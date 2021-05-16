410881915 o-prec-o-de-seguir-a-jesus-docx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. O PREÇO DE SEGUIR A JESUS Mateus 10.34-38 Nem sempre entendemos o que significa ser cristãos e ser seguidores de Jesus Cristo. O pecado afetou de tal maneira toda a raça humana e ao indivíduo como um todo, que não existe uma solução parcial para o problema que o pecado causou. A solução de Deus é extremamente radical, Cristo apresenta de maneira clara, as demandas que Cristo faz aqui para as pessoas que se dizem cristãs ou que querem seguí-lo são extremamente radicais. As vezes pensamos que ser cristão é uma opção que fazemos em meio a tantas outras tradições religiosas e não temos ideia do que essas escolhas representam o que de fato é ser um seguidor de Jesus Cristo. Se entendermos o que de fato é, o número de seguidores seria bem menor do que é. Por existirem diversos falsos ensinos acerca do que é ser cristão ou de quem é Jesus, precisamos voltar aos ensinos básicos, para que estejamos seguros de que de fato queremos ser cristão e o que está envolvido nisso tudo. – Jesus disse essas palavras quando mandou seus discípulos em missão. Mt 10.1 – Jesus chama seus discípulos e lhes dá autoridade. Mt 10.5 – Eles os envia com as instruções, a medida em que iam de cidade ou em vilas pregando o evangelho. Diz como se comportar, como se conduzir nas casas em que o recebessem, os encoraja diante das dificuldades. Agora ele apresenta as demandas que serão exigidas não somente dos doze, mas também daqueles que iriam ouvir a mensagem dos doze e se tornar cristãos. 3 demandas que Jesus faz: 1 – Se quisermos ser cristãos, temos que estar dispostos a sofrer por causa de Jesus. Se pensarmos que o Cristianismo é uma religião que veio para nos livrar de todos os problemas, nos trazer paz e tranquilidade, e uma vida relativamente boa, estamos tremendamente enganados. Jesus diz que devemos estar dispostos a sofrer por causa dele. V.34 – Não devemos pensar que ele veio trazer paz a terra, mas espada. O que Ele não quis dizer com isso? Dizer que Ele não trouxe paz de nenhum tipo, na verdade Ele trouxe paz entre nós e Deus através do sacrifício na cruz, tendo pago a culpa, sofrido o castigo que nos era merecido e justo e nos reconcilia com Deus. Por causa disso podemos ter paz com outras pessoas. O alvo dele quando disse que não veio trazer paz na terra é que, na sua primeira vinda ele não veio trazer aquele reino messiânico de paz que os judeus ansiavam e que os profetas prometeram no AT. Ele não veio resolver todos os problemas do mundo;
  2. 2. Não veio pregar paz e amor, como os falsos profetas na época dos judeus e nos dias de hoje, que querem transformar Jesus num arauto da paz (pomba branca, olhos azuis); Quando disse que veio trazer espada, ele não está dizendo: Que veio fundar uma religião fundada na violência; Que devemos nos armar e lutar contra o resto do mundo; Que devemos usar a espada ou arma para converter os infiéis pela força; O que ele quis dizer é que por causa dele, muitos conflitos entre pessoas, cidades e até países. E que por sua pessoa, seria motivo de discórdia, debate, polêmicas e até inimizades, e a razão é apresentação radical de si mesmo dizendo-se “O Filho de Deus, o próprio Deus, o único caminho pra Deus, que sem Ele todos estão perdidos“. Ele expõe a perdição da humanidade por causa dos seus pecados e diz que o ser humano sozinho não pode alcançar a felicidade eterna (Ele é o caminho, a verdade e a vida). Por afirmar essas coisas, os seguidores de Jesus despertam hostilidade, inimizade, ódio e perseguição da parte de quem não acredita. A espada que Jesus veio trazer não é para que os seguidores firam o mundo, mas pela qual seus seguidores serão feridos. Jesus provoca isso, suas demandas, a forma como se apresenta. v.35 - A espada é tão profunda que corta laços familiares. Pai e filho Filha e mãe (laço terno) Nora e sogra Jesus está