BYE LAWS BUILDING MATERIALS
SCOPE This Part of the Code covers the requirements of building materials and components, and criteria for accepting new o...
GYPSUM BASED MATERIALS • Gypsum is a white to gray mineral found in the earth’s crust. Gypsum is a soft sulfate mineral co...
• Used for walls and ceiling • Gypsum plaster Blocks used as partitions and as tiles • Used for self-leveling screeds • Fi...
INDIAN STANDARD GYPSUM PLASTER BOARDS — SPECIFICATION PART 1 PLAIN GYPSUM PLASTER BOARDS ( Second Revision ) • SCOPE • it ...
 HARD FINISH PLASTER Setting time ~1-16 hrs Can be used for producing prefabricated units, masonry bricks & blocks & floo...
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION OF GYPSUM PLASTER: Colour Of Finished Surface: White Setting Time: 25-30 Minutes Coverage Area (Co...
• two longitudinals of the boards shall not differ more than ± 3 mm per metre length of the diagonal. DIMENSIONS PART 2 CO...
This Indian Standard ( Second Revision ) was adopted by the Indian Standards Institution on 21 May 1982, after the draft f...
GYPSUM BUILDING PLASTER PART I EXCLUDING PREMIXED LIGHT WEIGHT PLASTERS IS 2547(Part I) - 1976 specific advantages of ligh...
FIRE RATING • FIRE-RESISTANCE RATED GYPSUM SHEATHING . • b. Surface paper: 100 percent recycled content moisture resistant...
• GLASS In this process sand is fused with lime, soda and some other admixtures and then cooled rapidly. Glass is used in ...
• Chromatic glass: glass whose light transmission properties are altered when voltage, light or heat is applied. When inst...
IS 2553 SPECIFICATION FOR SAFETY GLASS: PART 1 GENERAL PURPOSE (THIRD REVISION) The laminated safety glass contains two pi...
REQUIREMENTS SPECIFIC TO LAMINATED SAFETY GLASS THICKNESS TEST LIGHT SABILITY TEST BOIL TEST INDIAN STANDARD SPECIFICATION...
IS 5437 : 1994 FIGURED, ROLLED AND WIRED GLASS — SPECIFICATION ( First Revision ) REQUIREMENTS SPECIFIC TO WIRED GLASS Thi...
in case of breakage, the mesh retains the pieces of glass. low thermal emissivity Radiation Control Integrity and Insulati...
https://theconstructor.org/building/uses-of-glass-in-construction/6469/ http://www.questin.org/is-code/is-2553-1-1990-safe...
STRUCTURAL SECTIONS sections play an integral role in the design and construction of steel foundations and retaining struc...
Wide Flanged Beams & Columns In addition to being the largest supplier of steel foundation products, Skyline Steel supplie...
Channels Channel sections are often used to create waler systems for retaining walls. Skyline Steel supplies waler systems...
COLD FORMED LIGHT GAUGE STRUCTURAL STEEL SECTIONS Cold-formed members are normally manufactured by one of two processes. T...
FOLDING is the simplest process, in which specimens of short lengths, and of simple geometry are produced from a sheet of ...
PROBLEMS OF COLD-FORMED STEEL DESIGN Buckling strength of cold-formed steel members Ductility and plastic design cold-form...
COLD-FORMED STEEL SECTIONS Cold-formed structural members can be classified into two major types: – Individual structural ...
EQUAL ANGLES Angle steel is commonly known as angle,it is the long shape steel that both sides each other into vertical an...
UNEQUALANGLES Can be used as lintels and bracing supports. BULB ANGLES
HOT-ROLLED T-BAR Steel t bar galvanised steel lintels t shaped steel bar astm b221 08 6063 t52 aluminum architectural tee ...
http://www.skylinesteel.com/globalnav/products/structural-sections http://scholarsmine.mst.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article...
