらい 、 体 重 たいじゅう が 増 ふ え 続 つづ けている。 もうダイエットしなくちゃ。 My weight has been increasing since I got married. I have to start losing weight. 3.父 ちち は 部長 ぶちょう になって 以来 いらい 、土曜日 ど よ う び もずっと 会社 かいしゃ で 仕事 しごと をしています。 Since my father became the manager of his company, he works long hours, even on Saturdays.
  79. 79. The Differences Between “て 以来 い ら い ” and “てから”. “てから” and “て 以来 いらい ” are distinguished by whether the sentence after the words describes a state that continues for a certain period of time or an instant event that occurs temporarily. “…てから” can be used widely without restriction. Both durative verbs and punctual verbs can be used in the sentence after “てから”. On the other hand, “…て 以来 いらい ” can only proceed a sentence that describes a continuous state for a certain period of time. 結婚 けっこん してから、2 ２ 年目 ねんめ で 子供 こども が 生 う まれた。 Our child was born two years after we got married. In the example above, “子供 こども が 生 う まれる” is a momentary event, not a state, so in this case “てから” is used, and “て 以来 いらい ” can't be used.
  80. 80. 子供 こども が 生 う まれてから、 夫 おっと は 毎晩 まいばん 早 はや く 帰 かえ るようになりました。 After our child was born, my husband came to return home early every night. 子供 こども が 生 う まれて 以来 いらい 、 夫 おっと は 毎晩 まいばん 早 はや く 帰 かえ るようになりました。 Since our child was born, my husband has been returning home early every night. In the examples above, “早 はや く 帰 かえ るようになる” is a change of a state, so either“てから” and “て 以来 いらい ” can be used.
  81. 81. 7.…につれて As … This means that something changes along with a change of another thing or state. In casual situations, the ending “て” can be omitted. V dictionary form につれて N につれて 1.この 町 まち は 人口 じんこう の 増加 ぞうか につれて、 住 宅 じゅうたく が 不足 ふそく するという 問題 もんだい が 出 で てき ました。 As the population of this city increased, the problem of lack of housing came up. 2.クレジットカードが 普及 ふきゅう するにつれ、買 か い 物 もの はとても 便利 べんり になりました。 As the use of credit cards became widespread, shopping became very easy. 3. 中 国 ちゅうごく に 帰国 きこく してからずっと 中国語 ちゅうごくご だけで 仕事 しごと をしていたら、時間 じかん がた つにつれて 日本語 に ほ ん ご をだんだん 忘 わす れてしまった。 I have been using only Chinese for my job since I came back to China, and I gradually forgot Japanese as time passed.
  82. 82. 8.…によると/よれば According to …. This refers to the source of information and is often used with hearsay and speculation grammar such as “そうだ”, “らしい”, and “だろう”. 1.今朝 け さ の 天気予報 てんきよほう によると、午後 ご ご は 雨 あめ が 降 ふ るそうです。 According to the weather forecast this morning, it will rain this afternoon. 2. 先生 せんせい によれば、 山下 やました さんは 風邪 か ぜ をひいたので、 学校 がっこう を 休 やす んだそうだ。 According to my teacher, Miss Yamashita took a day off school because she caught a cold. 3.地図 ち ず によると、この 辺 へん に 有名 ゆうめい な 寺 てら があるらしい。 According to the map, there is a famous temple around here. Please remember"…によると/…によれば" is often used together with grammar such as "そうだ" "らしい", and "だろう", which represent hearsay and speculation.
  83. 83. 9.N向 む きだ/向 む きに/向 む きの be suited to/fit… This grammar means "to be suitable". “N向 む きだ” is used at the end of a sentence. “N向 む きに” precedes a verb. “N向 む きの” precedes a noun. 1.この 服 ふく はスキー向 む きだ。 These clothes are suited for skiing. 2.息子 むすこ のために、小学校 1 年生向きの 本 ほん を 買 か いました。 I bought my son a book suited for first-graders. 3.このテキストは 日本語 に ほ ん ご 初心者 しょしんしゃ 向 む きにできている。 This textbook is suited for beginners in Japanese.
