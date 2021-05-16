99326331 discipulado-de-jesus-pf-eduardo-sales-de-lima

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UM ATO DE RENDIÇÃO Módulo I -CONVERSÃO E CHAMADO “Os seus discípulos, ouvindo isso, admiraram-se muito, dizendo: Quem pode...
SIGA-ME Módulo I -CONVERSÃO E CHAMADO “Então, disse Jesus aos seus discípulos: Se alguém quiser vir após mim, renuncie-se ...
O PERDÃO Módulo I -CONVERSÃO E CHAMADO “Compadece-te de mim, ó Deus, segundo a tua benignidade; e, segundo a multidão das ...
FÉ É OBEDIÊNCIA Módulo I -CONVERSÃO E CHAMADO “A fé não é uma simples confissão, é um ato de obediência. Jesus disse: “......
DISCÍPULOS Módulo I -CONVERSÃO E CHAMADO “O discípulo não está acima do seu mestre, nem o servo, acima do seu senhor. Bast...
O DISCIPULADO DE CRISTO MODULO I – CONVERSÃO E CHAMADO Parabéns! Se você chegou até aqui é por que Deus tem trabalhado em ...
A MENSAGEM DE DEUS Módulo II -OS DESAFIOS DA FÉ ““Mas recebereis poder, ao descer sobre vós o Espírito Santo, e sereis min...
FÉ E PRECONCEITO Módulo II -OS DESAFIOS DA FÉ “Certa mulher que, havia doze anos, vinha sofrendo de uma hemorragia, e a qu...
ANDAR PELA FÉ Módulo II -OS DESAFIOS DA FÉ “... foi Jesus ter com eles, andando por sobre o mar. E os discípulos, ao verem...
CRER COMO CRIANÇA Módulo II -OS DESAFIOS DA FÉ “[...] Quem não receber o reino de Deus como uma criança de maneira alguma ...
O DISCIPULADO DE CRISTO MODULO II – OS DESAFIOS DA FÉ Parabéns! Se você chegou até aqui é por que Deus tem trabalhado em s...
O CAMINHO DE CRISTO Módulo III -NOS CAMINHOS DO SERVIÇO “Tende em vós o mesmo sentimento que houve também em Cristo Jesus,...
O CAMINHO DO DISCÍPULO Módulo III - NOS CAMINHOS DO SERVIÇO ““Depois de lhes ter lavado os pés, tomou as vestes e, voltand...
A MISSÃO DE AMAR Módulo III - NOS CAMINHOS DO SERVIÇO “Quanto a nós, amemos, porque ele nos amou primeiro” I João 4:19 “Um...
O DISCIPULADO DE CRISTO MODULO III – NOS CAMINHOS DO SERVIÇO Parabéns! Se você chegou até aqui é por que Deus tem trabalha...
ORFÃOS DA CRUZ Módulo IV - NOS CAMINHOS DA CRUZ “Respondeu-lhes Jesus: É chegada a hora de ser glorificado o Filho do Home...
AMOR AO PRÓXIMO Módulo IV - NOS CAMINHOS DA CRUZ “Também eu te digo que tu és Pedro, e sobre esta pedra edificarei a minha...
O ESPÍRITO SANTO Módulo IV - NOS CAMINHOS DA CRUZ “E eu rogarei ao Pai, e ele vos dará outro Consolador, a fim de que este...
O DISCÍPULO E O “IDE” Módulo IV - NOS CAMINHOS DA CRUZ “Ide, portanto, fazei discípulos de todas as nações, batizando-os e...
O DISCIPULADO DE CRISTO MODULO IV – NOS CAMINHOS DO SERVIÇO Parabéns! Se você chegou até aqui é por que Deus tem trabalhad...
Escreva no espaço abaixo o seu testemunho de conversão, suas lutas e provações, as atitudes de obediência e fé, seu serviç...
RITUAL E FÉ I Módulo V -NOS CAMINHOS DA IGREJA “E, comendo com eles, determinou-lhes que não se ausentassem de Jerusalém, ...
RITUAL E FÉ II Módulo V - NOS CAMINHOS DA IGREJA “Preparai o caminho do Senhor, endireitai as suas veredas; apareceu João ...
ESPÍRITO E VIDA Módulo V - NOS CAMINHOS DA IGREJA “E ele mesmo concedeu uns para apóstolos, outros para profetas, outros p...
CONTRIBUIÇÃO Módulo IV - NOS CAMINHOS DA IGREJA “Mas ai de vós, fariseus! Porque dais o dízimo da hortelã, da arruda e de ...
  1. 1. - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com DISCÍPULADO DE JESUS Por Eduardo Sales de Lima 1
  2. 2. INTRODUÇÃO SOBRE O AUTOR Pf. Eduardo Sales de Lima, é Mestre em Teologia do NT pela Faculdade Teológica Batista de São Paulo; Especialista em Teologia: Diálogo Inter-religioso, pelo Instituto Teológico de Santa Catarina – ITESC; Bacharel em Teologia pelo Seminário Teológico Batista Centralense – STBC, e pela Faculdade Teológica Sulamericana – FTSA; É atual diretor do CETAD – Centro de Estudos Teológicos da Assembleia de Deus em Maringá/PR; Professor Escritor da FACEL/PR; Prof. Convidado do ITESC; Pesquisador nas áreas de Bíblia; Teologia; Família; Missão Urbana e Religiões Comparadas. Atuou como Missionário voluntário em missões Urbanas nas Favelas de Guarulhos e Zona Leste de São Paulo; Atualmente serve a Deus como Presbítero na Assembleia de Deus em Maringá, onde desenvolve pesquisas nas áreas de Teologia, Bíblia e Missão Urbana. INFORMAÇÕES GERAIS Esse discipulado foi elaborado para servir o reino de Deus. O texto foi elaborado pelo Pf. Eduardo Sales, as imagens foram baixadas do Google. Esse trabalho é de livre circulação, podendo ser utilizado para edificação da Igreja. Esse trabalho não deve ser comercializado. PARA DISCIPULADORES Talvez esse discipulado pareça muito grande, mas não é. Entretanto foi desenhado para ser aplicado num período mínimo de seis meses e máximo de um ano. Ele foi desenhado em cinco módulos sequenciais, entretanto o último módulo, sobre a Igreja pode ser desenvolvido independente da sequência. Um boa utilização segue o seguinte padrão: Módulo I – Conversão e Chamada – (Ministrar antes do Batismo; Recomendável para novos crentes e crentes que se reconciliaram ) Módulo II – Os desafios da Fé (Após o Batismo é recomendável para edificação e fortalecimento da Fé; recomendado para novos e reconciliados) Módulo III - Nos Caminhos do Serviço – (Após o Batismo; é recomendável que o discipulador leve o discipulado a atividades práticas de Serviço para o Reino de Deus ). Módulo IV – Nos Caminhos da Cruz – (Após o Batismo; é recomendável para fortalecer crentes novos no início da caminhada Cristã) Módulo V – Nos Caminhos da Igreja – (Em qualquer momento do discipulado; é recomendável para novos convertidos e para crentes recebidos de outras igrejas ou ministério) - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 2
  3. 3. UM ATO DE RENDIÇÃO Módulo I -CONVERSÃO E CHAMADO “Os seus discípulos, ouvindo isso, admiraram-se muito, dizendo: Quem poderá, pois, salvar-se? E Jesus, olhando para eles, disse- lhes: Aos homens é isso impossível, mas a Deus tudo é possível”. Ev. Mateus 19:25-26. “Então, disse Jesus aos seus discípulos: Se alguém quiser vir após mim, renuncie-se a si mesmo, tome sobre si a sua cruz e siga-me” Mateus 16:24. ¶ ACEITAR JESUS O que significa aceitar Jesus? O que realmente acontece? O que representa? Lembro-me que, antes de aceitar Jesus, por muito tempo fui a Igreja, participava do culto, ouvia as mensagens, mas quando os pregadores convidavam para levantar a mão e aceitar Jesus eu sempre achava estranho, pois como um simples levantar a mão pode mudar a vida de alguém? – Com o tempo, aqueles convites me incomodavam, até que um dia decidi levantar a mão e aceitar Jesus só para ver o que aconteceria. O que aconteceu? Em meses minha vida mudou completamente, eu era um novo homem, Deus havia mudado minha vida, meus sonhos, meus caminhos. Levantar a mão era na realidade apenas um símbolo da nossa vontade que se rende ao amor de Cristo. A partir daquele dia minha velha vida, com suas vontades e desejos, foi lançada diante da vida de Cristo, para que a morte rendesse lugar à vida, para que a incerteza rendesse lugar à fé, para que a ira rendesse lugar ao amor, para que o pecado rendesse lugar ao perdão e ao arrependimento, para que a solidão e tristeza rendessem lugar à presença de Cristo. Toda as partes da minha velha vida foram se rendendo ao amor de Cristo, pouco a pouco, formando assim uma nova vida, cheia de alegria, do amor e da graça de Deus. O que eu descobri? Aceitar Jesus não é um simples levantar de mão, mas um ato contínuo de rendição ao seu grande amor, onde minha vida é confrontada com Jesus por meio de suas palavras, seu exemplo e seu amor. Você já Aceitou Jesus em sua vida? Como Foi? ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ Se você ainda não o aceitou pode faze-lo agora: Dobre seus joelhos, feche seus olhos, levante sua mão para Deus e ore assim: “Senhor Jesus eu te aceito em minha vida. Eu me rendo ao seu amor, transforme minha vida conforme a sua graça, faz-me de novo pela sua graça! Perdoa-me e guia-me a ti. Você já se rendeu ao amor de Cristo? Como foi? ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ _ Aproveite esse momento, e exercite a rendição. Coloque sua vida diante de Jesus como uma planta que precisa ser cultivada. Apresente-se a Jesus e renda suas fraquezas, falhas, erros, frustração e pecados, para que Ele transforme sua vida. - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 3
