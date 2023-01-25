Conductometric titration ppt..pptx

5.
Principle
Based on the conductance of electrical current
through electrolyte solution similar to metallic
conductors.
The electrical conductance in accordance with ohms
law which states that the strength of current (i)
passing through conductor is directly proportional to
potential difference and inversely to resistance.
i=V/R
7.
Specific conductance
Specific conductance (K) depends on:
conductance of the body of uniform length(l).
uniform area cross section(A).
Relation= K =1 ⁄ R × 1 ⁄ A
8.
Molar conductance(^)
Conductance of a solution containing 1 mole of the
solute in 1000 cm of the solution which placed
between two parallel electrodes which are 1 cm apart.
Relation : ^ = 1000 ⁄ C
9.
Some other important definations and
relation.
Equivalent conductance (^eq) : specific conductance
of the solution containing 1gm equivalent of solute in
1000cm3 of solution.
Relation: ^(eq) = 1000k ⁄ c(eq)
Resistance (r) : Is a measure of the conductors
opposition to the flow of electric charge
Relation : R =1/G
Specific resistance (ρ) :Is resistance offered by a
conductor of unit length and having unit cross section.
Relation : R ∞ l ⁄ A.
10.
Measurement of conductivity
For the actual determination of conductivity , a
wheatstone bridge circuit and a conductivity cell is
used.
There are made up of platinum ,coated with
platinum black .If the electrodes are
old,platinisation can be done by using 3% solution
of chloroplatinic acid and 0.02-0.03% of lead
acetate to get a uniform coating.
The electrodes used are according to the conductivity
of the solution.
12.
Kohlrausch conductance bridge:
Consists of a meter bridge XY with fixed resistors r’ &
r” at both ends. One arm of bridge consists of
resistance box ‘R’ & other arm with conductivity cell
’C’. Detector D is head phone while inductance coil
‘J’ is AC source which is operated by battery.
13.
CONDUCTOMETRIC TITRATION
PRINCIPLE: The determination of end point of end
point of a titration by means of conductivity
measurement s is known as conductometric
titration.During the course of a titration , the
conductivity of a solution changes , since there is
change in the number and the mobility of ions.
14.
Advantages & Disadvantages
Determination of specific conductivity is not
required.
It is not necessary to use conductivity water.
No indicator is necessary.
Disadvantages are:
It is costly.
Not accurate in case of high concentration.
16.
TYPES OF CONDUCTOMETRIC TITRATION
THE TYPES ARE:
Acid –base or neutral titrations.
Replacement or displacement titrations.
Redox titrations.
Precipitation titrations.
Complexometric titrations.
Non-aqueous titrations.
17.
ACID- BASE OR NEUTRAL TITRATION
STRONG ACID-STRONG BASE
• EG: HCL vs NaOH
STRONG ACID-WEAK BASE
• EG: HCL vs NH4OH
WEAK ACID-STRONG BASE
• EG: CH3COOH vs NaOH
WEAK ACID -WEAK BASE
• EG: CH3COOH vs NH4OH
24.
NON-AQUEOUS TITRATION
Like in aqueous medium ,non aqueous
titrations can be carried out by making
conductivity measurements .Titrations of
weak acids or weak bases can be done.
25.
APPLICATIONS
Solubility of sparingly soluble salts.
To find ionic product of water.
Basicity of organic acids.
Purity of water.
Salinity of sea water.
26.
BIBLIOGRAPHY
I am very much thankful to my professor to let me
work on such a wonderful topic.
Reference-pharmaceutical analysis book by Ravi
Shankar (page number =10-2 to 10-15) and internet.
THANK YOU.