CONCRETE MASONRY UNITS — SPECIFICATION Part 1 hollow and solid concrete blocks Scope This standard (part 1) covers the fol...
Materials for concrete blocks: Cement : Ordinary Portland Cement, Rapid hardening Portland cement, PPC, can be used. The p...
Hollow (Open and Closed Cavity) Concrete Block The hollow (open and closed cavity) con-crete blocks shall conform to the f...
SIZES OF BLOCKS
Part 3 Autoclaved cellular (aerated ) concrete blocks Autoclaved cellular ( aerated ) concrete’blocks are ,used for both l...
Standard Joint Profile
  2. 2. SCOPE This Part of the Code covers the requirements of building materials and components, and criteria for accepting new or alternative building materials and components. MATERIALS Every material used in fulfillment of the requirements of this Part, unless otherwise specified in the Code or approved, shall conform to the relevant Indian Standards. A list of Indian Standards as the ‘accepted standards’ is given at the end of this Part of the Code. Requirements Of The Material Specified/ Expected In Terms Of The Provisions Given In The Standards On Its Usage, Including Its Applicability In Gee-climatic Condition; General Appearance; • Dimension and dimensional stability; • Structural stability including strength properties; • Fire safety; • Durability; • Thermal properties; • Mechanical properties; • Acoustical properties; USED MATERIALS STEEL AND ITS ALLOYS STRUCTURAL SECTIONS GYPSUM BOARDS GLASS COMPOSITE MATRIX PRODUCT METHODS OF TEST NATIONAL BUILDING CODE OF INDIA PART 5 BUILDING MATERIALS
  3. 3. GYPSUM BASED MATERIALS • Gypsum is a white to gray mineral found in the earth’s crust. Gypsum is a soft sulfate mineral composed of Calcium sulfate dihydrate • Its one of the widely used construction material mainly used in interior designing. • There are several gypsum products used as building material in construction works. • It is used as surface materials. PROPERTIES OF GYPSUM AS A BUILDING MATERIAL Fire Resistance of Gypsum Acoustic Properties of Gypsum Thermal Properties of Gypsum gypsum plaster board of 15mm thickness would possess almost 3 liters of crystal water within it. When fire approaches the water, it undergoes evaporation resulting in a protective layer covering the gypsum product. This would help in stopping the spread of fire to further materials. Gypsum plasterboard is specially designed for noise reduction and prevent reverberation. Incorporating an air space between two solid gypsum wall bring higher acoustic performances, by restricting the noise to pass through. Gypsum construction incorporating cavities, like plasterboard or formwork construction with gypsum gives extra insulation properties. GYPSUM PRODUCTS IN CONSTRUCTION AND THEIR APPLICATIONS •Gypsum Plaster Boards –Plasterboard are panels used as partitions and for the lining of walls and the ceilings. •Used for Plaster for Decoration – The combination of gypsum powder with water makes gypsum plaster that support the formation of beautiful aesthetically pleasing linings for ceilings or wall. They help in molding as well as shaping.
  4. 4. • Used for walls and ceiling • Gypsum plaster Blocks used as partitions and as tiles • Used for self-leveling screeds • Fiberboard with Gypsum • IS CODE • This Indian Standard (Part 1) (Second Revision) was adopted by the Bureau of Indian Standards, after the draft finalized by the Gypsum and Gypsum Based Products for Building Sectional Committee had been approved by the Civil Engineering Division Council. • Gypsum boards specified in the standard have been covered in three parts. Part 1 covers plain boards, Part 2 covers laminated/coated boards, and Part 3 covers reinforced boards.