  4. 4. SIGA-ME Módulo I -CONVERSÃO E CHAMADO “Então, disse Jesus aos seus discípulos: Se alguém quiser vir após mim, renuncie-se a si mesmo, tome sobre si a sua cruz e siga-me” Mateus 16:24. ¶ “Entrai pela porta estreita, porque larga é a porta, e espaçoso, o caminho que conduz à perdição, e muitos são os que entram por ela; E porque estreita é a porta, e apertado, o caminho que leva à vida, e poucos há que a encontrem”. Mateus 7:13-14 O MEU CAMINHO OU O DE DEUS? Quando aceitei Jesus comecei a confrontar minha vida com a dele e com seu amor, como resultado, sempre me encontrava entre dois caminhos: o MEU e o de DEUS. Tudo acontecia no mesmo momento, como se Deus estivesse testando meu amor e fidelidade. Sempre tinha festa nos dias de culto, os jogos e campeonatos da escola eram bem na hora da escola dominical e sempre tinha alguém me puxando para fora. Em todas essas situações eu tinha que decidir: Deus ou EU. A quem você vai seguir? O chamado de Jesus é uma entrega incondicional. A nova vida acontece quando conseguimos render a nossa velha vida aos pés de Jesus. Nessa época conheci alguns “crentes” confusos que não sabiam bem a quem seguir. Uns seguiam milagres, outros seguiam pregadores, outros seguiam cantores e “shows evangélicos” assim como atitudes e práticas diferentes de Cristo. Mas a quem vou seguir? Disse Jesus: “Mas buscai primeiro o Reino de Deus, e a sua justiça, e todas essas coisas vos serão acrescentadas”. Mateus 6:33 Essa palavra de Jesus mudou a minha vida. Buscar o Reino de Deus e a sua Justiça é ter Cristo em seu coração. Buscar viver e andar como Cristo. Reconhecer em seu amor e graça uma nova forma de vida. Partilhar e viver em alegria e certeza de que Deus proverá, mesmo diante das dificuldades e crises. Como discípulo inicie lendo os evangelhos (Lucas e João primeiro), preste atenção em Jesus, em seus atos, suas palavras seu testemunho e vontade, pois apontam o caminho que devemos seguir. Você já está seguindo alguém? Quem? Seus caminhos já foram confrontados? Quais? Como? ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ Este é um excelente momento para você começar a Seguir Jesus, proponha-se a conhece-lo, é preciso apenas atender à sua voz. Eu acredito que Ele quer falar com você, quer guia-lo ao seu reino, basta apenas ouvir. Feche seus olhos e peça a Deus: Fale comigo Senhor, quero te ouvir, desejo te seguir, ter uma nova vida. Guia-me! Você já percebeu as afrontas a Jesus em sua vida? As provações de sua fé? Existem pessoas querendo afasta-lo do amor de Cristo? ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ Se já percebeu, ore comigo: Senhor, me proteja e fortaleça para poder resistir às dificuldades e afrontas da vida. Quero ser teu discípulo, guia-me. - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 4
  5. 5. O PERDÃO Módulo I -CONVERSÃO E CHAMADO “Compadece-te de mim, ó Deus, segundo a tua benignidade; e, segundo a multidão das tuas misericórdias, apaga as minhas transgressões. [...] Cria em mim, ó Deus, um coração puro e renova dentro de mim um espírito inabalável [...] Sacrifícios agradáveis a Deus são o espírito quebrantado; coração compungido e contrito, não o desprezarás, ó Deus [...]” Salmo 51. VIVENDO UMA VIDA SEGUNDO O CORAÇÃO DE DEUS Antigamente eu pensava que viver uma vida segundo o coração de Deus era uma vida sem pecado, uma vida santa e irrepreensível. Como eu não conseguia atingir essa vida irrepreensível, estava sempre triste, desesperado, pois Deus não me aprovava, corria ao confessionário da igreja e o ministro mandava que eu rezasse 30 preces e que pedisse diante de uma estátua a um santo que me ajudasse diante de Deus. Eu vivia com medo e certo de minha condenação. Após aceitar Jesus e render minha vida, continuei com esse conceito, crendo que um homem segundo o coração de Deus deveria ser santo e irrepreensível, mas ainda assim eu errava e caia, entristecendo meu coração, pois a minha condenação era certa. Cheguei a pensar que deveria desistir e por algum tempo desisti. Um dia conheci a história de Davi. Um assassino, saqueador, matador profissional que foi chamado de homem segundo o coração de Deus. Então lendo o salmo 51, aprendi uma das maiores verdades do evangelho: Um homem segundo o coração de Deus não é um homem que nunca pecou, mas aquele que sempre pede perdão, que sempre se rende, que sempre se humilha e se entrega nas mãos de Deus. É o coração contrito que Deus ama. Você já conseguiu pedir perdão a Deus? Já conseguiu se perdoar? E aos que te ofenderam? Como foi? ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ O Perdão é a marca principal do evangelho, o verdadeiro caminho para Deus. Por isso lembre-se, independente do que você fizer, Deus te ama. Ele não nos ama por que somos bons, mas por que Ele é um pai bondoso que deseja salvar seus filhos. Assim, sempre que você precisar, mesmo que não creia, Ele estará de braços abertos para te receber e perdoar, pois isso é amor.. - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 5
  6. 6. FÉ É OBEDIÊNCIA Módulo I -CONVERSÃO E CHAMADO “A fé não é uma simples confissão, é um ato de obediência. Jesus disse: “... Segue-me! Ele levantou e o seguiu” Ev. Marcos 2:14 Esse é o único caminho para o discipulado, a obediência . “Ora, a fé é a certeza de coisas que se esperam, a convicção de fatos que se não veem”. Hebreus 11:1 O QUE É FÉ? Alguém pode dizer que é o ato de crer em algo ou alguém. Outros podem definir como conjunto de conceitos e doutrinas de uma comunidade. Mas o que você conhece por fé? Fé não é uma decisão de iniciativa pessoal. Se tenho a capacidade de decidir, não preciso de fé. Fé também não é um conjunto de doutrinas, e nem a confiança nestas. Conhecer o “conteúdo” da fé não é o mesmo que ter fé. Fé não é algo que exerço domínio, que tenho disponível em minhas mãos Quando decidimos livremente em que ou em quem vamos crer, isso não é fé, mas uma obra da razão. Se durante um problema financeiro ou de saúde decidirmos crer em Cristo, isso não é fé, trata-se apenas de estratégia diante do desespero e fraqueza. Fé é Obediência. É o ato de rendição total no qual abandonamos todas as nossas perspectivas e obedecemos. Quando Pedro estava diante de Jesus sobre as águas, ele não decidiu crer, apenas obedeceu (Mateus 14:28). Abraão foi fazer o sacrifício de seu filho, não desenvolveu argumentos lógicos, apenas obedeceu (Genesis 22:2-14). Quando saiu de sua parentela para uma terra estranha que ninguém conhecia, apenas obedeceu (Genesis 12:1-4). As provas de fé são na realidade provas de obediência, pois quando obedecemos declaramos nossa fé. Obedecer a Cristo é uma declaração pública de que somos seus discípulos. Quando a fé não é obediência, o homem até pode liberta-se da bebida, das drogas, dos vícios e de seus maus hábitos, mas nunca será capaz de libertar-se de si mesmo. Somente pela obediência é possível libertar-se de si mesmo. Essa é a fé verdadeira, aquela que consegue libertar o homem de si mesmo e coloca-lo em rendição aos pés de Cristo. Essa libertação só pode ocorrer pela rendição e obediência à palavra de Deus. Talvez você esteja perguntando: E agora que aceitei Jesus, o que devo fazer? Você como eu, devemos unicamente segui-lo! Sem perguntas, sem reservas, sem conceitos ou preconceitos. Isso é fé verdadeira. O que você entendeu no texto acima? ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 6
