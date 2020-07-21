Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS. Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técncia y...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS. Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técncia y...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS. Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técncia y...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guia02 sociales11

37 views

Published on

guia de sociales 3 periodo 2020

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guia02 sociales11

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS. Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técncia y Académica Resolución de Aprobación de Estudios No. 606 del 02 de Noviembre de 2005 DANE: 183001000923 Sede Centro, Año Lectivo 2020 METODOLOGÍA PARA LA ELABORACIÓN Y ENTREGA DE ACTIVIDADES DEL ÁREA DE SOCIALES ebido a la situación actual generada por la crisis sanitaria del COVID-19 y el aislamiento social preventivo para evitar la propagación del virus, algunas actividades ya no se pueden realizar como estábamos acostumbrados. Ese el caso de las clases presenciales en las aulas de la institución, por tal razón, y en pro de seguir aprendiendo y educándonos es necesario hacer el uso de la tecnología. Es por ello que ahora utilizamos herramientas como el computador y el internet para poder seguir realizando estas actividades de aprendizaje sin tener que salir de casa. Este documento trata del paso a paso de como se van a realizar las actividades de aprendizaje para el área de Ciencias Sociales. Adquisición de los temas a estudiar Como estamos en casa y debemos trabajar de forma virtual, en el Blog del área de Filosofia, (https://socialrufo11.blogspot.com) puedes encontrar las diferentes guías donde encontraras toda la información (lecturas, historias, ejemplos, actividades etc..) necesaria sobre los temas que se van abordar durante el periodo. ¿Cómo ingreso al blog? En nuestro dispositivo (computador o celular), ingresamos a nuestro navegador de internet Google Chrome; una vez ingresado al navegador, en el buscador escribimos el siguiente link https://socialrufo11.blogspot.com D
  2. 2. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS. Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técncia y Académica Resolución de Aprobación de Estudios No. 606 del 02 de Noviembre de 2005 DANE: 183001000923 Sede Centro, Año Lectivo 2020 GUIA N 02 ESTANDAR DE COMPETENCIA Comprendo que el ejercicio político es el resultado de esfuerzos por resolver conflictos y tensiones que surgen en las relaciones de poder entre los Estados y en el interior de ellos mismos. Reflexiono sobre el sentido de la vida y cuál es mi papel concreto en el drama cósmico. TOPICO: EL SENTIDO DE LA VIDA Y DE SU PROPIA IDENTIDAD Producto a Presentar 01 textos argumentativos, con referencia al sentido de la vida y el papel concreto en el drama cósmico. En el texto argumentativo ustedes deben escribir con argumentos propios una posición critica del tema exponiendo su punto de vista. El texto debe ser de mínimo 2 cartillas y debe presentar las siguientes características: - Buena ortografía. - Excelente redacción. - Cohesión y coherencia sobre lo que se está escribiendo. - Portada - Bibliografia Requisitos del texto argumentativo si es hecho en computador - Letra Times New Roman - Tamaño de letra 12 - Márgenes 2.54 cm en todos los 4 lados - Portada - Sub portada - Interlineado 1.15 Requisitos del texto argumentativo si es hecho a mano - Tinta de lapicero color negra - Hoja de block totalmente blanca, sin márgenes y sin líneas - Hoja guía donde deben tener las márgenes de 3 cm por cada lado. FECHA DE ENTREGA DEL TRABAJO CIENCIAS SOCIALES Fecha de envío del segundo producto: septiembre 16 de 2020. Hora: 8:00 am hasta las 9:00 a.m Envíar al Correo rufinoiesfa@gmail.com
  3. 3. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS. Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técncia y Académica Resolución de Aprobación de Estudios No. 606 del 02 de Noviembre de 2005 DANE: 183001000923 Sede Centro, Año Lectivo 2020 APOYO PARA LA ELABORACIÓN DEL PRODUCTO. Ver video: Jorge Bucay - ¿Cuál es el sentido de la vida? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INl0cc7vOdA ¿Cuál es el sentido de la vida? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKaJh6HgA6I ¿Cuál esel sentidode lavida,qué hacemosaquí? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJNqw7cq9LQ Lectura SIGNIFICADO.Lavidano esun relato.Pag.295. 21 leccionesparael sigloXXI YUVAL NOAHHARARI. Todo este material lo puedes encontrar en el Blogger https://socialrufo11.blogspot.com/

×