dizendo que a sua pessoa, quem Ele é, suas demandas, o que representa, causa atrito entre as pessoas a ponto de separar familiares. V.36 – Os inimigos do homem são da sua própria casa. O que Ele está aqui é que há pessoas que vão odiar tanto a Jesus e a seus seguidores que, a ponto de que se seu filho se tornar um seguidor de Jesus, o amor que ele tem pelo filho vai ser menor do que o ódio que ele tem por Jesus. Histórias de mulheres que entregaram seus maridos porque se tornaram cristãos, pais que renegaram os filhos para serem mortos porque se tornaram cristãos. (países islâmicos, Coréia do Norte, Afeganistão). Ou seja, que quiser ser discípulo dEle, tem que estar disposto a enfrentar a ira e a hostilidade do mundo, e até mesmo da esposa, marido, pais e irmãos. 2 – Jesus disse que você deve dar amor supremo a Ele. V.37, 38 – O que ele quis dizer em ser digno de mim? Ser merecedor do amor, da graça e da misericórdia de Jesus, é ter o direito de dizer “eu sou de fato um cristão“, de tal maneira que Jesus não vai se envergonhar de você ser digno dEle. Ou seja, amar aquilo que a gente tem de mais precioso, a família e a própria vida.
  3. 3. O que ele não quis dizer? Deixar nossa própria família, nossos lares, nem negligenciar nossas obrigações familiares. Quer dizer que o nosso amor a Ele deve superar qualquer outro amor que nós tenhamos, inclusive entre parentes e familiares. Ex: Mateus 12 (relação na eternidade) Por exemplo: Quando um marido/esposa faz algo errado e você fica do lado dele. Pode ficar do lado, mas deve corrigir quando estiver errado. Ou seja, ofender a Cristo e ficar do lado do familiar. Ou seja, quem quiser seguí-lo, tem que tomar a sua cruz. A cruz era instrumento de morte, os condenados naquela época carregavam a cruz até o local de execução. Tomar a cruz é morrer pra nós mesmos, seu eu e pra nossas vontade e nos submeter a Jesus. v.39 - Ensinamento que Jesus mais repetiu, aparece 6 vezes nos evangelhos. O que significa achar a vida? Significa ser bem sucedido aqui neste mundo de acordo com os padrões do mundo, se realizar profissionalmente, satisfazer seus desejos, ter independência financeira, fazer tudo o que quiser de acordo com o que fizer e Deus não ter nada a ver com isso. Ou seja, lutar, procurar, se esforçar, busca as coisas que as pessoas consideram como as mais importantes nessa vida. O que significa perder sua vida? Lucas 12.16-21 (parábola do rico insensato) Quem se dedicar nesse mundo a correr atrás dessas coisas, que são lícitas, boas e necessárias, e seu coração estiver nessas coisas, se você dar o primeiro lugar na sua vida e Cristo for nota de rodapé. A diferença de nós e outras pessoas são a motivação, para nós ou para Deus! Há várias categorias de pessoas iludidas na igreja. É claro que há os hipócritas; os que tão- somente tentam parecer religiosos. Outros são gente superficial, que se chamam a si mesmos de crentes pelo fato de freqüentarem a Escola Dominical desde a infância, ou por haverem “feito uma decisão” por Cristo, sem terem qualquer interesse subseqüente em viver as obrigações da fé. Outros, ainda, estão ardentemente envolvidos com atividades da igreja; conhecem os fatos do evangelho, mas não obedecem a Palavra de Deus. Talvez freqüentem a igreja por estarem à procura de bem-estar, bênçãos, experiências, curas, milagres ou dons arrebatadores. Talvez sejam leais para com a denominação, a igreja, a organização, mas não para com a Palavra de Deus. Poderão amar a teologia simplesmente por interesse acadêmico. Sejam quais forem as razões, muitos (Mt 7.22) que se têm identificado com Cristo e com o cristianismo serão expulsos no dia do juízo. O que o Salvador requer em Lucas 14.26, e em outras passagens, é devotamento completo, o tipo de lealdade que é tão verdadeiro e irre-dutível que qualquer outro afeto, mesmo o afeto pela própria vida de alguém, deve estar sujeito a ela. Se uma pessoa não está disposta a oferecer esse devotamento incondicional, então Jesus declara: “não pode ser meu discípulo”.