  7. 7. DISCÍPULOS Módulo I -CONVERSÃO E CHAMADO “O discípulo não está acima do seu mestre, nem o servo, acima do seu senhor. Basta ao discípulo ser como o seu mestre, e ao servo, como o seu senhor...” Ev. Mateus 10:24-25. “Ide, portanto, fazei discípulos de todas as nações, batizando-os em nome do Pai, e do Filho, e do Espírito Santo” Ev. Mateus 28:19 DISCÍPULO OU CRENTE? Hoje em dia muitas pessoas tornam-se crentes. Em alguns círculos sociais é moda ser evangélico. É fácil ser crente, todos creem em alguma coisa, mas o chamado de Jesus não foi para simplesmente crer em algo, foi um chamado ao discipulado. Um chamado à rendição total e obediência. Por isso Jesus nunca chamou crentes, pelo contrário, afastou-os (Lucas 9:57-62). O chamado ao discipulado é um chamado ao reconhecimento de Jesus como autoridade máxima para nossa vida, é chamado à obediência. No texto de Lucas 9:57-62 temos três “discípulos”: O primeiro querendo seguir Jesus por suas próprias forças, é repreendido. O segundo é muito ocupado para seguir Jesus, está preso aos aspectos desse mundo. Existem muitas ordens entre ele e Jesus, não está apto a obedecer, está preso na lei. “Permite-me ir primeiro sepultar meu pai”, acredito que se ele tivesse abandonado tudo e seguido Jesus, nosso Senhor cuidaria de sua vida e família, mas sua resposta foi na realidade uma desculpa, uma forma de esquivar do chamado de Cristo. O terceiro se propôs a seguir Jesus, mas impôs condições: “deixa primeiro despedir dos de casa” esse também foi visto como inapto, pois não obedeceu primeiro por ter outra coisa em primeiro lugar. Todos eram crentes, mas não estavam preparados para ser discípulos, para seguir a Jesus, para uma nova vida. Todos que somente creem e praticam a lei ficam pelo caminho, só os discípulos seguem Jesus. Explique a frase: Jesus só chamou discípulos. ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ Quando eu era novo convertido não entendia bem o evangelho, mas um dia um senhor bem idoso me cumprimentou diferente e deu um chute fraco no meu pé. Não entendi e por vários dias ele repetiu essa prática. Um dia, curioso, perguntei o que significava e ele me disse: - Estou perguntando para sua perna onde ela tem te levado: Para fazer sua própria vontade ou a vontade de Deus! Naquele dia entendi a diferença do crente e do discípulo: O crente crê com a cabeça, e o discípulo com as pernas. Se você está sentindo Deus te chamar, não vacile, não fraqueje. Creia e obedeça. - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 7
  8. 8. O DISCIPULADO DE CRISTO MODULO I – CONVERSÃO E CHAMADO Parabéns! Se você chegou até aqui é por que Deus tem trabalhado em sua vida. Daqui para frente começaremos nossa caminhada ao lado do Senhor. Você está pronto para segui-lo? Se você está ouvindo o Senhor te chamar, pode continuar sem medo. A entrega é o principal caminho de Cristo. Para seguir no discipulado de Jesus você precisa ter vivenciado: Um encontro pessoal com Jesus: __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Atitudes de Rendição: __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Superado, confrontos e crises, a fim de seguir Jesus: __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Ouvido a voz de Cristo guiando sua vida: (em Espírito, pela Igreja e pela Palavra de Deus) __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ O caminho do perdão em Cristo: __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Obedecido Jesus incondicionalmente: ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ Desejoso em ser um discípulo de Cristo, e nada menos que isso: ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 8
  9. 9. A MENSAGEM DE DEUS Módulo II -OS DESAFIOS DA FÉ ““Mas recebereis poder, ao descer sobre vós o Espírito Santo, e sereis minhas testemunhas tanto em Jerusalém como em toda a Judéia e Samaria e até aos confins da terra” Atos dos Apóstolos 1:8. “...vos conceda que sejais fortalecidos com poder, mediante o seu Espírito no homem interior; e, assim, habite Cristo no vosso coração, pela fé, [...]” Efésios 3:16ss . A MENSAGEM DE DEUS PARA O DISCÍPULO Às vezes podemos nos confundir com a vontade de Deus para nossa vida. Será que Deus tem uma vontade específica pra mim? Qual a palavra de Deus para que eu siga? Qual é sua mensagem para mim? Em primeiro lugar a mensagem de Deus para nossa vida não é um texto, ou um recado que o Senhor mandou alguém entregar. A principal mensagem para sua vida foi entregue em pessoa pelo próprio Jesus. Ele é a mensagem e o mensageiro. A principal mensagem para sua vida é Cristo. Ele é o poder de Deus para sua vida. É o poder de Deus que descerá sobre nós e revestirá nosso coração. A mensagem que devemos conhecer e viver é Jesus, não uma teoria sobre Jesus, mas a vida dinâmica em Jesus. Quando a bíblia fala de Jesus habitar no coração, não está falando em emoção, mas na razão da vida, na sede de toda vida. Habitar no coração significa dirigir toda nossa vida. No antigo testamento a Lei era o padrão de Deus para nossa vida, mas só até Cristo, isso significa que a partir de Jesus possuímos um novo parâmetro de vida diante de Deus. Assim, nossa vida é colocada diante de Cristo e comparada com a dele, quanto mais estivermos nEle e Ele em nós, maior será nossa aprovação diante de Deus. É unicamente em Cristo que somos aprovados, em nada mais. Atualmente, na igreja são apresentadas muitas imitações da mensagem de Deus, entretanto, você perceberá que poucos se entregam totalmente a Cristo, que outros seguem pregadores e modismos e muitos seguem apenas à si mesmos. Tentando fugir do mundo, alguns “crentes” entram na igreja e constroem seu próprio mundo, criado por suas convicções e razões pessoais, distantes de Cristo. Essas mensagens distorcidas da fé, procuram confundir o discípulo, mas lembre-se sempre: A mensagem para nossa vida é Cristo, Ele é nosso Senhor, Ele é nosso Mestre, Ele é o bom Pastor, Ele é a Porta, Ele é o Caminho a Verdade e a Vida, e ninguém vai ao Pai a não ser por Ele. Você consegue distinguir entre o caminho de Cristo e os outros caminhos apresentados na atualidade? ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 9
  10. 10. FÉ E PRECONCEITO Módulo II -OS DESAFIOS DA FÉ “Certa mulher que, havia doze anos, vinha sofrendo de uma hemorragia, e a quem ninguém tinha podido curar […] esta veio por trás dele(Cristo) e lhe tocou na orla da veste, e logo se lhe estancou a hemorragia. Mas Jesus disse: Quem me tocou? [...] Jesus insistiu: Alguém me tocou, porque senti que de mim saiu poder. Vendo a mulher que não podia ocultar-se, aproximou-se trêmula e, prostrando-se diante dele, declarou, à vista de todo o povo, […]. Então, lhe disse: Filha, a tua fé te salvou;”. Ev. Lucas 8:43-47. O DESAFIO DE CRER CONTRA O PRECONCEITO. Você já foi vitima de preconceito? É terrível! Quando aceitei Jesus como Senhor de minha vida, foi um choque para meus familiares. “Uma grande ofensa”, diziam os mais antigos. Os mais próximos me humilhavam em público. Por muito tempo fui motivo de chacota entre meus familiares e amigos. Lembro que foi muito difícil, naquele tempo estava praticamente só. Era uma quinta-feira, culto de oração, tinha brigado com meus pais, e mesmo triste fui ao culto. Lá chegando o Pastor ministrou uma das mensagens mais importante da minha vida, o Salmos 27:10 : Porque, quando meu pai e minha mãe me desampararem, o SENHOR me recolherá. Naquele dia voltei para casa revigorado, com a certeza de que Deus me acompanharia por toda minha vida, independente da situação, eu nunca mais estaria só, pois Jesus sempre estará comigo. No texto acima, a mulher sofria pelo preconceito, pois o sangue era considerado como imundice e todos que se envolvessem com ela seriam considerados imundos. Por isso ela sorrateiramente se misturou na multidão sem que ninguém percebesse e tocou as vestes de Jesus crendo que seria curada, e foi! Essa mulher venceu o preconceito. Não teve medo do que os outros pensariam dela, não teve medo do que Jesus pensaria dela, e venceu principalmente o próprio preconceito. Tudo isso aconteceu quando ela trêmula se prostrou diante de Cristo. Essa é a atitude do discípulo: Crer como obediência, contra todo preconceito e juízo, esperando unicamente que seu Senhor lhe restitua a dignidade. A fé do discípulo se distingue da fé do crente no momento em que é provada pelo juízo e preconceito social: O crente esconde-se, pois teme mais o julgamento dos homens que o de Deus. Já o discípulo se ajoelha diante de seu Senhor, pois é obediente e sabe que por fim seu Redentor se levantará em glória. Viver pela fé é 1) Testemunhar onde você estiver; 2) Orar sempre, mesmo que outros não gostem ou zombem de você; 3) Não ter medo de se apresentar como discípulo, pois Jesus não teve medo de se apresentar como nosso Senhor; 4) Não se envergonhar de Jesus, pois ele não se envergonha de você! ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 10