  84. 84. 10.N向 む けだ/向けに/向 む けの intended for… This grammar indicates a destination or a certain object, or something for a specific person or group. This resembles Grammar #9, but notice that the meaning is different “N向 む けだ” is used at the end of a sentence. “N向 む けに” precedes a verb. “N向 む けの” precedes a noun. 1.あの 女性向 じょせいむ けの 漫画 まんが はすごく 売 う れている。 That manga intended for females is selling very well. 2. 弊社 へいしゃ は 大学向 だいがくむ けに 語学 ごがく の 教 材 きょうざい を 提 供 ていきょう しています。 Our company offers language teaching materials for universities. 3.このサービスは 一般向 いっぱんむ けです。誰 だれ でも 利用 りよう できます。 This service is for the general public. Everybody can make use of it.
  85. 85. Ⅳ. 文 法 ぶんぽう Grammar 1.V conditional form よかった。/ V[ない-form]なければよかった。 I wish I had done … / I shouldn't have done … V conditional form よかった reveals a regret of the speaker, feeling that it could come to a better result if the speaker had done a certain thing. のに can be added to the end. V conditional form よかったのに and V[ない-form]なければよかったのに . 行 い けばよかった 聞 き けばよかった I wish I had gone there. I wish I had asked. V[ない-form]なければよかった also reveals a regret of the speaker, feeling that it came to a bad result because the speaker had done a certain thing. A more casual expression of なければよかった is なきゃよかった .
  86. 86. 行 い かなければよかった 言 い わなければよかった I shouldn't have gone. I shouldn't have said that. This grammar can not only be used with the conditional form of verbs, but also with the conditional form of adjectives and nouns. 小 ちい さければよかった 元気 げんき ならよかった I wish it could be smaller. I am glad if you are doing well. わたしの 先 生 せんせい じゃなければよかった I wish she wasn't my teacher. 1. 友 達 ともだち は 私 わたし の 話 はなし に 傷 きず ついたみたい。あんなことを言 い わなきゃよかった。 My words seem to have hurt my friend. I shouldn't have said that to him. 2.昨日 きのう の 学 園 祭 がくえんさい に来 く ればよかったのに。とても 楽 たの しかったよ。 You should have come to our school festival. It was really fun.
  87. 87. 3.あんなに 恐 おそ ろしい映画 えいが 、見 み なければよかったなあ。 I shouldn't have watched such a scary movie. The sentence patterns below can also represent a feeling of satisfaction or no regrets about what a speaker has done. V[て-form] よかった V[ない-form]なくて よかった 午後 ご ご になって、 雨 あめ が降 ふ り出 だ した。 傘 かさ を持 も ってきてよかった。 It started raining in the afternoon. I am glad that I brought an umbrella. けがをしなくてよかった。 I am glad that I wasn't injured.
  88. 88. 2.…わけだ Of course/expected result ① わけだ means that it is natural… and it is a matter of course… . It is used to express a natural consequence based on facts and is often used with …ので/だから . V plain form わけだ い-adj わけだ な-adj な わけだ N な/である わけだ 1. 夫 おっと は仕事 しごと をしているが、子供 こども が 4 人 にん もいるので、 私 わたし も 毎 日 まいにち 頑張 がんば って 働 はたら い ているわけです。 Because we have four kids, even though my husband works, as you'd expect, I work really hard every day. 2. 彼 かれ はアメリカで 10 年 ねん も 働 はたら いていたから、英語 えいご が 上 手 じょうず なわけです。 He has been working in the USA for 10 years, so of course he can speak good English.
  89. 89. 3. 消 費 税 しょうひぜい があがったので、物価 ぶっか が 高 たか いわけだ。 Because the consumption tax is high, the price is high. 4. 山田 やまだ さんは 毎 月 まいつき ブランドのカバンを買 か っている。金持 かねも ちなわけだ。 Mr. Yamada buys branded bags every month. Certainly he is a rich man. ② わけだ also means "that is to say" and "in other words". In this case, it is often used with ということは , つまり , etc. 1.A: ラジさんは レポートは 完 成 かんせい したのかな。 Did Raj finish the report? B: ラジさんなら、さっき 帰 かえ りましたよ。ということは、レポートは 完 成 かんせい した というわけですね。 Raj went back home a little while ago, which means, he has already finished the report.