  4. 4. Mateus 16.24 A morte de Cristo só terá valor para aqueles que se dispõem a morrer para o pecado e para si mesmos. Visto que os versículos 24 e 25 se assemelham estreitamente a 10.38, 39. No original, o versículo 24 poderia ser assim parafraseado: “Se alguém deseja ser (considerado como) um adepto meu, ele deve de uma vez por todas dar adeus a si mesmo, aceitar decisivamente a dor, a vergonha e a perseguição por amor de mim e de minha causa, e então seguir-me e continuar seguindo-me como meu discípulo.” Negar-se a si mesmo significa renunciar ao velho eu, o eu em sua existência separada da graça regeneradora. A pessoa que se nega a si mesma renuncia a toda a confiança em tudo quanto ela mesma é por natureza e depende unicamente de Deus para a salvação. Ela não mais busca promover seus próprios interesses predominantemente egoísticos, mas se devota completamente à causa que promove a glória de Deus em sua própria vida e em toda a vida alheia, bem como em toda esfera do esforço humano. O melhor comentário a Mateus 16.24 é Gálatas 2.20: "Logo já não sou eu quem vive, mas Cristo vive em mim; e esse viver que agora tenho na carne, vivo pela fé no Filho de Deus, que me amou e a si mesmo se entregou por mim." Negar-se a si mesmo significa sujeitar-se à disciplina de Cristo. A expressão, “tomar sua cruz”, refere-se à cruz que é suportada por causa da união com Cristo. Alguém “segue” a Cristo pondo sua confiança nele, andando em seus passos (1 Pe 2.21), obedecendo a seus mandamentos movido pela gratidão pela salvação por meio dele, prontificando-se até mesmo a sofrer por sua causa. Só então, quando ele se prontifica e se dispõe a viver assim é que pode verdadeiramente ser discípulo de Cristo, seu adepto. v.25 Esse é o grande paradoxo de 10.39 e ou-tras passagens semelhantes. “Aquele que acha sua vida a perderá”, achar* sua vida, isto é, obter o que considera uma vida mais rica, mais feliz, o homem descrito em 16.25 dedica todo o seu esforço a “salvar”, isto é, “resgatar” seu ego, e havendo feito isso se agarra a este por todos os meios possíveis. E discutível se tal distinção possa ser defendida. A vista do fato de que em ambas as passagens o si-nônimo é “perder”, é bem possível que a diferença entre “achar” e “'salvar” seja muito leve. Seja como for, podemos estar certos de que em ambos os casos a pessoa que é condenada é a pessoa egoísta, o indivíduo que se volve para si mesmo; e a pessoa que é elogiada é a que se desprende de si mesma, a que, por causa do amor de Cristo por ela demonstrado, agora por sua vez ama o Senhor e a todos aqueles a quem o Senhor quer que ela ame, e que, no decurso de proceder assim, se prontifica até mesmo a sofrer extrema aflição pessoal e, se necessário for, ainda a morte. A vida dessa pessoa será prodigiosamente enriquecida, diz Jesus. Uns poucos exemplos das pessoas aqui condenadas: o in-vejoso Caim (Gn 4.1-8; l Jo 3.12); os gananciosos Acabe e Jezabel (1Rs 21); o orgulhoso Hamã (Et 3.5; 5.9-14); o vingati-vo rei Herodes I (Mt 2.3, 16); o pérfido Judas Iscariotes (Mt 26.14-16; Lc 22.47, 48). Ver também a história “o jovem rico” (Mt 19.16-22). Uns poucos exemplos das que são aqui elogiadas: o abne-gado Judá (Gn 44.18-34); o nobre Jônatas (1 Sm 18-20); o Bom Samaritano da parábola (Lc 10.29-37); homens como Epafrodito (Fp 2.25-30) e Onesíforo (2Tm 1.16; 4.19), que se dispuseram a arriscar tudo por amor a