  11. 11. ANDAR PELA FÉ Módulo II -OS DESAFIOS DA FÉ “... foi Jesus ter com eles, andando por sobre o mar. E os discípulos, ao verem-no andando sobre as águas, ficaram aterrados [...] Mas Jesus imediatamente lhes disse: Tende bom ânimo! Sou eu. Não temais! Respondendo-lhe Pedro, disse: Se és tu, Senhor, manda-me ir ter contigo, por sobre as águas. E ele disse: Vem! E Pedro, descendo do barco, andou por sobre as águas e foi ter com Jesus. Reparando, porém, na força do vento, teve medo; e, começando a submergir, gritou: Salva-me, Senhor! E, prontamente, Jesus, estendendo a mão, tomou-o [... ]” Ev. Mateus 14:25-33. DESAFIOS DA FÉ GENUÍNA O Apóstolo Pedro não possuía fé suficiente para andar sobre as águas, mas quando obedece o chamado do Senhor, seu ser é possuído pela fé de modo a sair do barquinho, transcender a lógica e as leis da física, Pedro anda sobre as águas. Esse é o primeiro desafio do discípulo. O desafio de andar pela fé é o desafio de escolher o caminho de Cristo, de escolher sair do barco. Todos os dias somos confrontados com a dupla possibilidade: Ficar no barco, “aparentemente seguros” sem Cristo, ou sair do barco, contra toda lógica humana e seguir a Cristo. Diante de uma tempestade, onde é mais seguro: Dentro ou fora de Casa? Depende de onde está nosso Senhor. O desafio de Andar pela fé é o desafio de nossas vidas. Jesus sempre nos chama para sairmos de nossa segurança, de nossas certezas e razões, de nossas técnicas e aptidões, para confiarmos única e plenamente nEle. Você como aquele que está de joelhos diante de Cristo deve observar as situações de sua vida, e sempre escolher Cristo, sempre escolher sair do barco. Muitas vezes nossos sonhos são nosso barquinho, nossas esperanças, anseios ambições, fraquezas, todos compõem as partes de nossa embarcação. O Caminho do discípulo é o de sair do barco e seguir Jesus. Não tenha medo, pois Ele sabe do que precisamos. Assim como proveu uma ovelha para que Abraão sacrificasse em lugar de seu filho, assim como tomou Pedro pela mão e retornaram para o barco, assim como se entregou em nosso lugar naquela cruz, também lhe acolherá, e não desamparará, os desejos do seu coração satisfará, assim como os anseios e esperanças. Ele nos ama. Dessa forma entendemos o caminho correto: Primeiro eu me entrego e então Deus me abençoa, e não o contrário! Andar pela fé: Incluir Jesus nas escolhas de nossa vida. Ousar ir contra toda razão e segurança, escolhendo a vida em Jesus. Confiar em Cristo, e abandonar a confiança, felicidade e segurança passageiras. Ande Pela Fé – Descreva situações onde você andou pela fé: ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 11
  12. 12. CRER COMO CRIANÇA Módulo II -OS DESAFIOS DA FÉ “[...] Quem não receber o reino de Deus como uma criança de maneira alguma entrará nele. Certo homem de posição perguntou- lhe: Bom Mestre, que farei para herdar a vida eterna? Respondeu- lhe Jesus: […] Sabes os mandamentos: Não adulterarás, não matarás, não furtarás, não dirás falso testemunho, honra a teu pai e a tua mãe. Replicou ele: Tudo isso tenho observado desde a minha juventude. Ouvindo-o Jesus, disse-lhe: Uma coisa ainda te falta: vende tudo o que tens, dá-o aos pobres e terás um tesouro nos céus; depois, vem e segue-me [...]”. Ev. Lucas 18:17-23 CARACTERÍSTICAS DA FÉ QUE AGRADA A DEUS Qual será a fé que Deus quer de nós? Jesus não quer uma fé teórica, cheia de conceitos e dogmas, uma fé que se esconde atrás de doutrinas e costumes. Também não interessa uma fé robusta, que se justifica em suas obras. Como narrado no texto acima, a fé que Jesus procura é a que se entrega totalmente. Andar pela fé, não é conhecer todo o conteúdo da fé e andar com ele. Mas ser possuído pela fé, de modo que ela dirija nossos passos. O que Jesus quer de nós? A Fé que ouve e atende. “De sorte que a fé é pelo ouvir, e o ouvir pela palavra de Deus”. (Romanos 10:17) Essa fé pelo ouvir, não é um ouvir qualquer, doutra forma poderíamos dormir ouvindo a palavra de Deus e acordar cheios de fé. Essa é a fé que obedece. Essa é a atitude de fé que Cristo espera de nós. Fé como de criança, que não critíca, não duvída, mas que obedece.“Respondeu-lhe Filipe: Não lhes bastariam duzentos denários de pão, para receber cada um o seu pedaço. Um de seus discípulos, chamado André, irmão de Simão Pedro, informou a Jesus: Está aí um rapaz que tem cinco pães de cevada e dois peixinhos; mas isto que é para tanta gente? (João 6:7-9). A fé de uma criança supera todos os obstáculos. A fé vivencial supera os obstáculos, assim entendemos que os obstáculos são o caminho de Deus para nosso crescimento, pois a fé verdadeira só se manifesta no escuro. O discípulo amadurece quando para de provar Deus em tudo. Pedir uma prova é recusar a fé. A confiança pela prova não é fé, mas certeza em virtude de fatos (provas) apresentadas. Assim, fazer a vontade de Deus por que ele apresentou uma prova irrecusável não é fé. A fé verdadeira é aquela que se manifesta no escuro (Hebreus 11:1), quando não há provas. O discípulo deve viver o evangelho por fidelidade ao seu Senhor, Jesus Cristo, não precisa de provas, simplesmente obedece, simplesmente crê. A fé vivencial é a resposta às dificuldades da vida, assim: Se te ferir a face, de a outra. Se te pedirem para andar uma milha, ande duas. Se te ofenderem e humilharem pelo evangelho, se alegre, pois assim fizeram com Jesus e os profetas. Ore sempre, e fale com Deus. Retire-se para leitura da palavra de Deus. Cultive o hábito de ouvir o Senhor. Deixe Cristo habitar em sua vida e transforma-la cada dia mais. Você já vivenciou a fé incondicional de uma criança? Reflita sobre sua fé. ______________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 12
  13. 13. O DISCIPULADO DE CRISTO MODULO II – OS DESAFIOS DA FÉ Parabéns! Se você chegou até aqui é por que Deus tem trabalhado em sua vida. Daqui para frente começaremos um novo passo em nossa caminhada ao lado do Senhor. Você está pronto para segui-lo? Se você está ouvindo o Senhor te chamar, pode continuar sem medo. A entrega é o principal caminho de Cristo. Para seguir no discipulado de Jesus você precisa ter vivenciado: Que Jesus é a mensagem de Deus para minha vida. __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Que existem outros caminhos concorrendo com Jesus. __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Que no caminho da fé enfrentaremos muitos preconceitos e afrontas. __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Que no caminho da fé, a vitória está na rendição aos pés do Senhor Jesus. __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Que existe diferença entre o crente e o Discípulo. __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Que andar pela fé é o primeiro desafio do discípulo. __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Que fé é obediência, rendição e entrega. __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 13
  14. 14. O CAMINHO DE CRISTO Módulo III -NOS CAMINHOS DO SERVIÇO “Tende em vós o mesmo sentimento que houve também em Cristo Jesus, pois ele, subsistindo em forma de Deus, não julgou como usurpação o ser igual a Deus; antes, a si mesmo se esvaziou, assumindo a forma de servo, tornando-se em semelhança de homens; e, reconhecido em figura humana, a si mesmo se humilhou, tornando-se obediente até à morte e morte de cruz”. Filipenses 2:5-11 QUAL É O CAMINHO DE CRISTO? Muitos hoje, mesmo na igreja, não saberiam dizer qual o caminho de Cristo. Em nossas igrejas temos Cristo como Senhor, as musicas e louvores o exaltam como soberano Deus, como Poderoso Deus, como aquele que tem um nome que é sobre todos. Embora tudo isso seja verdade, são verdades enquanto objetivo e não enquanto caminho. O Objetivo de Cristo é a Glória de Deus, como lemos no texto acima, mas o caminho de Cristo é totalmente estranho a esse objetivo. O Caminho de nosso Senhor é o caminho do serviço. Jesus escolheu o caminho do servir e não ser servido (Evangelho de João 13:1-14). Esse é o caminho de Cristo, não por obrigação, mas por amor. Jesus não foi obrigado, mas livremente escolheu servir e essa atitude fez com que Ele atingisse o objetivo de seu ministério, a