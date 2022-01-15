Dr. Ruham Nasany, medical director of the neuro-oncology program, joins the pink champions support group to talk about "chemo brain”. Introduction: Dr. Ruham Nasany is a neuro-oncologist who joined Upstate University Hospital and Cancer Center in Syracuse, New York in 2020 as the medical director of the neuro-oncology and brain tumor multidisciplinary program and assistant professor in the department of neurology. She is dual board certified in neurology and neuro-oncology.