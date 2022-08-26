Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Introduction to plant-parasitic nematodes_.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
IPM strategies for plant-parasitic nematodes_R.Akinrinlola.pptx
IPM strategies for plant-parasitic nematodes_R.Akinrinlola.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Biological control of phytophthora sojae
Plant Disease Control Hub
Cultural practices for FHB
Plant Disease Control Hub
Integrated management
Plant Disease Control Hub
Chemical treatment for Fusarium head blight disease of wheat
Plant Disease Control Hub
Bacillus species; the power points
Plant Disease Control Hub
Black Pod disease of cocoa
Plant Disease Control Hub
1 of 8
1 of 8

Introduction to plant-parasitic nematodes_.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 4 views

Download to read offline

Science

Introduction to plant parasitic nematodes.

Introduction to plant parasitic nematodes.

Science

Recommended

More Related Content

More from Plant Disease Control Hub

Biological control of phytophthora sojae
Plant Disease Control Hub
Cultural practices for FHB
Plant Disease Control Hub
Integrated management
Plant Disease Control Hub
Chemical treatment for Fusarium head blight disease of wheat
Plant Disease Control Hub
Bacillus species; the power points
Plant Disease Control Hub
Black Pod disease of cocoa
Plant Disease Control Hub

Featured

Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine Brendan Borrell
Free
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training Adam Stern
Free
Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South Margaret Renkl
Free
The Secret Life of Fungi Aliya Whiteley
Free
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer
Free
Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness Susannah Cahalan
Free
The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History Elizabeth Kolbert
Free
The World Without Us Alan Weisman
Free
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari
Free
Boundaries Workbook: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
Bad Science: Quacks, Hacks, and Big Pharma Flacks Ben Goldacre
Free
The Happiness Project, Tenth Anniversary Edition: Or, Why I Spent a Year Trying to Sing in the Morning, Clean My Closets, Fight Right, Read Aristotle, and Generally Have More Fun Gretchen Rubin
Free
Why People Believe Weird Things: Pseudoscience, Superstition, and Other Confusions of Our Time Michael Shermer
Free
Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race Margot Lee Shetterly
Free
Junky: The Definitive Text of "Junk" William S. Burroughs
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Monster's Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How It Shook Our World David K. Randall
Free
Ways of Being: Animals, Plants, Machines: The Search for a Planetary Intelligence James Bridle
Free
All the Living and the Dead: From Embalmers to Executioners, an Exploration of the People Who Have Made Death Their Life's Work Hayley Campbell
Free
Fantastic Numbers and Where to Find Them: A Cosmic Quest from Zero to Infinity Antonio Padilla
Free
The Rise and Reign of the Mammals: A New History, from the Shadow of the Dinosaurs to Us Steve Brusatte
Free
At Home on an Unruly Planet: Finding Refuge on a Changed Earth Madeline Ostrander
Free
Nomad Century: How Climate Migration Will Reshape Our World Gaia Vince
Free
Why Sharks Matter: A Deep Dive with the World's Most Misunderstood Predator David Shiffman
Free
A Portrait of the Scientist as a Young Woman: A Memoir Lindy Elkins-Tanton
Free
Out of the Wreckage Kirk Yeager
Free
The Secret Lives of Planets: Order, Chaos, and Uniqueness in the Solar System Paul Murdin
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
Free
On Animals Susan Orlean
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
Free
Empire of the Scalpel: The History of Surgery Ira Rutkow M.D.
Free
The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World David Robson
Free