glória de Deus. No caminho de Cristo encontramos o serviço desde seu nascimento. Quando Cristo nasceu numa estrebaria e não em um castelo, serviu a humanidade, estendendo sua graça a todos, desde os mais pobres e excluídos até os mais nobres e importantes. No caminho de Cristo encontramos o serviço em seu primeiro milagre público (Evangelho de João 2:3-11). o serviço nos sinais e maravilhas (Evangelho de Mateus caps. 14 a 17), em tudo Jesus serviu. Não usurpou ser como Deus, foi servo, teve fome e sede, esteve entre os pecadores, entre os exilados, entre os leprosos, com os cegos, com prostitutas e mulheres abandonadas ao juízo da lei (Ev. Mateus 9:10; 9:20-22; 12:22; Ev. Lucas 19:2- 5). Nesses e em muitos outros casos Jesus serviu. No Caminho de Cristo encontramos seu principal serviço: O perdão. Não são os milagres o principal serviço de Cristo, mas, o perdão. Os profetas curavam, libertavam, revelavam, transmitiam a palavra de Deus e até intercediam pelo povo, mas somente Deus pode perdoar “Vendo-lhes a fé, Jesus disse ao paralítico: Filho, os teus pecados estão perdoados. Mas alguns dos escribas arrazoavam em seu coração: Por que fala ele deste modo? Isto é blasfêmia! Quem pode perdoar pecados, senão um, que é Deus?” Marcos 2:5- 7. Jesus não deve ser lembrado pelas curas, pois seria apenas um profeta, mas pelo Perdão, que é o maior reconhecimento de sua divindade. Jesus como servo de todos, tornou-se o único Senhor de Todos. Por que Jesus assumiu postura de Servo? ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 14
  15. 15. O CAMINHO DO DISCÍPULO Módulo III - NOS CAMINHOS DO SERVIÇO ““Depois de lhes ter lavado os pés, tomou as vestes e, voltando à mesa, perguntou-lhes: Compreendeis o que vos fiz? Vós me chamais o Mestre e o Senhor e dizeis bem; porque eu o sou. Ora, se eu, sendo o Senhor e o Mestre, vos lavei os pés, também vós deveis lavar os pés uns dos outros. Porque eu vos dei o exemplo, para que, como eu vos fiz, façais vós também”. Ev. João 13:12-15 “Quem achar a sua vida perdê-la-á; e quem perder a sua vida por amor de mim achá-la-á. Ev. Mateus 10:39” QUAL É O CAMINHO DE CRISTO PARA NOSSA VIDA? Se você já conseguiu andar pela fé, entenderá a relevância desse próximo passo. O serviço. O serviço é a essência do ministério de Cristo. O conteúdo maior da vida cristã é o serviço. Apenas quando servimos ao próximo podemos dizer que somos cristãos. Ninguém pode ser discípulo de Cristo se não servir. “Nisto todos conhecerão que sois meus discípulos, se vos amardes uns aos outros”.(João 13:35). Esse amor é o amor que serve. Não é um amor utópico, ou platônico, muito menos um amor sentimental psicologizado, mas um amor que serve, um amor que se entrega. Esse passo é importantíssimo e muitos falham ao passar por ele. Muitas pessoas ainda não possuem o Jesus-Servo em seus corações, por isso não conseguem servir. É impossível servir se o Jesus-Servo não estiver em seu coração. Servir ao próximo torna-se a realidade mais importante do evangelho, o ponto máximo de identificação com Jesus-Servo e Senhor. Acredito que qualquer crente pode orar para que chova ou pare de chover. Qualquer crente pode orar para expulsar um demônio; para que alguém seja curado, ou para que aconteça um milagre. Mas somente um discípulo do Jesus-Servo é capaz de servir, é capaz de lavar os pés até mesmo de seu traidor. Somente o discípulo do Jesus-Servo busca viver como seu mestre, amar como seu mestre. “Nisto conhecerão todos que sois meus discípulos: se tiverdes amor uns aos outros” João 13:35 . Lembro de um ação que testemunhei: “Uma família desabrigada, recém chegada em São Paulo, foi a um açougue pedir uma ajuda. O Dono do açougue deu apenas um pedaço de sebo, osso e gordura, ainda assim, o pai daquela família recebeu com um grande sorriso, pois teria um pedaço de sebo e gordura para dar a seus filhos. Nesse mesmo dia, o balconista desse açougue, pediu um adiantamento para o patrão, comprou um grande pedaço de carne, refrigerante e uma pizza, foi até a praça onde aquela família estava abrigada, comeram, beberam e se divertiram. Ao sair, deu uma ajuda em dinheiro para aquele pai de família que, agradecido e com os olhos cheios de lágrimas, perguntou ao balconista: - Você é Jesus?” Quando servimos ao próximo nos identificamos com Jesus. Se você deseja seguir Jesus esse é o próximo passo: Servir. Você já serviu em Cristo? ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ Não perca a oportunidade: Ore, interceda, ajude, se dê, doe algo, se doe para alguém, ame, mova-se em direção de alguém, abrace, testemunhe; transmita alegria e fé. Esse é o serviço de Cristo. - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 15
  16. 16. A MISSÃO DE AMAR Módulo III - NOS CAMINHOS DO SERVIÇO “Quanto a nós, amemos, porque ele nos amou primeiro” I João 4:19 “Um novo mandamento vos dou: Que vos ameis uns aos outros; como eu vos amei a vós, que também vós uns aos outros vos ameis” Ev. João 13:34 “eu vos escolhi a vós outros e vos designei para que vades e deis fruto” Evangelho de João 15:16 O DESAFIO DE SERVIR “Numa missão na penitenciária, um jovem missionário tentava converter ao cristianismo um muçulmano. Todas as tentativas de provar que a religião muçulmana não pregava a verdade, falharam. O muçulmano brigou com o missionário, e parou de aceitar sua visita. Numa rebelião, o muçulmano foi agredido e contrai AIDS. Todos o abandonaram, até sua família, entretanto, o jovem missionário continuou visitando e ajudando-o. Com medicação, alimento e principalmente companhia. Quando o missionário ficou sabendo que o muçulmano teria poucos dias de vida, acompanhou-o até o fim. Pressentindo suas ultimas horas, o muçulmano, segura fortemente a mão do missionário e diz: Eu não conheço Jesus, mas se for bom como você, eu o aceito”. A missão dos discípulos de Jesus-Servo não é cultuar, a missão é servir. Muitas vezes a religião e suas práticas pode congelar o evangelho. Por isso, como discípulo de Jesus- Servo você precisa saber que o seu Senhor nos manda servir e dar fruto “eu vos escolhi a vós outros e vos designei para que vades e deis fruto” Evangelho de João 15:16; . Se não houver serviço não há Cristianismo. O Judaísmo era uma religião que poderia existir sem serviço, mas não existe discípulo sem fruto “Todo ramo que, estando em mim, não der fruto, ele o corta; e todo o que dá fruto limpa, para que produza mais fruto ainda” Evangelho de João 15:2. Em nossos dias as “Igrejas-Instituições” estão direcionadas à programas, festas, congressos e cultos, há uma centralização ritual da fé. Essa centralização do ritual em substituição ao Jesus-Servo supervalorizou o culto religioso e esvaziou o serviço da Fé. Muitos crentes pensam que por vir à “Igreja-Instituição” já possuem a benção de Deus, entretanto, a benção de Deus está em Cristo, quando nos identificamos com Ele, vivendo sua vida, seu serviço, seu amor ao próximo e sua fidelidade ao Pai, nisso ele é glorificado: “Assim brilhe também a vossa luz diante dos homens, para que vejam as vossas boas obras e glorifiquem a vosso Pai que está nos céus” Evangelho de Mateus 5:16. O discípulo pode cultuar, mas o culto religioso não é o centro de sua vida e ministério, é o Jesus-Servo que fornece vida para frutificar. Você já foi identificado com Cristo? ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 16
  17. 17. O DISCIPULADO DE CRISTO MODULO III – NOS CAMINHOS DO SERVIÇO Parabéns! Se você chegou até aqui é por que Deus tem trabalhado em sua vida. Daqui para frente começaremos um novo passo em nossa caminhada ao lado do Senhor. Você está pronto para segui-lo? Se você está ouvindo o Senhor te chamar, pode continuar sem medo. A entrega é o principal caminho de Cristo. Para seguir no discipulado de Jesus você precisa ter vivenciado: O principal caminho de Cristo. __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ As principais características do ministério de Cristo. __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ O caminho de Cristo para sua vida. __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Atitudes em que te reconheceram como discípulos de Cristo. __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Utilizado seus dons e talentos para servir em Cristo. __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________ Enfrentado dificuldades para servir em Cristo. __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Entender o amor de Cristo como Serviço. __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 17
