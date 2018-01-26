Successfully reported this slideshow.
The key priority of modern medicine during development of new birth control medication list is taking care of your women’s reproductive health, her protection and promotion of safe motherhood. It is not secret that USA takes one of the first places where women prefer to do abortion than give a birth. It’s used be that abortion was only a surgery that like any other surgery could be very dangerous for a woman. To prevent any harm to your body it is better to prevent abortion and unwanted pregnancy at all by using quality birth control medications.

  1. 1. BIRTH CONTROL MEDICATIONS Birth Control MedicationsList: Hormonal Oral Contraceptives The keypriorityof modernmedicine duringdevelopmentof new birthcontrol medicationlististaking care of yourwomen’sreproductive health,herprotectionandpromotionof safe motherhood.Itisnot secretthat USA takesone of the firstplaceswhere womenprefertodoabortionthangive a birth.It’s usedbe that abortionwasonlya surgerythat like anyothersurgerycouldbe verydangerousfora woman.To preventanyharm toyour bodyit isbetterto preventabortionandunwantedpregnancyat all by usingqualitybirthcontrol medications. Currentmedicine offersavarietyof contraceptive methods,andawomancan alwayschoose what methodsandmedicationstouse topreventunwantedpregnancy.The decisiononthe choice of contraceptive methodsorbirthcontrol medicationspreferablyhastobe provedby yourdoctor.Onlya qualifiedprofessional canassessthe healthstatusof women,todetermine the indicationsof a contraceptive method,offerthe bestbirthcontrol medicationfromthe listof all existingbirthcontrol pills. Hormonal oral contraceptives as one of the most powerful in birth control medicationslist In the UnitedStatesoverthe past decade the use of hormonal contraceptives increasedin5times. Reliability,ease of use,minimal sideeffects,abeneficialeffectonthe organsand systemsof a female bodyare the mainreasonswhywomenall overthe worldchoose fromthe orallytakenbirthcontrol medications’list.Womengive preferencetodayhormonal oral contraceptivesasthe mosteffective.The combinedpillsare the so-called“gold”standardsof contraception.Theireffectivenessisusually99%. Efficiencyof birthcontrol pillsisestimatedbycountingthe numberof specialistswithunplanned pregnanciesduringthe yearforevery100 women. The latestbirthcontrol medicationslistcontainsthe small dosagesof hormonesatthe same time their efficiencyandreliabilityhave beenmaintained –in suchway theybecame evenmore efficientthanthe firstbirthcontrol tablets.  What are the latestbirthcontrol medicationsinthe list:  The acquisitionof newanaloguesof female sex hormones –levonorgestrel;  There progestogensIIIgeneration –desogestrel andgestodene;  The latestcontraceptivesare mini pills,notcontainingprogestogen. Supplementationwithalowconcentrationof hormonestakenalongwiththese birthcontrol medicationshelpstoreduce side effectsandcomplications. All birth control pillsdependingonthe dosage ofhormones,dividedinto the followingtypes:  monophase;  two-phase;
  2. 2.  