Jan. 25, 2023
Jan. 25, 2023
Education

Conductometric titration ppt..pptx

  1. 1. N A M E - R U D R A D E E P H A Z R A F I R S T Y E A R F I R S T S E M E S T E R R O L L - 5 7 S E C T I O N B S E S S I O N = 2 0 1 8 - 1 9 CONDUCTOMETRY
  2. 2. AND ITS TITRATION Conductometry
  3. 3. Conductometry  INTRODUCTION  PRINCIPLE  IMPORTANT DEFINITIONS & RELATIONS  INSTRUMENTATIONS AND ELECTRODES  MEASUREMENT OF CONDUCTIVITY  CONDUCTOMETRIC TITRATIONS  ADVANTAGES & DISADVANTAGES OF CONDUCTOMETRIC TITRATIONS  APPLICATIONS OF CONDUCTOMETRY
  4. 4. Introduction  Conductometry is the measurement of conductivity of a solution due to the mobility of cations and anions towards respective electrodes.Conductivity © is inversely proportional to resistance® of a solution.C=1/R. the unit of conductivity is mhos.  Conductivity depends upon:  Number of ions.  Charge of ions.  Size of ions.  Temperature.
  5. 5. Principle  Based on the conductance of electrical current through electrolyte solution similar to metallic conductors.  The electrical conductance in accordance with ohms law which states that the strength of current (i) passing through conductor is directly proportional to potential difference and inversely to resistance. i=V/R
  6. 6. Imporant defination and relation  Conductance©-ease with which current flows per unit area of,  conductor per unit potential applied & is reciprocal  to resistance(R)  Relation :G = I ⁄ R
  7. 7. Specific conductance  Specific conductance (K) depends on:  conductance of the body of uniform length(l).  uniform area cross section(A).  Relation= K =1 ⁄ R × 1 ⁄ A
  8. 8. Molar conductance(^)  Conductance of a solution containing 1 mole of the solute in 1000 cm of the solution which placed between two parallel electrodes which are 1 cm apart.  Relation : ^ = 1000 ⁄ C
  9. 9. Some other important definations and relation.  Equivalent conductance (^eq) : specific conductance of the solution containing 1gm equivalent of solute in 1000cm3 of solution.  Relation: ^(eq) = 1000k ⁄ c(eq)  Resistance (r) : Is a measure of the conductors opposition to the flow of electric charge  Relation : R =1/G  Specific resistance (ρ) :Is resistance offered by a conductor of unit length and having unit cross section.  Relation : R ∞ l ⁄ A.
  10. 10. Measurement of conductivity  For the actual determination of conductivity , a wheatstone bridge circuit and a conductivity cell is used.  There are made up of platinum ,coated with platinum black .If the electrodes are old,platinisation can be done by using 3% solution of chloroplatinic acid and 0.02-0.03% of lead acetate to get a uniform coating.  The electrodes used are according to the conductivity of the solution.
  11. 11. INSTRUMENTS  GLASS ELECTRODE  WHEATSTONE BRIDGE
  12. 12. Kohlrausch conductance bridge:  Consists of a meter bridge XY with fixed resistors r’ & r” at both ends. One arm of bridge consists of resistance box ‘R’ & other arm with conductivity cell ’C’. Detector D is head phone while inductance coil ‘J’ is AC source which is operated by battery.
  13. 13. CONDUCTOMETRIC TITRATION  PRINCIPLE: The determination of end point of end point of a titration by means of conductivity measurement s is known as conductometric titration.During the course of a titration , the conductivity of a solution changes , since there is change in the number and the mobility of ions.
  14. 14. Advantages & Disadvantages  Determination of specific conductivity is not required.  It is not necessary to use conductivity water.  No indicator is necessary. Disadvantages are:  It is costly.  Not accurate in case of high concentration.
  15. 15. CONDUCTOMETRIC TITRATION
  16. 16. TYPES OF CONDUCTOMETRIC TITRATION THE TYPES ARE:  Acid –base or neutral titrations.  Replacement or displacement titrations.  Redox titrations.  Precipitation titrations.  Complexometric titrations.  Non-aqueous titrations.
  17. 17. ACID- BASE OR NEUTRAL TITRATION  STRONG ACID-STRONG BASE  • EG: HCL vs NaOH  STRONG ACID-WEAK BASE  • EG: HCL vs NH4OH  WEAK ACID-STRONG BASE  • EG: CH3COOH vs NaOH  WEAK ACID -WEAK BASE  • EG: CH3COOH vs NH4OH
  18. 18. Acid-base titration
  19. 19. Acid- base titration
  20. 20. PRECIPITATION TITRATION
  21. 21. DISPLACEMENT TITRATION
  22. 22. REDOX TITRATION
  23. 23. COMPLEXOMETRIC TITRATION
  24. 24. NON-AQUEOUS TITRATION  Like in aqueous medium ,non aqueous titrations can be carried out by making conductivity measurements .Titrations of weak acids or weak bases can be done.
  25. 25. APPLICATIONS  Solubility of sparingly soluble salts.  To find ionic product of water.  Basicity of organic acids.  Purity of water.  Salinity of sea water.
  26. 26. BIBLIOGRAPHY  I am very much thankful to my professor to let me work on such a wonderful topic.  Reference-pharmaceutical analysis book by Ravi Shankar (page number =10-2 to 10-15) and internet.  THANK YOU.