  90. 90. 2. 彼 かれ はパーティーへの 招 待 しょうたい を 3 回 かい も 断 ことわ った。つまり、彼 かれ はパーティーに行 い き たくないわけだ。 He refused the invitation to party three times, which means, he doesn t want to go to party at all. 3.A: 社 長 しゃちょう は 韓 国 かんこく へ 出 張 しゅっちょう に行 い ったそうです。 It is said that our company president went to Korea for business. B:ということは、明日 あした の会議 かいぎ に出 で られないわけですね。 Then, he cannot attend the meeting tomorrow.
  91. 91. The Differences between わけだ and はずだ . わけだ represents a logical reason and an objective consequence. はずだ on the other hand, expresses a subjective guess or prediction which is close to a conviction. Basically, the essential difference is that わけだ emphasizes a cause and effect, and はずだ emphasizes a confident guess. 彼 かれ は 毎 晩 まいばん 夜 よ ふかししているので、いつも 眠 ねむ そうなわけだ。 He stays up late every night, so it's no wonder that he always looks sleepy. In this case, 毎 晩 まいばん 夜 よ ふかし is the cause, and いつも 眠 ねむ そう is the effect. はずだ can't be used in this case. 帰国 きこく したはずのスミスさんがどうしてまだ日本 にほん にいるの？ Mr. Smith was supposed to return home. Why is he still in Japan? Here, はず expresses a conjecture. It represents the speaker's subjective conviction, so わけだ can't be used in this case.
  92. 92. 3.…わけがない/わけはない There is no reason …/It is impossible … This is the negation of わけだ . It means that there is no reason or something does not make any sense. It is used to express an absolute denial of something. V plain form わけがない/わけはない い-adj わけがない/わけはない な-adj な わけがない/わけはない N の わけがない/わけはない 1. 今 月 こんげつ うちの 会 社 かいしゃ はいくつかのプロジェクトを同時 どうじ に 始 はじ めたから、暇 ひま なわけが ない。 Our company has begun some simultaneous projects this month, so it is impossible for us to have free time.
  93. 93. 2.不動産屋 ふどうさんや が 紹 介 しょうかい してくれた 物 件 ぶっけん は 駅 えき に 近 ちか いし、 広 ひろ いので、 安 やす いわけが ない。 The house that the real estate agency introduced to me is near the station and is very big, so there is no way it s cheap. 3.あの登山家 とざんか は 高 たか い 山 やま が好 す きだから、 富士山 ふじさん に 登 のぼ ったことがないわけはないよ。 That climber likes high mountains, so he must have climbed Mt. Fuji. Example #3 uses "ないわけはない". "ないわけはない" is used when expressing something is absolutely in a way without any doubt as the speaker thought.
  94. 94. 4.…させられる Causative Passive form The causative forms and passive forms were taught in the N4 Course. A causative-passive form is used to express causative sentences with a passive voice. In other words, it is the passive form of causative verbs. This is used when a subject is a causee who is forced to do something. More than a causative sentence, this implies the causee's spontaneous emotion and feelings of being victimized or forced. Example: 私 わたし は、 友 達 ともだち にたくさんのお 酒 さけ を飲 の ませられました。 私 わたし は、 友 達 ともだち にたくさんのお 酒 さけ を飲 の まされました。 I was forced to drink a lot of alcohol by my friend. The agent as a causee is わたし . The causer is ともだち .
  95. 95. 飲 の ませられました / 飲 の まされました is the causative-passive form. It expresses the causee's feeling of being forced against their will. Here is a broken down explanation of how the causative-passive form is made. First, here is a usual causative sentence. 友 達 ともだち は、 私 わたし にたくさんのお 酒 さけ を飲 の ませました。 My friend made me drink a lot of alcohol. 飲 の ませる is the causative form. Using this as a base, the passive form can be made like 飲 の ませられる , which is a passive verb. This is a passive form which swaps the causee and a causer like this: 私 わたし は、 友 達 ともだち にたくさんのお 酒 さけ を飲 の ませられました。 I was forced to drink a lot of alcohol by my friend.