three-phase. In monophase hormonal contraceptivesdailydoseof the active componentsisconstant,andthe compositionmayvary.Itis understoodthatmonophase preparationsconsistof tabletswiththe same dose of hormones.These tabletsare the same colorusedforthe same course.By popularmonophase contraceptivesinclude:Cilest,Novynette,MercilonandRigevidon. Biphasicpreparationssuggestchangingdosesof hormonestwiceduringthe course of treatment;three- phase – three times,respectively.Typically,suchpill forone course hasa differentcolor.The most populartwo-phase birthcontrol medicationsinthe listare Tri-Cyclen,Thri-merci,Triziston. Dependingonthe dosage of the active constituents,birthcontrol medicationslistis dividedinto4types: 1. Mini pill These birthcontrol medicationscontainthe minimumdose of the hormone of ethinylestradiol.Side effectsassociatedwiththeiruse –isminimal.Insome cases,theyhave the abilitytoremove the backgroundof hormonal acne (especiallyinadolescence),painfulmenstruation.These pillsare best suitedforyounggirlsupto 25 years oldwhohave a regularsex life.The mostpopularare Thri-merci, Mercilon,Novynette. 2. Low-dose birthcontrol pills The formulationscontainthe same ethinylestradiol,butincombinationwithvarioushormones, desogestrel,gestodene,norgestimate orlevonorgestrel.These birthcontrol pillsare recommendedfor youngwomen.Inadditiontothe contraceptive action,theseagentshave apronouncedanti-androgenic effect:helpremoveunwantedhairgrowthonthe face,preventthe appearance of acne and hairlosson the backgroundof hormonal imbalance.Popularpillsinthiscategoryare YasminandFemodene. 3. Middle-dose pill As a rule,containtwo hormonesethinylestradiol andlevonorgestrel.Lessmaycomprise other combinationsof hormones.A middle-dose pill designedforwomengivingbirth,especiallythose older than 30 years.Theyalsohave anti-androgeniceffect,whichisimportantforwomen whohave not recoveredfrompregnancyandchildbirth.Popularpillsare Cilest. 4. High-dose birthcontrol medications In itscompositionare ethinylestradiol andlevonorgestrel,butonlyinhighdoses.Suchmeansprimarily usedforthe treatmentandpreventionof hormonal disorders.Contraceptivesof thistype maybe taken by womenolderthan35 years.These pillsincludeLevlenandMilvane. Please,visitadoctor if youhave any problemwiththe choice of birthcontrol medicationsfromthe list of available ones.
  3. 3. Oral contraceptives(birthcontrol pills) are medicationsthatpreventpregnancy.Theyare one methodof birthcontrol.Oral contraceptivesare hormonal preparationsthatmaycontaincombinationsof the hormonesestrogenandprogestinorprogestinalone.Combinationsof estrogenandprogestinprevent pregnancybyinhibitingthe releaseof the hormonesluteinizinghormone (LH) andfolliclestimulating hormone (FSH) fromthe pituitaryglandinthe brain.LHand FSH playkeyrolesinthe developmentof the eggand preparationof the liningof the uterusforimplantationof the embryo.Progestinalsomakesthe uterine mucusthatsurroundsthe eggmore difficultforspermtopenetrate and,therefore,for fertilizationtotake place.Insome women,progestininhibitsovulation(release of the egg). There are differenttypesof combinationbirthcontrol pillsthatcontainestrogenandprogestinthatare referredtoas “monophasic,”“biphasic,”or“triphasic.” Monophasicbirthcontrol pillsdeliverthe same amountof estrogenandprogestineveryday. Biphasicbirthcontrol pillsdeliverthe same amountof estrogeneverydayforthe first21 daysof the cycle.Duringthe firsthalf of the cycle,the progestin/estrogenratioislowertoallow the liningof the uterus(endometrium)tothickenasitnormallydoesduringthe menstrual cycle.Duringthe secondhalf of the cycle,the progestin/estrogenratioishighertoallow the normal sheddingof the liningof the uterusto occur. Triphasicbirthcontrol pillshave constantorchangingestrogenconcentrationsandvaryingprogestin concentrationsthroughoutthe cycle.There isnoevidence thatbi- ortriphasicoral contraceptivesare saferor superiortomonophasicoral contraceptives,orvice versa,intheireffectivenessforthe preventionof pregnancy. Birthcontrol isa way formenand womentopreventpregnancy.There are manydifferentmethodsof birthcontrol,includinghormonal contraceptionsuchas“the pill.” Womentake the pill bymouthto preventpregnancy,and,whentakencorrectly,itisupto 99.9% effective.However,the