  5. 5. INDIAN STANDARD GYPSUM PLASTER BOARDS — SPECIFICATION PART 1 PLAIN GYPSUM PLASTER BOARDS ( Second Revision ) • SCOPE • it is to be used as a vertical or horizontal lining in building. TYPES Gypsum Wallboards Gypsum Board with Reduced Water Absorption Rate Gypsum Wallboard with Improved Core Cohesion at High Temperatures
  6. 6.  HARD FINISH PLASTER Setting time ~1-16 hrs Can be used for producing prefabricated units, masonry bricks & blocks & flooring & pavement bricks & tiles.  THE MODERN USE OF GYPSUM IN CONSTRUCTION  PLASTERBOARDS Plasterboard is used for partitions and the lining of walls, ceilings, roofs and floors. The properties of plasterboard can be modified to meet specific requirements, such as fire resistance, humidity resistance, impact resistance, etc.  DECORATIVE PLASTER Plaster powder, mixed with water, manually or through the use of silo-supplied spray systems, is used to create an effective and aesthetically-pleasing lining for brick and block walls, and for ceilings.  BUILDING PLASTER Gypsum plaster is used for walls and ceilings.  PLASTER BLOCKS Gypsum blocks are used for partitions and Gypsum tiles for ceilings. Gypsum Fibreboards Gypsum fibreboard is used for partitions and lining of walls, ceilings, roofs and floors. Gypsum Fibreboard offers good performance when it comes to impact resistance, sound insulation and humidity resistance.
  7. 7. TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION OF GYPSUM PLASTER: Colour Of Finished Surface: White Setting Time: 25-30 Minutes Coverage Area (Considering 12mm Thickness): 21 Sq.Ft Per 25 Kgs Bag Compressive Strength: 60-70 Kg/Cm2 Shelf Life: 4 Months
  8. 8. • two longitudinals of the boards shall not differ more than ± 3 mm per metre length of the diagonal. DIMENSIONS PART 2 COATED/LAMINATED GYPSUM PLASTER BOARDS (SECOND REVISION) Coated/laminated gypsum boards are used for laying for concrete ceiling. With concrete it combines firmly and represents readymade interior plastering. (PART 3):1996 PART 3 REINFORCED GYPSUM PLASTER BOARDS (SECOND REVISION) A scheme of labelling environment friendly products to be known as ECO Mark is being introduced at the instance of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MEF), Government of India. Glass reinforced gypsum boards (GRG) are pseudo ductile materials having reasonably high flexural and impact strengths. intimately bonded with wood vineers, plastic films, paper, etc.
  9. 9. This Indian Standard ( Second Revision ) was adopted by the Indian Standards Institution on 21 May 1982, after the draft finalized by the Inorganic Chemicals ( -Miscellaneous ) Sectional Committee had been approved by the Chemical Division Council. METHODS OF TEST FOR GYPSUM PLASTER OR CONCRETE  MODIFIED APPARATUS  APPARATUS METHOD  CONSISTOMETRE  { SEC 3}VECAT APPARTUS METHOD  METHOD OF DETERMINI NG TRANSVERSE STRENGTH METHODS OF TEST FORCINCRETE AND PRODUTS{SEC 5} Compressive strength and dry set density of gypsum plaster CUBE MOULDS TEST SPECIMEN MECHANICAL RESISTANCE OF GYPSUM PLASTER BY DROPPING BALL TEST SEC 7 BALL METHOD TEST SPECIMEN{FINAL COAT PLASTER} INDIAN STANDARD 2542 METHODS OF TEST FOR GYPSUM PLASTER, CONCRETE AND PRODUCTS
  10. 10. GYPSUM BUILDING PLASTER PART I EXCLUDING PREMIXED LIGHT WEIGHT PLASTERS IS 2547(Part I) - 1976 specific advantages of lightness and high fire resistance. Gypsum plaster shall be classified as follows: a) Plaster of paris, b) Retarded hemihydrate gypsum plaster: Type I — Under coat: a) a) Browning plaster, b) b) Metal lathing plaster, Type II — Final coat plaster: a) a) Finish plaster, b) b) Board finish plaster,
  11. 11. FIRE RATING • FIRE-RESISTANCE RATED GYPSUM SHEATHING . • b. Surface paper: 100 percent recycled content moisture resistant paper on front, back, and long edges • c. Long Edges: Square • d. Overall thickness: 5/8 inch • f. 4hr • NBC • http://www.bis.org.in/sf/ced/CED46(8017)_11082015.pdf • https://www.slideshare.net/sharonshaji3785/gypsum-as-a-costruction-material • https://theconstructor.org/building/gypsum-products-properties-building-construction/14949/ • IS CODE 2095.pdf • https://ia800403.us.archive.org/23/items/gov.in.is.1288.1982/is.1288.1982.pdf • https://archive.org/details/gov.in.is.iec.2542.1.1-12.1978 • http://www.bis.org.in/sf/pow/powced.pdf REFRENCE