  96. 96. The causative-passive form is made from a usual causative form. words causative form causative-passive form 話 はな す → 話 はな させる → 話 はなし させられる 食 た べる → 食 た べさせる → 食 た べさせられる する → させる → させられる 来 く る → 来 こ させる → 来 こ させられる However, when making a causative-passive form out of Group 1 verbs , せられる often becomes ∼される . In short, add される to ない-form of verbs when making the causative-passive forms of Group 1 verbs. words causative form causative-passive form 飲 の む → 飲 の ませられる → 飲 の まされる 聞 き く → 聞 き かせられる → 聞 き かされる 働 はたら く → 働 はたら かせられる → 働 はたら かされる
  97. 97. However, please note that this rule does not work for Group 1 verbs ending with す . words causative-passive form 話 はな す → 話 はなし させられる ○ 話 はな さされる × 消 け す → 消 け させられる ○ 消 け さされる × 練 習 れんしゅう Practice 動詞 どうし （Verbs） 使役受身形 しえきうけみけい （Causative Passive form） Group1 働 はたら く 働 はたら かせられる/ 働 はたら かされる 飲 の む 謝 あやま る Group2 かける 辞 や める Group3 掃除 そうじ する 来 く る
  98. 98. 1.昨日 きのう 野 球 やきゅう の 練 習 れんしゅう に行 い かなかったら、今日 きょう コーチに グラウンドを 何 周 なんしゅう も 走 はし らされた。 Because I didn't go to baseball practice yesterday, my coach made me run many laps around the field today. 2.ピーマンが 大 嫌 だいきら いだけど、 母 はは に食 た べさせられた。 I really hate green peppers, but my mom made me eat them. 3.彼氏 かれし と午前 ごぜん 9時 じ に 約 束 やくそく したのですが、駅 えき で 2時間 じかん も待 ま たされました。本 当 ほんとう に 腹 はら が立 た ってしょうがない。 I made a promise with my boyfriend to meet at 9:00 a.m., but he made me wait 2 hours for him at the station. I cannot help but to feel angry. Like the examples, a feeling of disgust or that of being bothered is expressed by using a causative-passive form.
  99. 99. 5.…こそ Just/Very … (emphasizes the preceding word) こそ is used to emphasize a certain thing that is derived from many things. It follows nouns and particles. からこそ is used to emphasize the cause and reason. 1. 今 回 こんかい の 実 験 じっけん の 成 功 せいこう は 運 うん じゃない。 努 力 どりょく したからこそ、 成 功 せいこう したんだ。 The success of this experiment is not because of luck. It was attained as the result of efforts. 2.今年 ことし こそ試験 しけん に 合 格 ごうかく できるよう、頑張 がんば ります。 I hope this will be the year that I can pass the exam. I will try my best. 3.この試合 しあい は、みなさんの 応 援 おうえん があったからこそ勝 か つことができました。 This game could be won based solely on everyone's support.
  100. 100. 6.N から言 い うと/から言 い えば/から言 い って From someone's point of view This is used when mentioning a thought, a conclusion or a decision made by someone. It is used with nouns which stand for states or positions. 今 いま の 状 況 じょうきょう から言 い えば、 Speaking from the current situation … 部 長 ぶちょう の立場 たちば から言 い うと Speaking from the manager's point of view … Please note that this grammar cannot follow nouns that represent people. 私 わたし から言 い うと × But they can be used by adding 立場 たちば or 視点 してん . わたしの立場 たちば から言 い うと ○
  101. 101. 1.この 成 績 せいせき から言 い えば、 国 立 大 学 こくりつだいがく は 厳 きび しいと 思 おも います。 もっと頑張 がんば りなさい。 Judging by your score, it will be hard to enter a national university. Please study harder. 2. 今 月 こんげつ の 注 文 状 況 ちゅうもんじょうきょう から言 い って、 売 上 うりあげ はかなり 高 たか くなるだろう。 With this month s product orders, I think sales should be very high. 3. 客 きゃく の立場 たちば から言 い うと、この 店 みせ は 商 品 しょうひん の 種 類 しゅるい が 少 すく ないです。 From the customer's viewpoint, there is a small number of product variations.
  102. 102. 7.…たって/だって Even if / No matter how …たって/だって are the spoken words of …ても/でも . V［た-form]って い-adj(…い）く たって な-adj だって N だって There are two ways of using this grammar. ① …たって/だって exemplifies a certain thing, and indicates that it is absolutely the same kind or the same as another thing. It means …ても . どんなにいいものだって、値段 ねだん がこんなに 高 たか いと買 か う 人 ひと はいないでしょう。 No matter how good it is, no one buys it because it's too expensive.