pill doesnotprotectagainstsexuallytransmitteddiseases,includingHIV (the virusthat causesAIDS).The latex male condomprovidesthe bestprotectionfrommostSTDs.Other typesof combinedestrogenandprogestinhormonal contraceptioninclude the patchandthe vaginal ring. How Does Hormonal Contraception Work? A womanbecomespregnantwhenaneggreleasedfromherovary(the organthatholdshereggs) is fertilizedbyaman’ssperm.The fertilizedeggattachestothe inside of a woman’swomb(uterus),where it receivesnourishmentanddevelopsintoababy.Hormonesinthe woman’sbodycontrol the release of the egg fromthe ovary — calledovulation — andprepare the bodytoaccept the fertilizedegg. Birth control pill side effects The most commonside effectsof the birthcontrol pillsinclude nausea,headache,breasttenderness, weightgain,irregularbleeding,andmoodchanges.These sideeffectsoftensubside afterafew months’
  4. 4. use.Scantymenstrual periodsorbreakthroughbleedingmayoccurbut are oftentemporary,and neitherside effectisserious.Womenwithahistoryof migrainesmaynotice anincrease inmigraine frequency.Onthe otherhand,womenwhose migrainesare triggeredbyfluctuationsintheirown hormone levelsmaynotice improvementinmigraineswithoral contraceptive use becauseof the more uniformhormone levelsduringoral contraceptiveuse.Uncommonly,oral contraceptivesmaycontribute to increasedbloodpressure,bloodclots,heartattack,andstroke.Womenwhosmoke,especiallythose over35, and womenwithcertainmedical conditions,suchasa historyof bloodclotsor breastor endometrial cancer,maybe advisedagainsttakingoral contraceptives,asthese conditionscanincrease the adverse risksof oral contraceptives. What is the dosage for birth control pills,and how do I take them? Many of the birthcontrol pillscome in easy-to-usedispensersinwhichthe dayof the weekora consecutive number(1,2, 3, etc.) is writtenonthe dispenserwithacorrespondingtabletforeachdayor number. For example,someOrtho-Novumdispensersare labeled“Sunday”nexttothe firsttablet.Thus,the first tabletisto be takenon the firstSundayaftermenstruationbegins(the firstSundayfollowingthe first day of a woman’speriod).If herperiodbeginsonSunday,the firsttabletshouldbe takenonthatday. For birthcontrol pillsthatuse consecutive numbers,the firsttablet(#1) istakenonthe firstday of the menstrual period(the firstdayof bleeding).Tablet#2 istakenon the secondday andso on. Still otherpackagesinstructwomentobeginondayfive of the cycle.For such products,womencount fromday one of theirmenstrual cycle (dayone isthe firstdayof bleeding).Onthe fifthday,the first tabletistaken.Tabletsthenare takendaily. Most birthcontrol pillsare packagedas 21-day or 28-day units.For 21-day packages,tabletsare taken dailyfor21 days.This isfollowedbyaseven-dayperiodduringwhichnobirthcontrol pillsare taken. Thenthe cycle repeats. For the 28-day units,tabletscontainingmedicationare takenfor21 consecutive days,followedbya seven-dayperiodduringwhichplacebotablets(containingnomedication)are taken. Newerformulationswith24daysof hormone pillsandonlyfourdaysof placebopillsare now available, as are continuousorextended-cycle oral contraceptive regimens,inwhichonlyactive hormone pillsare taken.Extended-cyclepreparationsinclude seven-dayintervalsof placebopillstobe taken approximatelyeverythreemonths. Womenjuststartingto take birthcontrol pillsshoulduse additional contraceptionforthe firstseven daysof use because pregnancymayoccur duringthisperiod. If womenforgetto take tablets,pregnancymayresult.If asingle tabletisforgotten,itshouldbe taken as soonas it isrealizedthatitis forgotten.If more thanone tabletisforgotten,the instructionsthat come withthe packagingshouldbe consulted,ora physicianorpharmacistshouldbe called.