  12. 12. • GLASS In this process sand is fused with lime, soda and some other admixtures and then cooled rapidly. Glass is used in construction purpose and architectural purpose in engineering. facilitated penetration of light into buildings. PROPERTIES OF GLASS • Transparency • Strength • Workability • Transmittance • U value • Recycle property TYPES OF GLASS AND THEIR USES IN CONSTRUCTION WORKS • Float glass{These are used as shop fronts, public places etc.} • Shatterproof glass: made with plates of plastic or resin or other material between two sheets of glass to prevent shattering. laminated glass {Shatterproof glass is used for windows, skylights, floors :.}In the event of breaking, it is held in place by an interlayer, typically of polyvinyl butyral • Thickness: The PVB thickness is 0.38mm, 0.76mm, 1.14mm, multiple of 0.38mm, the SGP thickness is 0.89mm, 1.52mm, 2.28mm, etc. • Strength: The SGP{Sentry Guard Plus }laminated glass is five times stronger and up to 100 times stiffer than PVB laminated glass. • Safety: The SGP laminated glass is stand up when broken, while the PVB laminated glass is fell down.
  13. 13. • Chromatic glass: glass whose light transmission properties are altered when voltage, light or heat is applied. When installed in the envelope of buildings, smart glass creates climate adaptive building sells, with the ability to save costs for heating, air-conditioning and lighting {Chromatic glass is used in ICU’s, meeting rooms etc} • Tinted glass: Glass is available in a number of tints which absorb a portion of the solar heat and block daylight. • Toughened glass: Toughened or tempered glass is a type of safety glass processed by controlled thermalor chemical treatments to increase its strength compared with normal glass. {This type of glass is used for fire resistant doors, mobile screen protectors etc.} • Glass blocks{ These are used as architectural purpose in the construction of walls, skylights etc. They provide aesthetic appearance when light is passed through it.} • Glass wool{Glass wool is made of fibers of glass and acts as good insulating filler. It is fire resistant glass.]
  14. 14. IS 2553 SPECIFICATION FOR SAFETY GLASS: PART 1 GENERAL PURPOSE (THIRD REVISION) The laminated safety glass contains two pieces or more sheet of glass. REQUIREMENTS SPECIFIC TO TOUGHENED SAFETY GLASS  THICKNESS  DIMENSIONAL TOLERANCES ON CUT SIZE(LENGTH AND WIDTH)  RAGMENTATION TEST  WARP  RESISTANCE TO SHOCKTEST
  15. 15. REQUIREMENTS SPECIFIC TO LAMINATED SAFETY GLASS THICKNESS TEST LIGHT SABILITY TEST BOIL TEST INDIAN STANDARD SPECIFICATION FOR FLAT TRANSPARENT SHEET ( THIRD REVISION} This standard was first published in 1965 under the title ‘Transparent sheet glass ( selected quality )’ and revised in 1971 . This standard prescribes the requirements and methods of sampling and test for flat transparent sheet glass for use in the manufacture of photographic plates, projection slides, silvered glass mirrors, toughened or laminated safety glasses and for glazing and framing purposes. • SHEET GLASS – Transparent, flat glass haviog glossy, fire-finished, Smooth surface. • CENTRALAND OUTER AREAS • CLASSIFICATION • REQUIREMENTS • DIMENSIONS • TESTS Thickness Rubs and Crush Bow
  16. 16. IS 5437 : 1994 FIGURED, ROLLED AND WIRED GLASS — SPECIFICATION ( First Revision ) REQUIREMENTS SPECIFIC TO WIRED GLASS Thickness- Thickness of wired glass shall be 6 0 ± 0 5 mm. Dimensional Tolerance -Tolerance on cut size of wired glass shall be ±3.0 mm. Wire Mesh The wire mesh used in the wired glass or wired figured glass shall be made of steel wire 0.46 to 0.56 mm in diameter. The pattern of mesh shall be square or diamond with wires welded or hexagonal with wires twisted. In the case of welded mesh, the wire running across the manufacturing width shall be measured.
