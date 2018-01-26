The key priority of modern medicine during development of new birth control medication list is taking care of your women’s reproductive health, her protection and promotion of safe motherhood. It is not secret that USA takes one of the first places where women prefer to do abortion than give a birth. It’s used be that abortion was only a surgery that like any other surgery could be very dangerous for a woman. To prevent any harm to your body it is better to prevent abortion and unwanted pregnancy at all by using quality birth control medications.