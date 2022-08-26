Introduction to plant-parasitic nematodes_.pptx

1.
Plant-parasitic nematodes
• Soil microscopic roundworms
• Over 4100 species
• Different life stages or forms
• Eggs
• Juveniles (J2 or roundworm)
• Cysts
• J2 possess stylet for penetration and
feeding
• Feed on all plant types
• Ecto -, or semi-endo parasites
• High damage and yield loss (~$80 billion)
• Most damaging in sandy soils
• Symptoms may be present/ absent Click For More Information
Plant parasitic nematode (a) eggs, (b) juveniles, (c) juveniles
penetrating plant root, (d) cysts of cyst nematode, and (e) needle-
like mouth part. Photo courtesy of TheSCNCOALITION.COM (a, c,&
d), UM (b), and UNL (e)
2.
• Difficult/impossible to eliminate nematodes in
fields
• Spread within fields can be aided by;
• Flood water, erosion or dust
• Infested farm tools and equipments
• Spread between fields,
• Infested plants
• Infested tools, equipments, and soil,
• Irrigation water and animals
• Cross-border spread
• Transport of infested produce, nursery plants,
seeds, tubers, or bulbs
Plant-parasitic nematodes spread
3.
Above-ground symptoms of nematodes
• Leaf yellowing and
wilting
Yellowing and death of plants infected with
root-knot nematode. Courtesy: Edward
Sikora, AU.
Severe stunting of soybean caused by
nematode infestation. Courtesy: Steve
Koenning
• Stunted growth
A corn field with patchy area caused by
sting nematode. Courtesy: Tamra
Jackson-Ziems, UNL
• Patchy areas
5.
5
Root-knot nematodes
Galls on okra. Photo courtesy of Rebecca
Melanson, MSU
Gall on tomato root. Photo courtesy of Penn
State PPEM
• Most important plant-pathogenic
nematode
• Worldwide distribution
• Wide host range
• Over 100 species
• Most damaging species include;
• Meloidogyne incognita, M. hapla, M.
javanica, and M. arenaria
• J2s attack root tips, invade tissues, and
cause root galls or knots that can affect
yield
•
• Important hosts include; soybean,
6.
Cyst nematodes
6
Heterodera glycines cysts on soybean
Globodera cysts on potato tuber. Photo courtesy of Florida
Division of Plant Industry.
• Heterodera and Globodera nematode
genera
• Cyst forming nematodes
• Second most damaging nematodes
• Worldwide distribution
• Most important cyst nematodes;
• Soybean (SCN), potato (PCN), sugar-
beet, and cereal cyst nematodes
• SCN annual U.S soybean yield loss
• PCN yield loss ranges from 50 to 80%
• Cysts (eggs-filled dead female body) are
formed on hosts every 3-4 weeks.
7.
Lesion nematodes
7
• Migratory endo-parasites
• Over 70 species
• Worldwide distribution
• Wide host range
• Hosts up to 400 plant species
• Feed mainly on host root cortex
• Formation of necrotic lesion
• Damage can result in ~85% yield loss
8.
Reniform nematodes
8
Reniform nematode
Rotylenchulus sp.
Photo courtesy of C. Clark,
APS: CABI Bioscience
• semi-endo parasites
• Wide host range;
• Over 314 plant species
• Weeds, soybean, cotton, pineapple,
sweetpotato, vegetables, and cassava
• Worldwide distribution
• Tropical, subtropical, and warm
temperate zones
• Females will penetrate and feed inside host
roots, causing root necrosis
• Mature female is kidneyreniform-shaped
• Overwinter as egg masses or immature adults
Editor's Notes
Except cyst forming nematodes, plant parasitic nematodes can only be seen using a magnifying glass or microscopes All plant parasitic nematodes have a needle-like mouthpart called stylet, and this makes them different from other nematodes Crop loss due to nematodes is estimated to be over $200 billion annually Sometimes nematode infected plants may not have symptoms and yet will still cause yield loss
Once in a field they cannot be eliminated this is because they can remain dormant in soil or plant residue for more than 10 years. Some can also form protective structure like cyst to protect their eggs
When present, above ground symptoms of nematode diseases may be confused for other plant diseases, but their pattern in the field may be different. Stunted growth is the first obvious symptoms due to poor nutrient supply to the shoot part. Usually the infested plants are always shorter and smaller compared to healthy plants. In such case, areas with stunted or smaller plants will have fewer stands and appear patchy in the field. In severe case, leaves may turn yellow and plants may wilt or die.
There are many types of plant parasitic nematodes causing damage to crops, but the most economic important nematodes are root knot, cyst, Reniform, and lesion nematodes. These will be discussed in details in the next slides
The root knot nematode is the most economical plant parasitic nematode worldwide. It has worldwide distribution, has wide host range and comprises of over 100 species, Among the species, M. incognita, M. hapla, M. javanica, and M. arenaria are the most virulent. Root knot nematode eggs will survive as egg mass on root surface or in soil in winter. During warm spring, the eggs hatch and releases the young nematode worms. The worms will invade root tips of host plant to enter the root. Once inside the nematode will cause cells of the plant to form large galls which will serve as source of food and nutrients for the nematode. This activity will cause wounds, loss of nutrients, and introduction of opportunistic pathogens to the infected root. Hence the infected plants will have poor root system that is full of galls. Usually, the size of galls varies with different species and host type
Cyst nematodes are the second most damaging plant parasitic nematodes. They are the second most damaging nematodes, following root-knot nematodes, and they are distributed worldwide. The most important members of the group are soybean cyst nematode, potato cyst nematode, and cereal cyst nematode. SCN and PCN are particularly known for causing high yield loss in the United states. One unique feature that is used to differential cyst nematode from other nematodes is their cyst. They form cysts on their hosts every 3 to 4 weeks. The cyst is a dead female body containing the eggs. The cyst shell usually serves as protective that protective the eggs from harsh conditions
Lesion nematode is migratory nematode that feeds on root cortex (a cortex is an outer layer of a stem or root in a plant, lying below the epidermis but outside the vascular bundles.) using its stylet. It may enter the vascular tissues to obtain nutrients They are found worldwide and over 70 species have been identified, which can feed on many host plants. Lesion nematodes damage on host plant can result to over 80%, and characteristic sign of the nematode is necrotic lesion on host root or tuber
Female body (head) embedded in the root; the tail region protrudes outside the root surface Mature female body has a kidney or reniform shape Overwinter as egg masses on root surfaces or immature adults free in soil.