  17. 17. in case of breakage, the mesh retains the pieces of glass. low thermal emissivity Radiation Control Integrity and Insulation
  18. 18. https://theconstructor.org/building/uses-of-glass-in-construction/6469/ http://www.questin.org/is-code/is-2553-1-1990-safety-glass-part-1-general-purpose http://www.questin.org/is-code/is-2835-1987-flat-transparent-sheet-glass http://glassed.vitroglazings.com/glasstopics/how_lowe_works.aspx http://www.pyroguard.eu/en/fire-glass-products/classifications-of-fire-resistant-glass/
  19. 19. STRUCTURAL SECTIONS sections play an integral role in the design and construction of steel foundations and retaining structures. . Products in this range vary from flats, squares, angles, U-sections, T-sections and I-sections.
  20. 20. Wide Flanged Beams & Columns In addition to being the largest supplier of steel foundation products, Skyline Steel supplies structural sections. Wide flange beams can be used as bracing, walers, and in wall systems. Skyline Steel has access to every size W shape Universal Beams Universal Columns Welding Beams/Columns
  21. 21. Channels Channel sections are often used to create waler systems for retaining walls. Skyline Steel supplies waler systems and channel for other needs for projects throughout the continent. Mild Steel Channels Cold Formed Channel-Lipped Cold Formed Channel-Plain
  22. 22. COLD FORMED LIGHT GAUGE STRUCTURAL STEEL SECTIONS Cold-formed members are normally manufactured by one of two processes. These are: - Roll forming; - Folding and press braking. Roll forming consists of feeding a continuous steel strip through a series of opposing rolls to progressively deform the steel plastically to form the desired shape. Each pair of rolls produces a fixed amount of deformation in a sequence of type. In general, the more complex the cross sectional shape, the greater the number of stages required. In the case of cold- formed rectangular hollow sections, the rolls initially form the section into a circular section and a weld is applied between the opposing edges of the strip before final rolling (called sizing) into a square or rectangular shape.
  23. 23. FOLDING is the simplest process, in which specimens of short lengths, and of simple geometry are produced from a sheet of material by folding a series of bends. CHARACTERISTICS OF COLD-FORMED STEEL SECTIONS cold-forming leads to a modification of the stress-strain curve of the steel. The increase of the yield strength is due to strain hardening and depends on the type of steel used for cold rolling.
  24. 24. PROBLEMS OF COLD-FORMED STEEL DESIGN Buckling strength of cold-formed steel members Ductility and plastic design cold-formed steel sections possess low ductility and are not generally allowed for plastic design. Connections Long-standing methods for connecting two thin elements are blind rivets and self drilling, self tapping screws. Fire resistance Sprayed cementations or gypsum based coatings, while very efficient for other applications are, generally, not usable for galvanised cold-formed steel sections. However, cold-formed steel sections can be employed as beams concealed behind a suspended ceiling. In load bearing applications, fire resistance periods of 30 minutes can usually be achieved by one layer of “special” fire resistant plasterboard, and 60 minutes by two layers of this plasterboard, which possesses low shrinkage and high integrity properties in fire. Planar protection to floors and walls provides adequate fire resistance to enclosed sections, which retain a significant proportion of their strength, even at temperatures of 500 °C.
