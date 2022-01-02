Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
解説#78 誤差逆伝播
解説#78 誤差逆伝播
解説#78 誤差逆伝播
解説#78 誤差逆伝播
解説#78 誤差逆伝播
解説#78 誤差逆伝播
解説#78 誤差逆伝播
解説#78 誤差逆伝播
解説#78 誤差逆伝播
解説#78 誤差逆伝播
解説#78 誤差逆伝播
解説#78 誤差逆伝播
解説#78 誤差逆伝播
解説#78 誤差逆伝播
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

解説#78 誤差逆伝播 Slide 1 解説#78 誤差逆伝播 Slide 2 解説#78 誤差逆伝播 Slide 3 解説#78 誤差逆伝播 Slide 4 解説#78 誤差逆伝播 Slide 5 解説#78 誤差逆伝播 Slide 6 解説#78 誤差逆伝播 Slide 7 解説#78 誤差逆伝播 Slide 8 解説#78 誤差逆伝播 Slide 9 解説#78 誤差逆伝播 Slide 10 解説#78 誤差逆伝播 Slide 11 解説#78 誤差逆伝播 Slide 12 解説#78 誤差逆伝播 Slide 13 解説#78 誤差逆伝播 Slide 14
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Education
Jan. 02, 2022
26 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

解説#78 誤差逆伝播

Download to read offline

Education
Jan. 02, 2022
26 views

鉄板トピックの誤差逆伝播について４０分ほど話しました。

❏ 多層パーセプトロン
❏ 勾配降下法
❏ リバースモード自動微分
❏ 確率的勾配降下法
❏ 実装（モジュール化）

Rumelhart, David E.; Hinton, Geoffrey E., Williams, Ronald J. (8 October 1986). “Learning representations by back-propagating errors”. Nature 323 (6088): 533–536. doi:10.1038/323533a0.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPHZTR7DcxU&t=1431s

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3/5)
Free
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
Empath Up!: How to Embrace the Gift of Empathy Cheryl Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(4.5/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
Fearless Leadership: How to Embody the Strength and Confidence of Great Leaders Kim Martin
(4/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

鉄板トピックの誤差逆伝播について４０分ほど話しました。 ❏ 多層パーセプトロン ❏ 勾配降下法 ❏ リバースモード自動微分 ❏ 確率的勾配降下法 ❏ 実装（モジュール化） Rumelhart, David E.; Hinton, Geoffrey E., Williams, Ronald J. (8 October 1986). “Learning representations by back-propagating errors”. Nature 323 (6088): 533–536. doi:10.1038/323533a0. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPHZTR7DcxU&t=1431s

Views

Total views

26

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×