  103. 103. ② Interrogative+だって means everything applies to something, without exceptions. It means …でも or …も . この 曲 きょく は 誰 だれ だって知 し っている。 Everyone knows this song. 1.あの 母 親 ははおや は子供 こども のためなら、 何 なに だってするよ。 That mother is willing to do anything for her child. 2.仕事 しごと が 忙 いそが しくたって、ちゃんとご 飯 はん を食 た べようね。 No matter how busy your work is, please eat well. 3. 誰 だれ だって、ほかの 人 ひと に言 い えない秘密 ひみつ があるんだよ。 Everyone has a secret that they can't tell to anyone. In Examples #1 and #3, だって is used with interrogatives, so it means everything applies to something without exceptions. Example #2 exemplifies a certain thing and expresses that it is the same as the others. Like these, the meaning of たって/だって depends on the words preceding them.
  104. 104. 8.V［ない-form]ずに Without doing … This means …なくて or …ないで and represents the negation of an action. に can be omitted. ず is mostly used as a written word. ない-forms of verbs are used, but する requires a special way of being connected. する → せず（に） 1.昨日 きのう 急 いそ いで書 か いた 報 告 書 ほうこくしょ を、 確 認 かくにん せずに 部 長 ぶちょう に 提 出 ていしゅつ してしまった。 I submitted the report to the manager, which I wrote in a hurry yesterday without checking. 2.あのカップルは誤解 ごかい を解 と かずにそのまま 別 わか れてしまった。 That couple broke up without resolving any misunderstandings.
  105. 105. 3. 父 ちち は仕事 しごと が 大 変 たいへん でとても 疲 つか れていたので、晩御飯 ばんごはん を食 た べずにそのまま寝 ね た。 I think my father may be too tired with work, he went straight to bed without eating dinner.
  106. 106. 9.N として As … This means …の資格 しかく で (qualification) or …の立場 たちば で(situation) . When modifying a noun that follows, N1 としての N2 is used. 彼 かれ は 大 学 だいがく を 卒 業 そつぎょう したばかりで、 社 会 人 しゃかいじん としての意識 いしき がまだ足 た りない。 He just graduated from university, so he is lacking awareness as a member of society. 1. 昨 年 さくねん まで、 社 長 しゃちょう の秘書 ひしょ として 貿 易 会 社 ぼうえきがいしゃ で 働 はたら いていました。 I had worked as the secretary to the president of a trading company until last year. 2. 彼 かれ は 野 球 選 手 やきゅうせんしゅ としての 人 生 じんせい を過 す ごしてきました。 He has a life as a baseball player. 3. 皆 みな さま、山田 やまだ は 海 外 出 張 かいがいしゅっちょう へ行 い きましたので、本 日 ほんじつ はわたしが 社 長 代 理 しゃちょうだいり として会議 かいぎ の 挨 拶 あいさつ をさせていただきます。 Everybody, our company president went on a business trip, so as deputy president, please allow me to make greetings at the meeting today.
  107. 107. 10.…たび（に） Every time … "たびに" means that the subject is always in a certain situation when something is repeated. V dictionary form たび（に） N の たび（に） このたび is a very common expression. It means 今 回 こんかい (this time) and 今度 こんど (this time) . このたびは、いろいろお世話 せ わ になりました。 Thank you for everything you have done for me this time. 1. 卒 業 写 真 そつぎょうしゃしん を見 み るたびに、高 校 時 代 こうこうじだい の 楽 たの しい 思 おも い出 で が 頭 あたま に浮 う かぶ。 Every time I look at my graduation picture, that happy memory of my high school days comes to my mind.
  108. 108. 2.ランさんは、 旅 行 りょこう のたびに、おみやげを買 か ってきてくれる。 Lan buys me a souvenir every time she travels. 3.このたび、アメリカ支社 ししゃ へ異動 いどう することになりました。今 いま まで 本 当 ほんとう にお世話 せ わ に なりました。 This time, it has been decided that I will be transferred to the US branch. Thank you for everything you have done for me up to this point.