Introduction to plant-parasitic nematodes_.pptx

  1. 1. Plant-parasitic nematodes • Soil microscopic roundworms • Over 4100 species • Different life stages or forms • Eggs • Juveniles (J2 or roundworm) • Cysts • J2 possess stylet for penetration and feeding • Feed on all plant types • Ecto -, or semi-endo parasites • High damage and yield loss (~$80 billion) • Most damaging in sandy soils • Symptoms may be present/ absent Click For More Information Plant parasitic nematode (a) eggs, (b) juveniles, (c) juveniles penetrating plant root, (d) cysts of cyst nematode, and (e) needle- like mouth part. Photo courtesy of TheSCNCOALITION.COM (a, c,& d), UM (b), and UNL (e)
  2. 2. • Difficult/impossible to eliminate nematodes in fields • Spread within fields can be aided by; • Flood water, erosion or dust • Infested farm tools and equipments • Spread between fields, • Infested plants • Infested tools, equipments, and soil, • Irrigation water and animals • Cross-border spread • Transport of infested produce, nursery plants, seeds, tubers, or bulbs Plant-parasitic nematodes spread
  3. 3. Above-ground symptoms of nematodes • Leaf yellowing and wilting Yellowing and death of plants infected with root-knot nematode. Courtesy: Edward Sikora, AU. Severe stunting of soybean caused by nematode infestation. Courtesy: Steve Koenning • Stunted growth A corn field with patchy area caused by sting nematode. Courtesy: Tamra Jackson-Ziems, UNL • Patchy areas
  4. 4. Economical important nematodes ● Root-knot nematodes – Meloidogygne spp. ● Cyst nematodes – Heterodera spp. and Globodera spp. ● Lesion nematodes – Pratylenchus spp. ● Reniform nematodes – Rotylenchulus spp. 4
  5. 5. 5 Root-knot nematodes Galls on okra. Photo courtesy of Rebecca Melanson, MSU Gall on tomato root. Photo courtesy of Penn State PPEM • Most important plant-pathogenic nematode • Worldwide distribution • Wide host range • Over 100 species • Most damaging species include; • Meloidogyne incognita, M. hapla, M. javanica, and M. arenaria • J2s attack root tips, invade tissues, and cause root galls or knots that can affect yield • • Important hosts include; soybean,
  6. 6. Cyst nematodes 6 Heterodera glycines cysts on soybean Globodera cysts on potato tuber. Photo courtesy of Florida Division of Plant Industry. • Heterodera and Globodera nematode genera • Cyst forming nematodes • Second most damaging nematodes • Worldwide distribution • Most important cyst nematodes; • Soybean (SCN), potato (PCN), sugar- beet, and cereal cyst nematodes • SCN annual U.S soybean yield loss • PCN yield loss ranges from 50 to 80% • Cysts (eggs-filled dead female body) are formed on hosts every 3-4 weeks.
  7. 7. Lesion nematodes 7 • Migratory endo-parasites • Over 70 species • Worldwide distribution • Wide host range • Hosts up to 400 plant species • Feed mainly on host root cortex • Formation of necrotic lesion • Damage can result in ~85% yield loss
  8. 8. Reniform nematodes 8 Reniform nematode Rotylenchulus sp. Photo courtesy of C. Clark, APS: CABI Bioscience • semi-endo parasites • Wide host range; • Over 314 plant species • Weeds, soybean, cotton, pineapple, sweetpotato, vegetables, and cassava • Worldwide distribution • Tropical, subtropical, and warm temperate zones • Females will penetrate and feed inside host roots, causing root necrosis • Mature female is kidneyreniform-shaped • Overwinter as egg masses or immature adults

Editor's Notes

  • Except cyst forming nematodes, plant parasitic nematodes can only be seen using a magnifying glass or microscopes
    All plant parasitic nematodes have a needle-like mouthpart called stylet, and this makes them different from other nematodes
    Crop loss due to nematodes is estimated to be over $200 billion annually
    Sometimes nematode infected plants may not have symptoms and yet will still cause yield loss
  • Once in a field they cannot be eliminated this is because they can remain dormant in soil or plant residue for more than 10 years. Some can also form protective structure like cyst to protect their eggs
  • When present, above ground symptoms of nematode diseases may be confused for other plant diseases, but their pattern in the field may be different.
    Stunted growth is the first obvious symptoms due to poor nutrient supply to the shoot part. Usually the infested plants are always shorter and smaller compared to healthy plants.
    In such case, areas with stunted or smaller plants will have fewer stands and appear patchy in the field.
    In severe case, leaves may turn yellow and plants may wilt or die.
  • There are many types of plant parasitic nematodes causing damage to crops, but the most economic important nematodes are root knot, cyst, Reniform, and lesion nematodes. These will be discussed in details in the next slides
  • The root knot nematode is the most economical plant parasitic nematode worldwide. It has worldwide distribution, has wide host range and comprises of over 100 species, Among the species, M. incognita, M. hapla, M. javanica, and M. arenaria are the most virulent. Root knot nematode eggs will survive as egg mass on root surface or in soil in winter. During warm spring, the eggs hatch and releases the young nematode worms. The worms will invade root tips of host plant to enter the root. Once inside the nematode will cause cells of the plant to form large galls which will serve as source of food and nutrients for the nematode. This activity will cause wounds, loss of nutrients, and introduction of opportunistic pathogens to the infected root. Hence the infected plants will have poor root system that is full of galls. Usually, the size of galls varies with different species and host type
  • Cyst nematodes are the second most damaging plant parasitic nematodes. They are the second most damaging nematodes, following root-knot nematodes, and they are distributed worldwide. The most important members of the group are soybean cyst nematode, potato cyst nematode, and cereal cyst nematode. SCN and PCN are particularly known for causing high yield loss in the United states. One unique feature that is used to differential cyst nematode from other nematodes is their cyst. They form cysts on their hosts every 3 to 4 weeks.
    The cyst is a dead female body containing the eggs. The cyst shell usually serves as protective that protective the eggs from harsh conditions
  • Lesion nematode is migratory nematode that feeds on root cortex (a cortex is an outer layer of a stem or root in a plant, lying below the epidermis but outside the vascular bundles.) using its stylet. It may enter the vascular tissues to obtain nutrients
    They are found worldwide and over 70 species have been identified, which can feed on many host plants. Lesion nematodes damage on host plant can result to over 80%,
    and characteristic sign of the nematode is necrotic lesion on host root or tuber
  • Female body (head) embedded in the root; the tail region protrudes outside the root surface
    Mature female body has a kidney or reniform shape
    Overwinter as egg masses on root surfaces or immature adults free in soil.

×