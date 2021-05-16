Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMO RECEBER O ESPIRITO SANTO ? A RESPOSTA SÓ PODE VIR PELA BOCA DE JESUS JOÃO 14 21 —A pessoa que aceita e obedece aos me...
POR ISSO A BIBLIA DIZ QUE DEVEMOS ENTREGAR NOSSO CAMINHO AO SENHOR E ELE TUDO FARÁ. É ELE QUEM FAZ MAS NÓS DEVEMOS PERMITI...
TODOS NÓS SABEMOS QUE SE DEUS QUIZER BATIZAR ALGUÉM COM O ESPIRITO SANTO ELE PODE FAZER ISSO COMO FEZ QUANDO PEDRO ESTAVA ...
May. 16, 2021

43312029 como-receber-o-espirito-santo

  1. 1. COMO RECEBER O ESPIRITO SANTO ? A RESPOSTA SÓ PODE VIR PELA BOCA DE JESUS JOÃO 14 21 —A pessoa que aceita e obedece aos meus mandamentos prova que me ama. E a pessoa que me ama será amada pelo meu Pai, e eu também a amarei e lhe mostrarei quem sou. 23 Jesus respondeu: —A pessoa que me ama obedecerá à minha mensagem, e o meu Pai a amará. E o meu Pai e eu viremos viver com ela. PARECE QUE O TEXTO ACIMA É IGUAL MAS NÃO É O VERSO 21 MOSTRA QUE JESUS IRÁ SE MANIFESTAR PARA QUE A PESSOA LHE CONHEÇA E PASSE A SER PREPARADA PELO ESPIRITO SANTO O VERSO 23 MOSTRA QUE O ESPIRITO SANTO QUER MORAR PLENAMENTE NA PESSOA QUE ANDA EM SANTIDADE PARA PODER MANIFESTAR COM MAIS EFICACIA O PODER DE DEUS E TESTEMUNHAR EM TODO O CANTO DO MUNDO QUE JESUS VIVE E CONFIRMA QUE HÁ VIDA APÓS A MORTE CONFIRMANDO QUE A BIBLIA É PURA VERDADE. AS PESSOAS DO MUNDO QUE NÃO SE SUBMETEM AO CAMINHO DE SANTIDADE NÃO PODEM ENXERGAR ESSA VERDADE PORQUE O PROPRIA PALAVRA MOSTRA QUE O HOMEM NATURAL NÃO ENTENDE AS COISAS DO ESPIRITO SANTO POIS PARA ELES PARECEM LOUCURA PARA RECEBER O ESPIRITO SANTO DEVEMOS TER UMA VIDA DE OBEDIÊNCIA AO EVANGELHO . ALGUMAS PESSOAS FICAM PEDINDO A DEUS O ESPIRITO SANTO ENQUANTO A BIBLIA REVELA A MANEIRA DE RECEBE-LO É COMO SE DEUS DISSESSE A NÓS . PRATIQUEM A VERDADE QUE O RESTO EU FAREI NA HORA CERTA
  2. 2. POR ISSO A BIBLIA DIZ QUE DEVEMOS ENTREGAR NOSSO CAMINHO AO SENHOR E ELE TUDO FARÁ. É ELE QUEM FAZ MAS NÓS DEVEMOS PERMITIR VOCÊ TEM A ESCOLHA ANDAR NO ENGANO OU ANDAR NA VERDADE ; SUA DECISÃO É A DIFERENÇA E NÃO O NUMERO DE PALAVRAS DE UMA ENORME ORAÇÃO
  3. 3. TODOS NÓS SABEMOS QUE SE DEUS QUIZER BATIZAR ALGUÉM COM O ESPIRITO SANTO ELE PODE FAZER ISSO COMO FEZ QUANDO PEDRO ESTAVA PREGANDO E O ESPIRITO SANTO MANIFESTOU-SE NA VIDA DOS OUVINTES QUE NÃO ERAM AINDA CONVERTIDOS. DEVEMOS LEMBRAR QUE NAQUELA ÉPOCA AS PESSOAS NÃO TINHAM UMA BIBLIA COM AS COLETANEAS DAS CARTAS ENVIADAS PELOS DISCIPULOS. PAULO RECEBEU O ENSINAMENTO DA SANTA CEIA POR MEIO DE REVELAÇÃO . NAQUELA ÉPOCA AS PESSOAS ORAVAM A DEUS PARA QUE ELE REVELASSE ALGUM ENSINAMENTO DOUTRINARIO POIS ERA O INICIO DA IGREJA E HAVIAM APENAS OS RELATOS DOS DISCIPULOS DE JESUS . MAS O ESPIRITO SANTO IRIA ENSINAR A VERDADE AOS CRISTÃOS E O PRÓPRIO JESUS DIZ QUE O ESPIRITO SANTO FALARIA OS ENSINAMENTOS DO PROPRIO JESUS . POR ISSO ERA COMUM OS EVANGELICOS LEVAREM ALGUMAS TESTEMUNHAS FIÉIS QUANDO RECEBESSEM ALGUMA DIREÇÃO DO SENHOR. FOI ISSO QUE ACONTECEU COM PEDRO APÓS A VISÃO DOS ANIMAIS QUE DESCIAM DO CÉU E DEUS ORIENTANDO QUE PEDRO DEVIA MATAR E COMER . SÓ QUE PEDRO SABIA QUE ANIMAIS ERAM IMUNDOS . MAS PERCEBEU QUE DEUS ESTAVA PURIFICANDO TODOS OS ANIMAIS ATÉ OS PORCOS CUJO OS JUDEUS ATÉ HOJE NÃO COMEM SUA CARNE MAS HAVIA ALGO A MAIS POR DETRAS DAQUELA VISÃO E ENQUANTO PEDRO TENTAVA ENTENDER AQUILO CHEGARAM ALGUMAS PESSOAS PARA FALAR COM ELE. PEDRO SABIA QUE DEUS QUERIA LHE MOSTRAR ALGO E POR ISSO ARRANJOU ALGUMAS TESTEMUNHAS ENTRE OS IRMÃOS CRISTÃOS E FIÉIS E FORAM A CASA DE CORNÉLIO E LÁ ENTENDEU QUE DEUS ESTAVA QUERENDO TRANSFORMAR CORNÉLIO EM UM CRISTÃO E PARA ISSO CORNELIO PRECISAVA OUVIR OS ENSINAMENTOS DE JESUS. MAS TARDE OS CRISTÃOS FORAM PROCURAR PEDRO PARA SABER DELE PORQUE ELE FOI NA CASA DE UM HOMEM NÃO JUDEU JÁ QUE ISSO ERA PROIBIDO. FOI ENTÃO QUE PEDRO DISSE A ELES A VISÃO QUE TEVE E MOSTROU SUAS TESTEMUNHAS QUE ERAM BEM CONHECIDAS COMO PESSOAS FIÉIS E ENTÃO ELES PASSARAM A CRER QUE DEUS ESTAVA CONSIDERANDO TODAS AS PESSOAS DO MUNDO COMO DIGNAS DE RECEBEREM O EVANGELHO DO REINO.

