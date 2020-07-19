Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS. Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técncia y...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS. Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técncia y...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS. Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técncia y...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guia 11 filosofia

59 views

Published on

guia filosofia 3 periodo grado 11

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guia 11 filosofia

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS. Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técncia y Académica Resolución de Aprobación de Estudios No. 606 del 02 de Noviembre de 2005 DANE: 183001000923 Sede Centro, Año Lectivo 2020 METODOLOGÍA PARA LA ELABORACIÓN Y ENTREGA DE ACTIVIDADES DEL ÁREA DE FILOSOFIA Debido a la situación actual generada por la crisis sanitaria del COVID-19 y el aislamiento social preventivo para evitar la propagación del virus, algunas actividades ya no se pueden realizar como estábamos acostumbrados. Ese el caso de las clases presenciales en las aulas de la institución, por tal razón, y en pro de seguir aprendiendo y educándonos es necesario hacer el uso de la tecnología. Es por ello que ahora utilizamos herramientas como el computador y el internet para poder seguir realizando estas actividades de aprendizaje sin tener que salir de casa. Este documento trata del paso a paso de como se van a realizar las actividades de aprendizaje para el área de Filosofia. Adquisición de los temas a estudiar Como estamos en casa y debemos trabajar de forma virtual, en el Blog del área de Filosofia, (https://filorufo11.blogspot.com/)puedes encontrar las diferentes guías donde encontraras toda la información (lecturas, historias, ejemplos, actividades etc..) necesaria sobre los temas que se van abordar durante el periodo. ¿Cómo ingreso al blog? En nuestro dispositivo (computador o celular), ingresamos a nuestro navegador de internet Google Chrome; una vez ingresado al navegador, en el buscador escribimos el siguiente link https://filorufo11.blogspot.com Requisitos para la presentación del trabajo Todas las guías tienen un producto final, ese producto final es donde ustedes los estudiantes demostraran los saberes adquiridos. GUIA No 01 Realizo investigaciones como lo hacen los científicos sociales: diseño proyectos, desarrollo investigaciones y presento resultados. Diseño proyectos, desarrollo investigaciones Presentación del Trabajo escrito del filosofo seleccionado, denotando coherencia, cohesión, redacción y ortografía. Normas APA 7 Edición. Cabe aclarar que este trabajo se viene trabajando desde el primer periodo.. incluido las semanas presenciales. Partes que constituyen el trabajo..
  2. 2. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS. Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técncia y Académica Resolución de Aprobación de Estudios No. 606 del 02 de Noviembre de 2005 DANE: 183001000923 Sede Centro, Año Lectivo 2020 1. Portada 2. Subportada 3. Agradecimientos 4. Dedicatoria 5. Tabla de contenido 6. Cronograma de actividades 7. Inroducción 8. Abstract 9. Descripción del problema -Planteamiento del problema 10. Objetivos: general y especificos 11. Preguntas de investigación 12. Actividades o tareas a realizar. 13. Resultados … 14. Justificacion 15. Contenido… desarrollo. Acá va todo el desarrollo del tema. 16. Conclusiones 17. Recomendaciones 18. Bibliografia 19. Biografia del compilador… del que hace esta investigación. Nota: para la elaboración de cada uno de los items deben revisar sus apuntes… cada items debe denotar coherencia, cohesión, redacción y ortografía. Requisitos del texto argumentativo si es hecho en computador - Letra Times New Roman - Tamaño de letra 12 - Márgenes 2.54 cm en todos los 4 lados - Portada - Sub portada - Interlineado 1.15 Requisitos del texto argumentativo si es hecho a mano - Tinta de lapicero color negra - Hoja de block totalmente blanca, sin márgenes y sin líneas - Hoja guía donde deben tener las márgenes de 3 cm por cada lado. FECHA DE ENTREGA DEL TRABAJO SOBRE EL FILOSOFO Agosto 14 de 2020 hora: 6:00 a.m. hasta las 8:00 am Correo rufinoiesfa@gmail.com
  3. 3. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS. Educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Básica Secundaria Media Técncia y Académica Resolución de Aprobación de Estudios No. 606 del 02 de Noviembre de 2005 DANE: 183001000923 Sede Centro, Año Lectivo 2020 GUIA No 02 Realizo investigaciones como lo hacen los científicos sociales: diseño proyectos, desarrollo investigaciones y presento resultados. Presento resultados Video expositivo, presentacion de la investigacion denotando un nivel alto de apropiación y dominio de los conceptos. ¿Qué hacer?  Realizo la exposición del resultado de la investigación filosófica de conformidad a el filosofos seleccionado; esta presentación de resultados debe ser grabada en video, y subir a la plataforma youtube. https://www.youtube.com  La grabación del video: máximo 10 minutos. Mínimo 5 minutos.  La presentación personal debe ser impecable, portar el uniforme de la institución.  En todo momento el estudiante debe verse en el video.  El estudiantes al presentar los resultados de la investigacíon debe denotar un nivel alto de apropiación y dominio de los conceptos.  En ningun momento se debe ver al estudiante leer… ¿Qué exponer?  Presentación: titulo de la investigación… nombre del investigador…. Nombre del docente…área … grado … institución educativa. Fecha.  Descripcion del problema y Planteamiento del problema  Objetivos: general y Especificos.  Desarrollo del trabajo. Recuerden los resultados o productos que establecio en los objetivos.  Conclusiones  Recomendaciones.  Referencias bibliograficas ¿Qué Producto de enviar? Enviar el link del video subido a youtube, al correo rufinoiesfa@gmail.com FECHA DE ENTREGA DEL LINK DEL VIDEO YOUTUBE septiembre 18 de 2020 hora: 6:00 a.m. hasta las 8:00 am Envía a: Correo rufinoiesfa@gmail.com

×