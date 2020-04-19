Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técnica y Acadé...
Presentación del tema Movimientos sociales en Colombia

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técnica y Académica Resolución de Aprobación de Estudios No. 606 del 02 de noviembre de 2005 DANE: 183001000923 Sede Centro, Año Lectivo 2020 CIENCIAS SOCIALES 2020 1 https://www.lifeder.com/movimientos-sociales-colombia/ 10 MOVIMIENTOS SOCIALES EN COLOMBIA Por Catherine Martinez Entre los movimientos sociales de Colombia, han destacado los que rechazan el racismo, los movimientos de la comunidad LGTB o los movimientos obreros de defensa de los derechos laborales. Otros temas recurrentes son los derechos humanos y la precaria situación de estos, los derechos de la mujer, la discriminación de orientación sexual, la situación de las minorías (tales como los grupos aborígenes), la situación de las personas de la tercera edad y el sistema educativo.  Muchos de estos movimientos han alcanzado metas importantes. Por ejemplo, los movimientos feministas lograron que en Colombia fuese aprobado el sufragio femenino en 1954.
  2. 2. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técnica y Académica Resolución de Aprobación de Estudios No. 606 del 02 de noviembre de 2005 DANE: 183001000923 Sede Centro, Año Lectivo 2020 CIENCIAS SOCIALES 2020 2 Asimismo, los movimientos de la comunidad de lesbianas, gays, bisexuales y transexuales (LGBT), hicieron que fuese legalizado el matrimonio entre personas del mismo género. Otros movimientos no han sido tan exitosos. Por ejemplo, a pesar de las manifestaciones en contra de la discriminación racial, aún existen ciertos prejuicios hacia la población afrodescendiente colombiana. Esto representa una violación a los derechos humanos. Por su parte, la situación de las personas de la tercera edad sigue siendo precaria, no obstante los esfuerzos del gobierno por mejorar las condiciones de vida de este grupo de la población. Lista de movimientos sociales en Colombia Movimientos en contra del racismo En Colombia, se han realizado diversos movimientos que tienen el fin de eliminar los prejuicios existentes contra la población afrodescendiente del país. Incluso existe una fecha en la que se celebra el día de la afrocolombianidad (21 de mayo de cada año). En 2015, se llevó a cabo uno de las acciones más destacadas en materia de integración y contra el racismo. El movimiento, llamado “La hora contra el racismo”, se realizó en todo el territorio nacional y creó un espacio de reflexión y concienciación con respecto a la inclusión de la población negra del país. Para ello, se impartieron charlas y cursos didácticos en los que se ofreció información sobre la historia de los afrodescendientes en Colombia, los
  3. 3. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técnica y Académica Resolución de Aprobación de Estudios No. 606 del 02 de noviembre de 2005 DANE: 183001000923 Sede Centro, Año Lectivo 2020 CIENCIAS SOCIALES 2020 3 aportes que esta cultura ha hecho al país y la situación social que afronta este grupo. 2- Movimientos de la comunidad LGBT Los movimientos de la comunidad colombiana de lesbianas, gays, bisexuales y transexuales (LGBT) comenzaron en el siglo XX. Sin embargo, hubo que esperar hasta el año 2005 para que el gobierno incluyera este colectivo en la legislación colombiana. Hasta la fecha, la ley señalaba que las uniones maritales sólo podrían efectuarse entre un hombre y una mujer. Gracias a las los movimientos en favor de la visibilidad de los colectivos LGBT, el congreso de Colombia modificó la ley 54 y estableció que la unión marital se realiza entre “partes”. Al emplear este término, se eliminan las restricciones que existían anteriormente. La lucha en defensa de los derechos de la comunidad LGBT colombiana continúa hasta nuestros días. Por ejemplo, en 2016 la Corte Constitucional legalizó el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo. 3- Movimiento obrero El movimiento obrero es uno de los más constantes no sólo en Colombia, sino en toda América Latina, puesto que los trabajadores exigen constantemente que se logre un estado de equidad entre la clase obrera y la clase dirigente. En este sentido, se podría decir que se trata de una lucha histórica. De hecho, existen datos que corroboran esta afirmación.