  25. 25. COLD-FORMED STEEL SECTIONS Cold-formed structural members can be classified into two major types: – Individual structural framing members; – Panels and decks. Individual structural members (bar members) obtained from so called “long products” include: – single open sections, shown in Figure 1.2a; – open built-up sections (Figure 1.2b); – closed built-up sections (Figure 1.2c). the depth of cold-formed sections for bar members ranges from 50 – 70 mm to 350 – 400 mm, with thickness from about 0.5 mm to 6 mm.
  26. 26. EQUAL ANGLES Angle steel is commonly known as angle,it is the long shape steel that both sides each other into vertical angle.Divided into equal Angle and unequal Angle.According to the stress of the structure of the different needs HOT ROLLED AND SLIT STEEL TEE BARS
  27. 27. UNEQUALANGLES Can be used as lintels and bracing supports. BULB ANGLES
  28. 28. HOT-ROLLED T-BAR Steel t bar galvanised steel lintels t shaped steel bar astm b221 08 6063 t52 aluminum architectural tee bar t section steel welded bars australia bar sizes t shaped steel bar.
  29. 29. http://www.skylinesteel.com/globalnav/products/structural-sections http://scholarsmine.mst.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1053&context=ccfss-aisi-spec http://www.easysteel.co.nz/site_files/8545/upload_files/SteelBook_StructuralSection.pdf?dl=1 http://www.jfe-steel.co.jp/en/products/shapes/catalog/d1e-002.pdf
  30. 30. CONCRETE MASONRY UNITS — SPECIFICATION Part 1 hollow and solid concrete blocks Scope This standard (part 1) covers the following concrete masonry building units which are used in the construction of load-bearing and partition walls: a) Hollow(open and closed cavity) load bearing concrete blocks, b) Hollow (open and closed cavity) non-load bearing concrete blocks, and c) Solid load-bearing concrete blocks and non load bearing concrete blocks. The nominal dimensions of concrete block shall be as follows: Length : 400, 500 or 600 mm Height : 200 or 100 mm Width : 50,75, 100, 150,200, 2500r300 mm
  31. 31. Materials for concrete blocks: Cement : Ordinary Portland Cement, Rapid hardening Portland cement, PPC, can be used. The partial replacement of cement by a pozzolana i.e. rice husk ash, fly ash etc is also permitted. Aggregate : The maximum particle size of coarser aggregate is 13mm (10mm for hollow blocks). high proportion of fine aggregates are to be avoided as they increase the density. Cement Aggregate ratio 1:6, 1:8, 1:10 up to 1:16 by weight
  32. 32. Hollow (Open and Closed Cavity) Concrete Block The hollow (open and closed cavity) con-crete blocks shall conform to the following three grades: Grade A — load bearing units minimum block density -1 500 kg/m3. minimum average compressive strengths - 3.5, 4.5, 5.5, 7.0, 8,5, 10.0, 12.5 and 15.0 N/mm’ respectively at 28 days Grade B — load bearing units block density - 1 100 kg/m3 -1500 kg/m3. minimum average compressive strengths - 3.5 and 5.0 N/mm’ respectively at 28 days Solid Concrete Block — Grade C load bearing units block density not less than 1 800 kg/m3. minimum average compressive strength - 4.0 and 5.0 N/mm respectively
  33. 33. SIZES OF BLOCKS
  34. 34. Part 3 Autoclaved cellular (aerated ) concrete blocks Autoclaved cellular ( aerated ) concrete’blocks are ,used for both load bearing and. non-load bearing internal walls, partition and panel walls, inner leaf of cavity walls or as backing to brick masonry and for external load- bearing walls as panel walls in steel or reinforced concrete frame construction
  35. 35. Standard Joint Profile

