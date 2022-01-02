解説#78 誤差逆伝播

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
鉄板トピックの誤差逆伝播について４０分ほど話しました。
❏ 多層パーセプトロン
❏ 勾配降下法
❏ リバースモード自動微分
❏ 確率的勾配降下法
❏ 実装（モジュール化）
Rumelhart, David E.; Hinton, Geoffrey E., Williams, Ronald J. (8 October 1986). “Learning representations by back-propagating errors”. Nature 323 (6088): 533–536. doi:10.1038/323533a0.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPHZTR7DcxU&t=1431s