  5. 5. Cristo, e o humilde e abnegado Paulo (Rm 9.3; G14.19,20; 6.14). Em todos esses se refletiu o espírito do próprio Jesus Cristo (2Co 8.9). Estabelecendo as Prioridades A segunda marca distintiva de um discípulo verdadeiro é que ele ama a Cristo mais até do que ama a sua própria família (Mt 10.34-37). O versículo 37 é especialmente enfático: “Quem ama seu pai ou sua mãe mais do que a mim, não é digno de mim; quem ama seu filho ou sua filha mais do que a mim, não é digno de mim”. A passagem paralela de Lucas 14.26 é ainda mais forte: “Se alguém vem a mim, e não aborrece a seu pai, e mãe, e mulher, e filhos, e irmãos, e irmãs e ainda a sua própria vida, não pode ser meu discípulo”. Para sermos discípulos, então, será que precisamos literalmente odiar nossa família? É óbvio que isto, em nenhum sentido, refere-se a um ódio que viole mandamentos claros de Deus, tais como “Honra a teu pai e a tua mãe” (Êx 20.12) e “Maridos, amai vossas mulheres” (Ef 5.25). A chave para compreendermos esta passagem é a expressão “e ainda a sua própria vida” (Lc 14.26). O Senhor está dizendo que temos que ser-Lhe inquestionavelmente fiéis — até mesmo acima dos laços familiares e, especialmente, acima de nós mesmos. As Escrituras nos ensinam a negarmos a nós mesmos (Mt 16.24), a considerarmo-nos mortos (Rm 6.11), a despojarmo-nos do velho homem (Ef 4.22), e, num certo sentido, a tratarmos o nosso egocentrismo com o maior desprezo (cf. 1 Co 9.27). Essa é a mesma atitude que temos de ter para com os nossos bens materiais e até mesmo para com a nossa família. Por que uma linguagem tão severa? Por que Cristo se utiliza de exigências tão ofensivas? Porque Ele deseja espantar para longe os que não querem comprometer-se, atraindo a si os verdadeiros discípulos. Ele não quer que pessoas de coração dúbio sejam enganadas, pensando que fazem parte do reino. A menos que Ele seja a nossa Prioridade primeira, não Lhe teremos dado o lugar que Lhe pertence em nossas vidas. Tomando a Cruz Aquele que não está disposto a perder sua vida para ter Cristo, não é digno dEle (Mt 10.38). Tal pessoa não pode ser um discípulo (Lc 14.27). Estas afirmações não podem ser conciliadas com a idéia vaga de conversão, tão comum em nossa geração. Jesus não pede às pessoas que O acrescentem às circustâncias de suas vidas. Ele quer discípulos dispostos a renunciar a tudo. Isso implica em completa auto-negação — ao ponto de voluntariamente morrer-se por amor a Ele. Quando Mateus 10.38 diz: “E quem não toma a sua cruz, e vem após mim, não é digno de mim”, não se refere à “cruz” de uma circunstância difícil, ou de uma enfermidade crônica, ou de um cônjuge ranzinza. Todos já ouvimos sermões devocionais que espiritualizam esta passagem, ao ponto de interpretarem a cruz como qualquer coisa: desde uma sogra mal- humorada até uma goteira no teto, ou um carro velho. Mas não é esse o significado que a palavra cruz tinha para o auditório de Jesus, no primeiro século. A palavra não lhes sugeria a idéia de dificuldades demoradas ou fardos penosos. E nem mesmo evocava o pensamento sobre o Calvário, pois o Senhor ainda não fora crucificado, e eles não compreendiam que Ele