  4. 4. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técnica y Académica Resolución de Aprobación de Estudios No. 606 del 02 de noviembre de 2005 DANE: 183001000923 Sede Centro, Año Lectivo 2020 CIENCIAS SOCIALES 2020 4 Por ejemplo, en 1912, los obreros colombianos del ferrocarril de Antioquia protestaron con el fin de obtener asistencia médica y un salario más acorde. Este movimiento social se concretó con el paro de los maquinistas y los fogoneros del ferrocarril. 4- Movimientos feministas Al igual que la lucha de los obreros, en América Latina los movimientos de las mujeres comenzaron en el siglo XX. En Colombia, una de las primeras protestas feministas de las que se tiene registro se dio en 1920, cuando las obreras de una fábrica de Antioquia se declararon en huelga para conseguir un aumento de salario. Entre los años 1930 y 1950, el movimiento feminista estuvo particularmente activo. El centro de estas protestas era la petición de derechos civiles básicos, tales como el voto. Finalmente, en 1954 el mandatario colombiano Rojas Pinilla legalizó el sufragio femenino. 5- Movimientos en favor de la reforma pensional En Colombia, se han realizado diversos movimientos que tienen como objeto producir una reforma pensional que ofrezca mayores beneficios a los ancianos. Como resultado, se han creado programas que protegen a esta parte de la población. Tal es el caso del proyecto “Colombia Mayor”. No obstante, para el año 2017, sólo el 23% de la población anciana del país recibía pensión. Esta cifra resulta alarmante y se espera que descienda a un 18% en la próxima década, lo que representaría un problema social mucho más grave.
  5. 5. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técnica y Académica Resolución de Aprobación de Estudios No. 606 del 02 de noviembre de 2005 DANE: 183001000923 Sede Centro, Año Lectivo 2020 CIENCIAS SOCIALES 2020 5 6- Movimientos por los derechos humanos Colombia es uno de los países que tiene mayores problemas en cuanto a la violación de los derechos humanos se refiere. Por este motivo, en la última década se han realizado diversas campañas y protestas para hacer visible dicha situación. No obstante, muchas de estas han sido reprimidas por órganos del gobierno. 7- Movimientos por las víctimas de los conflictos armados Uno de los movimientos más relevantes del siglo XXI es el movimiento por las víctimas de los conflictos armados, personas cuyos derechos básicos fueron violados. Estos movimientos buscan reivindicar los derechos de las víctimas (si es posible) y ofrecer compensación a los familiares. 8- Movimientos en defensa de los habitantes de la calle Desde principios del siglo XXI, se ha buscado realizar reformas en cuanto a las leyes que protegen a las personas indigentes de Colombia. En 2012, estas iniciativas se vieron concretadas cuando el gobierno del país propuso un proyecto en beneficio de los indigentes. Este proyecto tenía previsto rehabilitar a los habitantes de la calle, ofrecerles alimentación y acceso a los servicios de salud e higiene personal
  6. 6. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técnica y Académica Resolución de Aprobación de Estudios No. 606 del 02 de noviembre de 2005 DANE: 183001000923 Sede Centro, Año Lectivo 2020 CIENCIAS SOCIALES 2020 6 y prepararlos para que puedan ser activos en un campo laboral. Todo esto con el objeto de reinsertar a estas personas en la sociedad. 9- Movimientos en defensa de los grupos aborígenes Desde la llegada de los españoles al continente americano, los aborígenes han sido víctimas de prejuicios. Las opiniones estereotipadas hacen que estos grupos sean vistos como salvajes o retrasados culturalmente. Sin embargo, desde finales del siglo XX se han realizado movimientos para reivindicar sus derechos. Uno de los mayores logros obtenidos en el área es la inserción de los aborígenes en la vida política. 10- Movimientos estudiantiles Desde el año 2010, el movimiento social de los estudiantes ha ganado visibilidad. Estos grupos buscan mejorar las condiciones de las instituciones educativas del país, principalmente las universidades. Referencias 1. Black social movements in contemporary Colombia. Recuperado el 3 de enero de 2018, de base.d-p-h.info 2. Colombia. Recuperado el 3 de enero de 2018, de latinamericansocialmovements.org 3. Colombia. Recuperado el 3 de enero de 2018, de libya360.wordpress.com 4. Guerrillas and social movementes in Colombia. Recuperado el 3 de enero de 2018, de redflag.org.uk 5. Human Rights in Colombia in 10 numbers. Recuperado el 3 de enero de 2018, de amnesty.org