  18. 18. ORFÃOS DA CRUZ Módulo IV - NOS CAMINHOS DA CRUZ “Respondeu-lhes Jesus: É chegada a hora de ser glorificado o Filho do Homem. Em verdade, em verdade vos digo: se o grão de trigo, caindo na terra, não morrer, fica ele só; mas, se morrer, produz muito fruto. Quem ama a sua vida perde-a; mas aquele que odeia a sua vida neste mundo preservá-la-á para a vida eterna. Se alguém me serve, siga-me, e, onde eu estou, ali estará também o meu servo. E, se alguém me servir, o Pai o honrará”. Ev. João 12:23-26. O ÚLTIMO PASSO – UM NOVO COMEÇO. Qual o significado da cruz para Jesus e para seus discípulos? Seu significado representa mais do que podemos compreender. Pedro e os discípulos não queriam que Jesus fosse para cruz principalmente por achar que ela seria o fim, mas este é o significado maior do evangelho: A cruz não é o fim! Dessa perspectiva os discípulos precisaram repensar sua fé, pois estariam sós, sem seu mestre. O que fazer? Como viver? O que falar? A vida sem Jesus produz dois tipos de discípulos: Aqueles que vivem como se estivessem sem Jesus e aqueles que vivem como órfãos da Cruz: Discípulos de Jesus-Cristo são aqueles que conseguiram prosseguir, pois vivem com a certeza de que o mestre está entre eles “Não vos deixarei órfãos, voltarei para vós outros” (Ev. de João 14:18). Estes não estão esperando Jesus e a implantação do reino de Deus, pois já vivem como cidadãos do reino de Deus, já nasceram novamente “A isto, respondeu Jesus: Em verdade, em verdade te digo que, se alguém não nascer de novo, não pode ver o reino de Deus”. (Ev. João 3:3) já entenderam qual a sua missão e chamado “Dizia a todos: Se alguém quer vir após mim, a si mesmo se negue, dia a dia tome a sua cruz e siga-me” (Ev. de Lucas 9:23) e que seu ministério é seguir Jesus-Servo, Cristo e Senhor “O discípulo não está acima do seu mestre, nem o servo, acima do seu senhor. Basta ao discípulo ser como o seu mestre, e ao servo, como o seu senhor”. (Ev. Mateus 10:24-25). O outro grupo ainda está esperando Jesus, estão dormindo, são órfãos da cruz. Não conseguem viver Jesus. Enquanto seu mestre não retorna vivem por conta própria, seguem seus prazeres e desejos. Não estão interessados no evangelho e missão do Jesus-Servo. O apostolo Paulo os chamou de crentes carnais (1Corintios 3:3) para Jesus são ramos de videira que não produzem (Ev. João 15:2), pessoas desconhecidas “Então, lhes direi explicitamente: nunca vos conheci. Apartai-vos de mim, os que praticais a iniquidade” (Ev. Mateus 7:23). A cruz só é o fim para quem não vive com Jesus-Cristo hoje. A cruz é o fim apenas para quem está dormindo na fé. Mas para os discípulos, a presença de Jesus em suas vidas revela que a cruz foi vencida e a vida de Cristo é uma realidade histórica em suas vidas. Você, como discípulo de Cristo, deve buscar reviver a vida de Jesus em sua vida! ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 18
  19. 19. AMOR AO PRÓXIMO Módulo IV - NOS CAMINHOS DA CRUZ “Também eu te digo que tu és Pedro, e sobre esta pedra edificarei a minha igreja, e as portas do inferno não prevalecerão contra ela”. Mateus 16:18 “Respondeu-lhes: Não vos compete conhecer tempos ou épocas que o Pai reservou pela sua exclusiva autoridade; mas recebereis poder, ao descer sobre vós o Espírito Santo, e sereis minhas testemunhas tanto em Jerusalém como em toda a Judéia e Samaria e até aos confins da terra”. Atos dos Apóstolos 1:7-8 SER IGREJA É VIVER O MANDAMENTO DO AMOR Costuma-se dizer que após o batismo nos tornamos membros da Igreja. Mas essa afirmação é muito errada. A bíblia não fala em membros da Igreja, mas em membros do corpo de Cristo (Romanos 12:5; 1Corintios 6:15; 1Corintios 12:20 e 27). Sendo assim cada um de nós, mesmo que sozinho é a Igreja de Deus (1Corintios 3:17) . Todo desafio e capacitação derramado sobre a Igreja é derramado individualmente para serviço comunitário. Toda responsabilidade da Igreja é responsabilidade individual. Assim, como membros de Cristo não possuímos apenas uma pequena parte da responsabilidade, mas a responsabilidade é de todos individualmente. O desafio de ser Igreja é o desafio de seguir o Jesus-Servo. Neste desafio é preciso reconhecer os mandamentos de Cristo e viver como discípulos. “Aquele que tem os meus mandamentos e os guarda, esse é o que me ama; e aquele que me ama será amado por meu Pai, e eu também o amarei e me manifestarei a ele”(Ev. João 14:21) O primeiro grande mandamento é o amor a Deus e ao próximo: “A isto ele respondeu: Amarás o Senhor, teu Deus, de todo o teu coração, de toda a tua alma, de todas as tuas forças e de todo o teu entendimento; e: Amarás o teu próximo como a ti mesmo... (Ev. Lucas 10:27). Nesse mandamento Jesus resumiu toda lei e os profetas (Ev. Mateus 22:40). Não é um pedido para amar, mas uma ordem! Também não é um pedido para amar apenas os bons, mas principalmente os considerados inimigos. Um pai ao ensinar o amor de Jesus a seu filho, foi à uma padaria e comprou dois sorvetes, uma para si e outro para o filho e disse: “Filho, assim se ama ao próximo como a si mesmo”.No outro dia o pai levou novamente o filho à padaria, pediu dois sorvetes, e entregou-os ao menino, que não entendeu por os dois para si e nenhum para o pai. Então o Pai lhe disse: “Filho, assim é o amor de Cristo por nós, entrega tudo o que tem”. A cruz é a prova da entrega total, do amor mais forte que a morte, por isso, ser Igreja é amar como Jesus nos amou. Amar a partir da cruz. Amar sem esperar nada em troca, amar primeiro, mesmo que o outro não nos ame, mesmo que não seja retribuído, mesmo que seja ignorado. Esse é o ministério da Igreja, o amor revelado na Cruz. Você já aceitou o desafio de amar incondicionalmente? Procure exercitar o amor aceitando o desafio de amar as pessoas mais distantes, desfavorecidas, abandonadas, rejeitadas, desvalorizadas. ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 19
  20. 20. O ESPÍRITO SANTO Módulo IV - NOS CAMINHOS DA CRUZ “E eu rogarei ao Pai, e ele vos dará outro Consolador, a fim de que esteja para sempre convosco, o Espírito da verdade, que o mundo não pode receber, porque não no vê, nem o conhece; vós o conheceis, porque ele habita convosco e estará em vós. Ev. João 14:16-18 “Mas recebereis poder, ao descer sobre vós o Espírito Santo, e sereis minhas testemunhas tanto em Jerusalém como em toda a Judéia e Samaria e até aos confins da terra” Atos Apóstolos 1:8. NÃO FICAREIS SÓS – O ESPÍRITO SANTO . A igreja, eu e você, discípulos de Cristo somos os canais por onde o Espírito de Deus derrama suas bênçãos sobre toda a criação. Não se preocupe, Jesus não foi embora e nos abandonou. Ele está entre nós pelo seu Espírito. Você meu irmão que decidiu o caminho do discipulado, se ainda não recebeu o batismo com o Espírito Santo, deve se entregar a Deus e busca-lo. Em oração, devoção, jejum e clamor, para que Deus te batize com seu Espírito Santo, e venhas a receber o poder de Deus para testemunhar. O Espírito Santo possui duas grandes obras em nossa vida: Produzir o fruto do Espírito e os dons do Espírito. O Fruto do Espírito é a atuação do Espírito Santo em nosso caráter, moldando-nos á imagem de Cristo. “Mas o fruto do Espírito é: amor, alegria, paz, longanimidade, benignidade, bondade, fidelidade, mansidão, domínio próprio. Contra estas coisas não há lei. Galatás 5:22-23 Os dons do Espírito Santo são a manifestação poderosa de Deus com sinais, maravilhas e operações, com a finalidade de edificar o corpo de Cristo e testemunhar do poder de Deus. “A manifestação do Espírito é concedida a cada um visando a um fim proveitoso. Porque a um é dada, mediante o Espírito, a palavra da sabedoria; e a outro, segundo o mesmo Espírito, a palavra do conhecimento; a outro, no mesmo Espírito, a fé; e a outro, no mesmo Espírito, dons de curar; a outro, operações de milagres; a outro, profecia; a outro, discernimento de espíritos; a um, variedade de línguas; e a outro, capacidade para interpretá-las...Entretanto, procurai, com zelo, os melhores dons...”1Co 12: 7-10;31 Pelo Espírito Santo seremos confortados. Na certeza de que Jesus está entre nós! Por isso ore e clame, pois Ele sempre ouve. E peça a Deus que vos conceda o Fruto do Espírito e dons espirituais para poder servir e testemunhar do poder de Deus. ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 20
