Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ruorong Zhang 2526984 (Ted Baker,2020)
Table of Content •Introduction •Share in the market •Three types in Ted Baker •Conclusion •Bibliography
Introduction • Founder: Ray Kelvin • Products: clothing, fragrances, bags.
Three types •Global •Phormal •Langley (Ted Baker,2020)
Share in the market (Express & Star, 2018)
Out of date? Table 1 (Hargreaves Lansdown,2020) Reasons: • A broad obligation • Coronavirus • Departure of top management
Conclusion Measures to restore: • Add some elements • Cut price • Employ new managers
Bibliography • Ted Baker (2020), Ted Baker, Available at: https://www.tedbaker.com/uk/Edited/Logo-by-Ted-Baker (Accessed: ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bis ted baker

35 views

Published on

BIS Introduction Presentation

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bis ted baker

  1. 1. Ruorong Zhang 2526984 (Ted Baker,2020)
  2. 2. Table of Content •Introduction •Share in the market •Three types in Ted Baker •Conclusion •Bibliography
  3. 3. Introduction • Founder: Ray Kelvin • Products: clothing, fragrances, bags.
  4. 4. Three types •Global •Phormal •Langley (Ted Baker,2020)
  5. 5. Share in the market (Express & Star, 2018)
  6. 6. Out of date? Table 1 (Hargreaves Lansdown,2020) Reasons: • A broad obligation • Coronavirus • Departure of top management
  7. 7. Conclusion Measures to restore: • Add some elements • Cut price • Employ new managers
  8. 8. Bibliography • Ted Baker (2020), Ted Baker, Available at: https://www.tedbaker.com/uk/Edited/Logo-by-Ted-Baker (Accessed: 14/7/2020) • Ted Baker (2020), Ted Baker, Available at: https://www.tedbaker.com/nl/Womens/Outlet/Clothing/SEEMA-Arboretum- knitted-bodice-dress-Navy/p/147624-NAVY (Accessed:23/07/2020) • Express & Star (2018), Express & Star, Available at: https://www.expressandstar.com/news/uk-news/2018/01/10/festive-sales- sparkle-for-retailers-ted-baker-superdry-and-quiz/ (Accessed: 19/07/2020) • Hargreaves Lansdown (2020), Hargreaves Lansdown, Available at: https://www.hl.co.uk/shares/shares-search-results/t/ted-baker-ordinary-5p (Accessed: 20/07/2020)

×