  6. 6. chegaria a isso. Quando Jesus lhes disse que “tomassem a cruz”, eles pensaram num instrumento cruel de tortura e morte. Pensaram na morte pelo método mais agonizante jamais conhecido pelo homem. Eles pensaram nos miseráveis criminosos condenados que pendiam das cruzes à beira da estrada. Sem dúvida, já tinham visto pessoas executadas desse modo. E compreenderam que Jesus os chamava a morrer por Ele. Compreenderam que Ele lhes pedia que fizessem o sacrifício máximo, que se rendessem a Ele como Senhor, em todos os sentidos. Jesus acrescenta um último e paradoxal pensamento ao significado de discipulado: “Quem acha a sua vida, perdê-la-á; quem, todavia, perde a vida por minha causa, achá-la-á” (Mt 10.39). “Quem acha a sua vida” parece referir-se à pessoa que garante a sua segurança física por negar a Cristo quando está sob pressão, ou a alguém que se apega à vida, em vez de tomar a cruz. Por ser a sua segurança física a sua preocupação primeira, tal pessoa perde a sua alma eterna. Por outro lado, os que estão dispostos a perder a vida por amor a Cristo, receberão a vida eterna. A Bíblia não ensina a salvação pelo martírio. O Senhor não estava aconselhando os discípulos a procurarem ser mortos por causa dEle. Ele estava referindo-se , outra vez, a um estilo, um padrão. Disse simplesmente que os crentes verdadeiros não recuam, mesmo diante da morte. Em outras palavras: o discípulo verdadeiro procura seguir ao Senhor, ainda que isso lhe custe a vida. Observemos que não se trata de um padrão absoluto, no sentido de que não possam ocorrer fracassos temporários, como o de Pedro. Mas Pedro terminou por provar-se um verdadeiro discípulo. Chegou o dia em que deu a sua vida voluntariamente por amor a Jesus. Lucas 9.23 registra palavras semelhantes de Jesus: “Se alguém quer vir após mim, a si mesmo se negue, dia a dia tome a sua cruz e siga-me”. Observe a presença da expressão “dia a dia”. A vida de um discípulo atrai perseguição; portanto, tem de ser uma vida de auto-negação diária. Paulo escreveu aos coríntios: “Dia após dia morro! Eu o protesto, irmãos, pela glória que tenho em vós outros, em Cristo Jesus nosso Senhor” (1 Co 15.31). A idéia de auto-negação diária não se coaduna com a suposição contemporânea de que crer em Jesus é uma decisão de momento. O verdadeiro crente é aquele que se compromete para toda a vida. O sentimento propagandístico do tipo “Experimente Jesus”, é uma mentalidade estranha ao verdadeiro discipulado. A fé não é um experimento, e, sim, um compromisso vitalício. Significa tomar a cruz diariamente, dar tudo por amor a Cristo, cada dia, sem reservas, sem incerteza, e sem hesitação. Significa nada reter conscientemente, nada esconder propositadamente do seu senhorio, nada manter teimosamente fora do seu controle. Exige um doloroso rompimento dos nossos laços com o mundo, o fechamento das vias de escape, a renúncia a qualquer tipo de proteção a que possamo-nos apegar em caso de haver problemas. O verdadeiro crente sabe que irá avante com Cristo até a morte. Tendo posto a mão no arado, ele não olhará para trás (Lc 9.62).4 É assim quando você se decide a seguir a Jesus Cristo. O discipulado verdadeiro é isto.