  21. 21. O DISCÍPULO E O “IDE” Módulo IV - NOS CAMINHOS DA CRUZ “Ide, portanto, fazei discípulos de todas as nações, batizando-os em nome do Pai, e do Filho, e do Espírito Santo” Ev. de Mateus 28:19. “Ditas estas palavras, foi Jesus elevado às alturas, à vista deles, e uma nuvem o encobriu dos seus olhos. E, estando eles com os olhos fitos no céu, enquanto Jesus subia, eis que dois varões vestidos de branco se puseram ao lado deles e lhes disseram: Varões galileus, por que estais olhando para as alturas? Esse Jesus que dentre vós foi assunto ao céu virá do modo como o vistes subir”. Atos dos Apóstolos 1:9-11. IDE E FAZEI DISCÍPULOS Você que é um discípulo, que estudou todas as lições e que se esforçou para vive-las, e creio continuará buscando ser um discípulo, possui agora a mesma missão de Jesus: Ir e fazer discípulos, por tanto: Viva o evangelho! Vista a camisa de Cristo. Seja um discípulo discipulador! Busque sempre ser cheio do Espírito Santo, pois ele é o propulsor e guia da igreja. Nunca se esqueça de quem é seu Senhor. Apegue-se ao seu chamado, abandone suas redes, e vá até Jesus, com fé obediente, crendo que Ele proverá. Assim podes viver teu ministério de serviço como do seu Senhor, podes se entregar totalmente ao evangelho e amar como Jesus nos amou. Testemunhando como fiel discípulo que vive o caminho da cruz. Sempre perseverando na doutrina dos apóstolos, nos caminhos da fé, do serviço, e da cruz. Que Deus te abençoe, e te dê a paz, Amem! Para desenvolver seu ministério e cumprir a ordem de fazer discípulos siga os seguintes passos: 1) Identifique pessoas próximas a você que aceitem uma visita e oração. 2) Desafie essas pessoas a ter uma experiência com Jesus, se elas aceitarem, inicie este mesmo discipulado com elas. (Pode ser baixado pela internet no Blog do Pf. Eduardo – http://teologiasalesiana@blogspot.com 3) Desafie seus discípulos ao Batismo e à seguirem o caminho do discipulado. 4) Creia em Deus, pois Ele proverá. 5) A principal ferramente para o discipulado é o Testemunho. Dê seu testemunho contando como você era, como aceitou Jesus, o que aconteceu com sua vida e como você é hoje. Você conhece alguém que pode ser levado ao discipulado? __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 21
  22. 22. O DISCIPULADO DE CRISTO MODULO IV – NOS CAMINHOS DO SERVIÇO Parabéns! Se você chegou até aqui é por que Deus tem trabalhado em sua vida. Você está pronto para segui-lo? Se você está ouvindo o Senhor te chamar, pode continuar sem medo. A entrega é o principal caminho de Cristo. Para seguir no discipulado de Jesus você precisa ter vivenciado: O Real sentido da Cruz de Cristo __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Qual é a principal característica do Discípulo de Cristo? __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ O Amor de Cristo é o principal ministério da Igreja __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Como é o amor de Cristo? __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Quais são as duas grandes obras do Espírito Santo em nossas vidas? __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Qual a diferença entre Fruto do Espírito e Don do Espírito? __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ Qual o sentido para sua vida do termo “Ide e Fazei discípulos”? __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 22
  23. 23. Escreva no espaço abaixo o seu testemunho de conversão, suas lutas e provações, as atitudes de obediência e fé, seu serviço e entrega ao Senhor. ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ VENCENDO A TENTAÇÃO No começo você será provado e tentado a desistir. Muitos procurarão destruir sua motivação para o trabalho. Quando você ver que muitos não se importam, também será tentado a relaxar. Outros criticarão, pois todos que não trabalham incomodam os parados. Lembre-se sempre quem é o teu Senhor. - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 23
  24. 24. RITUAL E FÉ I Módulo V -NOS CAMINHOS DA IGREJA “E, comendo com eles, determinou-lhes que não se ausentassem de Jerusalém, mas que esperassem a promessa do Pai, a qual, disse ele, de mim ouvistes”. “E perseveravam na doutrina dos apóstolos e na comunhão, no partir do pão e nas orações. Em cada alma havia temor; e muitos prodígios e sinais eram feitos por intermédio dos apóstolos [...]”. Atos dos Apóstolos 1:4; 2:42-44 “Rogo-vos, pois, irmãos, pelas misericórdias de Deus, que apresenteis o vosso corpo por sacrifício vivo, santo e agradável a Deus, que é o vosso culto racional. [...]” Romanos 12:1-2. CULTO Nessa ultima sessão do discipulado entenderemos a relação do discípulo de Cristo com a Igreja. Atualmente a “Igreja-Instituição” é formada por três grandes rituais: Culto, Batismo e Ceia. Qual o sentido e relevância desses rituais? O que é Ritual? Não é algo ruim ou estático, mas diz respeito às práticas religiosas de determinada cerimônia. A melhor forma de entender os rituais é entender o “culto religioso”. De onde vem? Qual sua origem? Jesus ensinou ou pediu que cultuássemos? Jesus não ensinou nem pediu algum tipo de culto, entretanto pediu que os irmãos aguardassem em Jerusalém até que ele voltasse (Atos dos Apostolos 1:4). Assim, todos os dias reuniam-se para aguardar a volta do Senhor, nessas reuniões eles cantavam, oravam, lembravam suas palavras e repartiam o que tinham (Atos Apóstolos 2:41-47). As primeiras reuniões da Igreja foram para aguardar a volta de Cristo e a instauração do Reino, mas como Jesus não voltou tão depressa, as reuniões foram centralizadas e enfatizadas como relevantes para a Igreja e aos poucos as reuniões para aguardar a segunda vinda de Jesus tornaram-se cultos-religiosos com o objetivo de abençoar seus participantes. Com isso há uma mudança de objetivo: 1) Na Igreja primitiva o objetivo das reuniões era aguardar a vinda de Jesus; 2) Na Igreja-Instituição o objetivo do culto tornou-se a benção, transmitir a graça de Deus aos homens. Essa inversão produziu uma igreja ritualista, voltada para a “benção” e distante de Cristo. O discípulo deve participar do culto religioso, entretanto seu vínculo maior é Cristo. Não vai para a Igreja afim de ser abençoado, mas para aguardar e proclamar a vinda do Senhor Jesus, não está buscando as bençãos do culto-ritual, mas está proclamando com sua vida que seu Senhor já o abençoou e voltará para instaurar seu Reino. Culto não é ritual vazio para alcançar alguma benção ou perdão, mas sacrifício e dádiva de nós mesmos com o objetivo de proclamar por meio de nossas vidas a vitória do Reino de Deus sobre o presente século. Por que o Culto-Religioso não deve ser um ritual? __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 24