  109. 109. 11. …に 比 くら べ(て)/と 比 くら べ(て) Compared to/with… This grammar is used to compare things that are related to each other. Either particles に or と can be used. 1. 去 年 きょねん に 比 くら べて、 身 長 しんちょう が 5 センチも伸 の びました。 Compared to last year, I am 5 centimeters taller. 2. 地 球 ちきゅう は 太 陽 たいよう に 比 くら べて 小 ちい さい。 The earth is small in comparison with the sun. 3.この 町 まち で石油 せきゆ が 発 見 はっけん されてから、 経 済 けいざい の 発 展 はってん はとても 速 はや かったです。5 年 前 ねんまえ と 比 くら べてずいぶんにぎやかになりました。 This city developed very quickly after oil was discovered. It has become quite livelier than it was five years ago.
  110. 110. Ⅳ.文法 ぶんぽう Grammar 1.お/ご…です a respectful way to refer to somebody's action This is an honorific expression used to politely say someone's action respectfully. お V[ます-form] です ご N です However, this sentence pattern is not used with words which have one-sounded ます-forms such as 見 み る and 寝 ね る . Words which are often used with this grammar are 待 ま つ , 持 も つ , 滞 在 たいざい , 研 究 けんきゅう , 担 当 たんとう , 出 席 しゅっせき , etc.. 1.鈴木 すずき さん、 社 長 しゃちょう がお呼 よ びです。 Mr. Suzuki, the company president wants to see you.
  111. 111. 2. 山 田 教 授 やまだきょうじゅ 、 本 日 ほんじつ の会議 かいぎ の 資 料 しりょう をお持 も ちですか。 Professor Yamada, do you have the today's meeting materials? 3.アメリカのパートナー 会 社 がいしゃ のスミスさんをご存知 ぞんじ ですか。 Do you know Mr. Smith, who is from our partner company in US? "存知 ぞんじ ", which is used in this lesson s conversation, is a honorific noun that represents "知 し っている". "ご存知 ぞんじ ですか" is often used as the respectful way of saying "知 し っていますか", and also applies to this grammar.
  112. 112. 2. …さえ even… This is usually used when giving an extreme example to emphasize a certain thing. It usually precedes a sentence that represents a negative meaning. N (particle) さえ The particles を , が , or は are usually omitted. Also, as a regular expression, ただでさえ represents the meaning of even under normal circumstances and even it is not the case . 1. 彼 かれ は 毎 日 まいにち 朝 あさ から 晩 ばん までとても 忙 いそが しく、 新 聞 しんぶん を読 よ むひまさえもない。 He is so busy every day from morning to night that he doesn't even have time to read the newspaper. 2. 現 代 げんだい の科学 かがく でさえ、 解 明 かいめい できない 現 象 げんしょう がたくさんある。 Even by today's science, there are still many phenomena we cannot explain.
  113. 113. 3. 彼 かれ は 私 わたし のパソコンを 壊 こわ したのに、 謝 あやま りさえしなかった。 He broke my PC, but he didn't even apologize to me.
  114. 114. 3. …さえ…ば If only …/ As long as … This is related to さえ and means that if a condition is met, that alone is enough. Affirmation uses the ば conditional form. Negation uses the conditional form of ない . V[ます-form] さえ すれば/しなければ い-adj (…い)く さえ あれば/なければ な-adj で さえ あれば/なければ N さえ …ば 1. 工 場 見 学 こうじょうけんがく の 時 とき には、 何 なに も言 い わずにガイドの 後 うし ろについていきさえすれば よい。 While visiting the factory, all you have to do is to follow the guide without talking.
  115. 115. 2.帰国 きこく しても、仕事 しごと が 忙 いそが しくさえなければ、日本語 にほんご の 勉 強 べんきょう を 続 つづ けたいと 思 おも っています。 As long as my job is not busy, I think I'd like to continue studying Japanese after I go back to my country. 3. 静 しず かでさえあれば、部屋 へ や が 狭 せま くてもいい。 As long as it is quiet, it's ok even it is a small room. 4. 8時 じ に 出 発 しゅっぱつ する 電 車 でんしゃ にさえ間 ま に合 あ えば、何時 なんじ に 家 いえ を出 で てもかまいません。 As long as we can catch the train that departs at 8:00, it doesn't matter what time we leave the house.

×