  25. 25. RITUAL E FÉ II Módulo V - NOS CAMINHOS DA IGREJA “Preparai o caminho do Senhor, endireitai as suas veredas; apareceu João Batista no deserto, pregando batismo de arrependimento para remissão de pecados” “e o reino de Deus está próximo; arrependei-vos e crede no evangelho”. Ev. Marcos 1:3,4,15 “Enquanto comiam, tomou Jesus um pão, e, abençoando-o, o partiu, e o deu aos discípulos, dizendo: Tomai, comei; isto é o meu corpo. A seguir, tomou um cálice e, tendo dado graças, o deu aos discípulos”Ev. Mateus 26:26-29 BATISMO E CEIA DO SENHOR Em João Batista, o Batismo proclamava o Reino e preparava as pessoas para a vinda de Cristo (Ev. Marcos 1:1-15). O real sentido do Batismo é preparar o caminho para o Cristo. Quando o discípulo é encaminhado ao Batismo não está recebendo perdão de pecados, ou inclusão numa ordem religiosa, mas está buscando uma nova vida por meio do arrependimento. Quando os Evangelhos descrevem o Batismo sempre concluem com “porque o reino está próximo” (Ev. Mateus 3:2) O Apóstolo Paulo em suas cartas também possui essa interpretação “Fomos, pois, sepultados com ele pelo batismo na morte, para que, como Cristo foi ressuscitado dentre os mortos pela glória do Pai, assim andemos nós também em novidade de vida” (Romanos 6:4). O Batismo não é o rito inicial da vida Cristã, mas o simbolo principal de uma nova vida que está em Cristo, testemunhando assim que o Batizado não possui a benção pelo Batismo, mas que se dispõe a mudar de vida todos os dias para alcançá-la. O Batismo não é um rito inicial, mas uma mudança de consciência constante. A Ceia do Senhor também não é um ritual mágico transmissor dos poderes de Deus. É a comemoração principal do Reino de Deus. É a proclamação da reunião com Cristo na sua vinda (Ev. De Mateus 26:26-29), “[...]E digo-vos que, desta hora em diante, não beberei deste fruto da videira, até aquele dia em que o hei de beber, novo, convosco no reino de meu Pai”. Para entender a ceia é preciso compreender: 1) A Ceia é a celebração da Igreja gloriosa como símbolo da vinda de Cristo 2) A Ceia não transmite graça. Não é um ritual mágico onde há transformação de elementos, o vinho não se transforma em sangue, nem o pão em carne. A Ceia não cura e não perdoa pecados. 3) A Ceia é a proclamação dos poderes do Reino de Cristo em nossas vidas. Quando participamos da Ceia testemunhamos os poderes do Reino de Cristo para nos salvar; curar e libertar. A cura não é operada pela Ceia, mas por Jesus que vive em nós. 4) A Benção da Ceia, não é pelo Pão e pelo Vinho, mas pela manifestação e proclamação do Reino. É o ato de “dar graças”, não pelos elementos em si, mas pelo que eles representam. Graças pela presença do Reino de Cristo vivo na Igreja. Com base no texto acima explique a diferença entre ritual e proclamação: ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 25
  26. 26. ESPÍRITO E VIDA Módulo V - NOS CAMINHOS DA IGREJA “E ele mesmo concedeu uns para apóstolos, outros para profetas, outros para evangelistas e outros para pastores e mestres, com vistas ao aperfeiçoamento dos santos para o desempenho do seu serviço, para a edificação do corpo de Cristo”. Efésios 4:11-12 “... a um é dada, mediante o Espírito, a palavra da sabedoria; e a outro, segundo o mesmo Espírito, a palavra do conhecimento; a outro, no mesmo Espírito, a fé; e a outro, no mesmo Espírito, dons de curar; a outro, operações de milagres; a outro, profecia; a outro, discernimento de espíritos; a um, variedade de línguas; e a outro, capacidade para interpretá-las. 1Corintios 12:7-10 ORGANIZAÇÃO: MINISTÉRIO DO ESPÍRITO SANTO A Organização da Igreja foi consequência de seu crescimento e ministério. Assim como no Antigo Testamento a ordenação e separação para o ministério de Deus foi ação do Espírito de Deus também no Novo Testamento é o Espírito Santo quem distribui dons para o Serviço da Igreja. Os lideres da Igreja são descritos na Bíblia como sendo operações do Espírito de Deus. Pastores, Evangelistas, Presbíteros, Diáconos, Profetas, são dons voltados para edificação da Igreja, assim como os dons de milagres que são para testemunho de Cristo. Ambos são dados para a edificação da Igreja, podendo ser manifestados por qualquer crente que se disponha fielmente a ser usado por Deus. A Igreja Primitiva era a Igreja do Espírito. É o Espírito quem Batiza (At 1:5); é o Espírito que reveste de Poder para ser testemunhas (At 1:8); É o Espírito quem enche e capacita a testemunhar (At 2:4); É o Espírito quem dá intrepidez para pregar (At 4:31); O Espírito está presente na vida dos líderes da Igreja (At 6:3); é recebido por imposição de mãos dos Apóstolos (At 8:17); é o Espírito quem arrebata Felipe e o conduz para pregar (At 8:39); é Ele quem orienta (At 11:12); é Ele quem Envia (At 13:4). A ação de Deus na Igreja é ação do Espírito Santo. Assim, os ministérios e os dons são a ação de Deus para o crescimento da Igreja. Atualmente as igrejas-pessoas, estão fugindo de suas responsabilidades, entretanto os discípulos de Cristo, quando aceitam Jesus em suas vidas, procuram encontrar seus dons e o primeiro passo é deixar-se guiar pelo Espírito Santo. 1) Batismo no Espírito - É preciso buscar o Batismo no Espírito Santo. O Batismo nas águas é apenas o primeiro passo (Atos dos apóstolos 1:8) 2) Buscar uma vida de Santidade no Espírito – Sem santidade ninguém verá a Deus. Somos chamados para ser Santos “Sede Santos porque Eu sou Santo” (1Pedro 1:16) Não uma santidade ritrual, mas uma santidade por proximidade e identificação com Jesus Cristo, isso se dá pelo Fruto do Espírito (Gálatas 5:22-23) 3) Viver a missão no Espírito - “Se vivemos no Espírito, andemos também no Espírito”. Andar no Espírito é viver no Espírito, é deixar que o Espírito dirija nossas vidas, nossas decisões e nossos relacionamentos. Você já foi Batizado com o Espírito Santo? Já identificou seu dom e ministério para a Igreja? Se não, busque sinceramente ao Senhor e peça ajuda ao seu discipulador e ao Pastor da Igreja. ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 26
  27. 27. CONTRIBUIÇÃO Módulo IV - NOS CAMINHOS DA IGREJA “Mas ai de vós, fariseus! Porque dais o dízimo da hortelã, da arruda e de todas as hortaliças e desprezais a justiça e o amor de Deus; devíeis, porém, fazer estas coisas, sem omitir aquelas”. Ev. de Lucas 11:42“Também eu te digo que tu és Pedro, e sobre esta pedra edificarei a minha igreja, e as portas do inferno não prevalecerão contra ela”. Ev. de Mateus 16:18 “Porque todos estes deram como oferta daquilo que lhes sobrava; esta, porém, da sua pobreza deu tudo o que possuía, todo o seu sustento” Ev. de Lucas 1:4. CONTRIBUIÇÃO: DÍZIMO É SACRIFÍCIO Este é um dos caminhos mais difíceis e importantes da vida cristã. Atualmente, devido ao mau testemunho, muitos tem perdido o prazer de contribuir para o Crescimento da Igreja. O que é o Dízimo? Nos tempos de Abraão eram impostos cobrados pelos reinos (Gênesis 14:18-20). Na época de Salomão o dízimo também figura como contribuição para o Reino (1Samuel 8:15,17) a última etapa da formalização do dízimo em Israel aconteceu no pós-Exílio, (Neemias 10:32-40) assim, a casa do tesouro era uma câmara no Templo onde todas as riquezas do Reino eram armazenadas. Nessa perspectiva o dízimo era uma obrigação legal para sustento do Reino, como o Imposto de Renda no Brasil. Se alguém não pagava, ou pagava parcialmente, era considerado ladrão (Malaquias 3:8-11). “E Jesus, fitando-o, o amou e disse: Só uma coisa te falta: Vai, vende tudo o que tens, dá-o aos pobres e terás um tesouro no céu; então, vem e segue-me” (Ev. Marcos 10:21 ). Infelizmente muitos discípulo querem seguir Jesus, mas ainda estão presos à suas posses, dinheiro e sucesso, ainda não entenderam que tudo pertence ao Senhor, e que essa vida não é a verdadeira vida, apenas a passageira, e que a verdadeira está em Cristo. Assim, no oposto, também agiam os fariseus que se preocupavam minuciosamente em dar o dízimo, separando até das mais pequenas folhas de hortelã o que era para o Senhor (Ev. Mateus 23:23), entretanto não percebiam a realidade do dízimo que envolve mais que o ritual. É pois uma viúva pobre (Lucas 21:1-4) quem melhor nos ensina sobre o dízimo. Enquanto muitos faziam por obrigação e davam apenas o que lhes sobrava, a viúva, que não era obrigada a dar o dízimo, entregou tudo o que tinha. Ela testemunhou a verdadeira motivação: Dízimo é Sacrifício. É o ato de gratidão manifestado ao término da Colheita, é o ato de gratidão por Deus ter honrado sua fé. Para a Igreja primitiva, dízimo e oferta eram possibilidade de poder participar no ministério dos santos, da obra missionária da Igreja (2Corintios 8:4 e 9:6-7) Imagine se você vai no aniversário de um amigo, eleva um presente, e quando ele vem no seu, não traz nada. No outro ano você vai novamente no aniversário dele e leva outro presente, e novamente ele não traz nada no seu, no terceiro ano você novamente leva outro presente, e ele novamente não traz nada no seu, você levará outro presente para ele? Esse “amigo merece receber presente”. Deus seria injusto se não abençoasse uma pessoa ingrata? Deus seria injusto por não abençoar alguém que não reconhece suas bençãos? Você já se libertou das prisões do Dinheiro? Você já conseguiu dar o dízimo como Sacrifício? ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ - Eduardo Sales de Lima - Blog: http://teologiasalesiana.blogspot.com 27

